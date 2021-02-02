Referee's death leaves sadness after Mount Horeb-Richland Center boys basketball game

The Mount Horeb varsity boys basketball game at Richland Center High School on Monday night took on a tragic tone when one of the officials collapsed late in the game and later died.
“This is a very sad day in Richland Center due to his passing,” Richland Center district administrator Jarred Burke said Tuesday.
Officials at both schools were offering counseling support Tuesday to individuals from the teams.
The official wasn’t immediately identified publicly, pending notification of relatives, and cause of death hadn't been announced.
Mount Horeb athletic director Kolleen Nesheim was in the bleachers at Richland Center on Monday night, watching the game between Mount Horeb and Richland Center.
“Our biggest concern is for the official’s family,” she said.
She was in her role as coach’s wife – Todd Nesheim is Mount Horeb’s boys basketball coach – and taking in the game when the atmosphere in the gymnasium changed dramatically with about 6 minutes to play. Todd Nesheim said the referee was the official trailing the play and blew his whistle before stopping and at first leaning over.
Kolleen Nesheim’s initial thought was that the referee tripped and fell, but that switched almost immediately.
“In a matter of seconds, it became a different, surreal environment,” she said.
The game was stopped at that point.
Nesheim, several parents from Mount Horeb with medical backgrounds, a trainer and people from Richland Center rushed to the floor to try to help. Emergency medical personnel arrived and local firefighters, who were in the area, also came to the gym, said Burke, who left a school board meeting Monday night when called about the emergency.
CPR was quickly administered.
“We had amazing people who helped from the Mount Horeb community, as well as our community,” Burke said Tuesday, adding, “There wasn’t a better response you could have had to such an emergency.”
Said Kolleen Nesheim: “Our Mount Horeb parents didn’t hesitate to help out.”
The gym was cleared and the teams went into the locker rooms, said Todd Nesheim, who never had experienced such a situation in person. Richland Center permitted four spectators per player Monday night, Kolleen Nesheim said.
When the Mount Horeb team left Richland Center on Monday night, Todd Nesheim said there was hope the official would be OK but Kolleen Nesheim received word later that night that he passed away.
Todd Nesheim and Kolleen Nesheim said information was sent and resources offered Tuesday to players on the Vikings’ team to help them deal with the situation and how to deal with loss.
Todd Nesheim planned to speak to the team prior to Tuesday’s practice and address what occurred.
Burke said Richland Center’s student services have reached out to their school’s athletes.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic and health and gathering orders from Public Health Madison & Dane County, the game was just Mount Horeb’s fifth of the season. The game was halted, with Richland Center leading by four points, and won’t be counted in the teams’ records, Todd Nesheim said.
A spokesperson in the Richland County Ambulance Service couldn’t provide further information due to HIPAA rules.
Kolleen Nesheim, through her role as athletic director, knew the official and was saddened by his passing. She and Burke declined to identify him for privacy reasons.