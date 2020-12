Sauk Prairie boys outswim two-time defending state champ Madison Edgewood in opener

Sauk Prairie 6,

Beaver Dam 1

The host Eagles (2-0) dominated the Golden Beavers (1-4) by consistently attacking the net as they totaled 62 shots on goal.

Beaver Dam goalie Kirk Davis made 21 saves in the first two periods and 14 in the third, but took the loss with 56 total stops.Brookfield 5, Janesville Craig 3

The Stars (2-3-0) executed on multiple power-play opportunities and clinched their second win of the season over the Bluebirds (0-1-0). Aside from scoring on a power play in the second period, William Stornello also totaled two assists.WrestlingLodi 41, Janesville Craig 36

The Blue Devils (1-1) scored four forfeits and two pin victories, from Evan Clary at 120 pounds and Mason Lane at 145, to hold on against the visiting Cougars (1-1). Craig won the last six matches, four by pin and one by forfeit, but it wasn’t enough. Earning pins for the Cougars were Jack Ryan at 170, Grant Mullen at 182, Joe Smith at 195 and Braeden Hopkins at 220.Whitewater 46, Edgerton 15