Prep sports: Led by Angelo Rizzo, Janesville Craig boys fight off Monona Grove's fast finish

Angelo Rizzo scored 17 of his 26 points in the second half Monday night, making seven of nine late free throws to help the Janesville Craig boys basketball team hold off Monona Grove 78-72 in non-conference play.

The host Cougars (9-12) fended off a 48-point surge in the second half by the Silver Eagles (2-6). Lance Nelson led Monona Grove with 31 points and Jordan Hibner added 16.

Fond du Lac 79,

Waunakee 77

A tip-in at the final buzzer by Alex Rusch gave the Cardinals (14-8) a home victory over the Warriors (12-5). Fond du Lac made 17 3-pointers, including five by Rusch, who totaled 24 points. Waunakee received 26 points from Caden Nelson, 22 from Jaxson Zibell and 13 from Andrew Keller.

Oregon 76, New Glarus 66

The visiting Panthers (5-6) made 13 3-pointers, five by Deaken Bush, to hold off the Glarner Knights (14-8). Ryne Panzer made three 3-pointers and totaled 26 points to lead Oregon, Bush added 18 and Isaac Gard had 10. New Glarus got 24 points from Dain Walter and 14 from Mason Martinson.

Janesville Parker 71,

Verona 66 (OT)