Prep sports: Oregon hockey team comes up just short of first WIAA state trip

Boys basketball

Madison Edgewood 71, Beaver Dam 69

The visiting Crusaders (9-12) defeated the Golden Beavers (16-7), who have lost three of their past five. Michael Regnier led the way for Edgewood, finishing with 17 points. Nate Abel scored 22 points to become the all-time school scoring leader for Beaver Dam.

Lake Mills 71, Fort Atkinson 61

Charlie Bender scored 16 of his 19 points in the second half, leading five double-digit scorers that carried the L-Cats (19-5) past the Blackhawks (9-5). Drew Stoddard added 15 points and Jaxson Retrum 14. Adam Moen scored all 13 of his points in the first half. Carson Baker scored 15 for Fort.

DeForest 77, Oshkosh North 68 (2 OT)

Max Weisbrod scored 19 points and led the visiting Norskies (12-5) to a double-overtime victory over the Spartans (7-17). Deven Magli scored four of his 10 points in the second OT to seal the win for the Norskies. Jalen Keago led Oshkosh North with 25.

De Pere 67, Middleton 62