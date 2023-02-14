Despite cruising to a 85-62 win over Big Foot last week, the McFarland boys basketball team's spot in the new Associated Press state poll didn't change.
Dadon Gillen and Deven Kulp combined for 52 points Saturday night, helping the Spartans stay in eighth place in Division 2.
Stoughton also received a vote in Division 2. Pewaukee remained No. 1 with seven first-place votes.
The Middleton boys basketball team responded to its first loss of the season with a 69-63 win over Beloit Memorial last week. The Cardinals stayed at No. 2 in Division 1, behind top-ranked De Pere. Madison La Follette and Waunakee both received votes.
Here is The Associated Press Wisconsin prep basketball poll for the week of Feb. 14, with first-place votes in parentheses, record, total points and last week's ranking, as voted upon by a statewide panel of sports writers and broadcasters.
Division 1
|Rank
|School
|Record
|Points
|Last week rank
|1.
|De Pere (8)
|21-1
|80
|1
|2.
|Middleton
|18-1
|70
|2
|3
|Arrowhead
|18-2
|65
|3
|4.
|Sheboygan North
|17-3
|49
|6
|5.
|Eau Claire Memorial
|17-4
|32
|8
|6.
|Fond du Lac
|16-5
|29
|4
|7.
|Sussex Hamilton
|16-5
|22
|10
|(tie)
|Milwaukee Hamilton
|15-5
|22
|5
|9.
|Hudson
|15-5
|17
|9
|10.
|Marquette University
|14-5
|13
|NR
|(tie)
|Homestead
|17-5
|13
|NR
Others receiving votes: Madison La Follette 10, Brookfield Central 9, Waunakee 9.
Division 2
|Rank
|School
|Record
|Points
|Last week rank
|1.
|Pewaukee (7)
|17-3
|78
|1
|2.
|Nicolet (1)
|19-3
|67
|2
|3.
|Wisconsin Lutheran
|16-4
|56
|4
|4.
Onalaska
|15-4
|53
|3
|5.
|Greenfield
|17-2
|47
|5
|6.
|Whitnall
|18-2
|40
|6
|7.
|Westosha Central
|19-2
|36
|7
|8.
|McFarland
|17-3
|23
|8
|9.
|La Crosse Central
|16-5
|19
|T9
|10.
|Wauwatosa West
|16-5
|9
|NR
Others receiving votes: Burlington 6, Medford Area 4, Fox Valley Lutheran 1, Stoughton 1.
Division 3
|Rank
|School
|Record
|Points
|Last week rank
|1.
|Brillion (5)
|20-0
|77
|1
|2.
|West Salem (2)
|19-1
|71
|2
|3.
|Racine St. Catherine's (1)
|20-1
|66
|3
|4.
Osceola
|21-0
|54
|4
|5.
|Appleton Xavier
|20-2
|46
|5
|6.
|Saint Thomas More
|17-3
|35
|6
|7.
|Little Chute
|20-1
|32
|8
|8.
|Carmen Northwest
17-3
|30
|7
|9.
|Northwestern
|18-1
|8
|NR
|(tie)
|Lakeside Lutheran
|17-3
|8
|9
Others receiving votes: Kiel 5, Turner 4, Lake Country Lutheran 2, Prescott 2.
Division 4
|Rank
|School
|Record
|Points
|Last week rank
|1.
|Luther (6)
|20-1
|76
|2
|2.
|Howards Grove (2)
|19-2
|70
|1
|3.
|Saint Mary Catholic
|19-2
|69
|3
|4.
|Darlington
|19-2
|53
|4
|5.
|Saint Mary's Springs
|18-2
|45
|5
|6.
|Fall Creek
|18-2
|35
|7
|7.
|Mineral Point
|17-3
|28
|6
|8.
|Unity
|19-0
|25
|8
|9.
|Crivitz
|20-1
|15
|10
|10.
|Auburndale
|17-3
|13
|9
Others receiving votes: Deerfield 6, Aquinas 3, Bangor 2.
Division 5
|Rank
|School
|Record
|Points
|Last week rank
|1.
|McDonell Central (7)
|20-1
|79
|1
|2.
|Heritage Christian (1)
|21-1
|73
|2
|3.
|Newman Catholic
|18-2
|61
|T3
|4.
|Central Wisconsin Christian
|18-2
|53
|T3
|5.
|Solon Springs
|21-1
|49
|6
|6.
|Fall River
|18-3
|39
|5
|7.
|Florence
|19-1
|32
|10
|8.
|Pacelli
|18-3
|26
|7
|9.
|Owen-Withee
|16-4
|8
|8
|10.
|Ithaca
|17-4
|7
|NR
Others receiving votes: Hurley 6, Green Bay N.E.W. Lutheran 5, Hillsboro 2.
Middleton at Sun Prairie West, 7:15 p.m. Friday
The Big Eight-leading Middleton Cardinals (18-1, 15-1) travel for their second matchup of the season with Sun Prairie West (11-5, 10-5).
In the first game on Jan. 12, Middleton won, 70-64, behind a team-high 25 points from Gavyn Hurley.
Middleton is coming off a 69-63 win over Beloit Memorial. It was a bounce back game for the Cardinals, who lost their first game of the season by three to La Follette the game prior.
In its inaugural season Sun Prairie West sits fourth in the competitive Big Eight conference. The Wolves have won five of their last six games.
Mt. Horeb at Oregon, 7:15 p.m. Friday
Oregon (14-6, 8-3 Badger West) plays host to Badger West rival Mount Horeb (13-7, 6-5) in the teams' second matchup of the season.
The first game was on Jan. 10 when Oregon earned an 81-76 road victory, thanks to season-high 28 points from Casey Schoenecker.
Oregon is making a postseason push, winning six of its last seven games. Mount Horeb is looking to respond after a 54-50 loss to Edgewood that ended its three-game winning streak.
With the Badger West Conference title still in reach, this is an important game for both teams.
Waunakee at DeForest, 7 p.m. Friday
The top teams in the Badger East Conference will face off Friday night, when Waunakee (17-4, 12-0 Badger East) travels to DeForest (12-6, 8-3).
These two played on Jan. 10, with Waunakee winning 58-55 behind Keaton Frisch's season-high 25 points.
DeForest has won its last two games, following a four-game losing streak.
