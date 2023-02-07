The Middleton boys basketball team's first loss of the season failed to cost the Cardinals in the latest Associated Press state poll, released Tuesday.
The Cardinals fell to Madison La Follette 75-72 in Friday's Big Eight Conference contest. Arhman Lewis finished with 22 points, 13 rebounds and six steals for the Lancers, who received votes in Division 1. Middleton stayed at No. 2, behind De Pere, in Division 1. Waunakee also received votes in Division 1.
McFarland wasn't as fortunate as Middleton after a 63-61 Rock Valley Conference loss to Evansville last week. The Spartans rebounded with a 67-56 league victory over Edgerton on Friday to sit No. 8 in Division 2 after being No. 7 last week. Stoughton also received votes in Division 2.
Here is The Associated Press Wisconsin prep basketball poll for the week of Feb. 7, with first-place votes in parentheses, record, total points and last week's ranking, as voted upon by a statewide panel of sports writers and broadcasters.
Division 1
|Rank
|School
|Record
|Points
|Last week rank
|1.
|De Pere (7)
|19-0
|70
|1
|2.
|Middleton
|17-1
|63
|2
|3.
|Arrowhead
|16-2
|54
|3
|4.
|Fond du Lac
|16-4
|41
|8
|5.
|Milwaukee Hamilton
|14-4
|28
|5
|6.
|Sheboygan North
|16-3
|24
|10
|7.
|Brookfield Central
|13-5
|23
|4
|8.
|Eau Claire Memorial
|15-4
|21
|6
|9.
|Hudson
|14-4
|18
|NR
|10,
|Sussex Hamilton
|15-5
|15
|9
Others receiving votes: Homestead 12, Madison La Follette 10, Marquette University 5, Waunakee 1.
Division 2
|Rank
|School
|Record
|Points
|Last week rank
|1.
|Pewaukee (7)
|15-2
|70
|1
|2.
|Nicolet
|18-2
|63
|3
|3.
|Onalaska
|14-3
|49
|4
|4.
|Wisconsin Lutheran
|14-4
|48
|2
|5.
|Greenfield
|15-2
|40
|6
|6.
|Whitnall
|15-2
|28
|8
|7.
|Westosha Central
|17-2
|23
|NR
|8.
|McFarland
|15-3
|21
|7
|9.
|La Crosse Central
|13-5
|11
|9
|(tie)
|Burlington
|14-5
|11
|5
Others receiving votes: Wauwatosa West 9, Medford Area 7, Stoughton 5.
Division 3
|Rank
|School
|Record
|Points
|Last week rank
|1.
|Brillion (5)
|18-0
|67
|1
|2.
|West Salem (1)
|17-1
|61
|2
|3
|Racine St. Catherine's (1)
|19-1
|60
|3
|4.
|Osceola
|18-0
|50
|4
|5.
|Appleton Xavier
|17-2
|36
|6
|6.
|Saint Thomas More
|16-5
|30
|5
|7.
|Carmen Northwest
|15-3
|27
|8
|8.
|Little Chute
|17-1
|22
|9
|9.
|Lakeside Lutheran
|15-3
|14
|7
|10.
|Beloit Turner
|16-2
|5
|NR
|(tie)
|Prescott
|16-3
|5
|10
Others receiving votes: Kiel 4, Northwestern 4.
Division 4
|Rank
|School
|Record
|Points
|Last week rank
|1.
|Howards Grove (6)
|18-1
|69
|1
|2.
|Luther (1)
|18-1
|64
|2
|3.
|Saint Mary Catholic
|17-2
|49
|4
|4.
|Darlington
|18-2
|47
|3
|5.
|Saint Mary's Springs
|15-2
|39
|5
|6.
|Mineral Point
|17-2
|32
|6
|7.
|Fall Creek
|17-2
|26
|8
|8.
|Unity
|16-0
|25
|9
|9.
|Auburndale
|16-3
|12
|7
|10.
|Crivitz
|17-1
|11
|10
Others receiving votes: Deerfield 6, Kohler 3, Bangor 2.
Division 5
|Rank
|School
|Record
|Points
|Last week rank
|1.
|McDonell Central (7)
|19-1
|70
|1
|2.
|Heritage Christian
|19-1
|60
|2
|3.
|Newman Catholic
|16-2
|51
|3
|(tie)
|Central Wisconsin Christian
|17-2
|51
|4
|5.
|Fall River
|17-2
|45
|5
|6.
|Solon Springs
|18-1
|35
|6
|7.
|Pacelli
|16-3
|19
|9
|8.
|Owen-Withee
|15-3
|17
|7
|9.
|Hillsboro
|16-3
|12
|8
|10.
|Florence
|17-1
|11
|NR
Others receiving votes: Green Bay N.E.W. Lutheran 5, Ithaca 5, Hurley 4.
