See how Madison-area boys teams fared in The Associated Press basketball poll

Monona Grove came into the week off victories over Waunakee and Beaver Dam and sporting a 14-2 record while leading the Badger East Conference at 9-0. The Silver Eagles, led by Brooklyn Tortorice, Taylor Moreau and Abbey India, were ranked No. 9 in Division 2 in The Associated Press poll last week. Watertown, led by Ellie Demet and Drew Hinrichs, entered the week 10-5 and 7-2 (Badger East) and in hot pursuit of Monona Grove. The game is scheduled for 2:30 p.m. Saturday at Monona Grove.