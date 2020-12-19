Prep sports: Last-minute goal lifts Springs over Verona in battle of hockey champs

The host Thunderbirds (2-1) used four pin victories and three forfeit wins to put away the Warriors (1-1). Scoring pins for Baraboo were Brandon Jesse at 152, Carter Stapleton at 160, Luke Statz at 182 and John Gundersonn at 195. Portage got pins from Spencer Andrews at 170 and Hayden Steinle at 285.

Fort Atkinson 54, Sauk Prairie 15

The visiting Blackhawks (3-1) cruised past the Eagles (1-1) behind pin victories from Antonio Torres at 145 pounds, Einrich Otte at 170 and Eli Koehler at 182, along with three other victories and four forfeit wins. Sauk Prairie got pins from Riley Minnete at 126 and Colton Uselman at 132.

Waterloo 42, Poynette 30

The Pirates (3-0) got pins from Fernando Carillo at 106 pounds, Jonathan Aguero at 132 and Reynol Limon at 182 to outlast the Pumas (0-1). Poynette got pins from Cash Stewart at 138, Gunnar Hamre at 145 and James Amacher at 152.

Lakeside Lutheran 39,

Cambridge/Marshall 18