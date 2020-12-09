Rock Valley boys basketball preview: East Troy could face a challenge from Edgerton and Beloit Turner

McFarland Spartans

Coach: Jeff Meinholdt, 15th year (199-125).

Season status: McFarland, located in Dane County, will follow Public Health Madison Dane County guidelines for practices, and because of that the school won’t be able to play host to any competitions at this time, McFarland athletic director Paul Ackley said. McFarland had planned to start practice on Nov. 23, but a PHMDC order the previous week altered plans, and now, McFarland is tentatively scheduled to begin practice on Dec. 16. Leading up to that, players have been meeting at a gym outside Dane County multiple times per week to practice.

Returning starters: Jackson Werwinski, 6-1, sr., G (14.2 ppg, 4.3 rpg); Pete Pavelec, 6-0, sr., G (13.0 ppg, 3.5 rpg); Blake Kes, 6-1, sr., G (13.0 ppg, 3.1 rpg).

Other key returnees: Garrett Larson, 6-5, sr., F (4.6 ppg, 2.1 rpg); Zach Nichols, 5-10, jr., G (2.6 ppg, 1.4 rpg); Aric Anderson, 5-10, sr., G (1.0 ppg, 1.0 rpg); Kyle Kussow, 5-10, so., G (3.0 ppg, 1.0 rpg).

Key fact: Head coach Jeff Meinholdt is just one win away from 200 career wins… Guard Austin Miller was slated to be a starter this season but will miss the season with an injury.