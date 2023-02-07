The Middleton boys basketball team's first loss of the season failed to cost the Cardinals in the latest Associated Press state poll, released Tuesday.

The Cardinals fell to Madison La Follette 75-72 in Friday's Big Eight Conference contest. Arhman Lewis finished with 22 points, 13 rebounds and six steals for the Lancers, who received votes in Division 1. Middleton stayed at No. 2, behind De Pere, in Division 1. Waunakee also received votes in Division 1.

McFarland wasn't as fortunate as Middleton after a 63-61 Rock Valley Conference loss to Evansville last week. The Spartans rebounded with a 67-56 league victory over Edgerton on Friday to sit No. 8 in Division 2 after being No. 7 last week. Stoughton also received votes in Division 2.

Here is The Associated Press Wisconsin prep basketball poll for the week of Feb. 7, with first-place votes in parentheses, record, total points and last week's ranking, as voted upon by a statewide panel of sports writers and broadcasters.

Division 1

Rank School Record Points Last week rank 1. De Pere (7) 19-0 70 1 2. Middleton 17-1 63 2 3. Arrowhead 16-2 54 3 4. Fond du Lac 16-4 41 8 5. Milwaukee Hamilton 14-4 28 5 6. Sheboygan North 16-3 24 10 7. Brookfield Central 13-5 23 4 8. Eau Claire Memorial 15-4 21 6 9. Hudson 14-4 18 NR 10, Sussex Hamilton 15-5 15 9

Others receiving votes: Homestead 12, Madison La Follette 10, Marquette University 5, Waunakee 1.

Division 2

Rank School Record Points Last week rank 1. Pewaukee (7) 15-2 70 1 2. Nicolet 18-2 63 3 3. Onalaska 14-3 49 4 4. Wisconsin Lutheran 14-4 48 2 5. Greenfield 15-2 40 6 6. Whitnall 15-2 28 8 7. Westosha Central 17-2 23 NR 8. McFarland 15-3 21 7 9. La Crosse Central 13-5 11 9 (tie) Burlington 14-5 11 5

Others receiving votes: Wauwatosa West 9, Medford Area 7, Stoughton 5.

Division 3

Rank School Record Points Last week rank 1. Brillion (5) 18-0 67 1 2. West Salem (1) 17-1 61 2 3 Racine St. Catherine's (1) 19-1 60 3 4. Osceola 18-0 50 4 5. Appleton Xavier 17-2 36 6 6. Saint Thomas More 16-5 30 5 7. Carmen Northwest 15-3 27 8 8. Little Chute 17-1 22 9 9. Lakeside Lutheran 15-3 14 7 10. Beloit Turner 16-2 5 NR (tie) Prescott 16-3 5 10

Others receiving votes: Kiel 4, Northwestern 4.

Division 4

Rank School Record Points Last week rank 1. Howards Grove (6) 18-1 69 1 2. Luther (1) 18-1 64 2 3. Saint Mary Catholic 17-2 49 4 4. Darlington 18-2 47 3 5. Saint Mary's Springs 15-2 39 5 6. Mineral Point 17-2 32 6 7. Fall Creek 17-2 26 8 8. Unity 16-0 25 9 9. Auburndale 16-3 12 7 10. Crivitz 17-1 11 10

Others receiving votes: Deerfield 6, Kohler 3, Bangor 2.

Division 5

Rank School Record Points Last week rank 1. McDonell Central (7) 19-1 70 1 2. Heritage Christian 19-1 60 2 3. Newman Catholic 16-2 51 3 (tie) Central Wisconsin Christian 17-2 51 4 5. Fall River 17-2 45 5 6. Solon Springs 18-1 35 6 7. Pacelli 16-3 19 9 8. Owen-Withee 15-3 17 7 9. Hillsboro 16-3 12 8 10. Florence 17-1 11 NR

Others receiving votes: Green Bay N.E.W. Lutheran 5, Ithaca 5, Hurley 4.

Vote for the Madison-area high school sports event we should cover this week Waunakee at DeForest girls basketball, 7:15 p.m. Friday Waunakee will travel to DeForest Friday for a Badger East Conference showdown. The Norskies are one game ahead of the Warriors in league play entering the week. DeForest is coming off a tough 56-20 loss to Beaver Dam, while the Warriors lost to Watertown, 50-31. Middleton at Sun Prairie West girls basketball, 7:15 p.m. Friday The Cardinals travel to Sun Prairie West in a Big Eight Conference matchup. Both teams enter the week in the top four of the conference standings. Viroqua at Metro Lynx girls hockey, 4:30 p.m. Saturday The top two teams in the Badger Conference meet Saturday when Viroqua and the Madison Metro Lynx play at the Madison Ice Arena. The Lynx are undefeated in 11 league games this season while Viroqua has lost twice. Which Madison-area event should be Game of the Week? Vote now for which high school event we should cover this week. You voted: Waunakee at DeForest, girls basketball Middleton at Sun Prairie West, girls basketball Viroqua at Metro Lynx, girls hockey Vote View Results Back