 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Prep sports: Reedsburg co-op hockey coach Neil Mattson earns his 300th career victory
0 comments

Prep sports: Reedsburg co-op hockey coach Neil Mattson earns his 300th career victory

{{featured_button_text}}
Reedsburg co-op coach Neil Mattson
SEAN DAVIS/Capital Newspapers

Neil Mattson earned the 300th victory of his prep coaching career Thursday night, leading the Reedsburg co-op boys hockey team to a 2-1 victory over Wisconsin Rapids at Reedsburg Area Community Arena.

Danny Ely scored a power-play goal on an assist from Ty Thompson 4 minutes, 6 seconds into the final period to break a 1-1 tie. Cheavers goaltender Cooper Oakes made with 20 saves.

Thompson scored Reedsburg’s first goal in the opening period, on assists from Ely and Trevor Slaght.

Stevens Point 6,

Madison Edgewood 3

The host Panthers (2-1-0) scored the first four goals and held off the Crusaders (0-3-0), who drew to within 5-3 early in the third period on a goal by Will Hartman. J.J. Wiebusch had a goal and an assist and Cody Menzel scored for Edgewood.

Boys basketball

Beaver Dam 77, Baraboo 25

The Golden Beavers matched a program record for the fewest points allowed in a game, holding the visiting Thunderbirds to 25 points in the season opener for both teams.

The last time Beaver Dam held an opponent to 25 points was in 2012 against Wisconsin Rapids. The Golden Beavers had four players score in double figures, led by Nate Abel with 17, Tyler Bunkoske and Brady Helbing with 12 each and 10 from Evan Sharkey.

Girls basketball

Beaver Dam 107, Baraboo 37

The visiting Golden Beavers (4-0),the three-time defending WIAA Division 2 state champs (not counting last year, when a champion was not crowned) took a 67-20 halftime lead and broke the 100-point mark for the second straight game in beating the Thunderbirds (1-1). Beaver Dam has scored 91 or more points in every game and has an average victory margin of 98.3 points to 27.8 points.

Natalie Jens scored 24 points, Maty Wilke had 20 and Paige Hodgson 14 for Beavers Dam. Baraboo got 14 points from Maya White Eagle and 12 from Taylor Pfaff.

Marshall 62, Columbus 30

Marshall, winner of two of the last three WIAA Division 3 state championships, opened its season with a victory over Columbus (1-2). Due to Dane County COVID-19 guidelines, Marshall is required to play all of its games on the road. Marshall opened with a 14-1 run. Northern Illinois commit Laura Nickel led the way with 15 points and sophomore Halle Weisenel added 12.

Winnebago Lutheran 65, Watertown Luther Prep 63

Vikings senior guard Alayna Suprenand made the game-winning shot with 2.1 seconds remaining as Winnebago Lutheran (2-0) spoiled a career-best, 37-point performance from Grace Schmidt. The Phoenix (0-1) let a late 10-point lead slip away. The Vikings got 25 points from Geneva Hewitt and 23 from Suprenand.

Reedsburg 87, Tomah 28

Mahra Wieman scored 23 points and Trenna Cherney added 18 to lead the visiting Beavers to a runaway victory over the Timberwolves (0-2) in their season opener. Reedsburg opened a 56-12 halftime lead.

Lake Mills 65,

Fort Atkinson 36

Kayla Will scored 16 points and Vivian Guerrero added 15 as the host L-Cats (3-0) pulled away from a 24-15 halftime lead with a 41-point second half to beat the Blackhawks (0-4).

Nine players scored for Fort Atkinson, but none had more than Elly Kohl’s seven points.

Watertown 59, East Troy 42

The visiting Goslings (2-0) took a 33-20 halftime lead and built on it to knock off the Trojans (0-2). Teya Maas and Avylon Uecke each totaled 13 points to lead Watertown in scoring and Lily Gifford added 10 points.

Jefferson 45, Edgerton 37

The visiting Crimson Tide (2-1) took their first loss of the season against the Eagles (2-0), after making just 11 field goals and going 10-for-25 from the free-throw line. Kate Fox Gunderson led Edgerton in scoring with 11 points, including three 3-point baskets. Shannon Rusch added 10 points.

Mukwonago 64,

Janesville Parker 23

Host Mukwonago (2-2) raced to a 35-8 halftime lead and used a press defense to coast past the Vikings (0-2), whose roster has been reduced to six available players. Junior Alyssa Ayers scored nine points to lead Parker, which didn’t attempt a free throw.

Girls hockey

Viroqua 11, Baraboo co-op 3

The visiting Blackhawks (1-1-0) spoiled the season debut for the Badger Lightning at Pierce Park in Baraboo.

Boys swimming

Watertown 91, Fort Atkinson 68

The visiting Goslings swept victories in all 11 events to defeat the Blackhawks. Jack Heier, Zach Jaworski and Nathan Williams each won two events for Watertown.

Wrestling

Waterloo 42,

Watertown Luther Prep 36

In a match that saw every contested bout decided by pin, Waterloo had six pins and Luther Prep had five. Waterloo’s pin victories came from Juan Alonso at 126 pounds, Jonathan Aguero at 132, Trevor Firari at 152, Reynol Limon at 182, Max Besl at 220 and Gavin Wright at 285.

PREP SPORTS | THURSDAY'S AREA SUMMARIES

BOYS BASKETBALL

Thursday’s area summaries

Non-conference

BEAVER DAM 77, BARABOO 25

Baraboo*13*12*—*25

Beaver Dam*46*31*—*77

BARABOO (fg ft-fta pts) — Williams 1 1-2 3, Mistele 2 2-2 6, Nachtigal 1 1-4 3, Weyh 0 2-3 2; Kelly 2 3-6 7; Schultz 1 1-4 4. Totals 7 10-21 25.

BEAVER DAM — Bunkoske 4 3-4 12; Helbing 3 6-6 12; Kuhl 3 0-0 8; Soto 3 1-2 9; Sharkey 3 1-2 10; Loomans 1 0-0 2 Abel 7 2-2 17; Davis 2 0-1 5; Fakes 0 2-4 2. Totals 26 15-21 77.

3-point goals: B 1 (Schultz); BD 10 (Bunkoske 1, Kuhl 2, Soto 2, Sharkey 3, Abel 1, Davis 1). Total fouls: B 17; BD 17. Fouled out: Williams.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Thursday’s area summaries

Non-conference

MARSHALL 62, COLUMBUS 30

Marshall*29*33*—*62

Columbus*14*16*—*30

MARSHALL (fg ft-fta pts) — Lutz 5 1-1 11; Andrews 3 0-1 6; Rateike 4 0-0 10; Weisensel 4 0-0 12; Michalak 1 0-0 2; Nickel 6 3-3 15; Ward 2 0-0 6. Totals 25 6-10 62.

COLUMBUS — Link 2 0-0 5; As. Olson 1 0-0 3; M. Kahl 1 1-2 3; Theilen 2 1-2 5; G. Kahl 1 0-0 3; Hayes 1 0-0 2; Stein 0 1-2 1; Paulson 1 2-8 5; Dornaus 1 0-0 3. Totals 10 5-14 30.

3-point goals: M 8 (Weisensel 4, Ward 2, Rateike 2); C 5 (Link, As. Olson, Kahl, Paulson, Dornaus 1). Total fouls: M 12; C 9.

LAKE MILLS 65, FORT ATKINSON 36

Fort Atkinson*15*21*—*36

Lake Mills*24*41*—*65

FORT ATKINSON (fg ft-fta pts) — Belzer 1 0-0 2, Marquart 1 0-0 2, Wolfram 1 0-0 2, Staude 1 1-3 3, Kanters 2 2-2 6, Kohl 3 0-0 7, Nete 2 0-0 4, Jacobson 2 0-4 4, Cave 2 0-0 6. Totals 15 3-9 36.

LAKE MILLS — Roughen 3 1-3 7, A. Wollin 1 0-0 3, J. Pitta 2 3-4 7, Guerrero 6 3-4 15, Burling 0 1-2 1, Lamke 2 1-2 7, B. Pitta 4 1-2 9, Will 8 0-1 16. Totals 26 10-18 65.

3-point goals: FA 3 (Cave 2, Kohl 1); LM 3 (Lamke 2, A. Wollin 1). Total fouls: FA 16; LM 10.

BEAVER DAM 107, BARABOO 37

Beaver Dam*67*40*—*107

Baraboo*20*17*—*37

BEAVER DAM (fg ft-fta pts) — Jens 11 0-0 24; M. Wilke 8 0-1 20; Wittnebel 3 0-0 6; Hodgson 7 0-0 14; Yagodinski 3 1-1 8; G. Wilke 4 1-2 11; Oestreicher 1 0-0 2; Stonewall 6 1-1 14; Larson 4 0-0 8. Totals 47 3-5 107.

BARABOO — Ross 2 0-1 5; Fluette 1 1-3 4; WhiteEagle 4 6-8 14; Paff 5 1-2 12; Palacek 0 0-1 0; Hess 1 0-1 2. Totals 13 8-16 37.

3-point goals: BD 10 (M. Wilke 4, G. Wilke 2, Jens 2, Yagodinski 1, Stonewall 1); B 3 (Ross 1, Fluette 1, Paff 1). Total fouls: BD 19; B 10.

JEFFERSON 45, EDGERTON 37

Edgerton*18*19*—*37

Jefferson*24*21*—*45

EDGERTON (fg ft-fta pts) — Rebman 2 3-4 7; Platon 0 0-3 0; Danks 2 0-0 5; Fox Gunderson 4 2-6 11; Johnson 0 1-3 1; Fox 0 3-6 3; Rusch 3 1-3 10. Totals 11 10-25 37.

JEFFERSON — Madden 1 2-4 5; Messmann 1 4-5 6; Howard 6 2-4 20; S. Peterson 0 1-6 1; Dearborn 0 2-5 2; Helmink 1 2-6 5; J. Peterson 3 0-5 6. Totals 12 13-35 45.

3-point goals: E 5 (Rusch 3, Danks 1, Fox Gunderson 1); J 8 (Howard 6, Madden 1, Helmink 1). Total fouls: E 27; J 19. Fouled out: E Rebman, Fox; J Johnson.

WATERTOWN 59, EAST TROY 42

Watertown*33*26*—*59

East Troy*20*22*—*42

WATERTOWN (fg ft-fta pts) — Meyer 1 0-0 2; Frederick 2 0-0 4; Schmutzler 3 1-2 8; Gifford 4 0-0 10; Hafenstein 1 0-0 2; Hinrichs 2 1-2 7; Maas 6 1-2 13; Uecke 5 2-2 13.

EAST TROY — Pluess 2 0-0 6; Aleckson 1 0-0 2; Seurek 5 2-3 12; Cherek 1 0-0 2; Nelson 3 2-3 12; Donegan 2 0-4 4; Guilig 1 0-0 2; Golabowski 1 0-0 2. Totals 17 4-10 42.

3-point goals: W 6; ET 4 (Nelson 2, Pluess 2). Total fouls: W 12; ET 11.

FOND DU LAC WINNEBAGO LUTHERAN 65,

WATERTOWN LUTHER PREP 63

Winnebago Lutheran*23*42*—*65

Watertown Luther Prep*31*32*—*63

WINNEBAGO LUTHERAN (fg ft-fta pts) — Shea 1 1-6 4; Kuske 2 0-0 4; Pinno 0 2-5 2; Frey 3 1-2 7; Suprenand 7 8-10 23; Hewitt 8 5-6 25. Totals 21 17-29 65.

WATERTOWN LUTHER PREP — DeBoer 0 1-2 1; Paulsen 5 3-4 15; G. Kieselhort 0 3-4 3; Schmidt 14 9-14 37; Sulzle 1 0-0 2; Zellmer 2 1-2 5. Totals 22 17-26 63.

3-point goals: WL 6 (Hewitt 4, Suprenand 1, Shea 1); LP 2 (Paulsen 2). Total fouls: WL 16; LP 17. Fouled out: Hewitt; Paulsen.

REEDSBURG 87, TOMAH 28

Reedsburg*56*31*—*87

Tomah*12*16*—*28

REEDSBURG (fg ft-fta pts) — Olsen 0 1-2 1; Cunningham 1 0-0 3; Bestor 3 1-4 10; Stieve 1 0-0 2; T. Cherney 7 4-4 18; S. Cherney 5 1-1 12; Mac. Wieman 2 0-0 5; Dietz 2 0-0 4; Mah. Wieman 10 2-4 23; Benish 4 0-0 9. Totals 35 9-15 87.

TOMAH — Brandvig 0 1-2 1; Winrich 1 0-0 2; Plueger 4 0-0 11; Whaley 3 2-2 8; Powell 1 0-0 3; Noth 1 0-0 3. Totals 10 3-4 28.

3-point goals: R 8 (Bestor 3, Cunningham 1, S. Cherney 1, Mac. Wieman 1, Mah. Wieman 1, Benish 1); T 5 (Plueger 3, Powell 1, Noth 1). Total fouls: R 18; T 11.

MUKWONAGO 64, JANESVILLE PARKER 23

Janesville Parker*8*15*—*23

Mukwonago*35*29*—*64

JANESVILLE PARKER (fg ft pts) — Name Rosga 1-0-2, Ayers 3-0-9, Luek 3-0-8, Green 2-0-4. Totals 9 0-0 23.

MUKWONAGO — Ragasienski 3-0-8, Butalla 2-0-6, Sessady 1-0-2, Coleman 4-0-9, Bartnick 3-0-6, Filertson 1-0-3, McGillivery 1-0-2, McAdams 7-0-14, Maccaux 1-0-2, Harmel 3-1-8, Papracki 2-0-4. Totals 28-1-5 63.

3-point goals: JP 5 (Ayers 3, Luek 2); M 7 (Ragasienski 2, Buttalla 2, Coleman 1, Filertson 1, Harmel 1). Total fouls: JP 9; M 9.

BLACK HAWK 80, NEW GLARUS 40

New Glarus*17*23*—*40

Black Hawk*38*42*—*80

BOYS HOCKEY

Thursday’s area summaries

Non-conference

REEDSBURG CO-OP 2,

WISCONSIN RAPIDS 1

Wisconsin Rapids*0*1*0*—*1

Reedsburg co-op*1*0*1*—*2

First period — R: Thompson (Slaght, Ely), 8:44 (pp).

Second period — WR: Pagel (Christy), 1:22 (pp).

Third period — R: Ely (Thompson), 4:06 (pp).

Shots on goal: WR 21, R 24. Saves: WR (Blasky) 22; R (Oakes) 20. Penalties-minutes: WR 4-8, R 1-4. At Reedsburg Area Community Arena.

STEVENS POINT 6,

MADISON EDGEWOOD 3

Madison Edgewood*0*2*1*—*3

Stevens Point*2*3*1*—*6

First period — SP: Smigat (Keller, Dillingham), 3:01 (pp); Eiden, 4:52.

Second period — SP: Johnson (Loomis), 3:30; Mayer (Bienvenue), 3:39; ME: Wiebusch (Lenz), 5:01; SP: Smigat (Bienvenue), 5:49; ME: Menzel (Wiebusch), 15:49.

Third period — ME: Hartman (Lenz), 5:43; SP: Sankey (Eiden, Smigat), 9:24.

Shots on goal:— ME 37, SP 39. Saves: ME (Walker) 33; SP (Nafe) 34. Penalties-minutes: ME 5-10, SP 4-8. At K.B. Willett Arena, Stevens Point.

WAUPACA 4, BEAVER DAM 2

Beaver Dam*1*0*1—*2

Waupaca*2*1*1*—*4

First period — W: Vanden Bush, 5:42; BD: Conlin, 10:42 (pp); W: Bohm (Bartel), 13:32.

Second period — W: Olsen (Bartel), 10:21.

Third period — BD: Murphy (Conlin, Biel), 3:04); W: Vanden Bush (Sternweis), 15:11 (pp).

Shots on goal: BD 10, W 26. Saves: BD (Barnes) 23; W (Rasmussen) 15. Penalties-minutes: BD 5-11, W 4-6. At Waupaca Expo Center.

GIRLS HOCKEY

Thursday’s area score

Viroqua co-op 11, Baraboo co-op 3

WRESTLING

Thursday’s area summaries

Non-conference

WATERLOO 42, WATERTOWN LUTHER PREP 36

170 pounds: Alejandre, WLP, pinned Bostwick, 3:35. 182: Limon, W, pinned Lange, WLP, 3:49. 195: Medina, WLP, pinned Melchior, 1:55. 220: Besl, W, pinned Manning, WLP, 3:26. 285: Wright, W, pinned Bodenbender-Benner, 2:32. 126: Alonso, W, pinned C. Wendland, 1:32. 132: Aguero, W, pinned N. Wendland, 4:51. 138: Palacios, WLP, pinned Soter, 4:31. 145: Kuske, WLP, pinned Fugate, 3:32. 152: Firari, W, pinned Hillmer, 1:37. 160: Stanton, WLP, pinned Schneider, 4:29. 106: W won forfeit. 120: WLP won forfeit. 113: Double forfeit. At Watertown Luther Prep.

BOYS SWIMMING

Thursday’s area summaries

Non-conference

WATERTOWN 91, FORT ATKINSON 68

200-yard medley relay: Watertown, 1:51.01 (Jaworski, Williams, Heier, McCloskey). 200 freestyle: Williams, W, 2:08.10. 200 individual medley: Jaworski, W, 2:37.49. 50 freestyle: McCloskey, W, :24.81. 100 butterfly: Heier, W, 1:03.20. 100 freestyle: Marchant, W, :58.77. 500 freestyle: Heier, W, 6:16.69. 200 freestyle relay: Watertown, 1:45.25 (Williams, Marchant, Tarr, McColskey). 100 backstroke: Jaworski, W, 1:08.55. 100 breaststroke: Williams, W, 1:12.36. 400 freestyle relay: Watertown, 4:01.74 (Heier, Tarr, Jaworski, McColskey). At Fort Atkinson.

0 comments

Tags

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Badger Sports

Breaking News

Crime

Politics