Here is The Associated Press Wisconsin prep boys basketball poll for the week of Feb. 21, with first-place votes in parentheses, record, total points and last week's ranking, as voted upon by a statewide panel of sports writers and broadcasters.
Division 1
Rank
School
Record
Points
Last week's rank
1.
De Pere (8)
23-0
80
1
2.
Middleton
20-1
71
2
3.
Hartland Arrowhead
20-2
65
3
4.
Sussex Hamilton
17-5
40
T7
5.
Mequon Homestead
18-5
36
T10
6.
Waunakee
19-4
27
NR
7.
Sheboygan North
18-5
26
4
8.
Milwaukee Hamilton
16-5
24
T7
9.
Milwaukee Marquette
17-5
23
T10
10.
Fond du Lac
17-6
14
6
Others receiving votes: Eau Claire Memorial 12, Madison La Follette 11, Hudson 10, Oshkosh North 1.
Division 2
Rank
School
Record
Points
Last week's rank
1.
Pewaukee (8)
19-3
80
1
2.
Wisconsin Lutheran
19-4
59
3
3.
Salem Westosha Central
20-2
57
7
4.
Hales Corners Whitnall
20-2
52
6
5.
Glendale Nicolet
19-4
46
2
6.
La Crosse Central
18-5
32
9
7.
Onalaska
17-5
30
4
8.
McFarland
20-3
26
8
9.
Greenfield
19-4
24
5
10.
Wauwatosa West
17-6
15
10
Others receiving votes: Fox Valley Lutheran 8, Medford 7, Burlington 2, Stoughton 2.
Division 3
Rank
School
Record
Points
Last week's rank
1.
West Salem (4)
22-1
73
2
2.
Brillion (3)
22-1
72
1
3.
Racine St. Catherine's (1)
22-1
61
3
4.
Osceola
22-1
52
4
5.
Appleton Xavier
21-2
51
5
6.
Carmen Northwest
18-3
33
8
7.
Little Chute
21-2
26
7
8.
Milwaukee St. Thomas More
18-3
24
6
9.
Maple Northwestern
20-2
14
T9
10.
Beloit Turner
20-3
9
NR
Others receiving votes: Lakeside Lutheran 8, Racine Lutheran 7, Prescott 4, Lake Mills 3, North Fond du Lac 2, Kiel 1.
Division 4
Rank
School
Record
Points
Last week's rank
1.
Onalaska Luther (6)
21-2
75
1
2.
St. Mary Catholic (1)
21-2
70
3
3.
Howards Grove (1)
21-2
68
2
4.
Darlington
21-2
51
4
5.
Fond du Lac St. Mary's Springs
21-2
47
5
6.
Unity
21-0
43
8
7.
Crivitz
21-1
26
9
8.
Fall Creek
20-3
21
6
9.
Auburndale
19-3
15
10
10. (tie)
Deerfield
19-3
7
NR
10. (tie)
Marathon
20-3
7
NR
Others receiving votes: Bangor 5, Mineral Point 5.
Division 5
Rank
School
Record
Points
Last week's poll
1.
Chippewa Falls McDonell Central (8)
22-1
80
1
2.
Heritage Christian
21-2
64
2
3.
Waupun Central Wisconsin Christian
21-2
63
4
4.
Solon Springs
22-1
59
5
5. (tie)
Fall River
20-3
43
6
5. (tie)
Florence
21-1
43
7
7.
Wausau Newman Catholic
19-4
30
3
8.
Stevens Point Pacelli
20-3
27
8
9.
Green Bay N.E.W. Lutheran
18-5
10
NR
10.
Owen-Withee
18-4
7
9
Others receiving votes: Hurley 5, Hillsboro 3, Ithaca 2, Beaver Dam Wayland Academy 2, Potosi 1, Reedsville 1.
Jon Masson covers high school sports for the Wisconsin State Journal. He has covered a variety of sports — including the Green Bay Packers and Wisconsin men's and women's basketball and volleyball — since he first came to the State Journal in 1999.