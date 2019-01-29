Try 1 month for 99¢
Prep sports: Winter weather leads to complete washout of Monday, Tuesday prep schedules

Kevin Coleman shovels off a layer of slushy snow from a neighborhood ice rink on Lake Monona near Yahara Place Park on the East Side of Madison in 2018.

 AMBER ARNOLD -- State Journal

On Monday, it was the snow. On Tuesday, it was the cold.

Whatever the reason, each and every scheduled high school sports event in the Wisconsin State Journal's direct coverage area was postponed on Tuesday, marking the second consecutive day with a weather-related washout.

The list of Tuesday's postponements appears below, with rescheduling dates listed as they are made available. If an event is listed as canceled, that means it will not be rescheduled — likely because the participating schools could not find a mutual open date before the end of the regular season.

In addition, Wednesday's lone scheduled event, a gymnastics meet sending Madison East/La Follette to Janesville Craig, also has been postponed to Feb. 12. Many area schools made the unusual move overnight of calling off classes for both Tuesday and Wednesday, due to the expected dangerously frigid temperatures.

The events listed below include only those involving one or more of the 52 schools in the State Journal's direct coverage area. To check on daily area school schedules and the schedules for other schools and conferences in the region, click on the links below (school lists are for basketball; conference lineups may vary slightly in some other sports):

Badger North and South (North: Baraboo, Beaver Dam, DeForest, Mount Horeb, Portage, Reedsburg, Sauk Prairie and Waunakee; South: Fort Atkinson, Madison Edgewood, Milton, Monona Grove, Monroe, Oregon, Stoughton, Watertown)

Big Eight (Beloit Memorial, Janesville Craig, Janesville Parker, Madison East, Madison La Follette, Madison Memorial, Madison West, Middleton, Sun Prairie, Verona) 

Capitol North (Columbus, Lake Mills, Lakeside Lutheran, Lodi, Poynette, Watertown Luther Prep)

Capitol South (Belleville, Cambridge, Marshall, New Glarus, Waterloo, Wisconsin Heights)

Ridge and Valley (De Soto, Ithaca, Kickapoo, La Farge, North Crawford, Seneca, Wauzeka-Steuben, Weston)

Rock Valley (Beloit Turner, Brodhead, Clinton, East Troy, Edgerton, Evansville, Jefferson, McFarland, Walworth Big Foot, Whitewater)

Scenic Bluffs (Bangor, Brookwood, Cashton, Hillsboro, Necedah, New Lisbon, Royall, Wonewoc-Center)

Six Rivers East and West (East: Albany, Argyle, Barneveld, Black Hawk, Juda, Monticello, Pecatonica; West: Belmont, Benton, Cassville, Highland, Potosi, River Ridge, Shullsburg)

South Central (Adams-Friendship, Mauston, Nekoosa, Wautoma, Westfield, Wisconsin Dells)

Southwest Wisconsin (Dodgeville, Lancaster, Platteville, Prairie du Chien, Richland Center, River Valley)

Southwest Wisconsin Athletic League (Boscobel, Cuba City, Darlington, Fennimore, Iowa-Grant, Mineral Point, Riverdale, Southwestern)

Trailways East, South and West (East: Beaver Dam Wayland, Dodgeland, Horicon, Hustisford, Oakfield, Oshkosh Lourdes, Oshkosh Valley Christian, Waupun Central Wisconsin Christian. South: Deerfield, Johnson Creek, Madison Abundant Life/St. Ambrose, Madison Country Day, Orfordville Parkview, Palmyra-Eagle, Williams Bay. West: Cambria-Friesland, Fall River, Green Lake, Markesan, Montello, Pardeeville, Princeton, Randolph, Rio)

 

COVERAGE AREA POSTPONEMENTS

TUESDAY, JAN. 29

BOYS BASKETBALL

Badger North Conference

DeForest at Beaver Dam, rescheduled to 1 p.m. Saturday

Mount Horeb at Reedsburg, rescheduled to 1:30 p.m. Feb. 9

Portage at Baraboo, rescheduled to Feb. 11

Waunakee at Sauk Prairie, rescheduled to Feb. 18

Badger South Conference

Monroe at Oregon, rescheduled to Monday, Feb. 4

Milton at Monona Grove, rescheduled to Feb. 14

Watertown at Stoughton, rescheduled to Feb. 18

Madison Edgewood at Fort Atkinson, rescheduled to Feb. 19

Big Eight Conference

Madison La Follette at Verona, rescheduled to Feb. 12

Capitol North Conference

Lakeside Lutheran at Poynette, rescheduled to Monday, Feb. 4

Lodi at Columbus, no rescheduling date set

Watertown Luther Prep at Lake Mills, no rescheduling date set

Capitol South Conference

Marshall at New Glarus, rescheduled to Monday, Feb. 4

Wisconsin Heights at Cambridge, rescheduled to Monday, Feb. 4

Belleville at Waterloo, rescheduled to Feb. 8

Rock Valley Conference

McFarland at Edgerton, rescheduled to Feb. 11

Six Rivers East Conference

Barneveld at Black Hawk, rescheduled to 3 p.m. Feb. 16

SWAL

Mineral Point at Boscobel, rescheduled to Feb. 9

Trailways South Conference

Madison Country Day at Williams Bay, no rescheduling date set

Madison Abundant Life at Deerfield, no rescheduling date set

Palmyra-Eagle at Johnson Creek, no rescheduling date set

Trailways West Conference

Pardeeville at Randolph, rescheduled to 1 p.m. Saturday

Non-conference

Beloit Memorial at Kenosha Bradford, rescheduled to 3 p.m. Feb. 9

Ithaca at River Valley, no rescheduling date set

Madison Memorial at La Crosse Central, no rescheduling date set

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Badger North Conference

Beaver Dam at DeForest, rescheduled to 1 p.m. Saturday

Badger South Conference

Fort Atkinson at Monroe, rescheduled to Feb. 11

Big Eight Conference

Middleton at Madison East, no rescheduling date set

Capitol South Conference

Belleville at Marshall, no rescheduling date set

Rock Valley Conference

McFarland at Brodhead, rescheduled to 4 p.m. Saturday

Jefferson at Clinton, rescheduled to Feb. 5

Edgerton at Evansville, rescheduled to Feb. 11

Trailways South Conference

Madison Country Day at Williams Bay, no rescheduling date set

Non-conference

Darlington at Dodgeville, rescheduled to 3:30 p.m. Saturday

Mineral Point at New Glarus, rescheduled to 1 p.m. Saturday

Pardeeville at Almond-Bancroft, rescheduled to Monday, Feb. 4

Stoughton at Mukwonago, rescheduled to Feb. 7

Mount Horeb at Barneveld, rescheduled to Feb. 16

Ithaca at Wisconsin Heights, no rescheduling date set

Lake Mills at Deerfield, no rescheduling date set

Sauk Prairie at Lodi, canceled

Wisconsin Dells at Portage, canceled

WRESTLING

Badger North Conference

Sauk Prairie at Beaver Dam/Wayland, rescheduled for Feb. 5

Capitol Conference

Cambridge at Watertown Luther Prep, no rescheduling date set

Rock Valley Conference

Edgerton at Jefferson, no rescheduling date set

SWAL

Iowa-Grant/Highland at Mineral Point, canceled

Non-conference

Beloit Turner vs. Belleville co-op, canceled

Lakeside Lutheran at Marshall, canceled

Madison West at Pecatonica, canceled

River Valley at Lodi, canceled

Whitewater at Janesville Craig, canceled

BOYS HOCKEY

Badger North Conference

DeForest co-op vs. Waunakee (Groundhog Tournament quarterfinal), rescheduled to 7:15 p.m. Thursday at The Ice Pond at Waunakee

Badger South Conference

Oregon vs. Monona Grove at Hartmeyer Ice Arena (Groundhog Tournament quarterfinal), no rescheduling date set

Stoughton vs. Madison Edgewood at LaBahn Arena, no rescheduling date set

Big Eight Conference

Verona vs. Middleton at Capitol Ice Arena, rescheduled to 7:30 p.m. Monday, Feb. 4

Sun Prairie vs. Madison Memorial at Madison Ice Arena (Groundhog Tournament quarterfinal), no rescheduling date set

Madison West vs. Janesville Craig/Parker at Janesville Ice Skating Center, no rescheduling date set

Non-conference

Monroe co-op vs. Madison La Follette/East at Hartmeyer Ice Arena, rescheduled to Feb. 8

Baraboo/Portage vs. McFarland at McFarland Community Ice Arena, canceled

Beaver Dam co-op at Neenah co-op, canceled

Milton/Fort Atkinson vs. Beloit Memorial co-op at Edwards Ice Arena, Beloit, canceled

GIRLS HOCKEY

Non-conference

Baraboo co-op vs. Black River Falls co-op at Milt Lunda Arena, Black River Falls, rescheduled to Friday

Sun Prairie co-op vs. Marshfield co-op at Marshfield Ice Arena, canceled

BOYS SWIMMING

Badger South Conference

Madison Edgewood at Milton, rescheduled to 6 p.m. Thursday

Fort Atkinson at Monona Grove, no rescheduling date set

Oregon at Watertown, no rescheduling date set

Non-conference

Sauk Prairie co-op at Verona/Mount Horeb, canceled

GYMNASTICS

Badger Conference

Mount Horeb at Baraboo, rescheduled to Feb. 12

Waunakee/DeForest at Watertown, no rescheduling date set

Southwest Wisconsin Conference

Platteville co-op, Prairie du Chien at River Valley/Barneveld, rescheduled to 6 p.m. Friday

WEDNESDAY, JAN. 30

GYMNASTICS

Big Eight Conference

Madison East/La Follette at Janesville Craig, rescheduled to Feb. 12

 
Wisconsin State Journal prep sports editor Art Kabelowsky has traversed the state to cover sports while working for daily papers in Fort Atkinson, Racine, La Crosse, Milwaukee and Baraboo.

