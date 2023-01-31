See how Madison-area boys basketball teams fared in this week's Associated Press poll

The McFarland boys basketball team vaulted into seventh in Division 2 in the latest Associated Press state poll released Tuesday.
After receiving votes each of the last two weeks, the Spartans made their first appearance in the rankings after a perfect 3-0 week, picking up double-digit wins over Monona Grove, Clinton and Madison Edgewood.
Stoughton also held its No. 10 ranking in Division 2, while reigning two-time state champion Pewaukee was a unanimous choice at No. 1.
Undefeated Middleton remained second behind De Pere at the top of the Division 1 poll. The Cardinals, who are in first place in the Big Eight Conference, received one first-place vote after picking up wins over Sun Prairie East and Madison East.
Madison La Follette and Waunakee were Madison-area teams that also received votes in Division 1.
Brillion remained top-ranked in Division 3, receiving five first-place votes. West Salem and Racine St. Catherine's received one first-place vote apiece.
In Division 4, Howards Grove retained its top spot while Chippewa Falls McDonell garnered unanimous honors atop the Division 5 poll.
Here is The Associated Press Wisconsin high school boys basketball poll for the week of Jan. 31, with first-place votes in parentheses, record, total points and last week's ranking, as voted upon by a statewide panel of sports writers and broadcasters.
Division 1
|Rank
|School
|Record
|Points
|Last week rank
|1.
|De Pere (6)
|17-0
|69
|1
|2.
|Middleton (1)
|16-0
|63
|2
|3.
|Arrowhead
|15-1
|57
|3
|4.
|Brookfield Central
|13-3
|43
|5
|5.
|Milwaukee Hamilton
|13-3
|39
|7
|6.
|Eau Claire Memorial
|14-3
|33
|9
|7.
|Homestead
|13-4
|23
|4
|8.
|Fond du Lac
|14-4
|22
|6
|9.
|Sussex Hamilton
|13-4
|16
|NR
|10.
|Sheboygan North
|14-3
|8
|NR
Others receiving votes: Madison La Follette 5, Milwaukee Marquette 3, Hudson 2, Muskego 1, Waunakee 1.
Division 2
|Rank
|School
|Record
|Points
|Last week rank
|1.
|Pewaukee (7)
|12-2
|70
|1
|2.
|Wisconsin Lutheran
|13-3
|61
|2
|3.
|Nicolet
|16-2
|56
|3
|4.
|Onalaska
|12-3
|47
|T6
|5.
Burlington
|14-3
|41
|4
|6.
|Greenfield
|14-2
|34
|T6
|7.
|McFarland
|14-2
|29
|NR
|8.
|Whitnall
|13-1
|18
|9
|9.
|La Crosse Central
|11-5
|9
|8
|10.
|Stoughton
|11-4
|8
|10
Others receiving votes: Milwaukee Pius 5, Wauwatosa West 4, Westosha Central 4, Medford 4, River Falls 3, Mosinee 1.
Division 3
|Rank
|School
|Record
|Points
|Last week rank
|1.
|Brillion (5)
|17-0
|68
|1
|2.
|West Salem (1)
|14-1
|63
|3
|3.
|Racine St. Catherine's (1)
|15-1
|54
|4
|4.
|Osceola
|16-0
|40
|5
|5.
|St. Thomas More
|14-2
|38
|6
|6.
|Appleton Xavier
|14-2
|37
|2
|7.
|Lakeside Lutheran
|14-1
|21
|T9
|8.
|Milwaukee Carmen Northwest
|12-3
|18
|NR
|9.
|Little Chute
|15-1
|17
|7
|10.
|Prescott
|14-3
|12
|T9
Others receiving votes: Kiel 10, Beloit Turner 4, Waukesha Catholic Memorial 2, Northwestern 1.
Division 4
|Rank
|School
|Record
|Points
|Last week rank
|1.
|Howards Grove (6)
|16-1
|69
|1
|2.
|Onalaska Luther
|15-1
|62
|2
|3.
|Darlington (1)
|17-1
|53
|3
|4.
|St. Mary Catholic
|15-2
|49
|4
|5.
|St. Mary's Springs
|12-2
|37
|5
|6.
|Mineral Point
|14-2
|31
|6
|7.
|Auburndale
|15-2
|30
|7
|8.
|Fall Creek
|13-2
|19
|8
|9.
|Unity
|14-0
|10
|NR
|10.
|Crivitz
|16-0
|8
|NR
Others receiving votes: Deerfield 7, Kohler 4, Bangor 3, Marathon 2, Cuba City 1.
Division 5
|Rank
|School
|Record
|Points
|Last week rank
|1.
|Chippewa Falls McDonell (7)
|17-1
|70
|1
|2.
|Heritage Christian
|18-1
|57
|4
|3.
|Wausau Newman Catholic
|13-2
|49
|3
|4.
|Waupun CWC
|15-2
|47
|5
|5.
|Fall River
|15-2
|43
|2
|6.
|Solon Springs
|16-1
|38
|6
|7.
|Owen-Withee
|14-2
|29
|7
|8.
|Hillsboro
|15-2
|22
|8
|9.
|Stevens Point Pacelli
|14-3
|12
|NR
|10.
|Green Bay NEW Lutheran
|13-4
|10
|10
Others receiving votes: Port Edwards 4, Ithaca 2, Marshfield Columbus Catholic 1, Hurley 1.
