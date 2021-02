Prep sports: Verona handles Waunakee to earn fourth consecutive WIAA state hockey berth

For the fourth consecutive year, the Verona boys hockey team is on its way to the WIAA state tournament.

The Wildcats, the defending Division 1 state champions, earned this trip with a 5-2 victory over Waunakee in a sectional final at the Omni Center in Onalaska.

Verona (15-6) scored three goals in the second period to break a scoreless tie. Josh Osting scored on a power play, and after Isaac Nett evened the score for Waunakee (13-3), Reece Cordray and Andrew Aune scored for the Wildcats.

Two more Verona goals in the third period put away the victory.

Verona is the only Division 1 team in the state field, as the other three sectional finals are set for today. Semifinals will be played at local sites next week, with the final set for Saturday at the South Wood County Recreation Center in Wisconsin Rapids.

Verona won a pair of overtime games last year to capture the program’s second state title. Verona is back at state for the seventh time since 2012.

Girls basketball

WIAA regionals

Verona 65, DeForest 45