Referee's death leaves sadness after Mount Horeb-Richland Center boys basketball game

“In a matter of seconds, it became a different, surreal environment,” she said.

The game was stopped at that point.

Nesheim, several parents from Mount Horeb with medical backgrounds, a trainer and people from Richland Center rushed to the floor to try to help. Emergency medical personnel arrived and local firefighters, who were in the area, also came to the gym, said Burke, who left a school board meeting Monday night when called about the emergency.

CPR was quickly administered.

“We had amazing people who helped from the Mount Horeb community, as well as our community,” Burke said Tuesday, adding, “There wasn’t a better response you could have had to such an emergency.”

Said Kolleen Nesheim: “Our Mount Horeb parents didn’t hesitate to help out.”

The gym was cleared and the teams went into the locker rooms, said Todd Nesheim, who never had experienced such a situation in person. Richland Center permitted four spectators per player Monday night, Kolleen Nesheim said.

When the Mount Horeb team left Richland Center on Monday night, Todd Nesheim said there was hope the official would be OK but Kolleen Nesheim received word later that night that he passed away.