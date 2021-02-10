 Skip to main content
Prep sports: Freshman Andrew Jicha's hat trick lifts Oregon hockey team into D2 sectional final
Prep sports: Freshman Andrew Jicha's hat trick lifts Oregon hockey team into D2 sectional final

The Oregon boys hockey team stands one giant step away from its first-ever trip to the WIAA state tournament.

Behind a hat trick from freshman Andrew Jicha, the visiting Panthers (12-4) dominated from start to finish Tuesday in a 7-0 victory over Mequon Homestead (9-13) in a Division 2 sectional semifinal at Ozaukee Ice Center in Mequon.

The Panthers will travel to the Blue Line Ice Center in Fond du Lac on Saturday for a 7 p.m. sectional final against the state’s top-ranked team, Fond du Lac St. Mary Springs, an 11-0 winner over Cedarburg on Tuesday.

Jicha’s goal late in the first period gave Oregon a 3-0 lead. The Panthers scored two more goals in the second, and then Jicha scored twice in the third.

He added an assist, and junior Joe Roemer had a goal and an assist.

Senior Colton Dailey made 24 saves for the shutout.

Girls basketball

Monroe 50, Evansville 23

Senior Megan Benzschawel broke the 1,000-point career mark with a 25-point performance to carry the host Cheesemakers (6-3) past the Blue Devils (5-14) in a WIAA Division 2 regional quarterfinal.

Benzschawel scored 12 of Monroe’s 14 first-half points as her team took a 14-12 lead at the break, but the Cheesemakers went on a 36-11 run in the second half. Benzschawel went 10-for-10 from the line and scored her 1,000th point on a 3-point basket midway through the second half. Maria Messline scored 10 points for Evansville.

Fort Atkinson 59,

Beloit Turner 50

Tyla Staude scored 26 points to lead the visiting Blackhawks (8-14) past the Trojans (13-7), ranked 12th in Division 2, in sectional play. Taylor Marquart added 16 points and Fort Atkinson was 22 of 34 at the free throw line. Turner got 15 points from Olivia Tinder.

Baraboo 68, Portage 42

Maya White Eagle scored 24 points and Taylor Pfaff 16 to power the Thunderbirds (4-17) past the visiting Warriors (1-17). Baraboo opened a 37-20 halftime lead. Portage got 15 points from Estella Brees.

Stoughton 45, Mount Horeb 43

Cora Burroughs had 21 points and led Stoughton to a two-point victory over Mount Horeb. Ava Loftus and Maddie Reott both added eight points for Stoughton. Julia Magnuson scored 17 points to lead Mount Horeb.

Sun Prairie 55, Edgerton 50 (OT)

In a regular-season finale, Marie Outlay scored six of her eight points in overtime to help the Cardinals (2-4) pull out a victory over the host Crimson Tide (16-4). Antionique Auston scored four of her 15 points in overtime for Sun Prairie, and Jazzanay Seymore led with 19 points. Edgerton got 19 points from Abby Blum.

Boys basketball

Oregon 59, Milton 58

Ryne Panzer made a basket with 1.9 seconds remaining to give the Panthers (6-6) a road victory over the Red Hawks (11-4). Panzer led Oregon with 16 points. Milton junior Jack Campion became the fourth player in program history to break the 1,000-point career scoring mark, providing 29 points.

Lake Mills 62,

Delafield St. John’s NW 58

After losing 30-26 at the half, Adam Moen scored 18 of 26 points in the second half to lead the L-Cats (17-5), ranked ninth in Division 2, past the visiting Lancers (17-6), ranked third in Division 3. Drew Stoddard added 15 for Lake Mills. Brandin Podziemski broke the 2,000-point career barrier with 37 points for St. John’s.

Lakeside Lutheran 75,

St. Francis 66

Sophomore Levi Birkholz racked up a school-record 43 points to lead the visiting Warriors (16-4), ranked 10th in Division 3, over the Mariners (10-9). Birkholz totaled 18 baskets and made six of his seven free throws. Jeremiah Burke poured in 23 points for St. Francis.

Randolph 70, Beaver Dam 63

The visiting Rockets (19-3), honorable mention pick in the Division 4 state rankings, used a 40-31 run in the second half to erase a two-point halftime deficit against the Golden Beavers (15-6). Travis Alvin scored 26 points and Sam Grieger 18 to lead four double-digit scorers for Randolph. Beaver Dam got 22 points from Tyler Bunkoske and 15 from Nate Abel.DeForest 74,

New Berlin Eisenhower 64

After leading 29-23 at half, the visiting Norskies (10-5) put up 51 points in the second half to secure a win over the Lions (13-10). Max Weisbrod led with 15 points for DeForest. Sam Ludwig led New Berlin Eisenhower and scored 23 points.

PREP SPORTS | TUESDAY'S AREA SUMMARIES

GIRLS BASKETBALL

WIAA REGIONAL QUARTERFINALS

Tuesday’s area summaries

DIVISION 1

Sectional 3

MILTON 42, JANESVILLE PARKER 35

Milton*20*22*—*42

Janesville Parker*23*12*—*35

MILTON (fg ft pts) — Jaecks 2 2 6; Shaw 1 1 3; Quade 1 2 4; Radke 0 4 4; Ferguson 1 0 2; Kanable 9 1 21; Olson 1 0 2. Totals: 15 10-21 42.

JANESVILLE PARKER — Rosga 1 7 9; Ayers 1 8 11; Luek 1 3 5; Miller 0 2 2; Demrow-Calvin 3 2 8. Totals: 6 22-33 35.

3-point goals: M 2 (Kanable 2); JP 1 (Ayers 1). Total fouls: M 22; JP 19. Fouled out: Quade; Demrow-Calvin.

DIVISION 2

Sectional 3

BARABOO 68, PORTAGE 42

Portage*20*22*—*42

Baraboo*37*31*—*68

PORTAGE (fg ft-fta pts) — Schwantz 2 0-0 6; Garrigan 2 0-0 5; Krueger 2 0-0 4; Brees 5 2-4 15; Kreuziger 2 6-8 10; McCall 0 0-0 2. Totals 13 8-12 42.

BARABOO — Ross 0-0 6; Fluette 2 1-2 7; White Eagle 11 0-2 24; Pfaff 8 0-2 16; Frank 3 0-1 6; Gruner 3 3-3 9. Totals 29 4-13 68.

3-point goals: P 6 (Brees 3, Schwantz 2, Garrigan 1); B 6 (Ross 2, Fluette 2, White Eagle 2). Total fouls: P 13; B 12.

MOUNT HOREB 43, STOUGHTON 45

Stoughton*18*27x*—*45

Mount Horeb*17*26*—*43

STOUGHTON (fg ft-fta pts) — Borroughs 7 7-9 21; Tangerman 1 0-0 2; Ranberg 0 3-8 3; Kotlowski 0 1-2 1; Perkins 1 0-0 2; Lostus 3 2-5 8; Reott 3 1-1 8. Totals 15 14-25 45.

MOUNT HOREB — Anderson 1 1-6 3; Bies 1 3-4 5; Vesperman 4 0-0 9; Magnuson 5 5-5 17; Wallace 2 0-0 6; Leibfried 1 1-2 3 . Totals 14 10-17 43.

3-point goals: S 1 (Reott 1); MH 5 (Vesperman 1, Magnuson 2, Wallace 2). Total fouls: S 12; MH 17. Fouled out: Kotlowski.

MONROE 50, EVANSVILLE 23

Evansville*12*11*—*23

Monroe*14*36*—*50

EVANSVILLE (fg ft-fta pts) — Hazard 2 0-0 4, Hermanson 0 0-2 0, Tofte 1 0-0 3, Hanson 1 0-0 3, Brandenburg 1 1-2 3, Messline 3 3-4 10. Totals 8 4-8 23.

MONROE — Benzschawel 7 10-10 25, Bobak 2 0-0 5, Maurer 2 0-0 6, Giasson 1 0-0 2, Jacobson 3 2-2 8, Conway 2 0-0 4. Totals 17 12-12 50.

3-point goals: E 3 (Tofte 1, Hanson 1, Vogl 1); M 4 (Maurer 2, Benzschawel 1, Bobak 1). Total fouls: E 16; M 8.

FORT ATKINSON 59, BELOIT TURNER 50

Fort Atkinson*23*36*—*59

Beloit Turner*18*32*—*50

FORT ATKINSON (fg ft-fta pts) — Belzer 1 1-2 3; Marquart 2 11-16 16; Wolfram 1 2-3 4; Staude 8 6-9 26; Kahl 3 2-2 10. Totals 15 22-34 59.

BELOIT TURNER — Adams 0 1-2 1; Wilson 1 0-0 2; Fitzgerald 3 1-4 7; Pr. Hasse 5 0-0 13; Klossner 1 2-2 4; Tinder 5 5-6 15; Pe. Hasse 3 2-5 8. Totals 18 11-19 50.

3-point goals: FA 7 (Staude 4, Kahl 2, Marquart 1); BT 3 (Pr. Hasse 3). Total fouls: FA 21; BT 25. Fouled out: Pe. Hasse, Fitzgerald, Kahl.

DIVISION 3

Sectional 3

RIVER VALLEY 46, VIROQUA 31

River Valley*30*16*—*46

Viroqua*10*21*—*31

VIROQUA (fg ft-fta pts) — Sherry 4 0-0 10; G. Stuber 1 0-0 3; Anderson 1 1-6 3; A. Stuber 1 0-0 2; Tryggestad 2 1-2 5; Hamm 1 0-0 2; Lohr 1 0-1 2; Skrede 1 0-0 2; Diehl 1 0-0 2. Totals 13 2-9 31.

RIVER VALLEY — Anderson 4 1-1 11; Esser 4 0-1 8; Ferstl 1 2-2 4; Hahn 2 0-0 4; Haas 2 0-0 5; Liegel 1 2-2 4; Wallace 2 4-6 8; Zaemisch 1 0-0 2. Totals 17 9-12 46.

3-point goals: V 3 (Sherry 2, Stuber 1); H 3 (Anderson 2, Haas 1). Total fouls: V 15; H 13.

COLUMBUS 51, MARKESAN 31

Markesan*16*15*—*31

Columbus*27*24*—*51

MARKESAN (fg ft-fta pts) — Whitney 1 0-0 2; Jahnke 2 0-0 6; Kelly 3 0-1 6; L. Clark 0 1-2 1; Mast 6 1-3 16; Graff 0 0-2 0. Totals 12 2-8 31.

COLUMBUS — Link 2 2-2 7; As. Olson 3 0-1 7; Ab. Olson 1 0-0 2; M. Kohl 1 0-0 2; G. Kohl 1 1-2 3; Hayes 5 2-5 12; Boettcher 3 1-3 7; Paulson 2 0-2 6; Dornaus 1 3-5 5. Totals 19 9-20 51.

3-point goals: M 5 (Mast 3, Jahnke 2); C 4 (Paulson 2, Link 1, As. Olson 1). Total fouls: M 21; C 14.

WATERTOWN LUTHER PREP 59, POYNETTE 44

Poynette*22*22*—*44

Watertown Luther Prep*39*20*—*59

POYNETTE (fg ft-fta pts) — Ripp 1 0-0 2; Reddeman 4 2-2 10; Walters 4 1-2 13; Chadwick 3 1-2 8; Wakefield 1 0-2 2; Yelk 4 0-2 9. Totals 17 4-11 44.

WATERTOWN LUTHER PREP — Wachula 1 0-0 2; A. Kieselhorst 2 0-0 5; Paulsen 2 1-2 7; G. Kieselhorst 2 2-2 8; Schmidt 10 6-6 28; Zellmer 4 1-1 9. Totals 21 10-12.

3-point goals: P 6 (Walters 4, Chadwick 1, Welk 1); WLP 7 (A. Kieselhorst 1, Paulsen 2, G. Kieselhorst 2, Schmidt 2). Total fouls: P 16; WLP 12.

BELLEVILLE 61, PLATTEVILLE 52

Belleville*25*36*—*61

Platteville*29*23*—*52

BELLEVILLE (fg ft-fta pts) — Smith 7 3-9 17; Foley 7 10-14 24; Caskey 5 1-2 11; Stampfl 2 1-2 6; Grefsheim 1 0-0 3. Totals 22 15-27 61.

PLATTEVILLE — Cooley 5 2-4 12; Poller 1 2-2 4; Nies 1 2-2 4; Devlin 6 0-2 12; Weigel 4 3-4 11; Temperly 1 1-1 4; Rooney 2 0-0 5. Totals 20 10-15 52.

3-point goals: B 2 (Stampfl 1, Grefsheim 1); P 2 (Temperly 1, Rooney 1). Total Fouls: B 17; P 23. Fouled out: Poller, Nies, Weigel.

CAMBRIDGE 64, CLINTON 55

Clinton*19*36*—*55

Cambridge*35*29*—*64

CLINTON (fg ft-fta pts) — E. Teubert 7 0-0 16; F. Tuebert 2 1-2 6; Nortier 2 0-0 5; Wellnitz 0 1-2 1; Bobolz 0 1-2 1; Roehl 12 2-6 26. Totals 23 5-12 55.

CAMBRIDGE — Roidt 6 0-0 15; Holzhueter 13 11-14 39; Stenklyft 0 1-5 1; Schmude 1 0-0 2; Freeland 3 1-5 7. Totals 23 13-24 64.

3-point goals: Cl 4 (E. Teubert 2, F. Tuebert 1, Nortier 1); Cam 5 (Roidt 3, Holzhueter 2). Total fouls: Cl 22; Cam 12. Fouled out: F. Tuebert.

DIVISION 4

Sectional 4

Deerfield 43, Orfordville Parkview 27

Today’s area schedule

WIAA REGIONAL QUARTERFINAL

DIVISION 1

Sectional 3

(5) Middleton vs. (4) Oregon at Baraboo, 7 p.m.

WIAA REGIONAL SEMIFINALS

Thursday's area schedule

(All 7 p.m. unless noted)

DIVISION 1

Sectional 3

Monona Grove vs. Sun Prairie at Baraboo

Milton at Janesville Craig

Friday's area schedule

(All 7 p.m. unless noted)

DIVISION 1

Sectional 2

Hartford at (1) Beaver Dam

Sectional 3

Middleton or Oregon vs. (1) Waunakee at Baraboo, 5:30 p.m.

(3) DeForest vs. (2) Verona at Baraboo, 8 p.m.

(3) Watertown at (2) Oconomowoc

DIVISION 2

Sectional 3

Baraboo at (1) Reedsburg

Stoughton vs. (1) Madison Edgewood at Lakeside Lutheran

(3) McFarland at (2) Sauk Prairie

Monroe at (1) Jefferson

Fort Atkinson at (2) Edgerton

DIVISION 3

Sectional 3

River Valley at (1) Westby

(3) Lodi at (2) Richland Center

Columbus at (1) Laconia

Watertown Luther Prep at (2) Marshall

Belleville at (2) New Glarus

Cambridge at (1) Lake Mills

(3) Lakeside Lutheran at (2) Brodhead

DIVISION 4

Sectional 4

Deerfield at (1) Waterloo

Palmyra-Eagle at (2) Wisconsin Heights

Regular season

Non-conference

SUN PRAIRIE 55, EDGERTON 50 (ot)

Sun Prairie*20*25*10*—*55

Edgerton*21*24*5*—*50

SUN PRAIRIE (fg ft-fta pts) — Kostelnik 2 0-0 4, Rademacher 1 0-4 2, Rae 3 1-2 7, Outlay 2 3-4 8, Auston 6 3-4 15, Seymore 8 3-5 19. Totals 22 10-19 55.

EDGERTON — Rebman 1 1-2 4, Blum 6 3-5 19, Scharlau 1 0-0 2, Gunderson 2 2-3 6, Fox 2 4-4 8, Rusch 3 2-2 9, Radtke 1 0-0 2. Totals 16 12-16 50.

3-point goals: SP 1 (Outlay 1); E 6 (Blum 4, Rebman 1, Rusch 1). Total fouls: SP 17; E 15. Fouled out: Rusch.

BOYS BASKETBALL

Tuesday’s area summaries

Capitol South Conference

Belleville 62, Wisconsin Heights 52

Southwest Wisconsin Conference

PRAIRIE DU CHIEN 52, RIVER VALLEY 47

River Valley*24*23*—*47

Prairie du Chien*24*28*—*52

RIVER VALLEY (fg ft-fta pts) — Rhoades 2 0-0 6; Nachreiner 2 0-4 4; Hying 7 3-3 17; Alt 5 1-1 14; Wickman 0 0-2 0; Gloudeman 2 1-6 5; Smith 0 1-2 1. Totals 18 6-18 47.

PRAIRIE DU CHIEN — Oldenburg 7 1-1 17; Amundson 4 0-0 9; Harris 3 0-0 7; Olmstead 3 5-8 11; Martin 3 0-1 8. Totals 20 6-10 52. Totals 20 6-10 52.

3-point goals: RV 5 (Alt 3, Rhoades 2); PdC 6 (Martin 2, Oldenburg 2, Amundson 1, Harris 1). Total fouls: RV 17; PdC 15. Fouled out: Gloudeman.

Non-conference

COLUMBUS 76, PORTAGE 48

Portage*28*20*—*48

Columbus*32*44*—*76

PORTAGE (fg ft-fta pts) — Brouette 2 2-2 8; Hammer 2 0-0 6; Reichhoff 2 1-2 6; Hensler 3 0-0 7; Michael 1 0-0 3; Roberts 7 1-2 15; Simons 1 0-0 3. Totals 18 4-6 48.

COLUMBUS — Uttech 10 5-6 28; Co. Brunell 4 2-4 13; W. Cotter 6 2-3 14; Ca. Brunell 1 1-2 4; Fritz 4 0-0 9; Stanftacher 1 0-0 2; Selk 1 0-0 3; Pfeffer 1 0-0 3. Totals 28 10-15 76.

3-point goals: P 8 (Brouette 2, Hammer 2, Reichhoff 1, Hensler 1, Michael 1, Simons 1); C 10 (Uttech 3, Co. Brunell 3, Ca. Brunell 1, Fritz 1, Selk 1, Pfeffer 1). Total fouls: P 14; C 9.

FORT ATKINSON 58, WHITEWATER 44

Fort Atkinson*28*30*—*58

Whitewater*27*13*—*44

FORT ATKINSON (fg ft-fta pts) — Fenner 0 2-2 2; Glisch 3 2-4 8; Baker 1 3-4 5; Cosson 4 1-1 9; Buchta 1 2-6 4; Wixom 1 3-5 5; Kees 1 0-0 3; Opperman 0 2-2 2; Evans 9 2-3 20. Totals 20 17-27 58.

WHITEWATER — Martin 6 3-4 15; Grosinske 3 0-2 7; Zimdars 2 2-4 7; C. Brown 2 4-4 8; S. Brown 1 0-0 3; Nickels 1 2-4 4. Totals 15 11-18 44.

3-point goals: FA 1 (Kees 1); WW 3 (S. Brown 1, Zimdars 1, Grosinske 1). Total fouls: FA 18; WW 17. Fouled out: S. Brown, Zimdars.

DeFOREST 74, NEW BERLIN EISENHOWER 64

DeForest*23*51*—*74

New Berlin Eisenhower*29*35*—*64

DeFOREST (fg ft-fta pts) — Hawk 7 0-1 14; Weisbrod 4 5-6 15; Jansen 4 0-0 8; Fredrickson 5 0-0 12; Hausser 2 0-1 4; Magli 6 1-3 13; Hartig 3 0-0 8. Totals 31 6-11 74.

NEW BERLIN EISENHOWER — T. Obst 3 0-0 8; DeFrance 6 0-0 13; Crubaugh 3 0-0 7; Ryan 4 0-0 11; Ludwig 8 7-8 23; Blessington 1 0-1 2. Totals 25 7-9 64.

3-point goals: D 6 (Weisbrod 2, Fredrickson 2, Hartig 2); NBE 7 (T. Obst 2, DeFrance 1, Crubaugh 1, Ryan 3). Total fouls: D 8; NBE 12.

LAKESIDE LUTHERAN 75, ST. FRANCIS 66

Lakeside Lutheran*30*45*—*75

St. Francis*26*40*—*66

LAKESIDE LUTHERAN (fg ft-fta pts) — Uttech 3 0-1 7; Veers 2 1-4 5; Guzman 2 1-2 5; Olszewski 2 7-8 11; Birkholz 18 6-7 43; O’Donnell1 2-5 4. Totals 28 17-27 75.

ST. FRANCIS — Burke 9 2-2 23, Hicks 3 3-6 9, Scott 2 2-2 6, Taylor 3 0-0 6, Nabih 1 0-0 2, Slade 3 0-0 7, Ellenson 5 0-0 13. Totals 26 7-10 66.

3-point goals: LL 2 (Uttech 1, Birkholz 1); SF 7 (Burke 3, Ellenson 3, Slade 1). Total fouls: LL 11; SF 17.

OREGON 59, MILTON 58

Oregon*28*31*—*59

Milton*24*34*—*58

OREGON (fg ft-fta pts) — McCorkle 3 2-2 8, Statz 1 2-2 5, Panzer 6 4-4 16, Gard 3 0-0 8, Bush 2 1-2 7, Taylor 1 0-0 3, Schoenecker 1 1-1 3, Brockman 3 0-0 9. Totals 20 10-11 59.

MILTON — Campion 10 8-9 29, Bothun 1 0-1 3, Widner 4 0-0 10, Burdette 1 0-0 2, McIntyre 1 0-0 2, Kavanaugh 4 0-0 9, Kirk 1 0-2 3. Totals 22 8-12 58.

3-point goals: Or 9 (Brockman 3, Gard 2, Bush 2, Statz 1, Taylor 1); M 5 (Widner 2, Campion 1, Kavanaugh 1, Kirk 1). Total fouls: Or 15; M 12. Fouled out: Bush.

RANDOLPH 70, BEAVER DAM 63

Randolph*30*40*—*70

Beaver Dam*32*31*—*63

RANDOLPH (fg ft-fta pts) ― Kohn 2 0-0 4, Tietz 2 5-6 10, Spors 0 1-2 1, Grieger 7 3-4 18, Haffele 3 3-6 11, Alvin 10 6-9 26. Totals 24 18-24 70.

BEAVER DAM (fg ft-fta pts) ― Bunkoske 6 6-8 22, Helbing 3 0-0 6, Kuhl 2 0-0 5, Soto 2 0-0 4, Sharkey 2 0-0 5, Abel 5 4-5 15, Fakes 2 0-0 4, Davis 1 0-0 2. Totals 23 10-13 63.

3-pointers: R 4 (Haffele 2, Grieger 1,Tietz 1), BD 7 (Bunkoske 4, Kuhl 1, Sharkey 1, Abel 1). Total fouls: R 14, BD 22. Fouled out: Tietz; Soto.

LAKE MILLS 62,

DELAFIELD ST. JOHN’S NW 58

Delafield St. John’s NW*30*28*—*58

Lake Mills*26*36*—*62

DELAFIELD ST. JOHN’S NW (fg ft-fta pts) — Reisner 1 0-0 3; Timm 4 0-0 10; Bensch 1 0-2 2; Podsiemski 16 1-3 37; Gordon 1 1-2 4; Divane 1 0-0 2. Totals 24 2-7 58.

LAKE MILLS — Stoddard 6 1-2 15; Murphy 2 0-0 6; Retrum 4 3-3 11; Moen 9 6-8 26; Bender 2 0-1 4. Totals 23 10-14 62.

3-point goals: DSJ 8 (Reisner 1, Timm 2, Podziemski 4, Gordon 1); LM 6 (Stoddard 2, Foster 2, Moen 2). Total fouls: DSJ 13; LM 7.

Muskego 73, Middleton 68

Burlington 73, Monona Grove 64

Stoughton 63, Westosha Central 62

Monday’s late summaries

Non-conference

SUN PRAIRIE 57, SUSSEX HAMILTON 55

Sun Prairie*18*39*—*57

Sussex Hamilton*23*32*—*55

SUN PRAIRIE (fg ft-fta pts) — Olson 10 3-4 23, Carpenter 6 2-5 12, Houtakker 4 3-4 12, Hansen 2 0-0 5, Kaminski 0 2-2 2, Ostenga 0 1-2 1. Totals 22 12-19 57.

SUSSEX HAMILTON — Resch 8 4-4 23, Rieder 4 1-2 9, Smith 3 0-1 8, Konop 3 0-3 6, Eichmann 2 1-1 5, Baisden 2 0-0 4. Totals 22 6-11 55.

3-point goals: SP 1 (Houtakker); SH 5 (Resch 3, Smith 2). Total fouls: SP 15; SH 16.

BOYS HOCKEY

WIAA SECTIONAL SEMIFINALS

Tuesday’s area summaries

DIVISION 1

Onalaska sectional

VERONA 4, SAUK PRAIRIE 1

Sauk Prairie*1*0*0*—*1

Verona*0*3*1*—*4

First period — SP: E. Peterson (Hansen), 7:44.

Second period — V: Jurrens (Osting), 1:10; V: Heinrichs (Renlund), 5:20; V: Renlund (Aune), 7:47, (pp).

Third period — V: Marske (Jurrens), 4:40.

Saves: SP (Stracke) 30; V (Grant) 31. Penalties-minutes: SP 7-14, V 7-14. At Sauk Prairie Area Recreation Center, Prairie du Sac.

DIVISION 2

Fond du Lac sectional

OREGON 7, MEQUON HOMESTEAD 0

Oregon*3*2*2*—*7

Mequon Homestead*0*0*0*—*0

First period — Or: Roemer (Sassorossi), Dosher (McKee, Franken); Jicha.

Second period — Or: Rohrer (Jicha); Franken (sh).

Third period — Or: Jicha (Rohrer, Roemer) (pp); Jicha (Libansky).

Saves: Or (Dailey) 24; H (31 ) 17. Penalties-minutes: Or 6-12, MH 3-9. At Ozaukee Ice Center, Mequon.

Tuesday’s statewide results

DIVISION 1

Onalaska sectional

Verona 4, Sauk Prairie co-op 1

Waunakee def. Madison Edgewood, forfeit

Brookfield sectional

University School of Milwaukee 6, Waukesha North co-op 3

Wales Kettle Moraine co-op 3, Hartland Arrowhead 1

Appleton sectional

Green Bay Notre Dame 7, De Pere/West De Pere 2

Bay Port 2, Neenah co-op 1

Wausau sectional

Hudson 5, Eau Claire Memorial 1

Chippewa Falls 6, Stevens Point 4

DIVISION 2

Fond du Lac sectional

Oregon 7, Mequon Homestead 0

Fond du Lac St. Mary’s Springs 11, Cedarburg 0

Baldwin sectional

Altoona co-op 7, Baldwin-Woodville/Hammond St. Croix Central 6

Somerset co-op 6, Menomonie 1

Rice Lake sectional

Rice Lake 3, Hayward 1

Superior 4, New Richmond 3

Mosinee sectional

Rhinelander/Three Lakes 6, Eagle River Northland Pines 4

Minocqua Lakeland 4, Mosinee 1

WIAA SECTIONAL FINALS

Friday’s games

Division 1

Waunakee vs. Verona at Omni Center, Onalaska, 7:30 p.m.

Division 2

Altoona co-op vs. Somerset co-op at United Civic Center, Baldwin, 7 p.m.

Rice Lake vs. Superior at Rice Lake Hockey Arena, 7 p.m.

Saturday’s games

Division 1

University School of Milwaukee vs. Wales Kettle Moraine co-op at The Ponds of Brookfield, 7 p.m.

Hudson vs. Chippewa Falls at Marathon Park, Wausau, 3:30 p.m.

Green Bay Notre Dame vs. Bay Port at Champion Center, Appleton, 6 p.m.

Division 2

Oregon vs. Fond du Lac St. Mary’s Springs at Blue Line Ice Center, Fond du Lac, 7 p.m.

Rhinelander/Three Lakes vs. Minocqua Lakeland at Mosinee Recreation Center, 5 p.m.

Monday’s late summary

DIVISION 2

Fond du Lac sectional

OREGON 8, STOUGHTON 2

Stoughton*1*0*1*—*2

Oregon*4*3*1*—*8

First period — Or: Outhouse, 4:05; McKee (Franken), 5:19; Cameron (Scott), 6:12; S: Rotar, 6:53; Or: Jicha (Roemer, Rohrer), 14:15 (pp).

Second period — Or: Franken (Leatherberry), 4:10; Rohrer (Jicha), 10:09; Cameron (Nieto), 11:10 (pp); Franken (McKee, Roemer), 16:15.

Third period — S: Schreier (Nisius), 14:50 (pp).

Saves: S (Nihles) 31; Or (Dailey) 15. Penalties-minutes: S 4-8, Or 5-10. At State Line Ice and Community Expo, Monroe.

GIRLS HOCKEY

WIAA SECTIONAL SEMIFINALS

Tuesday’s statewide scores

Onalaska sectional

Eau Claire North co-op 3, Black River Falls co-op 1

Marshfield co-op 4, Onalaska co-op 3

Fond du Lac sectional

University School of Milwaukee co-op 3, Fond du Lac co-op 2

Hartland Arrowhead co-op 3, Cedarburg co-op 0

River Falls sectional

Chippewa Falls co-op 3, Somerset co-op 2

River Falls co-op 3,. Hudson 0

Appleton sectional

Appleton Xavier co-op 3, Green Bay East co-op 1

Schofield D.C. Everest co-op 4, Eagle River Northland Pines co-op 1

WIAA SECTIONAL FINALS

Friday’s statewide schedule

Eau Claire North co-op vs. Marshfield co-op at Omni Center, Onalaska, 5 p.m.

University School of Milwaukee co-op vs. Hartland Arrowhead co-op at Blue Line Ice Center, Fond du Lac, 7:45 p.m.

Saturday’s statewide schedule

Chippewa Falls co-op vs. River Falls co-op at Wildcat Arena, River Falls, 2 p.m.

Appleton Xavier co-op vs. Schofield D.C. Everest co-op at Champion Center, Appleton, 2 p.m.

GYMNASTICS

Tuesday’s area summaries

WATERTOWN 129.1, SAUK PRAIRIE 125.175

Balance beam: Jacobs, W, 8.275. Vault: Nehring, SP, and Hellenbrand, SP, 8.3. Uneven bars: Hurtgen, W, 8.525. Floor exercise: Hurtgen, W, 9.15. All-around: Hurtgen, W, 33.750. At Watertown.

