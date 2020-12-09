Rock Valley boys basketball preview: East Troy could face a challenge from Edgerton and Beloit Turner

2019-2020 STANDINGS
Team: Conference, Overall
East Troy: 17-1, 21-3
Beloit Turner: 16-2, 21-4
Edgerton: 15-3, 20-5
Evansville: 11-7, 15-9
McFarland: 9-9, 12-12
Jefferson: 8-10, 10-14
Whitewater: 6-12, 9-15
Brodhead: 5-13, 8-15
Walworth Big Foot: 3-15, 5-18
Clinton: 0-18, 0-23
ALL-CONFERENCE RETURNEES
First team: Clayton Jenny, sr., Edgerton.
Second team: Jackson Werwinski, sr., McFarland; Jake Martin, sr., Whitewater; CHase Cummings, jr., East Troy; Ryan Nixon, sr., East Troy.
Honorable mention: Blake Kes, sr., McFarland; Pete Pavelec, sr., McFarland; Drew Hanson, sr., Edgerton; Gus Foster, jr., Walworth Big Foot; Tyler Wilson, jr., Walworth Big Foot; Connor Green, sr., Brodhead; Owen Leifker, jr., Brodhead; Chase Peterson, sr., Clinton; Carter Brown, sr., Whitewater.
COACHES’ PICKS
1, East Troy; 2, Edgerton; 3, Beloit Turner.
TEAM CAPSULES
Edgerton Crimson Tide
Coach: Daryl Fox, fifth year (67-33).
Season status: Edgerton is planning to go ahead with winter sports.
Returning starters: Clayton Jenny 6-1, sr., G (12.2 ppg, 3.9 rpg, 4.6 apg, 2 spg), Drew Hanson, 6’2, sr., F (9.4 ppg, 3.6 rpg, 1.7 apg), Peyton Fox, 6-1, sr., F (4.3 ppg, 2 rpg, 1.5 apg).
Other key returnees: Connor Coombs, 5-11, jr., G (4.6 ppg, 2.3 rpg), Ethan Krause, 6-1, sr., F (1 ppg, 1 rpg).
Key fact: Konner Knauf transferred to Edgerton from Stoughton, adding to the Crimson Tide’s already talented roster. Knauf played in 24 games last season for the Vikings, scoring 2.8 points per game. Coach Fox called Knauf a “defensive stopper.”
The lowdown: The Crimson Tide comes back in 2020 loaded with seniors who have previous experience including three consecutive regional championships. Clayton Jenny will be the focal point for Edgerton’s offense, coming off a season where he was named to First Team All-Conference. Jenny is a four-year starter and a UW-Platteville commit.
McFarland Spartans
Coach: Jeff Meinholdt, 15th year (199-125).
Season status: McFarland, located in Dane County, will follow Public Health Madison Dane County guidelines for practices, and because of that the school won’t be able to play host to any competitions at this time, McFarland athletic director Paul Ackley said. McFarland had planned to start practice on Nov. 23, but a PHMDC order the previous week altered plans, and now, McFarland is tentatively scheduled to begin practice on Dec. 16. Leading up to that, players have been meeting at a gym outside Dane County multiple times per week to practice.
Returning starters: Jackson Werwinski, 6-1, sr., G (14.2 ppg, 4.3 rpg); Pete Pavelec, 6-0, sr., G (13.0 ppg, 3.5 rpg); Blake Kes, 6-1, sr., G (13.0 ppg, 3.1 rpg).
Other key returnees: Garrett Larson, 6-5, sr., F (4.6 ppg, 2.1 rpg); Zach Nichols, 5-10, jr., G (2.6 ppg, 1.4 rpg); Aric Anderson, 5-10, sr., G (1.0 ppg, 1.0 rpg); Kyle Kussow, 5-10, so., G (3.0 ppg, 1.0 rpg).
Key fact: Head coach Jeff Meinholdt is just one win away from 200 career wins… Guard Austin Miller was slated to be a starter this season but will miss the season with an injury.
The lowdown: Once the season kicks off, McFarland will look to build off a 9-9 league record in 2019. Werwinski is back after a season that earned him second-team all-conference honors, and seniors Pavelec and Kes come back after earning all-league honorable mention. The Spartans will rely on their wealth of returning experience, and Meinholdt said pace and ability to play fast will be a strength. One of their biggest challenges will be replacing the injured Miller and two other starters lost to graduation.
Evansville Blue Devils
Coach: Kendall Buttchen, fourth year (40-31).
Season status: Evansville had a special school board meeting Nov. 24 and voted to call off all its winter sports seasons. But another meeting on Dec. 9, the board decided to resume winter sports.
Returning starters: None.
Key returnees: Charlie Bisch, 6-0, sr. (2.7 ppg); Stephen Kopecky, 6-2, jr. (2.0 ppg); Chase Maves, 6-0, jr.; Mason Miller, 6-0, jr. (3.6 ppg); Ryan Thompson, 6-7, sr., 5.5 ppg, 3.1 rpg).
Key fact: Last year’s five starters all graduated, taking their combined average of 36.5 ppg with them.
The lowdown: It will be a rebuilding year for the Blue Devils, who got a late start to the season due to COVID-19 and had to work five new starters into their roles. Aside from the five returning non-starters, the Blue Devils have seven newcomers for Buttchen to choose from. Still, the Blue Devils will have to develop a scoring rhythm along with on-the-court leadership.
Around the Rock Valley
Beloit Turner coach Ken Watkins returns one starter, 5-10 senior Danny Burrows (5.9 ppg), and seven others who saw at least some varsity action last year. Guard play will be the strength, but inside play and consistency are question marks.
Brodhead, led by second-year coach Tommy Meier, returns four starters led by 5-10 junior Owen Leifker (12.6 ppg) and 5-11 senior Connor Green (12.3 ppg). Size and experience at the post are weaknesses, but the Cardinals have plenty of depth and shooting at the guard spots.
Clinton coach Scott Gestrich has gone 1-44 in his first two years withthe Cougars. But hopes for a better future abound, based on the fact that Clinton returns four starters, including 6-6 senior Chase Peterson and 6-5 senior Wade Mueller.
East Troy coach Darryl Rayfield hopes to lead the Trojans to a fourth consecutive conference title. Returning starters Ryan Nixon (6-3, sr., 13 ppg) and Chase Cummings (6-4, jr., 11 ppg) hope to fill the void left by graduated A.J. Vuckovich, who averaged 27.8 ppg last year.
Jefferson has a new coach in Jim Altermatt and one returning starter in 5-11 senior guard Haygen Miller (3.8 ppg).
Walworth Big Foot also has a new coach in Hunter Price, but Price welcomes back four returning starters, led by 6-3 junior Gus Foster (15.4 ppg, 8.0 rpg).
Whitewater features 7-foot-1 senior Jake Martin (17 ppg, 12.1 rpg) and three other starters that could throw a monkey wrench into the conference race.
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!