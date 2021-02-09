Prep sports: Led by Angelo Rizzo, Janesville Craig boys fight off Monona Grove's fast finish

Angelo Rizzo scored 17 of his 26 points in the second half Monday night, making seven of nine late free throws to help the Janesville Craig boys basketball team hold off Monona Grove 78-72 in non-conference play.
The host Cougars (9-12) fended off a 48-point surge in the second half by the Silver Eagles (2-6). Lance Nelson led Monona Grove with 31 points and Jordan Hibner added 16.
Fond du Lac 79,
Waunakee 77
A tip-in at the final buzzer by Alex Rusch gave the Cardinals (14-8) a home victory over the Warriors (12-5). Fond du Lac made 17 3-pointers, including five by Rusch, who totaled 24 points. Waunakee received 26 points from Caden Nelson, 22 from Jaxson Zibell and 13 from Andrew Keller.
Oregon 76, New Glarus 66
The visiting Panthers (5-6) made 13 3-pointers, five by Deaken Bush, to hold off the Glarner Knights (14-8). Ryne Panzer made three 3-pointers and totaled 26 points to lead Oregon, Bush added 18 and Isaac Gard had 10. New Glarus got 24 points from Dain Walter and 14 from Mason Martinson.
Janesville Parker 71,
Verona 66 (OT)
Brendan Weis scored 17 points and led the Vikings (14-8) to an overtime victory over the visiting Wildcats (3-4). Robert DeLong added 15 and Matthew Hartwig added 14 for Janesville Parker to steal the win. Bennett Sherry led Verona with 15 points.
Madison Edgewood 54,
McFarland 52
Michael Regnier and Isandro Jiminez scored 16 points apiece to lead the visiting Crusaders (7-12) past the Spartans (5-4). Edgewood also got 12 points from Ben Newton. Jackson Werwinski led McFarland with 24.
Edgerton 87, Luther Prep 75
The Crimson Tide (19-4), ranked seventh in Division 2, used a 54-point second half to defeat the visiting Phoenix (6-11). Clayton Jenny scored 29 points to lead Edgerton and Connor Coombs sank six 3-pointers and totaled 26 points. Luther Prep got 28 points from Tom Balge.
Girls basketball
Marshall 67,
Madison Edgewood 57
Laura Nickel scored 17 points as the Cardinals (19-3) defeated the visiting Crusaders (16-6). Anna Lutz added 14 points and Abby Ward had 11. Baluck Deang led Edgewood with 20 points and Sarah Lazar added 17.
Hartland Arrowhead 50,
Verona 41
The host Warhawks (18-5), ranked sixth in Division 1 by The Associated Press, went on a 29-18 run in the second half to wipe out a two-point deficit andbeat the Wildcats (4-4). The winners got 16 points from Alaina Harper and 15 each from Bella Samz and Phoebe Frentzel.
PREP SPORTS | MONDAY'S AREA SUMMARIES
BOYS BASKETBALL
Monday’s area summaries
Capitol North Conference
LAKE MILLS 79, POYNETTE 65
Poynette*26*39*—*65
Lake Mills*40*39*—*79
POYNETTE (fg ft-fta pts) — K. Peterson 5 2-2 15; B. Chadwick 1 0-0 2; McCormick 0 1-2 1; Keller 1 0-0 3; Feler 12 4-4 29; C. Peterson 6 2-3 15. Totals 25 9-11 65.
LAKE MILLS — Stoddard 10 9-13 35; Retrum 2 0-0 4; Moen 2 0-2 4; Bender 10 4-8 29; Horkan 2 2-2 7. Totals 26 15-25 79.
3-point goals: P 6 (K. Peterson 3, Keller 1, Feller 1, C. Peterson 1); LM 12 (Stoddard 6, Bender 5, Horkan 1). Total fouls: P 16; LM 14. Fouled out: Foster, B. Chadwick.
Capitol South Conference
Wisconsin Heights 60, Marshall 47
Trailways South Conference
DEERFIELD 59,
MADISON ABUNDANT LIFE/ST. AMBROSE 52
Madison Abundant Life*30*22*—*52
Deerfield*31*28*—*59
MADISON ABUNDANT LIFE (fg ft-fta pts) — Luongkhandeng 1 2-5 4, Schmiesing 5 0-0 12, Hartberg 1 2-3 5, Davison 1 2-4 4, Loomans 9 1-5 20, Byington 3 0-0 7. Totals 20 7-17 52.
DEERFIELD — Lees 0 2-2 2, Betthauser 1 0-0 2, Mathweg 4 0-0 11, Fisher 4 7-9 15, Klade 5 2-7 14, Lasack 4 0-0 8, Kimmel 2 0-0 4, Matheson 2 1-2 5. Totals 22 12-20 59.
3-point goals: MAL 4 (Schmiesing 2, Hartberg 1, Loomans 1); D 3 (Mathweg 3). Total fouls: MAL 15; D 11. Fouled out: Klade. At Palmyra-Eagle.
Non-conference
MOSINEE 55, MIDDLETON 41
Middleton*18*23*—*41
Mosinee*25*30*—*55
MIDDLETON (fg ft-fta pts) — Raffel 3 0-0 9, Zimmermann 1 0-0 2, Finch 1 1-2 3, Statz 1 0-0 3, Fosdick 1 1-2 3, Zemple 1 0-0 2, Schremp 1 2-4 4, Meier 2 2-2 6, Comerford 2 1-3 7, Hurley 1 0-0 2, Totals 14 7-13 41.
MOSINEE — Lehman 1 0-0 2, Hoen 2 0-2 4, Cy. Kowalski 5 7-12 17, Garski 2 0-0 5, Placek 3 2-2 10, Dul 1 0-0 3, Stoffel 5 3-8 14. Totals 19 12-24 55.
3-point goals: Mid 6 (Raffel 3, Comerford 2, Statz 1); Mo 5 (Placek 2, Garski 1, Dul 1, Stoffel 1). Total fouls: Mid 20; Mo 15. Fouled out: Fosdick.
JANESVILLE CRAIG 78, MONONA GROVE 72
Monona Grove*24*48*—*72
Janesville Craig*39*39*—*78
MONONA GROVE (fg ft-fta pts) — Behnke 1 0-0 2, Nelson 12 6-8 31, Hibner 6 2-2 16, Tipton 0 1-2 1, Nett `1 0-0 2, Walsh 1 0-0 2, Bracken 4 3-5 11, Daugherty 1 0-0 3, Thomas 1 0-0 2, Croak 1 0-0 2. Totals 28 9-15 72.
JANESVILLE CRAIG — Devalk 4 0-0 9, Harriel 1 3-6 5, Bertagnoli 2 3-3 8, Brown 3 0-0 6, DeGraaf 4 0-0 10, Halverson 6 0-0 14, Rizzo 9 7-9 26. Totals 29 13-18 78.
3-point goals: MG 7 (Nelson 4, Hibner 2, Daugherty 1); JC 7 (DeGraaf 2, Halverson 2, Devalk 1, Bertagnoli 1, Rizzo 1). Total fouls: MG 14, JC 16.
EVANSVILLE 68, CAMBRIDGE 48
Cambridge*19*29*—*48
Evansville*37*31*—*68
CAMBRIDGE (fg ft-fta pts) — Nikolay 5 0-0 12; Heth 3 0-0 8; Harrison 1 3-5 6; Horton 1 2-2 4; Kurt 1 0-0 3; Schroeder 1 0-0 2; Davis 1 0-0 2; Tesdal 1 0-0 2; Kosler 4 1-1 9. Totals 18 6-8 48.
EVANSVILLE — Maves 3 0-0 7; Bahrs 1 0-0 2; Geske 3 1-1 7; Bettenhausen 1 0-0 2; Miller 7 1-1 19; Stencel 1 0-0 2; Howlett 0 3-2 3; Moellenberndt 2 0-0 4; Severson 4 2-3 10; Thompson 3 6-7 12. Totals 25 13-17 68.
3-point goals: C 6 (Nikolay 2, Heth 2, Harrison 1, Kurt 1); E 5 (Maves 1, Miller 4). Total fouls: C 15; E 9. Fouled out: Kozler.
WATERTOWN 56, SAUK PRAIRIE 41
Sauk Prairie*15*26*—*41
Watertown*28*28*—*56
SAUK PRAIRIE (fg ft-fta pts) — Gibbs 1 0-0 2; K. Been 1 0-0 3; Uselman 1 2-2 4; K. Breunig 1 0-0 2; I. Breunig 1 0-0 3; L. Been 1 0-0 2; E. Breunig 1 0-0 3; Wilson 5 2-2 14; D. Breunig 3 1-1 8. Totals 15 5-5 41.
WATERTOWN — Wehner 2 0-0 4; Meyers 2 0-0 6; Shelton 2 0-0 6; Kehl 1 0-0 2; Sellnow 1 0-0 2; Gapinski 4 0-0 9; Bohmann 3 0-0 7; Martin 5 0-0 12; Roberts 3 0-0 6; Clifford 1 0-0 2. Totals 24 0-0 .
3-point goals: SP 6 (K. Been 1, I. Breunig 1, E. Breunig 1, Wilson 2, D. Breunig 1); W 8 (Meyers 2, Shelton 2, Gapinski 1, Bohmann 1, Martin 2, ). Total fouls: SP 4; W 7.
DeFOREST 59, LODI 50
DeForest*27*32*—*59
Lodi*29*21*—*50
DeFOREST (fg ft-fta pts) — Hawk 7 0-5 14; Weisbrod 4 5-7 13; Jansen 3 1-3 7; Fredrickson 4 0-0 8; Hausser 1 2-2 4; Magli 2 2-3 6; Harding 2 3-4 7. Totals 23 13-23 59.
LODI — Wendt 2 0-0 5; Traeder 5 1-2 13; Faust 2 2-4 6; Ring 6 2-2 16; Coddington 2 0-0 5, Lincoln 2 0-0 5. Totals 19 5-8 50.
3-point goals: L 7 (Wendt 1, Traeder 2, Ring 2, Coddington 1, Lincoln 1). Total fouls: D 12; L 19.
OREGON 76, NEW GLARUS 66
Oregon*36*40*—*76
New Glarus*31*35*—*67
OREGON (fg ft-fta pts) — Statz 2 1-3 6, Panzer 10 3-3 26, Kessenich 0 2-2 2, Gard 3 2-2 10, Bush 6 1-1 18, Taylor 2 1-2 6, Schoenecker 3 1-3 8. Totals 26 11-16 76.
NEW GLARUS — Streiff 2 0-0 6, Martinson 3 8-12 14, Schuett 2 2-2 8, Siegenthaler 2 0-0 5, Strok 1 1-4 3, Faber 1 1-2 3, Tollakson 1 0-0 3, Walter 11 2-5 24. Totals 23 14-25 66.
3-point goals: Or 13 (Bush 5, Panzer 3, Gard 2, Statz 1, Taylor 1, Schoenecker 1); NG 6 (Streiff 2, Schuett 2, Siegenthaler 1, Tollakson 1). Total fouls: Or 15; NG 15. Fouled out: Schuett.
MAUSTON 72, BARABOO 69 (OT)
Mauston*33*30*9*—*72
Baraboo*37*26*6*—*69
MAUSTON (fg ft-fta pts) — Hammer 1 0-0 2; Flint 1 0-0 3; Saylor 10 13-16 35; Lehman 3 1-2 7; Massey 2 0-0 5; Armstrong 1 2-2 4; Benzine 3 1-5 8; Goers 3 0-0 6; Hayes 1 0-0 2. Totals 25 17-25 72.
BARABOO — Mistele 5 0-5 12; Nachtigal 1 0-0 2; Hammermeister 3 2-2 8; Vittengl 3 1-3 8; McReynolds 5 0-0 11; Kelly 2 0-0 4; Philipp 8 2-2 24. Totals 27 5-12 69.
3-point goals: M 5 (Saylor 2, Flint 1, Massey 1, Benzine 1); B 10 (Philipp 6, Mistele 2, McReynolds 1, Vittengl 1). Total fouls: M 16; B 22.
MADISON EDGEWOOD 54, McFARLAND 52
McFarland*19*33*—*52
Madison Edgewood*22*32*—*54
McFARLAND (fg ft-fta pts) — Kelley 1 0-0 2; Pavelec 0 2-2 2; WErwinski 9 5-10 24; Kes 2 0-0 6; Larson 3 0-1 7; Vogel 1 0-0 3; Gillen 4 0-1 8. Totals 20 7-14 52.
MADISON EDGEWOOD — Newton 4 2-2 12; Regnier 5 3-5 16; Kepstine 1 0-0 2; Jiminez 6 1-2 16; Nwankwo 1 0-0 2; Deane 1 1-1 3; Clark 1 1-2 3. Totals 19 8-12 54.
3-point goals: Mc 5 (Werwinski 1, Kes 2, Larson 1, Vogel 1); ME 8 (Newton 2, Regnier 3, Jiminez 3). Total fouls: Mc 19; ME 18. At Lakeside Lutheran.
EDGERTON 87, WATERTOWN LUTHER PREP 75
Watertown Luther Prep*33*42*—*75
Edgerton*33*54*—*87
WATERTOWN LUTHER PREP (fg ft-fta pts) — Shevey 6 2-2 17, Lawrenz 2 0-0 6, Balge 8 8-12 28, Guse 1 0-0 3, Koelpin 4 2-2 10, Montgomery 2 0-1 4, Fitzsimmons 1 0-0 3, Baumann 1 2-6 4. Totals 25 14-23 75..
EDGERTON — Knauf 4 3-5 11, Jenny 8 12-15 29, D. Hanson 3 5-6 13, Coombs 8 4-5 26, Fox 2 4-6 8..
3-point goals: WLP 11 (Balge 4, Shevey 3, Lawrenz 2, Guse 1, Fitzsimmons 1); E 9 (Coombs 6, D. Hanson 2, Jenny 1). Total fouls: WLP 29; E 19. Fouled out: Lawrenz, Montgomery.
FENNIMORE 61, RIVER VALLEY 45
River Valley*29*16*—*45
Fennimore*27*34*—*61
RIVER VALLEY (fg ft-fta pts) — Bailey 3 0-0 8, Rhoades 1 0-0 3, Nachreiner 3 0-5 6, Hying 3 4-4 11, Alt 1 0-0 3, Gloudeman 4 2-3 10, Smith 1 0-0 2, Horton 1 0-2 2, Esser 0 0-2 0. Totals 17 6-14 45.
FENNIMORE — Adam 1 1-2 3, Larson 11 8-10 33, Larson 4 1-1 11, Kenney 2 0-0 4, Adkins 4 2-2 10. Totals 22 12-15 61.
3-point goals: RV 5 (Bailey 2, Rhoades 1, Hying 1, Alt 1); F 5 (A. Larson 3, B. Larson 2). Total fouls: RV 19; F 15. Fouled out: Gloudeman.
JANESVILLE PARKER 71, VERONA 66 (OT)
Verona*21*35*10*—*66
Janesville Parker*23*33*15*—*71
VERONA (fg ft-fta pts) — McCorkle 1 1-2 3; Kisting 5 2-2 15; Anderson 2 3-4 7; Roddick 4 2-2 12; Ferrell 2 2-3 6; Sherry 5 4-4 15; Poller 2 1-2 6; Rae 1 0-0 2. Totals 22 15-18.
JANESVILLE PARKER — Thompson 1 3-6 5; DeLong 4 5-5 15; Conners 0-0 7; Hartwig 6 2-6 14; Naber 3 2-3 8; Weiss 5 11-14 17. Totals 22 23-34.
3-point goals: V 7 (Kisting 3, Roddick 2, Sherry 1, Poller 1); JP 3 (DeLong 2, Connors 1). Total fouls: V 21; JP 18. Fouled out: Anderson, Hartwig.
FOND DU LAC 79, WAUNAKEE 77
Waunakee*40*37*—*77
Fond du Lac*45*34*—*79
WAUNAKEE (fg ft-fta pts) — Nelson 10 1-3 26, Zibell 8 3-3 22, Driscoll 1 0-0 3, Fuhremann 2 0-0 4, Booker 0 1-4 4, Dotzler 1 0-2 2, Fischer 2 0-0 6, Keller 5 3-6 13. Totals 29 8-18 77.
FOND DU LAC — Wright 3 2-2 9, Linder 2 2-2 8, Dalton 6 1-4 15, Schreiter 3 0-0 9, Dickmann 2 0-0 5, Blank 3 0-0 9, Rusch 8 3-4 24.
3-point goals: W 11 (Nelson 5, Zibell 3, Fischer 2, Driscoll 1); FdL 17 (Rusch 5, Schreiter 3, Blank 3, Linder 2, Dalton 2, Wright 1, Dickmann 1). Total fouls: W 13; FdL 16.
COLUMBUS 78, WATERLOO 49
Columbus*51*27*—*78
Waterloo*20*29*—*49
COLUMBUS (fg ft-fta pts) — Uttech 5 0-0 10; Co. Brunell 1 0-0 3; N. Cotter 1 2-2 5; Cucinotta 2 0-0 4; W. Cotter 5 3-3 13; Sullivan 0 2-2 2; Ca. Brunell 3 2-2 11; Fritz 7 0-0 15; Staftacher 1 0-0 3; Selle 1 2-2 4; Pfeffer 1 0-0 2. Totals 30 11-11 78.
WATERLOO — Battenberg 0 2-2 2; Hager 2 0-2 5; Huebner 2 0-0 4; Tschanz 2 0-0 6; Wolff 5 4-4 14; Christenson 1 0-0 2; Hensler 3 0-0 8; Ritter 1 0-0 2; Ring 1 0-0 2; Marshall 2 0-0 4. Totals 19 6-8 49.
3-point goals: C 7 (Co. Brunell 1, N. Cotter 1, Ca. Brunell 3, Fritz 1, Staftacher 1); W 5 (Hager 1, Tschanz 2, Hensler 2). Total fouls: C 9; W 7.
Sun Prairie 57, Sussex Hamilton 55
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Monday’s area summaries
Non-conference
MARSHALL 67, MADISON EDGEWOOD 57
Madison Edgewood*28*29*—*57
Marshall*31*36*—*67
MADISON EDGEWOOD (fg ft-fta pts) — Nwankwo 3 0-0 6; Foley 2 0-0 4; Watson 1 2-4 4; Deang 8 2-4 20; Merrigioli 2 0-0 6; Lazar 6 1-3 17. Totals 22 5-11 57.
MARSHALL — Lutz 4 6-8 14; Andrews 3 3-5 9; Rateike 3 0-0 7; Weisensel 3 0-0 9; Nickel 6 4-6 17; Ward 3 2-2 11. Totals 22 15-21 67.
3-point goals: ME 6 (Deang 2, Merrigioli 2, Lazar 2); Mar 8 (Ratieke 1, Weisensel 3, Nickel 1, Ward 3). Total fouls: ME 11; Mar 11.
HARTLAND ARROWHEAD 50, VERONA 41
Verona*23*18*—*41
Hartland Arrowhead*21*29*—*50
VERONA (fg ft-fta pts) — Rupnow 2 1-2 6, Lambe 2 2-2 6, Burns 2 1-2 5, Briggs 4 0-0 8, Murphy 1 0-0 3, T. Stremlow 1 3-6 5, Ellis 4 0-0 8. Totals 16 7-12 41.
HARTLAND ARROWHEAD — Hanson 1 0-1 2, Schleicher 1 0-0 2, Larson 0 2-2 2, Frentzel 5 4-8 15, Erickson 0 0-2 0, Samz 5 2-2 15, Harper 7 2-3 16. Totals 19 10-18 52.
3-point goals: V 2 (Rupnow 1, Murphy 1); HA 4 (Samz 3, Frentzel 1). Total fouls: V 18; HA 16.
WAUNAKEE 65, SAUK PRAIRIE 56
Waunakee*35*30*—*65
Sauk Prairie*26*30*—*56
WAUNAKEE (fg ft-fta pts) — Meudt 7 0-0 15, Meeker 4 1-5 12, Maier 1 0-0 2, Statz 1 1-2 4, Grabarski 1 1-2 4, Harrison 2 2-2 8, Savola 1 0-0 2, Saleh 1 2-2 4, Sawicki 5 4-9 14. Totals 23 11-22 65.
SAUK PRAIRIE — N. Breunig 6 0-0 13, O. Breunig 1 2-2 4, Holler 4 2-2 10, Marquardt 3 2-4 8, Roach 1 0-0 2, Hartwig 4 5-9 13, Braund 1 1-2 3, M. Paukner 1 1-3 3, O. Paukner 0 0-2 0. Totals 21 13-24 56.
3-point goals: W 8 (Meeker 3, Harrison 2, Meudt 1, Statz 1, Grabarski 1); SP 1 (N. Breunig). Total fouls: W 21; SP 21. Fouled out: N. Breunig.
McFarland 71, Whitewater 39
WIAA REGIONAL QUARTERFINALS
Today’s area schedule
(All games 7 p.m.)
DIVISION 1
Sectional 3
Janesville Parker at Milton
DIVISION 2
Sectional 3
Portage at Baraboo
Stoughton vs. Mount Horeb at Barneveld.
Evansville at Monroe
Fort Atkinson at Beloit Turner
DIVISION 3
Sectional 3
River Valley at Viroqua
Markesan at Columbus
Poynette at Watertown Luther Prep
Belleville at Platteville
Clinton at Cambridge
DIVISION 4
Sectional 4
Deerfield at Orfordville Parkview
BOYS HOCKEY
WIAA REGIONAL FINALS
Monday’s area summary
DIVISION 2
Fond du Lac sectional
OREGON 8, STOUGHTON 2
Stoughton*1*0*1*—*2
Oregon*4*3*1*—*8
WIAA SECTIONAL SEMIFINALS
Today’s statewide schedule
DIVISION 1
Onalaska sectional
Waunakee (12-2-0) vs. Madison Edgewood (11-5-0) at Poppy Waterman Ice Arena, Lake Delton, 7 p.m.
Verona (14-6-0) vs. Sauk Prairie co-op (12-1-0) at Sauk Prairie Area Recreation Center, Prairie du Sac, 7 p.m.
Brookfield sectional
Waukesha North co-op at University School of Milwaukee at Uihlein Ice Arena, time TBA
Hartland Arrowhead vs. Wales Kettle Moraine co-op at Naga-Waukee Park, Delafield, 8 p.m.
Appleton sectional
De Pere/West De Pere vs. Green Bay Notre Dame at Cornerstone Ice Center, De Pere
Bay Port vs. Neenah co-op at Champion Center, Appleton, 7:30 p.m.
Wausau sectional
Eau Claire Memorial vs. Hudson at Gornick Arena, Hudson, 7 p.m.
Stevens Point vs. Chippewa Falls at Chippewa Area Ice Arena, 6 p.m.
DIVISION 2
Fond du Lac sectional
Oregon (10-4-0) vs. Mequon Homestead (9-12-0) at Ozaukee Ice Center, Mequon, 7 p.m.
Cedarburg vs. Fond du Lac St. Mary’s Springs at Blue Line Ice Center, Fond du Lac, 7:30 p.m.
Baldwin sectional
Baldwin-Woodville/Hammond St. Croix Central vs. Altoona co-op at United Civic Center, 7 p.m.
Menomonie vs. Somerset at Somerset Civic Center, 7:30 p.m.
Rice Lake sectional
Hayward vs. Rice Lake at Rice Lake Hockey Arena, 7 p.m.
New Richmond vs. Superior at Spooner Civic Center, 7:30 p.m.
Mosinee sectional
Rhinelander/Three Lakes vs. Eagle River Northland Pines at Eagle River Rec Arena, 7 p.m.
Minocqua Lakeland at Mosinee, 7 p.m.
GYMNASTICS
Monday’s area summaries
RIVER VALLEY/BARNEVELD 129.550,
PLATTEVILLE CO-OP 129.500
Balance beam: Shatrawka, RVB, 8.8. Vaulting: Kruse, RVB, 8.65. Floor exercise: Shatrawka, RVB, 8.85. Uneven bars: VonGlahn, P, 8.2. All-around: Jentz, P, 32.575. At River Valley.
SUN PRAIRIE 129.225,
JANESVILLE PARKER 118.900
Balance beam: Runaas, JP, 8.1. Vaulting: Guelker, SP, 8.6. Floor exercise: Knoemschild, SP, 8.875. Uneven bars: Greenberg, SP, 8.15. All-around: Gross, SP, 32.1. At Janesville Parker.
