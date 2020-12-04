Prep sports: Reedsburg co-op hockey coach Neil Mattson earns his 300th career victory

Neil Mattson earned the 300th victory of his prep coaching career Thursday night, leading the Reedsburg co-op boys hockey team to a 2-1 victory over Wisconsin Rapids at Reedsburg Area Community Arena.

Danny Ely scored a power-play goal on an assist from Ty Thompson 4 minutes, 6 seconds into the final period to break a 1-1 tie. Cheavers goaltender Cooper Oakes made with 20 saves.

Thompson scored Reedsburg’s first goal in the opening period, on assists from Ely and Trevor Slaght.

Stevens Point 6,

Madison Edgewood 3

The host Panthers (2-1-0) scored the first four goals and held off the Crusaders (0-3-0), who drew to within 5-3 early in the third period on a goal by Will Hartman. J.J. Wiebusch had a goal and an assist and Cody Menzel scored for Edgewood.

Boys basketball

Beaver Dam 77, Baraboo 25

The Golden Beavers matched a program record for the fewest points allowed in a game, holding the visiting Thunderbirds to 25 points in the season opener for both teams.