 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert

See how Madison-area boys teams fared in the Associated Press basketball poll

  • 0
Fosdick

Middleton's Kaden Fosdick goes in for a layup in the first period, as Stoughton hosts Middleton in Wisconsin WIAA boys basketball on Jan. 7.

 GREG DIXON, FOR THE STATE JOURNAL

Middleton is off to a hot start in boys basketball this season.

The 9-0 Cardinals are coming off a 61-54 nonconference victory over Stoughton last Saturday. They earned the No. 3 spot in Division 1 in this week’s Associated Press poll.

Their Big Eight Conference counterpart, Madison La Follette, is 7-2 after beating Beloit Memorial 81-65 in a league game on Saturday. The Lancers are ranked 9th in Division 1. De Pere (10-0) is the top-ranked team.

In Division 2, DeForest (8-1), which is coming off a 56-51 nonconference loss to Kettle Moraine during the #swingfam Showcase in Waunakee last Saturday, is ranked eighth. Mount Horeb also earned votes in Division 2.

People are also reading…

Nicolet is the top team in Division 2 with two first-place votes while Wisconsin Lutheran, which is No. 2, had five. Pewaukee ranked fourth with three first-place votes.

West Salem is the top-ranked team in Division 3 with six first-place votes, Howards Grove is Division 4’s top-ranked team with nine first-place votes and Chippwea Falls McDonell got eight first-place votes to earn the top spot in Division 5.

Division 1

School(1st place);Record;Points

1. De Pere (8);10-0;98

2. Arrowhead (2);12-0;90

3. Middleton;9-0;79

4. Homestead;9-1;71

5. Brookfield Central;8-1;60

6. Milwaukee Hamilton;9-1;49

7. Marquette University;8-2;27

(tie) Neenah;8-3;27

9. Madison La Follette;7-2;25

10. Sussex Hamilton;7-2;9

Others receiving votes: West Allis Hale 7, Hudson 5, Eau Claire Memorial 1, Fond du Lac 1, Oshkosh North 1.

Division 2

School(1st place);Record;Points

1. Nicolet (2);10-1;85

2. Wisconsin Lutheran (5);8-2;82

3. Burlington;9-1;78

4. Pewaukee (3);6-2;75

5. Mosinee;10-1;52

6. La Crosse Central;7-2;49

7. Pius XI;8-3;43

8. De Forest;8-1;28

9. Greenfield;8-1;27

10. Onalaska;6-3;16

Others receiving votes: Fox Valley Lutheran 6, Mount Horeb 4, New London 2, Shawano 2, Westosha Central 1.

Division 3

School(1st place);Record;Points

1. West Salem (6);9-0;92

2. Brillion (3);12-0;91

3. Appleton Xavier (1);11-0;82

4. Prescott;9-0;70

5. Racine St. Catherine's;9-1;62

6. Lakeside Lutheran;9-0;41

7. Saint Thomas More;7-2;34

8. Catholic Memorial;6-3;30

9. Carmen Northwest;6-2;24

10. Northland Pines;9-3;12

Others receiving votes: Turner 3, Northwestern 3, Winneconne 2, Kiel 2, Little Chute 2.

Division 4

School(1st place);Record;Points

1. Howards Grove (9);11-0;99

2. Mineral Point;10-0;82

3. Saint Mary Catholic (1);11-1;81

4. Luther;8-1;60

5. Saint Mary's Springs;6-1;56

6. Darlington;11-1;51

7. Auburndale;10-1;43

8. Fall Creek;7-2;22

9. Marathon;8-2;20

10. La Crosse Aquinas;8-1;17

Others receiving votes: Cuba City 9, Kohler 7, Deerfield 2, Bangor 1.

Division 5

School(1st place);Record;Points

1. Chippewa Falls McDonell (8);12-0;98

2. Fall River (2);11-0;88

3. Heritage Christian;12-0;83

4. Central Wisconsin Christian;8-1;61

5. Newman Catholic;9-2;56

6. Royall;9-1;45

7. Port Edwards;8-1;44

8. Green Bay N.E.W. Lutheran;8-3;21

9. Clear Lake;6-1;19

10. Hillsboro;8-2;15

Others receiving votes: Hurley 7, Owen-Withee 6, Wayland Academy 3, Ithaca 2, Pacelli 2.

Follow Mark McMullen on Twitter @mmcmull2 or contact him at 920-356-6754.

0 Comments
* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Wisconsin senior Tyler Wahl takes the court ahead of Michigan State game

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Badger Sports

Breaking News

Crime

Politics