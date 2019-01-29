On Monday, it was the snow. On Tuesday, it was the cold.
Whatever the reason, each and every scheduled high school sports event in the Wisconsin State Journal's direct coverage area was postponed on Tuesday, marking the second consecutive day with a weather-related washout.
The list of Tuesday's postponements appears below, with rescheduling dates listed as they are made available. If an event is listed as canceled, that means it will not be rescheduled — likely because the participating schools could not find a mutual open date before the end of the regular season.
In addition, Wednesday's lone scheduled event, a gymnastics meet sending Madison East/La Follette to Janesville Craig, also has been postponed to Feb. 12. Many area schools made the unusual move overnight of calling off classes for both Tuesday and Wednesday, due to the expected dangerously frigid temperatures.
The events listed below include only those involving one or more of the 52 schools in the State Journal's direct coverage area. To check on daily area school schedules and the schedules for other schools and conferences in the region, click on the links below (school lists are for basketball; conference lineups may vary slightly in some other sports):
Badger North and South (North: Baraboo, Beaver Dam, DeForest, Mount Horeb, Portage, Reedsburg, Sauk Prairie and Waunakee; South: Fort Atkinson, Madison Edgewood, Milton, Monona Grove, Monroe, Oregon, Stoughton, Watertown)
Big Eight (Beloit Memorial, Janesville Craig, Janesville Parker, Madison East, Madison La Follette, Madison Memorial, Madison West, Middleton, Sun Prairie, Verona)
Capitol North (Columbus, Lake Mills, Lakeside Lutheran, Lodi, Poynette, Watertown Luther Prep)
Capitol South (Belleville, Cambridge, Marshall, New Glarus, Waterloo, Wisconsin Heights)
Ridge and Valley (De Soto, Ithaca, Kickapoo, La Farge, North Crawford, Seneca, Wauzeka-Steuben, Weston)
Rock Valley (Beloit Turner, Brodhead, Clinton, East Troy, Edgerton, Evansville, Jefferson, McFarland, Walworth Big Foot, Whitewater)
Scenic Bluffs (Bangor, Brookwood, Cashton, Hillsboro, Necedah, New Lisbon, Royall, Wonewoc-Center)
Six Rivers East and West (East: Albany, Argyle, Barneveld, Black Hawk, Juda, Monticello, Pecatonica; West: Belmont, Benton, Cassville, Highland, Potosi, River Ridge, Shullsburg)
South Central (Adams-Friendship, Mauston, Nekoosa, Wautoma, Westfield, Wisconsin Dells)
Southwest Wisconsin (Dodgeville, Lancaster, Platteville, Prairie du Chien, Richland Center, River Valley)
Southwest Wisconsin Athletic League (Boscobel, Cuba City, Darlington, Fennimore, Iowa-Grant, Mineral Point, Riverdale, Southwestern)
Trailways East, South and West (East: Beaver Dam Wayland, Dodgeland, Horicon, Hustisford, Oakfield, Oshkosh Lourdes, Oshkosh Valley Christian, Waupun Central Wisconsin Christian. South: Deerfield, Johnson Creek, Madison Abundant Life/St. Ambrose, Madison Country Day, Orfordville Parkview, Palmyra-Eagle, Williams Bay. West: Cambria-Friesland, Fall River, Green Lake, Markesan, Montello, Pardeeville, Princeton, Randolph, Rio)
COVERAGE AREA POSTPONEMENTS
TUESDAY, JAN. 29
BOYS BASKETBALL
Badger North Conference
DeForest at Beaver Dam, rescheduled to 1 p.m. Saturday
Mount Horeb at Reedsburg, rescheduled to 1:30 p.m. Feb. 9
Portage at Baraboo, rescheduled to Feb. 11
Waunakee at Sauk Prairie, rescheduled to Feb. 18
Badger South Conference
Monroe at Oregon, rescheduled to Monday, Feb. 4
Milton at Monona Grove, rescheduled to Feb. 14
Watertown at Stoughton, rescheduled to Feb. 18
Madison Edgewood at Fort Atkinson, rescheduled to Feb. 19
Big Eight Conference
Madison La Follette at Verona, rescheduled to Feb. 12
Capitol North Conference
Lakeside Lutheran at Poynette, rescheduled to Monday, Feb. 4
Lodi at Columbus, no rescheduling date set
Watertown Luther Prep at Lake Mills, no rescheduling date set
Capitol South Conference
Marshall at New Glarus, rescheduled to Monday, Feb. 4
Wisconsin Heights at Cambridge, rescheduled to Monday, Feb. 4
Belleville at Waterloo, rescheduled to Feb. 8
Rock Valley Conference
McFarland at Edgerton, rescheduled to Feb. 11
Six Rivers East Conference
Barneveld at Black Hawk, rescheduled to 3 p.m. Feb. 16
SWAL
Mineral Point at Boscobel, rescheduled to Feb. 9
Trailways South Conference
Madison Country Day at Williams Bay, no rescheduling date set
Madison Abundant Life at Deerfield, no rescheduling date set
Palmyra-Eagle at Johnson Creek, no rescheduling date set
Trailways West Conference
Pardeeville at Randolph, rescheduled to 1 p.m. Saturday
Non-conference
Beloit Memorial at Kenosha Bradford, rescheduled to 3 p.m. Feb. 9
Ithaca at River Valley, no rescheduling date set
Madison Memorial at La Crosse Central, no rescheduling date set
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Badger North Conference
Beaver Dam at DeForest, rescheduled to 1 p.m. Saturday
Badger South Conference
Fort Atkinson at Monroe, rescheduled to Feb. 11
Big Eight Conference
Middleton at Madison East, no rescheduling date set
Capitol South Conference
Belleville at Marshall, no rescheduling date set
Rock Valley Conference
McFarland at Brodhead, rescheduled to 4 p.m. Saturday
Jefferson at Clinton, rescheduled to Feb. 5
Edgerton at Evansville, rescheduled to Feb. 11
Trailways South Conference
Madison Country Day at Williams Bay, no rescheduling date set
Non-conference
Darlington at Dodgeville, rescheduled to 3:30 p.m. Saturday
Mineral Point at New Glarus, rescheduled to 1 p.m. Saturday
Pardeeville at Almond-Bancroft, rescheduled to Monday, Feb. 4
Stoughton at Mukwonago, rescheduled to Feb. 7
Mount Horeb at Barneveld, rescheduled to Feb. 16
Ithaca at Wisconsin Heights, no rescheduling date set
Lake Mills at Deerfield, no rescheduling date set
Sauk Prairie at Lodi, canceled
Wisconsin Dells at Portage, canceled
WRESTLING
Badger North Conference
Sauk Prairie at Beaver Dam/Wayland, rescheduled for Feb. 5
Capitol Conference
Cambridge at Watertown Luther Prep, no rescheduling date set
Rock Valley Conference
Edgerton at Jefferson, no rescheduling date set
SWAL
Iowa-Grant/Highland at Mineral Point, canceled
Non-conference
Beloit Turner vs. Belleville co-op, canceled
Lakeside Lutheran at Marshall, canceled
Madison West at Pecatonica, canceled
River Valley at Lodi, canceled
Whitewater at Janesville Craig, canceled
BOYS HOCKEY
Badger North Conference
DeForest co-op vs. Waunakee (Groundhog Tournament quarterfinal), rescheduled to 7:15 p.m. Thursday at The Ice Pond at Waunakee
Badger South Conference
Oregon vs. Monona Grove at Hartmeyer Ice Arena (Groundhog Tournament quarterfinal), no rescheduling date set
Stoughton vs. Madison Edgewood at LaBahn Arena, no rescheduling date set
Big Eight Conference
Verona vs. Middleton at Capitol Ice Arena, rescheduled to 7:30 p.m. Monday, Feb. 4
Sun Prairie vs. Madison Memorial at Madison Ice Arena (Groundhog Tournament quarterfinal), no rescheduling date set
Madison West vs. Janesville Craig/Parker at Janesville Ice Skating Center, no rescheduling date set
Non-conference
Monroe co-op vs. Madison La Follette/East at Hartmeyer Ice Arena, rescheduled to Feb. 8
Baraboo/Portage vs. McFarland at McFarland Community Ice Arena, canceled
Beaver Dam co-op at Neenah co-op, canceled
Milton/Fort Atkinson vs. Beloit Memorial co-op at Edwards Ice Arena, Beloit, canceled
GIRLS HOCKEY
Non-conference
Baraboo co-op vs. Black River Falls co-op at Milt Lunda Arena, Black River Falls, rescheduled to Friday
Sun Prairie co-op vs. Marshfield co-op at Marshfield Ice Arena, canceled
BOYS SWIMMING
Badger South Conference
Madison Edgewood at Milton, rescheduled to 6 p.m. Thursday
Fort Atkinson at Monona Grove, no rescheduling date set
Oregon at Watertown, no rescheduling date set
Non-conference
Sauk Prairie co-op at Verona/Mount Horeb, canceled
GYMNASTICS
Badger Conference
Mount Horeb at Baraboo, rescheduled to Feb. 12
Waunakee/DeForest at Watertown, no rescheduling date set
Southwest Wisconsin Conference
Platteville co-op, Prairie du Chien at River Valley/Barneveld, rescheduled to 6 p.m. Friday
WEDNESDAY, JAN. 30
GYMNASTICS
Big Eight Conference
Madison East/La Follette at Janesville Craig, rescheduled to Feb. 12