Prep sports: Reedsburg co-op hockey coach Neil Mattson earns his 300th career victory

Neil Mattson earned the 300th victory of his prep coaching career Thursday night, leading the Reedsburg co-op boys hockey team to a 2-1 victory over Wisconsin Rapids at Reedsburg Area Community Arena.
Danny Ely scored a power-play goal on an assist from Ty Thompson 4 minutes, 6 seconds into the final period to break a 1-1 tie. Cheavers goaltender Cooper Oakes made with 20 saves.
Thompson scored Reedsburg’s first goal in the opening period, on assists from Ely and Trevor Slaght.
Stevens Point 6,
Madison Edgewood 3
The host Panthers (2-1-0) scored the first four goals and held off the Crusaders (0-3-0), who drew to within 5-3 early in the third period on a goal by Will Hartman. J.J. Wiebusch had a goal and an assist and Cody Menzel scored for Edgewood.
Boys basketball
Beaver Dam 77, Baraboo 25
The Golden Beavers matched a program record for the fewest points allowed in a game, holding the visiting Thunderbirds to 25 points in the season opener for both teams.
The last time Beaver Dam held an opponent to 25 points was in 2012 against Wisconsin Rapids. The Golden Beavers had four players score in double figures, led by Nate Abel with 17, Tyler Bunkoske and Brady Helbing with 12 each and 10 from Evan Sharkey.
Girls basketball
Beaver Dam 107, Baraboo 37
The visiting Golden Beavers (4-0),the three-time defending WIAA Division 2 state champs (not counting last year, when a champion was not crowned) took a 67-20 halftime lead and broke the 100-point mark for the second straight game in beating the Thunderbirds (1-1). Beaver Dam has scored 91 or more points in every game and has an average victory margin of 98.3 points to 27.8 points.
Natalie Jens scored 24 points, Maty Wilke had 20 and Paige Hodgson 14 for Beavers Dam. Baraboo got 14 points from Maya White Eagle and 12 from Taylor Pfaff.
Marshall 62, Columbus 30
Marshall, winner of two of the last three WIAA Division 3 state championships, opened its season with a victory over Columbus (1-2). Due to Dane County COVID-19 guidelines, Marshall is required to play all of its games on the road. Marshall opened with a 14-1 run. Northern Illinois commit Laura Nickel led the way with 15 points and sophomore Halle Weisenel added 12.
Winnebago Lutheran 65, Watertown Luther Prep 63
Vikings senior guard Alayna Suprenand made the game-winning shot with 2.1 seconds remaining as Winnebago Lutheran (2-0) spoiled a career-best, 37-point performance from Grace Schmidt. The Phoenix (0-1) let a late 10-point lead slip away. The Vikings got 25 points from Geneva Hewitt and 23 from Suprenand.
Reedsburg 87, Tomah 28
Mahra Wieman scored 23 points and Trenna Cherney added 18 to lead the visiting Beavers to a runaway victory over the Timberwolves (0-2) in their season opener. Reedsburg opened a 56-12 halftime lead.
Lake Mills 65,
Fort Atkinson 36
Kayla Will scored 16 points and Vivian Guerrero added 15 as the host L-Cats (3-0) pulled away from a 24-15 halftime lead with a 41-point second half to beat the Blackhawks (0-4).
Nine players scored for Fort Atkinson, but none had more than Elly Kohl’s seven points.
Watertown 59, East Troy 42
The visiting Goslings (2-0) took a 33-20 halftime lead and built on it to knock off the Trojans (0-2). Teya Maas and Avylon Uecke each totaled 13 points to lead Watertown in scoring and Lily Gifford added 10 points.
Jefferson 45, Edgerton 37
The visiting Crimson Tide (2-1) took their first loss of the season against the Eagles (2-0), after making just 11 field goals and going 10-for-25 from the free-throw line. Kate Fox Gunderson led Edgerton in scoring with 11 points, including three 3-point baskets. Shannon Rusch added 10 points.
Mukwonago 64,
Janesville Parker 23
Host Mukwonago (2-2) raced to a 35-8 halftime lead and used a press defense to coast past the Vikings (0-2), whose roster has been reduced to six available players. Junior Alyssa Ayers scored nine points to lead Parker, which didn’t attempt a free throw.
Girls hockey
Viroqua 11, Baraboo co-op 3
The visiting Blackhawks (1-1-0) spoiled the season debut for the Badger Lightning at Pierce Park in Baraboo.
Boys swimming
Watertown 91, Fort Atkinson 68
The visiting Goslings swept victories in all 11 events to defeat the Blackhawks. Jack Heier, Zach Jaworski and Nathan Williams each won two events for Watertown.
Wrestling
Waterloo 42,
Watertown Luther Prep 36
In a match that saw every contested bout decided by pin, Waterloo had six pins and Luther Prep had five. Waterloo’s pin victories came from Juan Alonso at 126 pounds, Jonathan Aguero at 132, Trevor Firari at 152, Reynol Limon at 182, Max Besl at 220 and Gavin Wright at 285.
