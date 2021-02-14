Prep sports: Oregon hockey team comes up just short of first WIAA state trip

PREP SPORTS | SATURDAY'S AREA SUMMARIES
GIRLS BASKETBALL
WIAA REGIONAL FINALS
Saturday’s summaries, scores
DIVISION 1
Sectional 3
VERONA 67, WAUNAKEE 55
Waunakee*26*29*—*55
Verona*18*49*—*67
WAUNAKEE (fg ft-fta pts) — Meudt 4 0-0 8; Meeker 3 2-7 8; Statz 4 3-5 14; Grabarski 1 0-0 3; Harrison 1 0-0 3; Sawicki 7 5-8 19. Totals 20 10-20 55.
VERONA — Rupnow 2 1-2 5; Lambe 3 0-0 6; Burns 3 0-1 6; Briggs 6 2-4 17; Murphy 8 0-1 19; Stremlow 4 5-5 14. Totals 26 8-13 67.
3-point goals: W 5 (Statz 3, Grabarski 1, Harrison 1); V 7 (Briggs 3, Murphy 3, Stremlow 1). Total fouls: W 14; V 16. At Baraboo.
SUN PRAIRIE 56, JANESVILLE CRAIG 45
Janesville Craig*16*29*—*45
Sun Prairie*18*38*—*56
JANESVILLE CRAIG (fg ft-fta pts) — Campbell 0 3-5 3; Huml 2 0-0 4; Magestro-Kennedy 6 0-0 17; Fieiras 2 1-6 6; McBride 1 0-0 3; Nicholson 4 1-2 12. Totals 15 5-13 45.
SUN PRAIRIE — Rademacher 2 2-2 6; Radluno 0 4-5 4; Strey 1 1-1 3; Auston 9 3-6 23; Seymore 6 2-8 14; Rae 2 0-0 6. Totals 20 12-22 56.
3-point goals: JC 10 (Magestro-Kennedy 5, Nicholson 3, McBride, Fieiras); SP 4 (Auston 2, Rae 2). Total fouls: JC 19; SP 14.. At Janesville Craig.
HARTLAND ARROWHEAD 39, WATERTOWN 27
Watertown*10*17*—*27
Hartland Arrowhead*15*24*—*39
WATERTOWN (fg ft-fta pts) — Schmutzler 1 0-0 2; Gifford 2 0-2 4; Hinrichs 1 0-0 2; Maas 5 4-8 14; Uecke 2 0-0 5. Totals 11 4-10 27.
HARTLAND ARROWHEAD — Hanson 0 2-2 2; Larson 2 0-1 6; Frentzel 4 1-2 9; Samz 2 2-2 7. Totals 13 10-13 39.
3-point goals: W 1 (Uecke 1); HA 3 (Larson 2, Samz 1). Total fouls: W 17; HA 12. Fouled out: Uecke.
Wales Kettle Moraine 65, Waukesha West 58
Sectional 2
BEAVER DAM 55, SLINGER 35
Slinger*18*17*—*35
Beaver Dam*24*31*—*55
SLINGER (fg ft-fta pts) — Fielbach 3 1-1 7; Gueller 1 1-1 3; Ott 1 1-2 3; Hoskins 2 0-0 4; Hoitink 5 2-3 13; Groeschel 1 0-0 2; McGrw 1 0-0 3. Totals 14 5-7 35.
BEAVER DAM — Jens 5 0-0 14; Wittnebel 2 0-0 4; Hodgson 2 0-0 4; Kuenzi 3 0-0 7; Yagodinski 7 0-0 17; Oestreicher 1 0-0 2; Stonewall 1 0-0 2; Lapen 1 0-1 2; Garnecki 1 0-0 3. Totals 23 0-1 55.
3-point goals: S 2 (Hoitink 1, Groeschel 1); BD 10 (Jens 3, Kuenzi 1, Yagodinski 5, Garnecki 1). Total fouls: S 6; BD 12.
Germantown 92, Cedarburg 38
Kimberly 77, Appleton East 76
Sheboygan North 57, Oshkosh West 49
Sectional 1
Hudson 58, Menomonie 31
Wisconsin Rapids 67, Eau Claire North 49
Hortonville 75, Wausau West 51
De Pere 62, Pulaski 46
Sectional 4
Milwaukee Divine Savior Holy Angels 69, Wauwatosa West 35
Franklin 55, Oak Freek 51
Waterford 48, Muskego 29
Kenosha Indian Trail 56, Kenosha Bradford 41
DIVISION 2
Sectional 3
REEDSBURG 55, WAUPUN 34
Waupun*16*18*—*34
Reedsburg*30*25*—*55
WAUPUN (fg ft-fta pts) — Cunningham 4 2-2 12; A. Aalsma 5 0-0 10; Theune 2 0-0 4; Matamoras 1 0-0 2; Gopalan 1 0-0 2; Petersen 2 0-0 4. Totals 15 2-2 34.
REEDSBURG — T. Cherney 4 5-6 14; S. Cherney 4 7-10 15; Mac. Wieman 2 0-0 6; Dietz 1 2-4 4; Mah. Wieman 3 4-4 10; Benish 3 0-0 6. Totals 17 18-25 55.
3-point goals: W 2 (Cunningham); R 3 (Mac. Wieman 2, T. Cherney). Total fouls: W 18; R 9. Fouled out: A. Aalsma, Cunningham.
McFARLAND 51, MADISON EDGEWOOD 43
McFarland*26*25*—*51
Madison Edgewood*20*23*—*43
McFARLAND (fg ft-fta pts) — B. Kirch 1 1-2 3; A. Kirch 1 0-0 2; Lonigro 4 0-0 11; Hildebrandt 4 5-8 14; Mallegni 9 1-4 21. Totals 19 7-14 51.
MADISON EDGEWOOD — Nwankwo 2 1-2 5; Foley 0 0-1 0; Barth 2 0-0 4; Iglar 1 0-0 3; Deang 4 5-7 13; Grosse 1 0-0 3; Olson 1 0-0 2; Meriggioli 1 0-0 2; Lazar 4 3-6 11. Totals 16 9-15 43.
3-point goals: McF 6 (Lonigro 3, Mallegni 2, Hildebrandt 1); ME 2 (Grosse 1, Iglar 1). Total fouls: McF 12; ME 15. At Lakeside Lutheran.
JEFFERSON 36, EDGERTON 32
Edgerton*15*17*—*32
Jefferson*10*26*—*36
EDGERTON (fg ft-fta pts) — Rebman 5 1-2 11; Blum 3 0-0 8; Gunderson 2 1-1 6; Fox 1 2-3 4; Rusch 1 0-0 3. Totals 12 4-6 32.
JEFFERSON — Mossmann 3 2-4 8; Howard 4 3-4 14; Dearborn 0 1-2 1; Johnson 5 0-1 11; Peterson 1 0-0 2. Totals 13 6-11 36.
3-point goals: E 4 (Blum 2, Gunderson, Rusch); J 4 (Howard 3, Johnson). Total fouls: E 14; J 10.
Wilmot 69, Whitewater 48
Sectional 1
Rice Lake 54, Osceola 44
Somerset 57, Altoona 56
Merrill 47, Medford 36
Onalaska 61, West Salem 47
Sectional 2
Shawano 41, Antigo 33
Freedom 54, Appleton Fox Valley Lutheran 21
Green Bay Notre Dame 83, West De Pere 52
Appleton Xavier 60, Menasha 57
Sectional 4
Kewaskum 30, Jackson Kettle Moraine Lutheran 25
Milwaukee Pius XI 58, Whitefish Bay 31
New Berlin Eisenhower 66, Pewaukee 50
Greendale Martin Luther 79, Greendale 50
DIVISION 3
Sectional 3
LODI 41, WESTBY 38
Lodi*24*17*—*41
Westby*19*19*—*38
LODI (fg ft-fta pts) — Harrington 3 2-2 11; Milne 3 7-7 14; Ripp 1 0-0 2; Schneider 1 2-2 4; Klann 5 0-0 10. Totals 13 11-11 41.
WESTBY — Weninger 2 0-0 4; Stellner 4 5-8 13; Jothen 0 1-2 1; Hebel 6 5-8 17; Borg 1 0-0 3; Nelson 0 0-1 0. Totals 13 11-19 38.
3-point goals: L 4 (Harrington 3, Milne 1); W 1 (Borg 1). Total fouls: L 19; W 14. Fouled out: Nelson.
MARSHALL 53, LACONIA 35
Marshall*27*26*—*53
Laconia*17*18*—*35
MARSHALL (fg ft-fta pts) —Wynn 0 1-2 1; Lutz 7 6-6 21; Andrews 4 3-4 11; Rateike 1 1-2 3; Weisensnel 1 0-0 3; Nickel 4 2-4 11; Ward 1 1-2 3. Totals 18 14-20 53.
LACONIA — Johannes 2 1-4 5; Smit 1 0-1 2; Mulder 5 0-0 15; Rens 2 5-6 11; Gosse 0 2-4 2. Totals 10 8-15 35.
3-point goals: M 3 (Lutz 1, Weisensnel 1, Nickel 1); L 7 (Mulder 5, Rens 2). Total fouls: M 16; L 17.
PRAIRIE DU CHIEN 52, NEW GLARUS 32
New Glarus*15*17*—*32
Prairie du Chien*28*24*—*52
LAKE MILLS 75, BRODHEAD 48
Lake Mills*48*27*—*75
Brodhead*25*23*—*48
LAKE MILLS (fg ft-fta pts) — Roughen 6 0-0 14; Wagner 6 0-1 16; J. Pitta 4 2-2 14; Guerrero 8 0-1 16; Lamke 0 1-2 1; B. Pitta 2 0-0 4; Will 4 0-1 8; Wollin 0 2-2 2. Totals 30 5-9 75.
BRODHEAD — Yates 2 1-2 5; Bevans 0 0-2 0; McNeece 0 0-2 0; Oliver 1 0-0 3; Kail 8 2-2 19; Steinmann 2 0-0 4; Moe 4 2-2 12; Dix 1 0-0 2; Urness 1 1-3 3. Totals 19 6-13 48.
3-point goals: LM 10 (J. Pitta 4, Wagner 4, Roughen 2); B 4 (Moe 2, Oliver, Kail). Total fouls: LM 16; B 15.
Sectional 1
Maple Northwestern 65, Barron 62
St. Croix Falls 53, Unity 38
La Crosse Aquinas 77, Prescott 62
Neillsville 46, Osseo-Fairchild 40
Sectional 2
Amherst 62, Wittenberg-Birnamwood 52
Bonduel 55, Oconto Falls 39
Westfield 61, Adams-Friendship 36
Wrightstown 57, Brillion 52
Sectional 4
Fond du Lac Winnebago Lultheran 67, Fond du Lac St. Mary Springs 28
Howards Grove 47, Kiel 32
Oostburg 57, Random Lake 50
Whitefish Bay Dominican 45, Racine Lutheran 41
DIVISION 4
Sectional 4
WATERLOO 53, WISCONSIN HEIGHTS 51
Wisconsin Heights*26*25*—*51
Waterloo*29*24*—*53
WISCONSIN HEIGHTS (fg ft-fta pts) — Payne 0 2-4 2; Van Riper 6 1-2 14; Duhr 0 0-2 0; King 3 0-0 8; Bartel 3 0-1 7; Doherty 7 3-6 17; Schaefer 1 0-0 3. Totals 20 6-15 51.
WATERLOO — Schneider 5 0-0 14; Powers 3 0-2 6; Jaehnke 5 2-2 15; Asik 2 6-11 11; Wolff 3 1-1 7. Totals 18 9-16 53.
3-point goals: WH 5 (King 2, Van Riper 1, Bartel 1, Schaefer 1); Wat 8 (Schneider 4, Jaehnke 3, Asik 1). Total fouls: WH 15; Wat 19.
Kenosha St. Joseph 66, Milwaukee Academy of Science 57
Fennimore 54, Riverdale 38
Mineral Point 60, Potosi/Cassville 41
Sectional 1
Clear Lake 61, Glenwood City 27
Phillips 66. Ladysmith 50
Fall Creek 36, Eau Claire Regis 30
Edgar 50, Marathon 35
Sectional 2
Crandon 39, Wabeno/Laona 38
Neenah St. Mary Catholic 63, Hilbert 55
Mishicot 76, Manitowoc Roncalli 41
Randolph 67, Dodgeland 29
Sectional 3
Cochrane-Fountain City 67, Blair-Taylor 53
Auburndale 56, Iola-Scandinavia 49
Bangor 62, Cashton 34
Hillsboro 45, Princeton/Green Lake 35
DIVISION 5
Sectional 1
Prairie Farm 72, Turtle Lake 42
Minong Northwood 52, Solon Springs 25
South Shore 53, Drummond 22
Chippewa Falls McDonell 57, Lake Holcombe 44
Sectional 2
Athens 66, Rib Lake 38
Three Lakes 68, Niagara 38
Gresham 73, Kronenwetter Northland Lutheran 70
Suring 48, Green Bay NEW Lutheran 43
Sectional 3
Independence 56, Alma Center Lincoln 54
Wisconsin Rapids Assumption 59, Loyal 43
Wauzeka-Steuben 54, La Farge/Viroqua Youth Initiative 38
Highland 57, Royall 33
Sectional 4
Almond-Bancroft 38, Oshkosh Lourdes 36
Rio 66, Oakfield 55
Black Hawk 68, Shullsburg 40
Albany 48, Barneveld 34
BOYS BASKETBALL
Saturday’s area summaries
Capitol South Conference
WISCONSIN HEIGHTS 78, CAMBRIDGE 75
Wisconsin Heights*41*37*—*78
Cambridge*37*38*—*75
WISCONSIN HEIGHTS (fg ft-fta pts) — Buol 3 0-0 7; Parman 1 0-2 2; Barsness 8 4-6 20; Adler 1 3-4 5; Phillips 0 2-2 2; J. Brabender 4 0-0 11; Kennedy 1 0-2 3; D. Brabender 7 5-5 19; Hosking 3 3-5 9. Totals 28 17-26 78.
CAMBRIDGE — Nikolay 8 5-5 24; Heth 4 2-2 12; Harrison 1 0-0 2; Horton 6 0-0 16; Ez. Stein 1 0-0 2; Buckman 3 0-0 7; Schroeder 4 0-0 8; Kozler 1 0-0 2; El. Stein 1 0-0 2. Totals 29 7-7 75.
3-point goals: WH 5 (Buol, J. Brabender 3, Kennedy); C 10 (Nikolay 3, Heth 2, Horton 4, Buckman). Total fouls: WH 10; C 25. Fouled out: Schroeder, Kozler.
Non-conference
LAKE MILLS 71, FORT ATKINSON 61
Lake Mills*33*38*—*71
Fort Atkinson*27*34*—*61
LAKE MILLS (fg ft-fta pts) — Stoddard 4 5-6 15, Foster 2 2-2 8, Retrum 6 2-3 14, Moen 6 1-1 13, Bender 7 6-6 21. Totals 25 16-18 71.
FORT ATKINSON — Fenner 0 1-2 1, Glisch 3 0-0 6, Baker 6 1-3 15, Cosson 2 0-0 4, Buchta 2 2-2 6, Wixom 3 0-0 6, Kees 4 0-0 10, Burke 1 0-0 3, Evans 4 2-2 10. Totals 25 6-9 61.
3-point goals: LM 5 (Stoddard 2, Fosters 2, Bender 1); FA 5 (Baker 2, Kees 2, Burke 1). Total fouls: LM 8; FA 14. Fouled out: Cosson.
MADISON EDGEWOOD 71, BEAVER DAM 69
Madison Edgewood*37*34*—*71
Beaver Dam*31*38*—*69
MADISON EDGEWOOD (fg ft-fta pts) — Krantz 2 0-0 5; Newton 5 0-1 14; Trudgeon 3 0-1 6; Regnier 8 0-0 17; Jimenez 4 3-5 14; Nwanewe 1 0-2 2; Deang 1 3-5 5; Thomas 2 0-0 4; Clark 2 0-0 4. Totals 28 6-14 71.
BEAVER DAM — Bunkoske 7 1-2 18; Helbing 3 1-2 8; Kuhl 2 0-0 6; Soto 3 5-5 12; Shankey 1 0-0 3; Abel 6 6-6 22. Totals 22 13-15 69.
3-point goals: ME 9 (Newton 4, Jimenez 3, Krantz, Regnier); BD 12 (Abel 4, Bunkoske 3, Kuhl 2, Helbing, Soto, Shankey). Total fouls: ME 17; BD 15. Fouled out: Shankey.
MILTON 53, SAUK PRAIRIE 48
Sauk Prairie*21*27*—*48
Milton*23*30*—*53
SAUK PRAIRIE (fg ft-fta pts) — I. Breunig 4 1-2 11, E. Breunig 4 0-0 9, Wilson 8 1-1 21, Drew 1 0-0 3, D. Breunig 2 0-2 4. Totals 19 2-5 48.
MILTON — Campion 10 2-4 25, Burrows 2 1-2 6, Bothun 1 0-0 2, Widner 4 0-0 8, Burdette 2 2-2 7, McIntyre 2 0-2 4, Kavanaugh 0 1-2 1. Totals 21 6-12 53.
3-point goals: SP 8 (Wilson 4, I. Breunig 2, E. Breunig 1, Drew 1); M 5 (Campion 3, Burdette 1, Burrows 1). Total fouls: SP 11; M 8.
DeFOREST 77, OSHKOSH NORTH 68 (2OT)
DeForest*32*28*5*12*—*77
Oshkosh North*33*27*5*3*—*68
DeFOREST (fg ft-fta pts) — Hawk 8 2-6 18; Grundahl 2 0-0 4; Weisbrod 6 5-5 19; Jansen 3 2-4 8; Fredrickson 2 1-2 7; Magli 5 0-0 10; Hartig 4 1-2 11. Totals 30 11-19 77.
OSHKOSH NORTH — Lasee 2 0-0 6; Seckar 4 0-0 10; Keago 10 2-5 25; Day 1 0-0 2; Juedes 2 3-4 7; Clark 7 3-4 18. Totals 26 8-13 68.
3-point goals: D 6 (Weisbrod 2, Fredrickson 2, Hartig 2); ON 8 (Lasee 2, Seckar 2, Keago 3, Clark 1). Total fouls: D 14; ON 18. Fouled out: Hawk, Day.
WATERTOWN 55, PORTAGE 49
Portage*25*24*—*49
Watertown*27*28*—*55
PORTAGE (fg ft-fta pts) — Brouette 3 0-0 7, Schuette 1 0-0 2, Hammer 2 1-1 6, Reichhoff 1 0-0 2, Heusler 3 2-3 8, Michael 0 0-2 0, Roberts 10 2-4 24. Totals 20 5-10 49.
WATERTOWN — Wehner 1 3-4 5, Meyers 7 1-2 19, Lampe 1 2-3 5, Kehl 1 0-0 2, Gapinski 4 3-7 13, Bohmann 2 3-4 9, Roberts 1 0-0 2. Totals 17 12-20 55.
3-point goals: P 4 (Roberts 2, Brouette 1, Hammer 1); W 9 (Meyers 4, Gapinski 2, Bohmann 2, Lampe 1). Total fouls: P 14; W 13.
SUSSEX HAMILTON 108, JANESVILLE CRAIG 75
Sussex Hamilton*47*61*—*108
Janesville Craig*28*47*—*75
SUSSEX HAMILTON (fg ft-fta pts) — Baisden 5 1-3 11, Resch 12 1-2 30, Eichmann 1 1-2 3, Martell 2 0-0 4, Bolney 1 0-0 3, Hoffman 2 0-0 5, Larson 1 0-0 2, Spencer 1 0-0 3, Smith 8 2-2 25, Konop 2 2-2 7, Reider 3 2-3 8, Horn 1 0-0 2, DeGeorge 1 0-0 3, Hibicke 1 0-0 2. Totals 41 9-14 108.
JANESVILLE CRAIG — Devalk 1 1-1 3, Harriel 3 4-7 10, Bertognoli 2 1-1 5, Brown 1 3-4 5, Stried 0 1-2 1, DeGraaf 2 3-4 7, Halverson 4 1-2 12, Rizzo 13 2-5 29, Currie 1 0-0 3. Totals 27 16-26 75.
3-point goals: SH 17 (Smith 7, Resch 5, Dolney 1, Hoffman 1, Spencer 1, Konop 1, DeGeorge 1); JC 5 (Halverson 3, Rizzo 1, Currie 1). Total fouls: SH 20; JC 14.
JANESVILLE PARKER 57,
MILWAUKEE MARQUETTE 47
Milwaukee Marquette*23*24*—*47
Janesville Parker*25*32*—*57
MILWAUKEE MARQUETTE (fg ft-fta pts) — Meinholz 0 3-4 3; Radonski 1 0-0 3; Vixon 1-2 1; Ferge 2 0-0 6; Hansen 3 0-0 7; Callopy 1 0-0 2; Simonz 2 0-0 4; Gordon 2 2-3 6; Buyer 5 0-0 11; Adele 2 0-0 4. Totals 18 6-14 47
JANESVILLE PARKER — Thompson 1 0-0 3; DeLong 5 2-2 13; Johnson 0 1-2 1; Hartwig 3 1-1 7; Naber 9 7-12 25; Weis 2 4-8 8. Totals 20 15-25 57.
3-point goals: MM 5 (Radonski 1, Ferge 2, Hansen 1, Buyer 1); JP 2 (Thompson 1, DeLong 1). Total fouls: MM 21; JP 11.
LAKESIDE LUTHERAN 69,
WAUKESHA CATHOLIC MEMORIAL 64
Waukesha Catholic Memorial*33*31*—*64
Lakeside Lutheran*41*28*—*69
WAUKESHA CATHOLIC MEMORIAL (fg ft-fta pts) — Burns-Jones 3 2-2 10; Riley 2 2-2 8; Kober 3 0-0 8; McGlothlin 3 2-2 11; Giricz 1 1-2 3; Pendleton 5 5-6 17; Emer 1 0-0 2; Sarner 1 0-0 2; Goedheer 1 0-0 3. Totals 20 12-14 64.
LAKESIDE LUTHERAN — Uttech 2 1-2 6; Veers 1 1-2 3; Guzman 1 0-1 2; Miller 0 2-2 2; Jahnke 1 0-1 2; Vater 1 0-0 2; Olszewski 1 3-4 5; Birkholz 7 1-2 15; Lauber 5 2-4 15; Schmidt 0 1-2 1; O’Donnell 7 1-1 16. Totals 26 12-21 69.
3-point goals: WCM 12 (McGlothlin 3, Burns-Jones 2, Riley 2, Kober 2, Pendleton 2, Goedheer 1); LL 5 (Lauber 3, Uttech 1, O’Donnell 1). Total fouls: WCM 17; LL 15. Fouled out: Burns-Jones.
DE PERE 67, MIDDLETON 62
Middleton*40*22*—*62
De Pere*27*40*—*67
MIDDLETON (fg ft-fta pts) — Raffel 6 0-0 18, Hurley 4 3-3 12, Fosdick 4 1-2 9, Meinholz 4 1-3 11, Van Buren 2 2-3 6, Comerford 1 0-0 3, Finch 1 0-0 2, Meier 0 1-2 1, Ballweg 0 0-2 0. Totals 22-8-14 62.
DE PERE — Kinziger 8 4-4 21, Jorgenson 3 5-6 12, Dehm 4 0-0 11, Donaldson 3 0-0 7, Shinners 2 1-2 5, Herman 3 4-5 11. Totals 23 14-17 67.
3-point goals: M 10 (Raffel 6, Meinholz 2, Hurley 1, Comerford 1); DP 7 (Dehm 3, Kinziger 1, Jorgenson 1, Donaldson 1, Herman 1). Total fouls: M xx; DP 16. Fouled out: Raffel; Shinners..
WRIGHTSTOWN 63, STOUGHTON 49
Stoughton*24*25*—*49
Wrightstown*34*29*—*63
STOUGHTON (fg ft-fta pts) — Baidukas 1 0-0 2; McGee 4 0-0 9; Sproul 2 2-4 6; Benoy 1 0-0 3; L. Fernholz 10 4-6 26; T. Fernholz 1 0-0 3 . Totals 19 6-10 49.
WRIGHTSTOWN — Lamers 1 0-0 3; Pelishek 1 0-0 3; Jac. Van Zeeland 7 3-3 19; Hansen 3 4-6 12; J. Van Jak. Zeeland 1 0-0 2; Haese 7 2-3 19; Hella 2 1-2 5. Totals 22 10-14 63.
3-point goals: S 5 (McGee 1, Benoy 1, L. Fernholz 2, T. Fernholz 1); W 9 (Lamers 1, Pelishek 1, Jac. Van Zeeland 2, Hansen 2, Haese 3). Total fouls: S 14; W 14.
HUSTISFORD 62, WATERTOWN LUTHER PREP 42
Watertown Luther Prep*15*27*—*42
Hustisford*24*38*—*62
WATERTOWN LUTHER PREP (fg ft-fta pts) — Balge 6 2-2 16; Fix 1 0-0 3; Montgomery 5 0-0 10; Fitzsimmons 0 2-2 2; Shevey 4 0-0 10; Baumann 0 1-2 1. Totals 16 5-6 42.
HUSTISFORD — Kaemmerer 0 1-2 1; B. Thimm 3 0-0 8; G. Thimm 5 2-2 15; Kuehl 9 2-2 22; Eggleston 3 6-8 12; B. Peplinski 1 2-2 4. Totals 21 13-16 62.
3-point goals: WLP 5 (Balge 2, Shevey 2, Fix 1); H 7 (G. Thimm 3, B. Thimm 2, Kuehl 2). Total fouls: WLP 14; H 8.
Reedsburg 70, Baraboo 56
Hudson 73, Sun Prairie 57
BOYS HOCKEY
WIAA SECTIONAL FINALS
Saturday’s summaries, scores
DIVISION 2
FOND DU LAC ST. MARY’S SPRINGS 4,
OREGON 0
Oregon*0*0*0*—*0
St. Mary’s Springs*2*0*2*—*4
First period — SMS: Bellendir (Welsch, Deanovich), 9:30; Welsch (Deanovich), 14:16.
Third period — SMS: Deanovich (Welsch), 9:11; Pickart, 15:51 (en).
Saves: Or (Dailey) 26; SMS (Rising) 25. Penalties-minutes: Or 0-0; SMS 2-7. At Blue Line Ice Center, Fond du Lac.
Minocqua Lakeland 5, Rhinelander/Three Lakes 1
Friday’s scores
Somerset co-op 2, Altoona co-op 1
Superior 3, Rice Lake 2 (ot)
DIVISION 1
Saturday’s scores
Hudson 4, Chippewa Falls 2
Green Bay Notre Dame 3, Bay Port 2
University School of Milwaukee 2, Wales Kettle Moraine co-op 1
Friday’s late summary
VERONA 5, WAUNAKEE 2
Verona*0*3*2*—*5
Waunakee*0*1*1*—*2
Second period — V: Osting (Cordray, Renlund), 10:39 (pp); W: Nett (Rettig), 14:13; V: Cordray, 15:23; Aune (Cordray), 16:37.
Third period — V: Heinrichs, 5:04; W: Samuelson (Gumley, Emerich), 11:32; V: Renlund (Cordray Heinrichs), 16:45 (pp).
Saves: V (Grant) 2; W (Walmer) 5. Penalties-minutes: V 4-8, W 0-0. At Omni Center, Onalaska.
GIRLS HOCKEY
WIAA SECTIONAL FINALS
Friday’s results
Eau Claire North co-op 5, Marshfield co-op 4 (ot)
University School of Milwaukee co-op 3, Hartland Arrowhead co-op 2 (3 ot)
Saturday’s results
River Falls co-op 7, Chippewa Falls co-op 4
Schofield D.C. Everest co-op 7, Appleton Xavier co-op 1