Prep sports: Oregon hockey team comes up just short of first WIAA state trip
PREP SPORTS

Prep sports: Oregon hockey team comes up just short of first WIAA state trip

The state’s top-ranked Division 2 boys hockey team proved too much for Oregon to handle on Saturday.

Fond du Lac St. Mary Springs (24-2-0), the defending WIAA Division 2 state champion, earned its third state tournament trip in four years with a 4-0 victory over the Panthers (11-5-0) in a sectional final at the Blue Line Ice Center in Fond du Lac.

Owen Bellendir and Brady Welsch scored first-period goals, and goaltender Hayden Rising made 25 saves to lead the Ledgers into a state semifinal on Thursday, against an opponent and at a site to be determined during Sunday’s seeding meeting.

Colton Dailey made 26 saves in goal for Oregon, and the Panthers did not commit any penalties in their bid for what would have been a first-ever state trip.

Girls basketball

WIAA regional finals
Sun Prairie 56, Janesville Craig 45

In a Division 1 regional final, the Cardinals (5-4) held the Cougars (12-9) to a season-low point total. An 8-0 Sun Prairie run made it 33-22 with 11 minutes, 28 seconds to play. Antionique Auston scored 23 points for the Cardinals. Ellie Magestro-Kennedy scored 17 points for Craig.

Verona 67, Waunakee 55

The host Wildcats (6-4) used a 49-29 run in the second half to rally past the Warriors (7-4). Reagan Briggs, Megan Murphy and Taylor Stremlow combined to score 40 of Verona’s 49 second-half points. Murphy finished with 19 points, Briggs 17 and Stremlow 14. Ashley Sawicki led Waunakee with 19 points.

Arrowhead 39, Watertown 27

The host Warhawks (19-5) held the Goslings to 10 first-half points and got 15 points from Alaina Harper to beat the Goslings (12-6). Teya Maas scored 10 of her 15 points after halftime for Watertown, but none of her teammates scored more than five.

Beaver Dam 55, Slinger 35

The Golden Beavers (22-2), ranked third in Division 1, went on a 31-17 scoring run in the second half to break away from a six-point halftime lead over the visiting Owls (17-7). Paige Yagodinski totaled 17 points and Natalie Jens for the Beavers, who won WIAA Division 2 state titles in 2017, 2018 and 2019 and made it to the state semifinals before COVID-19 forced the tournament’s cancellation last year.

Reedsburg 55, Waupun 34

In a Division 2 regional final, the third-ranked and host Beavers (17-1) opened up a 21-4 lead in the first half and held on for victory despite the sixth-ranked Warriors (18-4) cutting the margin to one in the second half. Sydney Cherney scored 15 points and Trenna Cherney 14 for Reedsburg. 

McFarland 51, Madison Edgewood 43

After falling behind by 12 points in the second half, the host Crusaders (17-7) tied things up late before falling short against the Spartans (8-4). Freshman Teagan Mallegni paced McFarland with 21 points and Katie Hildebrandt added 14. Edgewood got 14 points from Baluck Deang and 11 from Sarah Lazar.

Jefferson 36, Edgerton 32

The Crimson Tide (17-4), ranked eighth in WIAA Division 2, ended the first half on a 7-0 run to take a 15-10 lead at the half, but the ninth-ranked Eagles (19-2) prevailed. Ainsley Howard tallied 14 points for Jefferson and Carly Rebman had 11 for Edgerton.

Lodi 41, Westby 38

In a Division 3 regional final, the visiting Blue Devils (7-9) made a 24-19 halftime lead stand up against the Norsemen (10-6). Lauryn Milne scored 14 points, Dylann Harrington 11 and Samantha Klann 10 for Lodi.

Marshall 53, Laconia 35

Anna Lutz scored 21 points and led the host Cardinals (21-3) to a 18-point win over the Spartans (19-7). Laura Nickel and Mya Andrews both added 11 for a combined 22 points to hand Marshall the victory. Emma Mulder led with 15 and Haley Rens added 11 for Laconia.

Prairie du Chien 52, New Glarus 32

The top-seeded Blackhawks (17-2) took a 28-15 halftime lead and used a tough defense to make it hold up against the Glarner Knights (19-5).

Lake Mills 75, Brodhead 48

Ranked fourth in WIAA Division 3, the host L-Cats (21-2) ended the upset hopes of the Cardinals (12-4) early, taking a 48-25 halftime lead. Julianna Wagner and Vivian Guerrero each scored 16 points and Jade Pitta and Taylor Roughen each added 14 points for Lake Mills.

Waterloo 53, Wisconsin Heights 51

In a Division 4 regional final, the host Pirates (11-14) held on against the Vanguards (3-10). Ava Jaehnke scored 15 points and Sophia Schneider 14 to lead Waterloo. Kylee Doherty recorded 17 and Emily Van Riper tallied 14 for Wisconsin Heights.

Boys basketball

Madison Edgewood 71, Beaver Dam 69

The visiting Crusaders (9-12) defeated the Golden Beavers (16-7), who have lost three of their past five. Michael Regnier led the way for Edgewood, finishing with 17 points. Nate Abel scored 22 points to become the all-time school scoring leader for Beaver Dam.

Lake Mills 71, Fort Atkinson 61

Charlie Bender scored 16 of his 19 points in the second half, leading five double-digit scorers that carried the L-Cats (19-5) past the Blackhawks (9-5). Drew Stoddard added 15 points and Jaxson Retrum 14. Adam Moen scored all 13 of his points in the first half. Carson Baker scored 15 for Fort.

DeForest 77, Oshkosh North 68 (2 OT)

Max Weisbrod scored 19 points and led the visiting Norskies (12-5) to a double-overtime victory over the Spartans (7-17). Deven Magli scored four of his 10 points in the second OT to seal the win for the Norskies. Jalen Keago led Oshkosh North with 25.

De Pere 67, Middleton 62

The host Redbirds (19-3), ranked No. 8 in Division 1, wiped out a 40-27 halftime deficit behind the 21-point performance of sophomore John Kinziger. The Cardinals (4-9) made nine 3-point baskets in the first half and got a total of six from junior Logan Raffel, accounting for all 18 of his points. But Middleton finished with 38 percent shooting and had 14 second-half turnovers. Sophomore Gavyn Hurley had all 12 of his points in the second half for Middleton.

Watertown 55, Portage 49

Ollie Meyers scored 19 points, hitting four 3-point baskets in the first half, to help the Goslings (7-10) hold off the Warriors (6-16). Cooper Roberts scored 15 of his 24 points in the first half for Portage.

Sussex Hamilton 108, Janesville Craig 75

The Chargers (13-10) scored 61 points in the second half to blow open a 47-28 halftime lead and made 17 3-point baskets to beat the host Cougars (9-14). Tanner Resch scored 30 points and Luther Smith 25 for Hamilton. Craig’s Angelo Rizzo scored 23 of his 29 points in the second half.

Janesville Parker 57, Milwaukee Marquette 47

Jacob Naber scored 25 points and led the host Vikings (16-8) to a 10-point win over the Hilltoppers (9-12). Robert DeLong added 13 for Janesville Parker to secure the win. Nick Hansen led Milwaukee Marquette with seven.

Lakeside Lutheran 69, Waukesha Catholic Memorial 64

Coach Todd Jahns notched his 300th victory as the host Warriors (18-4), ranked 10th in Division 3, topped the Crusaders (8-16). John O’Donnell totaled 16 points, Levi Birkholz 15 and Trey Lauber 15 for Lakeside. Catholic Memorial got 17 from Cam Pendleton.

Wrightstown 63, Stoughton 49

Jack Van Zeeland and Sam Haese each scored 19 points to lead the Tigers (19-4) past the Vikings (3-5). Luke Fernholz scored 26 points for Stoughton.

Hustisford 62, Watertown Luther Prep 42

The host Falcons (12-3), ranked No. 1 in Division 5, held the Phoenix (6-13) to 15 first-half points on their way to a win. Dylan Kuehl led Hustisford with 22 points. Tom Balge totaled 16 for Luther Prep.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

WIAA REGIONAL FINALS

Saturday’s summaries, scores

DIVISION 1

Sectional 3

VERONA 67, WAUNAKEE 55

Waunakee*26*29*—*55

Verona*18*49*—*67

WAUNAKEE (fg ft-fta pts) — Meudt 4 0-0 8; Meeker 3 2-7 8; Statz 4 3-5 14; Grabarski 1 0-0 3; Harrison 1 0-0 3; Sawicki 7 5-8 19. Totals 20 10-20 55.

VERONA — Rupnow 2 1-2 5; Lambe 3 0-0 6; Burns 3 0-1 6; Briggs 6 2-4 17; Murphy 8 0-1 19; Stremlow 4 5-5 14. Totals 26 8-13 67.

3-point goals: W 5 (Statz 3, Grabarski 1, Harrison 1); V 7 (Briggs 3, Murphy 3, Stremlow 1). Total fouls: W 14; V 16. At Baraboo.

SUN PRAIRIE 56, JANESVILLE CRAIG 45

Janesville Craig*16*29*—*45

Sun Prairie*18*38*—*56

JANESVILLE CRAIG (fg ft-fta pts) — Campbell 0 3-5 3; Huml 2 0-0 4; Magestro-Kennedy 6 0-0 17; Fieiras 2 1-6 6; McBride 1 0-0 3; Nicholson 4 1-2 12. Totals 15 5-13 45.

SUN PRAIRIE — Rademacher 2 2-2 6; Radluno 0 4-5 4; Strey 1 1-1 3; Auston 9 3-6 23; Seymore 6 2-8 14; Rae 2 0-0 6. Totals 20 12-22 56.

3-point goals: JC 10 (Magestro-Kennedy 5, Nicholson 3, McBride, Fieiras); SP 4 (Auston 2, Rae 2). Total fouls: JC 19; SP 14.. At Janesville Craig.

HARTLAND ARROWHEAD 39, WATERTOWN 27

Watertown*10*17*—*27

Hartland Arrowhead*15*24*—*39

WATERTOWN (fg ft-fta pts) — Schmutzler 1 0-0 2; Gifford 2 0-2 4; Hinrichs 1 0-0 2; Maas 5 4-8 14; Uecke 2 0-0 5. Totals 11 4-10 27.

HARTLAND ARROWHEAD — Hanson 0 2-2 2; Larson 2 0-1 6; Frentzel 4 1-2 9; Samz 2 2-2 7. Totals 13 10-13 39.

3-point goals: W 1 (Uecke 1); HA 3 (Larson 2, Samz 1). Total fouls: W 17; HA 12. Fouled out: Uecke.

Wales Kettle Moraine 65, Waukesha West 58

Sectional 2

BEAVER DAM 55, SLINGER 35

Slinger*18*17*—*35

Beaver Dam*24*31*—*55

SLINGER (fg ft-fta pts) — Fielbach 3 1-1 7; Gueller 1 1-1 3; Ott 1 1-2 3; Hoskins 2 0-0 4; Hoitink 5 2-3 13; Groeschel 1 0-0 2; McGrw 1 0-0 3. Totals 14 5-7 35.

BEAVER DAM — Jens 5 0-0 14; Wittnebel 2 0-0 4; Hodgson 2 0-0 4; Kuenzi 3 0-0 7; Yagodinski 7 0-0 17; Oestreicher 1 0-0 2; Stonewall 1 0-0 2; Lapen 1 0-1 2; Garnecki 1 0-0 3. Totals 23 0-1 55.

3-point goals: S 2 (Hoitink 1, Groeschel 1); BD 10 (Jens 3, Kuenzi 1, Yagodinski 5, Garnecki 1). Total fouls: S 6; BD 12.

Germantown 92, Cedarburg 38

Kimberly 77, Appleton East 76

Sheboygan North 57, Oshkosh West 49

Sectional 1

Hudson 58, Menomonie 31

Wisconsin Rapids 67, Eau Claire North 49

Hortonville 75, Wausau West 51

De Pere 62, Pulaski 46

Sectional 4

Milwaukee Divine Savior Holy Angels 69, Wauwatosa West 35

Franklin 55, Oak Freek 51

Waterford 48, Muskego 29

Kenosha Indian Trail 56, Kenosha Bradford 41

DIVISION 2

Sectional 3

REEDSBURG 55, WAUPUN 34

Waupun*16*18*—*34

Reedsburg*30*25*—*55

WAUPUN (fg ft-fta pts) — Cunningham 4 2-2 12; A. Aalsma 5 0-0 10; Theune 2 0-0 4; Matamoras 1 0-0 2; Gopalan 1 0-0 2; Petersen 2 0-0 4. Totals 15 2-2 34.

REEDSBURG — T. Cherney 4 5-6 14; S. Cherney 4 7-10 15; Mac. Wieman 2 0-0 6; Dietz 1 2-4 4; Mah. Wieman 3 4-4 10; Benish 3 0-0 6. Totals 17 18-25 55.

3-point goals: W 2 (Cunningham); R 3 (Mac. Wieman 2, T. Cherney). Total fouls: W 18; R 9. Fouled out: A. Aalsma, Cunningham.

McFARLAND 51, MADISON EDGEWOOD 43

McFarland*26*25*—*51

Madison Edgewood*20*23*—*43

McFARLAND (fg ft-fta pts) — B. Kirch 1 1-2 3; A. Kirch 1 0-0 2; Lonigro 4 0-0 11; Hildebrandt 4 5-8 14; Mallegni 9 1-4 21. Totals 19 7-14 51.

MADISON EDGEWOOD — Nwankwo 2 1-2 5; Foley 0 0-1 0; Barth 2 0-0 4; Iglar 1 0-0 3; Deang 4 5-7 13; Grosse 1 0-0 3; Olson 1 0-0 2; Meriggioli 1 0-0 2; Lazar 4 3-6 11. Totals 16 9-15 43.

3-point goals: McF 6 (Lonigro 3, Mallegni 2, Hildebrandt 1); ME 2 (Grosse 1, Iglar 1). Total fouls: McF 12; ME 15. At Lakeside Lutheran.

JEFFERSON 36, EDGERTON 32

Edgerton*15*17*—*32

Jefferson*10*26*—*36

EDGERTON (fg ft-fta pts) — Rebman 5 1-2 11; Blum 3 0-0 8; Gunderson 2 1-1 6; Fox 1 2-3 4; Rusch 1 0-0 3. Totals 12 4-6 32.

JEFFERSON — Mossmann 3 2-4 8; Howard 4 3-4 14; Dearborn 0 1-2 1; Johnson 5 0-1 11; Peterson 1 0-0 2. Totals 13 6-11 36.

3-point goals: E 4 (Blum 2, Gunderson, Rusch); J 4 (Howard 3, Johnson). Total fouls: E 14; J 10.

Wilmot 69, Whitewater 48

Sectional 1

Rice Lake 54, Osceola 44

Somerset 57, Altoona 56

Merrill 47, Medford 36

Onalaska 61, West Salem 47

Sectional 2

Shawano 41, Antigo 33

Freedom 54, Appleton Fox Valley Lutheran 21

Green Bay Notre Dame 83, West De Pere 52

Appleton Xavier 60, Menasha 57

Sectional 4

Kewaskum 30, Jackson Kettle Moraine Lutheran 25

Milwaukee Pius XI 58, Whitefish Bay 31

New Berlin Eisenhower 66, Pewaukee 50

Greendale Martin Luther 79, Greendale 50

DIVISION 3

Sectional 3

LODI 41, WESTBY 38

Lodi*24*17*—*41

Westby*19*19*—*38

LODI (fg ft-fta pts) — Harrington 3 2-2 11; Milne 3 7-7 14; Ripp 1 0-0 2; Schneider 1 2-2 4; Klann 5 0-0 10. Totals 13 11-11 41.

WESTBY — Weninger 2 0-0 4; Stellner 4 5-8 13; Jothen 0 1-2 1; Hebel 6 5-8 17; Borg 1 0-0 3; Nelson 0 0-1 0. Totals 13 11-19 38.

3-point goals: L 4 (Harrington 3, Milne 1); W 1 (Borg 1). Total fouls: L 19; W 14. Fouled out: Nelson.

MARSHALL 53, LACONIA 35

Marshall*27*26*—*53

Laconia*17*18*—*35

MARSHALL (fg ft-fta pts) —Wynn 0 1-2 1; Lutz 7 6-6 21; Andrews 4 3-4 11; Rateike 1 1-2 3; Weisensnel 1 0-0 3; Nickel 4 2-4 11; Ward 1 1-2 3. Totals 18 14-20 53.

LACONIA — Johannes 2 1-4 5; Smit 1 0-1 2; Mulder 5 0-0 15; Rens 2 5-6 11; Gosse 0 2-4 2. Totals 10 8-15 35.

3-point goals: M 3 (Lutz 1, Weisensnel 1, Nickel 1); L 7 (Mulder 5, Rens 2). Total fouls: M 16; L 17.

PRAIRIE DU CHIEN 52, NEW GLARUS 32

New Glarus*15*17*—*32

Prairie du Chien*28*24*—*52

LAKE MILLS 75, BRODHEAD 48

Lake Mills*48*27*—*75

Brodhead*25*23*—*48

LAKE MILLS (fg ft-fta pts) — Roughen 6 0-0 14; Wagner 6 0-1 16; J. Pitta 4 2-2 14; Guerrero 8 0-1 16; Lamke 0 1-2 1; B. Pitta 2 0-0 4; Will 4 0-1 8; Wollin 0 2-2 2. Totals 30 5-9 75.

BRODHEAD — Yates 2 1-2 5; Bevans 0 0-2 0; McNeece 0 0-2 0; Oliver 1 0-0 3; Kail 8 2-2 19; Steinmann 2 0-0 4; Moe 4 2-2 12; Dix 1 0-0 2; Urness 1 1-3 3. Totals 19 6-13 48.

3-point goals: LM 10 (J. Pitta 4, Wagner 4, Roughen 2); B 4 (Moe 2, Oliver, Kail). Total fouls: LM 16; B 15.

Sectional 1

Maple Northwestern 65, Barron 62

St. Croix Falls 53, Unity 38

La Crosse Aquinas 77, Prescott 62

Neillsville 46, Osseo-Fairchild 40

Sectional 2

Amherst 62, Wittenberg-Birnamwood 52

Bonduel 55, Oconto Falls 39

Westfield 61, Adams-Friendship 36

Wrightstown 57, Brillion 52

Sectional 4

Fond du Lac Winnebago Lultheran 67, Fond du Lac St. Mary Springs 28

Howards Grove 47, Kiel 32

Oostburg 57, Random Lake 50

Whitefish Bay Dominican 45, Racine Lutheran 41

DIVISION 4

Sectional 4

WATERLOO 53, WISCONSIN HEIGHTS 51

Wisconsin Heights*26*25*—*51

Waterloo*29*24*—*53

WISCONSIN HEIGHTS (fg ft-fta pts) — Payne 0 2-4 2; Van Riper 6 1-2 14; Duhr 0 0-2 0; King 3 0-0 8; Bartel 3 0-1 7; Doherty 7 3-6 17; Schaefer 1 0-0 3. Totals 20 6-15 51.

WATERLOO — Schneider 5 0-0 14; Powers 3 0-2 6; Jaehnke 5 2-2 15; Asik 2 6-11 11; Wolff 3 1-1 7. Totals 18 9-16 53.

3-point goals: WH 5 (King 2, Van Riper 1, Bartel 1, Schaefer 1); Wat 8 (Schneider 4, Jaehnke 3, Asik 1). Total fouls: WH 15; Wat 19.

Kenosha St. Joseph 66, Milwaukee Academy of Science 57

Fennimore 54, Riverdale 38

Mineral Point 60, Potosi/Cassville 41

Sectional 1

Clear Lake 61, Glenwood City 27

Phillips 66. Ladysmith 50

Fall Creek 36, Eau Claire Regis 30

Edgar 50, Marathon 35

Sectional 2

Crandon 39, Wabeno/Laona 38

Neenah St. Mary Catholic 63, Hilbert 55

Mishicot 76, Manitowoc Roncalli 41

Randolph 67, Dodgeland 29

Sectional 3

Cochrane-Fountain City 67, Blair-Taylor 53

Auburndale 56, Iola-Scandinavia 49

Bangor 62, Cashton 34

Hillsboro 45, Princeton/Green Lake 35

DIVISION 5

Sectional 1

Prairie Farm 72, Turtle Lake 42

Minong Northwood 52, Solon Springs 25

South Shore 53, Drummond 22

Chippewa Falls McDonell 57, Lake Holcombe 44

Sectional 2

Athens 66, Rib Lake 38

Three Lakes 68, Niagara 38

Gresham 73, Kronenwetter Northland Lutheran 70

Suring 48, Green Bay NEW Lutheran 43

Sectional 3

Independence 56, Alma Center Lincoln 54

Wisconsin Rapids Assumption 59, Loyal 43

Wauzeka-Steuben 54, La Farge/Viroqua Youth Initiative 38

Highland 57, Royall 33

Sectional 4

Almond-Bancroft 38, Oshkosh Lourdes 36

Rio 66, Oakfield 55

Black Hawk 68, Shullsburg 40

Albany 48, Barneveld 34

BOYS BASKETBALL

Saturday’s area summaries

Capitol South Conference

WISCONSIN HEIGHTS 78, CAMBRIDGE 75

Wisconsin Heights*41*37*—*78

Cambridge*37*38*—*75

WISCONSIN HEIGHTS (fg ft-fta pts) — Buol 3 0-0 7; Parman 1 0-2 2; Barsness 8 4-6 20; Adler 1 3-4 5; Phillips 0 2-2 2; J. Brabender 4 0-0 11; Kennedy 1 0-2 3; D. Brabender 7 5-5 19; Hosking 3 3-5 9. Totals 28 17-26 78.

CAMBRIDGE — Nikolay 8 5-5 24; Heth 4 2-2 12; Harrison 1 0-0 2; Horton 6 0-0 16; Ez. Stein 1 0-0 2; Buckman 3 0-0 7; Schroeder 4 0-0 8; Kozler 1 0-0 2; El. Stein 1 0-0 2. Totals 29 7-7 75.

3-point goals: WH 5 (Buol, J. Brabender 3, Kennedy); C 10 (Nikolay 3, Heth 2, Horton 4, Buckman). Total fouls: WH 10; C 25. Fouled out: Schroeder, Kozler.

Non-conference

LAKE MILLS 71, FORT ATKINSON 61

Lake Mills*33*38*—*71

Fort Atkinson*27*34*—*61

LAKE MILLS (fg ft-fta pts) — Stoddard 4 5-6 15, Foster 2 2-2 8, Retrum 6 2-3 14, Moen 6 1-1 13, Bender 7 6-6 21. Totals 25 16-18 71.

FORT ATKINSON — Fenner 0 1-2 1, Glisch 3 0-0 6, Baker 6 1-3 15, Cosson 2 0-0 4, Buchta 2 2-2 6, Wixom 3 0-0 6, Kees 4 0-0 10, Burke 1 0-0 3, Evans 4 2-2 10. Totals 25 6-9 61.

3-point goals: LM 5 (Stoddard 2, Fosters 2, Bender 1); FA 5 (Baker 2, Kees 2, Burke 1). Total fouls: LM 8; FA 14. Fouled out: Cosson.

MADISON EDGEWOOD 71, BEAVER DAM 69

Madison Edgewood*37*34*—*71

Beaver Dam*31*38*—*69

MADISON EDGEWOOD (fg ft-fta pts) — Krantz 2 0-0 5; Newton 5 0-1 14; Trudgeon 3 0-1 6; Regnier 8 0-0 17; Jimenez 4 3-5 14; Nwanewe 1 0-2 2; Deang 1 3-5 5; Thomas 2 0-0 4; Clark 2 0-0 4. Totals 28 6-14 71.

BEAVER DAM — Bunkoske 7 1-2 18; Helbing 3 1-2 8; Kuhl 2 0-0 6; Soto 3 5-5 12; Shankey 1 0-0 3; Abel 6 6-6 22. Totals 22 13-15 69.

3-point goals: ME 9 (Newton 4, Jimenez 3, Krantz, Regnier); BD 12 (Abel 4, Bunkoske 3, Kuhl 2, Helbing, Soto, Shankey). Total fouls: ME 17; BD 15. Fouled out: Shankey.

MILTON 53, SAUK PRAIRIE 48

Sauk Prairie*21*27*—*48

Milton*23*30*—*53

SAUK PRAIRIE (fg ft-fta pts) — I. Breunig 4 1-2 11, E. Breunig 4 0-0 9, Wilson 8 1-1 21, Drew 1 0-0 3, D. Breunig 2 0-2 4. Totals 19 2-5 48.

MILTON — Campion 10 2-4 25, Burrows 2 1-2 6, Bothun 1 0-0 2, Widner 4 0-0 8, Burdette 2 2-2 7, McIntyre 2 0-2 4, Kavanaugh 0 1-2 1. Totals 21 6-12 53.

3-point goals: SP 8 (Wilson 4, I. Breunig 2, E. Breunig 1, Drew 1); M 5 (Campion 3, Burdette 1, Burrows 1). Total fouls: SP 11; M 8.

DeFOREST 77, OSHKOSH NORTH 68 (2OT)

DeForest*32*28*5*12*—*77

Oshkosh North*33*27*5*3*—*68

DeFOREST (fg ft-fta pts) — Hawk 8 2-6 18; Grundahl 2 0-0 4; Weisbrod 6 5-5 19; Jansen 3 2-4 8; Fredrickson 2 1-2 7; Magli 5 0-0 10; Hartig 4 1-2 11. Totals 30 11-19 77.

OSHKOSH NORTH — Lasee 2 0-0 6; Seckar 4 0-0 10; Keago 10 2-5 25; Day 1 0-0 2; Juedes 2 3-4 7; Clark 7 3-4 18. Totals 26 8-13 68.

3-point goals: D 6 (Weisbrod 2, Fredrickson 2, Hartig 2); ON 8 (Lasee 2, Seckar 2, Keago 3, Clark 1). Total fouls: D 14; ON 18. Fouled out: Hawk, Day.

WATERTOWN 55, PORTAGE 49

Portage*25*24*—*49

Watertown*27*28*—*55

PORTAGE (fg ft-fta pts) — Brouette 3 0-0 7, Schuette 1 0-0 2, Hammer 2 1-1 6, Reichhoff 1 0-0 2, Heusler 3 2-3 8, Michael 0 0-2 0, Roberts 10 2-4 24. Totals 20 5-10 49.

WATERTOWN — Wehner 1 3-4 5, Meyers 7 1-2 19, Lampe 1 2-3 5, Kehl 1 0-0 2, Gapinski 4 3-7 13, Bohmann 2 3-4 9, Roberts 1 0-0 2. Totals 17 12-20 55.

3-point goals: P 4 (Roberts 2, Brouette 1, Hammer 1); W 9 (Meyers 4, Gapinski 2, Bohmann 2, Lampe 1). Total fouls: P 14; W 13.

SUSSEX HAMILTON 108, JANESVILLE CRAIG 75

Sussex Hamilton*47*61*—*108

Janesville Craig*28*47*—*75

SUSSEX HAMILTON (fg ft-fta pts) — Baisden 5 1-3 11, Resch 12 1-2 30, Eichmann 1 1-2 3, Martell 2 0-0 4, Bolney 1 0-0 3, Hoffman 2 0-0 5, Larson 1 0-0 2, Spencer 1 0-0 3, Smith 8 2-2 25, Konop 2 2-2 7, Reider 3 2-3 8, Horn 1 0-0 2, DeGeorge 1 0-0 3, Hibicke 1 0-0 2. Totals 41 9-14 108.

JANESVILLE CRAIG — Devalk 1 1-1 3, Harriel 3 4-7 10, Bertognoli 2 1-1 5, Brown 1 3-4 5, Stried 0 1-2 1, DeGraaf 2 3-4 7, Halverson 4 1-2 12, Rizzo 13 2-5 29, Currie 1 0-0 3. Totals 27 16-26 75.

3-point goals: SH 17 (Smith 7, Resch 5, Dolney 1, Hoffman 1, Spencer 1, Konop 1, DeGeorge 1); JC 5 (Halverson 3, Rizzo 1, Currie 1). Total fouls: SH 20; JC 14.

JANESVILLE PARKER 57,

MILWAUKEE MARQUETTE 47

Milwaukee Marquette*23*24*—*47

Janesville Parker*25*32*—*57

MILWAUKEE MARQUETTE (fg ft-fta pts) — Meinholz 0 3-4 3; Radonski 1 0-0 3; Vixon 1-2 1; Ferge 2 0-0 6; Hansen 3 0-0 7; Callopy 1 0-0 2; Simonz 2 0-0 4; Gordon 2 2-3 6; Buyer 5 0-0 11; Adele 2 0-0 4. Totals 18 6-14 47

JANESVILLE PARKER — Thompson 1 0-0 3; DeLong 5 2-2 13; Johnson 0 1-2 1; Hartwig 3 1-1 7; Naber 9 7-12 25; Weis 2 4-8 8. Totals 20 15-25 57.

3-point goals: MM 5 (Radonski 1, Ferge 2, Hansen 1, Buyer 1); JP 2 (Thompson 1, DeLong 1). Total fouls: MM 21; JP 11.

LAKESIDE LUTHERAN 69,

WAUKESHA CATHOLIC MEMORIAL 64

Waukesha Catholic Memorial*33*31*—*64

Lakeside Lutheran*41*28*—*69

WAUKESHA CATHOLIC MEMORIAL (fg ft-fta pts) — Burns-Jones 3 2-2 10; Riley 2 2-2 8; Kober 3 0-0 8; McGlothlin 3 2-2 11; Giricz 1 1-2 3; Pendleton 5 5-6 17; Emer 1 0-0 2; Sarner 1 0-0 2; Goedheer 1 0-0 3. Totals 20 12-14 64.

LAKESIDE LUTHERAN — Uttech 2 1-2 6; Veers 1 1-2 3; Guzman 1 0-1 2; Miller 0 2-2 2; Jahnke 1 0-1 2; Vater 1 0-0 2; Olszewski 1 3-4 5; Birkholz 7 1-2 15; Lauber 5 2-4 15; Schmidt 0 1-2 1; O’Donnell 7 1-1 16. Totals 26 12-21 69.

3-point goals: WCM 12 (McGlothlin 3, Burns-Jones 2, Riley 2, Kober 2, Pendleton 2, Goedheer 1); LL 5 (Lauber 3, Uttech 1, O’Donnell 1). Total fouls: WCM 17; LL 15. Fouled out: Burns-Jones.

DE PERE 67, MIDDLETON 62

Middleton*40*22*—*62

De Pere*27*40*—*67

MIDDLETON (fg ft-fta pts) — Raffel 6 0-0 18, Hurley 4 3-3 12, Fosdick 4 1-2 9, Meinholz 4 1-3 11, Van Buren 2 2-3 6, Comerford 1 0-0 3, Finch 1 0-0 2, Meier 0 1-2 1, Ballweg 0 0-2 0. Totals 22-8-14 62.

DE PERE — Kinziger 8 4-4 21, Jorgenson 3 5-6 12, Dehm 4 0-0 11, Donaldson 3 0-0 7, Shinners 2 1-2 5, Herman 3 4-5 11. Totals 23 14-17 67.

3-point goals: M 10 (Raffel 6, Meinholz 2, Hurley 1, Comerford 1); DP 7 (Dehm 3, Kinziger 1, Jorgenson 1, Donaldson 1, Herman 1). Total fouls: M xx; DP 16. Fouled out: Raffel; Shinners..

WRIGHTSTOWN 63, STOUGHTON 49

Stoughton*24*25*—*49

Wrightstown*34*29*—*63

STOUGHTON (fg ft-fta pts) — Baidukas 1 0-0 2; McGee 4 0-0 9; Sproul 2 2-4 6; Benoy 1 0-0 3; L. Fernholz 10 4-6 26; T. Fernholz 1 0-0 3 . Totals 19 6-10 49.

WRIGHTSTOWN — Lamers 1 0-0 3; Pelishek 1 0-0 3; Jac. Van Zeeland 7 3-3 19; Hansen 3 4-6 12; J. Van Jak. Zeeland 1 0-0 2; Haese 7 2-3 19; Hella 2 1-2 5. Totals 22 10-14 63.

3-point goals: S 5 (McGee 1, Benoy 1, L. Fernholz 2, T. Fernholz 1); W 9 (Lamers 1, Pelishek 1, Jac. Van Zeeland 2, Hansen 2, Haese 3). Total fouls: S 14; W 14.

HUSTISFORD 62, WATERTOWN LUTHER PREP 42

Watertown Luther Prep*15*27*—*42

Hustisford*24*38*—*62

WATERTOWN LUTHER PREP (fg ft-fta pts) — Balge 6 2-2 16; Fix 1 0-0 3; Montgomery 5 0-0 10; Fitzsimmons 0 2-2 2; Shevey 4 0-0 10; Baumann 0 1-2 1. Totals 16 5-6 42.

HUSTISFORD — Kaemmerer 0 1-2 1; B. Thimm 3 0-0 8; G. Thimm 5 2-2 15; Kuehl 9 2-2 22; Eggleston 3 6-8 12; B. Peplinski 1 2-2 4. Totals 21 13-16 62.

3-point goals: WLP 5 (Balge 2, Shevey 2, Fix 1); H 7 (G. Thimm 3, B. Thimm 2, Kuehl 2). Total fouls: WLP 14; H 8.

Reedsburg 70, Baraboo 56

Hudson 73, Sun Prairie 57

BOYS HOCKEY

WIAA SECTIONAL FINALS

Saturday’s summaries, scores

DIVISION 2

FOND DU LAC ST. MARY’S SPRINGS 4,

OREGON 0

Oregon*0*0*0*—*0

St. Mary’s Springs*2*0*2*—*4

First period — SMS: Bellendir (Welsch, Deanovich), 9:30; Welsch (Deanovich), 14:16.

Third period — SMS: Deanovich (Welsch), 9:11; Pickart, 15:51 (en).

Saves: Or (Dailey) 26; SMS (Rising) 25. Penalties-minutes: Or 0-0; SMS 2-7. At Blue Line Ice Center, Fond du Lac.

Minocqua Lakeland 5, Rhinelander/Three Lakes 1

Friday’s scores

Somerset co-op 2, Altoona co-op 1

Superior 3, Rice Lake 2 (ot)

DIVISION 1

Saturday’s scores

Hudson 4, Chippewa Falls 2

Green Bay Notre Dame 3, Bay Port 2

University School of Milwaukee 2, Wales Kettle Moraine co-op 1

Friday’s late summary

VERONA 5, WAUNAKEE 2

Verona*0*3*2*—*5

Waunakee*0*1*1*—*2

Second period — V: Osting (Cordray, Renlund), 10:39 (pp); W: Nett (Rettig), 14:13; V: Cordray, 15:23; Aune (Cordray), 16:37.

Third period — V: Heinrichs, 5:04; W: Samuelson (Gumley, Emerich), 11:32; V: Renlund (Cordray Heinrichs), 16:45 (pp).

Saves: V (Grant) 2; W (Walmer) 5. Penalties-minutes: V 4-8, W 0-0. At Omni Center, Onalaska.

GIRLS HOCKEY

WIAA SECTIONAL FINALS

Friday’s results

Eau Claire North co-op 5, Marshfield co-op 4 (ot)

University School of Milwaukee co-op 3, Hartland Arrowhead co-op 2 (3 ot)

Saturday’s results

River Falls co-op 7, Chippewa Falls co-op 4

Schofield D.C. Everest co-op 7, Appleton Xavier co-op 1

