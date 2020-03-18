You are the owner of this article.
Reedsburg's Will Fuhrmann, Mount Horeb's Owen Ziegler make college decisions for men's basketball
Reedsburg's Will Fuhrmann, Mount Horeb's Owen Ziegler make college decisions for men's basketball

Two players who were first-team selections on the boys basketball all-conference team in the Badger North Conference have made college decisions.

Reedsburg senior Will Fuhrmann announced via Twitter he has orally committed to UW-La Crosse for men’s basketball.

Reedsburg finished 17-7 and tied for third in the Badger North with Mount Horeb with 9-5 records.

Fuhrmann, a 6-foot-1 guard, averaged 17 points, 8.9 rebounds, 5.3 assists and 2.4 steals per game for the Beavers.

Fuhrmann tweeted: “Excited to announce that I will be continuing my athletic and academic career at UW La Crosse!”

Mount Horeb senior Owen Ziegler announced on Twitter that he has orally committed to Saint Mary’s University in Winona, Minnesota, for men's basketball. 

Ziegler, a 6-1 guard, averaged 13.9 points per game for the Vikings.

Ziegler tweeted: “Thank you to everyone who supported me throughout my basketball career! I’m excited to announce that I’m continuing my academic and basketball career at Saint Mary’s University of Minnesota!”

UW-La Crosse and St. Mary’s are NCAA Division III programs.

Jon Masson covers high school sports for the Wisconsin State Journal. He has covered a variety of sports — including the Green Bay Packers and Wisconsin men's and women's basketball and volleyball — since he first came to the State Journal in 1999.

