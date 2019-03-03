A dream season came to an early end for the top-ranked Madison East boys basketball team on Saturday night.
Racine Horlick, seeded eighth in the Waunakee sectional, broke away from a halftime tie to beat the host Purgolders 74-67 in a WIAA Division 1 regional final.
East finished with a 22-2 record. Horlick takes an 11-13 record into a Thursday sectional semifinal against Sun Prairie at Verona.
Senior guard Marquise Milton scored 35 points to lead Horlick, and senior forward Stephon Chapman added 10. Junior guard Keonte Jones led East with 24 points before fouling out. Marcus Justice scored 10 points.
Waunakee 53, Racine Park 56
The visiting Warriors (15-9) went on a 36-28 run in the second half to knock off the second-seeded Panthers (17-7).
Waunakee got 17 points from senior Josh Cash and 10 apiece from senior Will Knatz and senior Zachary Deering. Park junior forward Ricky Canady scored 16 points, but Tulane recruit Nobal Days was held to four points and 10 rebounds.
Madison La Follette 94, Janesville Craig 74
Senior Donneil Gray led all players with 25 points and fellow senior Troy Reeves Jr. had 23 as the host Lancers (19-5) put up 61 second-half points to pull away from the upset-minded Cougars (11-13). Craig senior Aaron Leverson posted 22 in his final game.
Sun Prairie 61,
Madison Memorial 59
Junior Colin Schaefer led the way with 18 points as the Cardinals (18-6) held off the Spartans (17-7) to advance to Thursday’s sectional semifinal. Memorial senior Nick Caropreso led all players with 19 in his last game.
Division 2
DeForest 54, Reedsburg 50
The host Norskies (19-5) had three players score in double figures in a victory over the Beavers (13-12). Cody Riggs scored 13 points for DeForest, Austin Westra scored 12 and Jack Bogan had 11. Reedsburg’s Max Tully scored 21 points.
Mount Horeb 76,
Monona Grove 50
In the Elkhorn sectional, Jason Larson and Gunnar Nortman had 21 points apiece as the host Vikings (21-3) ended the postseason run for the Silver Eagles (16-7). Senior Caden Nelson had 19 points for Monona Grove.
Division 3
Edgerton 54, Prairie du Chien 40
In the Evansville sectional, the visiting Crimson Tide (16-8) knocked out the top-seeded Blackhawks (20-4) to advance to a sectional final on Thursday against Beloit Turner at Madison Edgewood.
Beloit Turner 79, Marshall 70
The host Trojans (16-7) defeated the Cardinals (15-10) to advance to sectionals.
Greendale Martin Luther 67, Lakeside Lutheran 33
Senior Trequan Carrington scored 20 points as the top-ranked Spartans (21-3) cruised by the Warriors (17-4). Senior Cameron Paske led Lakeside with 11.
Columbus 59, Omro 52
Senior Trent Casper led the way with 18 points and the host Cardinals (13-11) carried an 11-point halftime lead to an upset victory over the Foxes (17-7). Omro’s Carter Huth led all players with 20.
Wisconsin Dells 73,
Mauston 59
In the Marshfield sectional, Bryson Funmaker had 21 points and Riley Eck had 16 as the host Chiefs (19-5) outscored the Golden Eagles (17-6) after the teams split two regular-season meetings. Mauston’s Cade Hall scored 17 points.
Division 4
New Glarus 68,
Mineral Point 57
In the Middleton sectional, senior Jaden Kreklow notched a game-high 21 points as the seventh-ranked Glarner Knights (22-2) rode a 10-point halftime lead to victory over the 10th-ranked Pointers (17-7). Junior Wesley Berget led visiting Mineral Point with 20 points.
Belleville 57, Cambridge 50
In a closely contested game, the host Wildcats (11-11) got 18 points from Royce Clark to beat the Blue Jays (6-19). Cambridge senior Ryan Janson hit seven 3-pointers to finish with 21 points.
Orfordville Parkview 68, Deerfield 64
Senior Adrian Meza led the Vikings (17-6) with 23 as Orfordville Parkview held off the visiting Demons (12-13). Junior Tyler Haak and junior Wills Manning each scored 23 points for Deerfield.
Division 5
Rio 60, Barneveld 56 (OT)
In the West Bend East sectional, the host Vikings (21-4) scored 15 points in overtime to outlast the Golden Eagles (16-8). Nathan Rippl scored 29 points for Rio. Barneveld got 20 from Dayne Evans and 18 from Malcolm Reed.