Prep sports: Freshman Andrew Jicha's hat trick lifts Oregon hockey team into D2 sectional final

The Oregon boys hockey team stands one giant step away from its first-ever trip to the WIAA state tournament.

Behind a hat trick from freshman Andrew Jicha, the visiting Panthers (12-4) dominated from start to finish Tuesday in a 7-0 victory over Mequon Homestead (9-13) in a Division 2 sectional semifinal at Ozaukee Ice Center in Mequon.

The Panthers will travel to the Blue Line Ice Center in Fond du Lac on Saturday for a 7 p.m. sectional final against the state’s top-ranked team, Fond du Lac St. Mary Springs, an 11-0 winner over Cedarburg on Tuesday.

Jicha’s goal late in the first period gave Oregon a 3-0 lead. The Panthers scored two more goals in the second, and then Jicha scored twice in the third.

He added an assist, and junior Joe Roemer had a goal and an assist.

Senior Colton Dailey made 24 saves for the shutout.

Girls basketball

Monroe 50, Evansville 23

Senior Megan Benzschawel broke the 1,000-point career mark with a 25-point performance to carry the host Cheesemakers (6-3) past the Blue Devils (5-14) in a WIAA Division 2 regional quarterfinal.