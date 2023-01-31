 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
BOYS BASKETBALL

See how Madison-area boys basketball teams fared in this week's Associated Press poll

  • Jon Masson | Wisconsin State Journal

The McFarland boys basketball team vaulted into seventh in Division 2 in the latest Associated Press state poll released Tuesday.

After receiving votes each of the last two weeks, the Spartans made their first appearance in the rankings after a perfect 3-0 week, picking up double-digit wins over Monona Grove, Clinton and Madison Edgewood.

Stoughton also held its No. 10 ranking in Division 2, while reigning two-time state champion Pewaukee was a unanimous choice at No. 1.

Undefeated Middleton remained second behind De Pere at the top of the Division 1 poll. The Cardinals, who are in first place in the Big Eight Conference, received one first-place vote after picking up wins over Sun Prairie East and Madison East.

Madison La Follette and Waunakee were Madison-area teams that also received votes in Division 1.

Brillion remained top-ranked in Division 3, receiving five first-place votes. West Salem and Racine St. Catherine's received one first-place vote apiece. 

In Division 4, Howards Grove retained its top spot while Chippewa Falls McDonell garnered unanimous honors atop the Division 5 poll.

Here is The Associated Press Wisconsin high school boys basketball poll for the week of Jan. 31, with first-place votes in parentheses, record, total points and last week's ranking, as voted upon by a statewide panel of sports writers and broadcasters.

Division 1

Rank School Record Points Last week rank 
1. De Pere (6)17-0 69  1
2. Middleton (1) 16-0 63 
3. Arrowhead 15-1 57 
4. Brookfield Central 13-3 43 
5. Milwaukee Hamilton 13-3 39 
6. Eau Claire Memorial 14-3 33 
7. Homestead 13-4 23 
8. Fond du Lac 14-4 22 
9. Sussex Hamilton 13-4 16 NR 
10. Sheboygan North14-3 NR 

Others receiving votes: Madison La Follette 5, Milwaukee Marquette 3, Hudson 2, Muskego 1, Waunakee 1.

Division 2

Rank School Record Points Last week rank 
1.Pewaukee (7)12-2 70 
2. Wisconsin Lutheran 13-3 61 
3. Nicolet 16-2 56 
4. Onalaska 12-3 47 T6 
5. 

Burlington 

14-3 41 
6. Greenfield 14-2 34 T6 
7. McFarland 14-2 29 NR 
8. Whitnall 13-1 18 
9. La Crosse Central 11-5 
10. Stoughton 11-4 10 

Others receiving votes: Milwaukee Pius 5, Wauwatosa West 4, Westosha Central 4, Medford 4, River Falls 3, Mosinee 1.

Division 3

Rank School Record Points Last week rank 
1. Brillion (5) 17-0 68 
2. West Salem (1) 14-1 63 
3. Racine St. Catherine's (1) 15-1 54 
4. Osceola 16-0 40 
5. St. Thomas More 14-2 38 
6. Appleton Xavier 14-2 37 
7. Lakeside Lutheran 14-1 21 T9 
8. Milwaukee Carmen Northwest 12-3 18 NR 
9. Little Chute 15-1 17 
10. Prescott 14-3 12 T9 

Others receiving votes: Kiel 10, Beloit Turner 4, Waukesha Catholic Memorial 2, Northwestern 1.

Division 4

Rank School Record Points Last week rank 
1.Howards Grove (6) 16-1 69 
2. Onalaska Luther 15-1 62 
3. Darlington (1) 17-1 53 
4. St. Mary Catholic 15-2 49 
5. St. Mary's Springs 12-2 37 
6. Mineral Point 14-2 31 
7. Auburndale 15-2 30 
8. Fall Creek13-2 19 
9. Unity 14-0 10 NR 
10. Crivitz 16-0 NR 

Others receiving votes: Deerfield 7, Kohler 4, Bangor 3, Marathon 2, Cuba City 1.

Division 5

Rank School Record Points Last week rank 
1. Chippewa Falls McDonell (7) 17-1 70 
2. Heritage Christian 18-1 57 
3. Wausau Newman Catholic 13-2 49 
4. Waupun CWC 15-2 47 
5. Fall River 15-2 43 
6. Solon Springs 16-1 38 
7. Owen-Withee 14-2 29 
8. Hillsboro 15-2 22 
9. Stevens Point Pacelli 14-3 12 NR 
10. Green Bay NEW Lutheran 13-4 10 10 

Others receiving votes: Port Edwards 4, Ithaca 2, Marshfield Columbus Catholic 1, Hurley 1.

