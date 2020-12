Prep sports: Sharp free-throw shooting carries Lake Mills boys past Lodi in second overtime

The Lake Mills boys basketball team made all eight of its free throw attempts in the second overtime Friday night to pull away for a 67-62 victory over host Lodi in Capitol North Conference play.

Senior Drew Stoddard made all four of his tries, and sophomore Liam Carrigan and senior Grant Horkan made both of theirs, to go along with a basket by senior Charlie Bender in lifting the L-Cats (4-1, 1-0 Capitol North) past the Blue Devils (3-1, 0-1).

Bender finished with 25 points, scoring 20 after halftime. Carrigan added 14 points, Stoddard had 13 and Horkan 12 for the L-Cats.

Lodi got 18 points from junior Brady Ring and 16 from senior Trey Traeder. Traeder scored 14 points after halftime, but was one of two Blue Devils to foul out.

Lakeside Lutheran 59,

Watertown Luther Prep 48

Led by a 19-point outing from sophomore forward Levi Birkholz, the Warriors (3-2, 2-0 Capitol North) handled the Phoenix (2-3, 0-1).

Junior guard Tom Balge led Luther Prep with 14 points.

New Glarus 71, Cambridge 40