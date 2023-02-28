The Middleton boys basketball team finished second and Waunakee was sixth in Division 1 in the final Associated Press boys basketball state rankings, which were released Tuesday.

Big Eight Conference champion Middleton (23-1) and Badger East Conference champion Waunakee (20-4) remained in the same spots as last week.

Madison La Follette and Madison Memorial were among teams receiving votes.

Undefeated De Pere stayed as the No. 1 team in Division 1.

In Division 2, McFarland was eighth.

Stoughton and Sauk Prairie were among teams receiving votes.

Pewaukee remained as No. 1 in Division 2.

West Salem was top-ranked in Division 3.

Onalaska Luther stayed atop Division 4. Chippewa Falls McDonell Central was top-ranked in Division 5.

The WIAA boys basketball postseason begins Tuesday night.

Here is The Associated Press Wisconsin prep boys basketball poll for the week of February 28, with first-place votes in parentheses, record, total points and last week's ranking, as voted upon by a statewide panel of sports writers and broadcasters:

Division 1

Rank School Record Points Last week's rank 1. De Pere (8) 24-0 80 1 2. Middleton 23-1 71 2 3. Hartland Arrowhead 22-2 65 3 4. Sussex Hamilton 19-5 48 4 5. Mequon Homestead 19-5 42 5 6. Waunakee 20-4 41 6 7. Sheboygan North 19-5 21 7 8. Milwaukee Marquette 18-6 20 9 9. Fond du Lac 18-6 16 10 10. Eau Claire Memorial 19-5 10 NR

Others receiving votes: Milwaukee Hamilton 7, Oshkosh North 5, Hudson 5, Madison La Follette 5, Madison Memorial 4.

Division 2

Rank School Record Points Last week's rank 1. Pewaukee (8) 21-3 80 1 2. Wisconsin Lutheran 20-4 68 2 3. Salem Westosha Central 21-2 60 3 4. Glendale Nicolet 20-4 50 5 5. La Crosse Central 19-5 43 6 6. (tie) Onalaska 18-5 34 7 6. (tie) Hales Corners Whitnall 20-3 34 4 8. McFarland 21-3 25 8 9. Appleton Fox Valley Lutheran 21-3 12 NR 10. Medford 20-4 10 NR

Others receiving votes: Greenfield 8, Whitefish Bay 6, Burlington 5, Stoughton 2, Wauwatosa West 2, Sauk Prairie 1.

Division 3

Rank School Record Points Last week's rank 1. West Salem (5) 23-1 77 1 2. Racine St. Catherine's (2) 23-1 69 3 3. Brillion (1) 23-1 68 2 4. Osceola 22-1 56 4 5. Appleton Xavier 22-2 50 5 6. Carmen Northwest 19-3 36 6 7. Little Chute 22-2 32 7 8. Maple Northwestern 22-2 19 9 9. Milwaukee St. Thomas More 20-4 15 8 10. Lakeside Lutheran 21-3 12 NR

Others receiving votes: Beloit Turner 5, Prescott 1.

Division 4

Rank School Record Points Last week's rank 1. Onalaska Luther (5) 22-2 77 1 2. Neenah St. Mary Catholic (1) 22-2 69 2 3. Howards Grove (2) 22-2 68 3 4. Fond du Lac St. Mary's Springs 22-2 56 5 5. Unity 21-0 46 6 6. Darlington 21-3 36 4 7. Crivitz 22-1 34 7 8. Auburndale 21-3 17 9 9. Fall Creek 20-4 12 8 10. (tie) Deerfield 21-3 11 T10 10 (tie) Marathon 21-3 11 T10

Others receiving votes: Bangor 2, Cuba City 1.

Division 5

Rank School Record Points Last week's rank 1, Chippewa Falls McDonell Central (8) 23-1 80 1 2. Waupun Central Wisconsin Christian 22-2 64 3 3. Solon Springs 22-1 59 4 4. Heritage Christian 22-2 58 2 5. Fall River 21-3 42 T5 6. Florence 22-1 40 T5 7. Wausau Newman Catholic 20-4 37 7 8. Stevens Point Pacelli 21-3 29 8 9. Green Bay N.E.W. Lutheran 18-6 8 9 10. Hurley 19-5 7 NR

Others receiving votes: Owen-Withee 6, Beaver Dam Wayland Academy 6, Potosi 4.

