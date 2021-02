Prep sports: Verona's strong finish ousts Middleton in WIAA Division 1 regional opener

A strong finish carried the Verona boys basketball team to a 62-56 victory over Middleton in a WIAA Division 1 regional quarterfinal on Tuesday at Baraboo High School.

The Wildcats (4-5) will meet Waunakee on Friday in Baraboo in a regional semifinal. Middleton finished with a 4-7 record.

Verona finished the game with a 14-8 run. Kyle Krantz scored 12 of his 15 points in the second half and Jonah Anderson added 12 points.

Middleton closed the first half with an 18-6 run to take a 27-22 halftime lead, and made it 34-27 early in the second half before Verona rallied to take an eight-point lead. Middleton tied the game at 48-48 in the late going.

Senior Hayden Statz scored 13 points and junior Nick Meinholz 11 for the Cardinals.

Sun Prairie 77, Oregon 44

In Baraboo, the Cardinals (5-5) went on a 32-5 run in the second half to answer a rally by the Panthers (7-7). Sun Prairie held a 35-25 halftime lead, but Oregon tied it before the Cardinals’ big run. Ben Olson totaled 23 points and Drew Houttaker 13 for Sun Prairie. Deaken Bush had 14 for Oregon.

Monona Grove 66,