See how Madison-area boys teams fared in the Associated Press basketball poll

Middleton is off to a hot start in boys basketball this season.

The 9-0 Cardinals are coming off a 61-54 nonconference victory over Stoughton last Saturday. They earned the No. 3 spot in Division 1 in this week’s Associated Press poll.

Their Big Eight Conference counterpart, Madison La Follette, is 7-2 after beating Beloit Memorial 81-65 in a league game on Saturday. The Lancers are ranked 9th in Division 1. De Pere (10-0) is the top-ranked team.

In Division 2, DeForest (8-1), which is coming off a 56-51 nonconference loss to Kettle Moraine during the #swingfam Showcase in Waunakee last Saturday, is ranked eighth. Mount Horeb also earned votes in Division 2.

Nicolet is the top team in Division 2 with two first-place votes while Wisconsin Lutheran, which is No. 2, had five. Pewaukee ranked fourth with three first-place votes.

West Salem is the top-ranked team in Division 3 with six first-place votes, Howards Grove is Division 4’s top-ranked team with nine first-place votes and Chippwea Falls McDonell got eight first-place votes to earn the top spot in Division 5.

Division 1

School(1st place);Record;Points

1. De Pere (8);10-0;98

2. Arrowhead (2);12-0;90

3. Middleton;9-0;79

4. Homestead;9-1;71

5. Brookfield Central;8-1;60

6. Milwaukee Hamilton;9-1;49

7. Marquette University;8-2;27

(tie) Neenah;8-3;27

9. Madison La Follette;7-2;25

10. Sussex Hamilton;7-2;9

Others receiving votes: West Allis Hale 7, Hudson 5, Eau Claire Memorial 1, Fond du Lac 1, Oshkosh North 1.

Division 2

School(1st place);Record;Points

1. Nicolet (2);10-1;85

2. Wisconsin Lutheran (5);8-2;82

3. Burlington;9-1;78

4. Pewaukee (3);6-2;75

5. Mosinee;10-1;52

6. La Crosse Central;7-2;49

7. Pius XI;8-3;43

8. De Forest;8-1;28

9. Greenfield;8-1;27

10. Onalaska;6-3;16

Others receiving votes: Fox Valley Lutheran 6, Mount Horeb 4, New London 2, Shawano 2, Westosha Central 1.

Division 3

School(1st place);Record;Points

1. West Salem (6);9-0;92

2. Brillion (3);12-0;91

3. Appleton Xavier (1);11-0;82

4. Prescott;9-0;70

5. Racine St. Catherine's;9-1;62

6. Lakeside Lutheran;9-0;41

7. Saint Thomas More;7-2;34

8. Catholic Memorial;6-3;30

9. Carmen Northwest;6-2;24

10. Northland Pines;9-3;12

Others receiving votes: Turner 3, Northwestern 3, Winneconne 2, Kiel 2, Little Chute 2.

Division 4

School(1st place);Record;Points

1. Howards Grove (9);11-0;99

2. Mineral Point;10-0;82

3. Saint Mary Catholic (1);11-1;81

4. Luther;8-1;60

5. Saint Mary's Springs;6-1;56

6. Darlington;11-1;51

7. Auburndale;10-1;43

8. Fall Creek;7-2;22

9. Marathon;8-2;20

10. La Crosse Aquinas;8-1;17

Others receiving votes: Cuba City 9, Kohler 7, Deerfield 2, Bangor 1.

Division 5

School(1st place);Record;Points

1. Chippewa Falls McDonell (8);12-0;98

2. Fall River (2);11-0;88

3. Heritage Christian;12-0;83

4. Central Wisconsin Christian;8-1;61

5. Newman Catholic;9-2;56

6. Royall;9-1;45

7. Port Edwards;8-1;44

8. Green Bay N.E.W. Lutheran;8-3;21

9. Clear Lake;6-1;19

10. Hillsboro;8-2;15

Others receiving votes: Hurley 7, Owen-Withee 6, Wayland Academy 3, Ithaca 2, Pacelli 2.

