Reaction from coaches, workers and WIAA staff on the boys state tourney's return to the Kohl Center

The lights came on at the Kohl Center on Thursday afternoon, and the show started.

When the ball went up, tip-off. The WIAA boys basketball state tournament was underway.

The first game — a Division 3 semifinal contest between West Salem and Brillion, won by West Salem, 71-61 — was the beginning of three record-setting, buzzer-beating, trophy-raising days that will live for a lifetime in the minds of those taking the stage.

And in the minds of many in the audience.

But as much as this year’s tournament is a showcase of the best teams and the best players and the best coaches — boys basketball in Wisconsin in general, really — it’s also a party.

A welcome back party.

For the first time since 2019, the tournament is in Madison. There wasn’t one in 2020 because of the COVID-19 pandemic, and last year’s tournament was split between venues in La Crosse and Oshkosh because of pandemic restrictions in Dane County.

To put that in context, the last time the tournament wasn’t in Madison before 2021, Franklin Delano Roosevelt was president, in 1936 when it was in Wisconsin Rapids, a one-year interruption after being in Madison every year since 1920 before that.

And the last time there wasn’t a WIAA tournament at all before 2020, Wrigley Field was an infant, a year old in 1915.

So, yes, this year’s tournament truly is a welcome back party.

“First the Field House, now the Kohl Center — any place else doesn’t feel like home,” said Cuba City’s Jerry Petitgoue, the winningest coach in state history who went over 1,000 for his career this winter during year No. 54 on the bench.

WIAA happy to be back

Petitgoue’s sentiment — that Madison is “home” for the state tournament — is one shared by many.

But the reasons for it vary.

WIAA assistant director Kate Peterson Abiad, who oversees girls and boys basketball for the WIAA and also is a former University of Wisconsin women’s basketball assistant when Jane Albright was the Badgers’ coach, had not only work-related but also personal feelings about returning to the Kohl Center.

“From a state tournament standpoint and what went into trying to figure out where to have state tournaments last year and just the magnitude of trying to put that all together, it feels really good to be somewhere where they are used to working with us,” she said. “Where it feels like – I said this about the girls tournament (at the Resch Center in Ashwaubenon) and I’ll say it again now – you kind of feel like you are coming home. You have been away and now you are here and everyone is glad to have you back. It’s really nice.”

Peterson Abiad was a Badgers’ women’s basketball assistant from 1997-2003 prior to becoming head coach at Cleveland State University. Her office was inside the Kohl Center.

“From a personal standpoint, I was walking up the steps and it took me right back running up the steps after practice,” Peterson Abiad said. “It just took me back to that time and that’s a really happy time in my life. I really enjoyed working here, and living in Madison and working for UW. It’s one of the best times of my life.”

Peterson Abiad appreciated working with staff at the La Crosse Center and Menominee Nation Arena (currently called Oshkosh Arena) in Oshkosh last year.

“They were great to work with,” she said. “The people were great. It’s just trying to recreate what has come more naturally here. They know what we do. … Because of COVID, we had all that stuff we had to orchestrate — traffic patterns, people patterns, trying to get people in and out. All that stuff I’m glad to not be doing that anymore.”

Peterson Abiad enjoys the Kohl Center environment, particularly for what it provides for the participants.

“Everything about it is bigger than life,” she said. “For these kids, they’ve never been in a venue like this. The ability to put all these graphics everywhere to make them feel like this is about them. … While we are here, this belongs to them, and that’s really nice for them to see. Everything is about these kids while we are here, so that’s really nice.”

Bigger than basketball

Like Peterson-Abiad said, getting back to Madison — and to the Kohl Center — means business as usual again.

But it also is another in the long list of ways people and places are getting back to normal as COVID-19 becomes less and less of an invasion to daily life.

“Having the tournament in Madison at this time is one of the best things the state of Wisconsin can use to celebrate what is happening in our schools and for our student-athletes,” WIAA assistant director Tom Shafranski said. “The main reason is just what everyone has been through the past two years — to be able to endure and get to this point.

“All of us have really put up with a lot and this is a time to celebrate and use our student-athletes as an exclamation point on that celebration.”

Jim Strick, who has been one of the WIAA’s public address announcers for the state tournament since 2003 — though he did take a break from the gig for a few years about a decade ago — feels the same as Shafranski.

“I have no problem wearing my mask or anything like that, but it’s nice to see everybody’s faces this year — and not have the players on the floor in their masks, either,” Strick said. “It just feels a little bit more back to the way it’s been.

Strick was one of the public address announcers in Oshkosh at last year's state tournament, and like those on the court, he had to his job with a mask on, too.

"It was an unusual experience," he said. "It wasn’t as challenging as I thought it was going to be, so I didn’t have to change anything up too much. But it was different though, for sure."

Chris Zwettler, the coach at Madison Edgewood who just finished year No. 33 with the Crusaders and is closing in on 500 wins, has an even bigger-picture perspective on what being back at the Kohl Center means.

“Everybody’s back doing the jobs they love to do,” he said. “It’s just healthy for the mind, the soul, the body.”

Annual pilgrimage

For many of the people that make the state tournament happen — for the fans, too — it’s not just about the basketball.

It’s also about the people.

“For many, many people for many, many years, they have always come to the state tournament,” Shafranski said. “It’s a vacation time for many. It’s a break for a lot of school administrators and schools.”

In that regard, the Kohl Center — and the Field House before it — is a gathering place as much as it is a venue.

“The thing you get most excited about,” said Petitgoue, one of the analysts for the statewide TV broadcast of the tournament, “is you see the same people. Those people that you’ve seen for the last 20 years who have been coming to this tournament — the friendships and everything else, you bond together.

“That’s the thing that I missed most was not seeing that person I hadn’t seen all year long but you knew you were going to see them at the state tournament because they were a basketball fan.”

It’s not necessarily the same people that Strick looks forward to seeing. It’s who he might see one year that he hasn’t seen for quite a while that he likes most.

“I can’t wait for the sectional final day to see what teams are going to make it,” he said. “Over the years I’ve gotten to know a lot of different people from a lot of different cities, and it’s always fun to come down here to see the high school where my old college roommate teaches now, you know what I mean? Things like that.”

No matter the particulars, everyone agreed there's just something about Madison and the Kohl Center that make the state tournament what it is, like a secret ingredient, the right spice in a dish that's good without it but one people will drive out of their way for with it.

"Unless you get in it and you come down to the Kohl Center," said Zwettler, also a TV analyst for the tournament, a gig he's had since 2007, "it’s just a feeling that’s indescribable."

Zwettler is a 1975 Madison West graduate who aside from his college years has been a state tournament regular going back to his childhood days.

Petitgoue's time at the state tournament goes back much, much farther.

It's not the only time of year he travels north, but it is the trip this way he cherishes most.

"This is special," he said. "This is special."