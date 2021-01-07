Prep sports: Madison public schools opting out of some WIAA winter postseason tournaments

WIAA boys swimming sectionals are scheduled for Saturday, Jan. 30. The Division 1 sectional traditionally held at Middleton has been moved to Beaver Dam Wayland, and the Beloit Memorial sectional has been relocated to Muskego.

The WIAA is still searching for a replacement host for the Division 2 sectional that includes Madison-area programs. It was held last year in Baraboo.

The state swimming and diving meet, traditionally held at the University of Wisconsin, will take place at Waukesha South High School on Friday and Saturday, Feb. 4 and 5.

The loss of the Madison public schools will be felt at the state swimming meet. Madison Memorial and Madison West have combined for 20 state team championships and 13 runner-up finishes since 1977, and have 164 individual and event champions between them (89 for Memorial, 75 for West).

In boys hockey, Memorial has qualified for the state tournament five times since 2000, and West has qualified twice over that same time period.

The WIAA’s boys basketball, individual and team wrestling and boys and girls hockey state tournaments also have been moved away from their traditional Dane County locations.