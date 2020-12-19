Prep sports: Last-minute goal lifts Springs over Verona in battle of hockey champs

For the first time in Wisconsin high school hockey history, two reigning state champions were able to meet on Saturday night.
Thanks to a goal with 40.1 seconds to play, Fond du Lac St. Mary’s Springs pulled out a 4-3 victory over the Verona club team at the Blue Line Family Ice Center in Fond du Lac.
Last season, Springs won the first-ever WIAA Division 2 state championship, following the expansion of the postseason to two divisions. Verona won the Division 1 title.
But this wasn’t exactly the Verona High School team. With the Wildcats on lockdown due to Madison Dane County Public Health guidelines for COVID-19, players have formed a club team for the duration of the lockdown.
Anthony Heinrichs scored a first-period goal for Verona, only to have Springs (8-0-0) take a 3-1 lead in the third period. Verona tied it on goals by Carson Lindell and Leo Renlund, but Springs’ Calvin Grass scored the game-winner in the final minute.
Brookfield East co-op 2,
West Madison club 1
The Stars (4-3-0) wiped out an early deficit with two second-period goals to beat the visiting Polar Caps (3-4-0). For West Madison, Aidan Baccus scored a first-period goal for West Madison and Ian Hedican made 25 saves.
Reedsburg co-op 9, Viroqua 0
The visiting Cheavers (5-1-0) scored five goals in the first period and four more in the second to dominate the Blackhawks (0-5-0). Caden Brandt, Connor Schyvinck and C.J. Pfaff scored two goals each for the Reedsburg co-op, which scored on nine of its 26 shots on goal.
Beaver Dam 5,
New Berlin Eisenhower/West 2
The Golden Beavers (3-4-0) got goals from five different scorers to hold off the visiting Ice Force (2-6-0) at Beaver Dam Family Ice Center. Connor Strasser, Alex Woods, Ian Conlin and Wesley Biel scored in a four-goal second period for Beaver Dam.
Boys basketball
Madison Edgewood 76,
Darlington 64
The Crusaders (3-2) sank 11 3-pointers — 10 of them while opening a 40-24 halftime lead over the host Redbirds (5-1). Senior Isandro Jimenez led the Crusaders with 22 points, including three 3-pointers, and Edgewood also got 12 points from Ben Newton and 11 from William Klipstine. Darlington got 16 points from Cayden Rankin and 15 from Carter Lancaster.
Baraboo 49, Portage 44
The visiting Thunderbirds (1-5) picked up their first victory against the Warriors (1-5). Portage's Erik Brouette tightened the 21-14 lead at the half on his way to scoring 20 points. Baraboo got 19 points from Justin Philipp.
Beaver Dam 68, Mosinee 51
Behind 25 points from senior guard Nate Abel, the Golden Beavers (7-0) remained undefeated with a win over host Mosinee (4-3). Beaver Dam hit 25 free free throws and missed just four to get past Mosinee.
Janesville Craig 84,
Oconomowoc 79 (OT)
The host Cougars (2-5) let a 10-point lead slip away in the final 8½ minutes but recovered to score the last eight points of overtime to beat the Raccoons (2-2). Craig's Angelo Rizzo had 18 points to spoil a 30-point night from Oconomowoc's Jake Fisher.
Girls basketball
New Glarus 63, Belleville 29
Jaylynn Benson scored 12 of her 21 points in the first half to lead the Glarner Knights (5-3, 2-1 Capitol South) past the Wildcats (0-4, 0-2). New Glarus raced to a 39-14 halftime lead and also got 11 points from Shealyn Klosterman and 10 from Lindsey Schadewalt. Belleville got nine points from Alyssa Caskey.
Watertown 53,
Madison Edgewood 39
Avalon Uecke scored nine of her 13 points in the second half to lead the host Goslings (4-2) against the Crusaders (5-2). Teya Maas scored 11 of her 13 points in the first half, helping Watertown take a 31-21 halftime lead. Sarah Lazar scored 13 for Edgewood.
Portage 42, Baraboo 34
The host Warriors (1-6) got their first victory, holding the Thunderbirds (1-4) to five points in the first half to open a 13-point advantage. Callie Krueger scored 13 points and Estella Brees 10 for the winners. Baraboo got 13 points from Caitlyn Frank.
Fond du Lac Springs 45, Waterloo 30
The host Ledgers (7-1) held the Pirates (6-3) to 14 second-half points to pull away in the non-conference game. Waterloo hurt its cause by making only seven of 22 free throws. Sophia Schneider led the Pirates with nine points. R Neumann scored 15 to lead Springs.
Wrestling
Baraboo 55, Portage 16
The host Thunderbirds (2-1) used four pin victories and three forfeit wins to put away the Warriors (1-1). Scoring pins for Baraboo were Brandon Jesse at 152, Carter Stapleton at 160, Luke Statz at 182 and John Gundersonn at 195. Portage got pins from Spencer Andrews at 170 and Hayden Steinle at 285.
Fort Atkinson 54, Sauk Prairie 15
The visiting Blackhawks (3-1) cruised past the Eagles (1-1) behind pin victories from Antonio Torres at 145 pounds, Einrich Otte at 170 and Eli Koehler at 182, along with three other victories and four forfeit wins. Sauk Prairie got pins from Riley Minnete at 126 and Colton Uselman at 132.
Waterloo 42, Poynette 30
The Pirates (3-0) got pins from Fernando Carillo at 106 pounds, Jonathan Aguero at 132 and Reynol Limon at 182 to outlast the Pumas (0-1). Poynette got pins from Cash Stewart at 138, Gunnar Hamre at 145 and James Amacher at 152.
Lakeside Lutheran 39,
Cambridge/Marshall 18
The Warriors (2-1) took advantage of five forfeits and got a pin from Austin Haley at 285 and a decision from Dane McIlvain at 120 to beat the Blue Jays (0-2). The Blue Jays scored on pins by Tucker Cobb at 113, Drew Johnson at 138 and Cole McIlroy at 145.
Columbus 36, Lake Mills 18
Anthony Goelzer opened the match with a pin at 170, and five forfeits carried the Cardinals (1-2) to their first victory. The L-Cats (0-1) got pins from Charlie Cassady at 182 and Ethan Evenson at 106.
Boys swimming
Watertown 114,
Milw. St. Thomas More 25
At Riverside Middle School, the host Goslings won every event over the Cavaliers. Jack Heier won the 100-yard freestyle (:56.39) and 200 free (2:07.36) and swam on the winning 200 free (1:41.20) and 400 free (3:56.67) relay teams. Zach Jaworski won the 100 backstroke (1:07.99) and 100 butterfly (1:05.96) and swam on the winning 200 medley relay (2:01.81) and the 400 free relay.