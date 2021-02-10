Prep sports: Freshman Andrew Jicha's hat trick lifts Oregon hockey team into D2 sectional final

PREP SPORTS | TUESDAY'S AREA SUMMARIES
GIRLS BASKETBALL
WIAA REGIONAL QUARTERFINALS
Tuesday’s area summaries
DIVISION 1
Sectional 3
MILTON 42, JANESVILLE PARKER 35
Milton*20*22*—*42
Janesville Parker*23*12*—*35
MILTON (fg ft pts) — Jaecks 2 2 6; Shaw 1 1 3; Quade 1 2 4; Radke 0 4 4; Ferguson 1 0 2; Kanable 9 1 21; Olson 1 0 2. Totals: 15 10-21 42.
JANESVILLE PARKER — Rosga 1 7 9; Ayers 1 8 11; Luek 1 3 5; Miller 0 2 2; Demrow-Calvin 3 2 8. Totals: 6 22-33 35.
3-point goals: M 2 (Kanable 2); JP 1 (Ayers 1). Total fouls: M 22; JP 19. Fouled out: Quade; Demrow-Calvin.
DIVISION 2
Sectional 3
BARABOO 68, PORTAGE 42
Portage*20*22*—*42
Baraboo*37*31*—*68
PORTAGE (fg ft-fta pts) — Schwantz 2 0-0 6; Garrigan 2 0-0 5; Krueger 2 0-0 4; Brees 5 2-4 15; Kreuziger 2 6-8 10; McCall 0 0-0 2. Totals 13 8-12 42.
BARABOO — Ross 0-0 6; Fluette 2 1-2 7; White Eagle 11 0-2 24; Pfaff 8 0-2 16; Frank 3 0-1 6; Gruner 3 3-3 9. Totals 29 4-13 68.
3-point goals: P 6 (Brees 3, Schwantz 2, Garrigan 1); B 6 (Ross 2, Fluette 2, White Eagle 2). Total fouls: P 13; B 12.
MOUNT HOREB 43, STOUGHTON 45
Stoughton*18*27x*—*45
Mount Horeb*17*26*—*43
STOUGHTON (fg ft-fta pts) — Borroughs 7 7-9 21; Tangerman 1 0-0 2; Ranberg 0 3-8 3; Kotlowski 0 1-2 1; Perkins 1 0-0 2; Lostus 3 2-5 8; Reott 3 1-1 8. Totals 15 14-25 45.
MOUNT HOREB — Anderson 1 1-6 3; Bies 1 3-4 5; Vesperman 4 0-0 9; Magnuson 5 5-5 17; Wallace 2 0-0 6; Leibfried 1 1-2 3 . Totals 14 10-17 43.
3-point goals: S 1 (Reott 1); MH 5 (Vesperman 1, Magnuson 2, Wallace 2). Total fouls: S 12; MH 17. Fouled out: Kotlowski.
MONROE 50, EVANSVILLE 23
Evansville*12*11*—*23
Monroe*14*36*—*50
EVANSVILLE (fg ft-fta pts) — Hazard 2 0-0 4, Hermanson 0 0-2 0, Tofte 1 0-0 3, Hanson 1 0-0 3, Brandenburg 1 1-2 3, Messline 3 3-4 10. Totals 8 4-8 23.
MONROE — Benzschawel 7 10-10 25, Bobak 2 0-0 5, Maurer 2 0-0 6, Giasson 1 0-0 2, Jacobson 3 2-2 8, Conway 2 0-0 4. Totals 17 12-12 50.
3-point goals: E 3 (Tofte 1, Hanson 1, Vogl 1); M 4 (Maurer 2, Benzschawel 1, Bobak 1). Total fouls: E 16; M 8.
FORT ATKINSON 59, BELOIT TURNER 50
Fort Atkinson*23*36*—*59
Beloit Turner*18*32*—*50
FORT ATKINSON (fg ft-fta pts) — Belzer 1 1-2 3; Marquart 2 11-16 16; Wolfram 1 2-3 4; Staude 8 6-9 26; Kahl 3 2-2 10. Totals 15 22-34 59.
BELOIT TURNER — Adams 0 1-2 1; Wilson 1 0-0 2; Fitzgerald 3 1-4 7; Pr. Hasse 5 0-0 13; Klossner 1 2-2 4; Tinder 5 5-6 15; Pe. Hasse 3 2-5 8. Totals 18 11-19 50.
3-point goals: FA 7 (Staude 4, Kahl 2, Marquart 1); BT 3 (Pr. Hasse 3). Total fouls: FA 21; BT 25. Fouled out: Pe. Hasse, Fitzgerald, Kahl.
DIVISION 3
Sectional 3
RIVER VALLEY 46, VIROQUA 31
River Valley*30*16*—*46
Viroqua*10*21*—*31
VIROQUA (fg ft-fta pts) — Sherry 4 0-0 10; G. Stuber 1 0-0 3; Anderson 1 1-6 3; A. Stuber 1 0-0 2; Tryggestad 2 1-2 5; Hamm 1 0-0 2; Lohr 1 0-1 2; Skrede 1 0-0 2; Diehl 1 0-0 2. Totals 13 2-9 31.
RIVER VALLEY — Anderson 4 1-1 11; Esser 4 0-1 8; Ferstl 1 2-2 4; Hahn 2 0-0 4; Haas 2 0-0 5; Liegel 1 2-2 4; Wallace 2 4-6 8; Zaemisch 1 0-0 2. Totals 17 9-12 46.
3-point goals: V 3 (Sherry 2, Stuber 1); H 3 (Anderson 2, Haas 1). Total fouls: V 15; H 13.
COLUMBUS 51, MARKESAN 31
Markesan*16*15*—*31
Columbus*27*24*—*51
MARKESAN (fg ft-fta pts) — Whitney 1 0-0 2; Jahnke 2 0-0 6; Kelly 3 0-1 6; L. Clark 0 1-2 1; Mast 6 1-3 16; Graff 0 0-2 0. Totals 12 2-8 31.
COLUMBUS — Link 2 2-2 7; As. Olson 3 0-1 7; Ab. Olson 1 0-0 2; M. Kohl 1 0-0 2; G. Kohl 1 1-2 3; Hayes 5 2-5 12; Boettcher 3 1-3 7; Paulson 2 0-2 6; Dornaus 1 3-5 5. Totals 19 9-20 51.
3-point goals: M 5 (Mast 3, Jahnke 2); C 4 (Paulson 2, Link 1, As. Olson 1). Total fouls: M 21; C 14.
WATERTOWN LUTHER PREP 59, POYNETTE 44
Poynette*22*22*—*44
Watertown Luther Prep*39*20*—*59
POYNETTE (fg ft-fta pts) — Ripp 1 0-0 2; Reddeman 4 2-2 10; Walters 4 1-2 13; Chadwick 3 1-2 8; Wakefield 1 0-2 2; Yelk 4 0-2 9. Totals 17 4-11 44.
WATERTOWN LUTHER PREP — Wachula 1 0-0 2; A. Kieselhorst 2 0-0 5; Paulsen 2 1-2 7; G. Kieselhorst 2 2-2 8; Schmidt 10 6-6 28; Zellmer 4 1-1 9. Totals 21 10-12.
3-point goals: P 6 (Walters 4, Chadwick 1, Welk 1); WLP 7 (A. Kieselhorst 1, Paulsen 2, G. Kieselhorst 2, Schmidt 2). Total fouls: P 16; WLP 12.
BELLEVILLE 61, PLATTEVILLE 52
Belleville*25*36*—*61
Platteville*29*23*—*52
BELLEVILLE (fg ft-fta pts) — Smith 7 3-9 17; Foley 7 10-14 24; Caskey 5 1-2 11; Stampfl 2 1-2 6; Grefsheim 1 0-0 3. Totals 22 15-27 61.
PLATTEVILLE — Cooley 5 2-4 12; Poller 1 2-2 4; Nies 1 2-2 4; Devlin 6 0-2 12; Weigel 4 3-4 11; Temperly 1 1-1 4; Rooney 2 0-0 5. Totals 20 10-15 52.
3-point goals: B 2 (Stampfl 1, Grefsheim 1); P 2 (Temperly 1, Rooney 1). Total Fouls: B 17; P 23. Fouled out: Poller, Nies, Weigel.
CAMBRIDGE 64, CLINTON 55
Clinton*19*36*—*55
Cambridge*35*29*—*64
CLINTON (fg ft-fta pts) — E. Teubert 7 0-0 16; F. Tuebert 2 1-2 6; Nortier 2 0-0 5; Wellnitz 0 1-2 1; Bobolz 0 1-2 1; Roehl 12 2-6 26. Totals 23 5-12 55.
CAMBRIDGE — Roidt 6 0-0 15; Holzhueter 13 11-14 39; Stenklyft 0 1-5 1; Schmude 1 0-0 2; Freeland 3 1-5 7. Totals 23 13-24 64.
3-point goals: Cl 4 (E. Teubert 2, F. Tuebert 1, Nortier 1); Cam 5 (Roidt 3, Holzhueter 2). Total fouls: Cl 22; Cam 12. Fouled out: F. Tuebert.
DIVISION 4
Sectional 4
Deerfield 43, Orfordville Parkview 27
Today’s area schedule
WIAA REGIONAL QUARTERFINAL
DIVISION 1
Sectional 3
(5) Middleton vs. (4) Oregon at Baraboo, 7 p.m.
WIAA REGIONAL SEMIFINALS
Thursday's area schedule
(All 7 p.m. unless noted)
DIVISION 1
Sectional 3
Monona Grove vs. Sun Prairie at Baraboo
Milton at Janesville Craig
Friday's area schedule
(All 7 p.m. unless noted)
DIVISION 1
Sectional 2
Hartford at (1) Beaver Dam
Sectional 3
Middleton or Oregon vs. (1) Waunakee at Baraboo, 5:30 p.m.
(3) DeForest vs. (2) Verona at Baraboo, 8 p.m.
(3) Watertown at (2) Oconomowoc
DIVISION 2
Sectional 3
Baraboo at (1) Reedsburg
Stoughton vs. (1) Madison Edgewood at Lakeside Lutheran
(3) McFarland at (2) Sauk Prairie
Monroe at (1) Jefferson
Fort Atkinson at (2) Edgerton
DIVISION 3
Sectional 3
River Valley at (1) Westby
(3) Lodi at (2) Richland Center
Columbus at (1) Laconia
Watertown Luther Prep at (2) Marshall
Belleville at (2) New Glarus
Cambridge at (1) Lake Mills
(3) Lakeside Lutheran at (2) Brodhead
DIVISION 4
Sectional 4
Deerfield at (1) Waterloo
Palmyra-Eagle at (2) Wisconsin Heights
Regular season
Non-conference
SUN PRAIRIE 55, EDGERTON 50 (ot)
Sun Prairie*20*25*10*—*55
Edgerton*21*24*5*—*50
SUN PRAIRIE (fg ft-fta pts) — Kostelnik 2 0-0 4, Rademacher 1 0-4 2, Rae 3 1-2 7, Outlay 2 3-4 8, Auston 6 3-4 15, Seymore 8 3-5 19. Totals 22 10-19 55.
EDGERTON — Rebman 1 1-2 4, Blum 6 3-5 19, Scharlau 1 0-0 2, Gunderson 2 2-3 6, Fox 2 4-4 8, Rusch 3 2-2 9, Radtke 1 0-0 2. Totals 16 12-16 50.
3-point goals: SP 1 (Outlay 1); E 6 (Blum 4, Rebman 1, Rusch 1). Total fouls: SP 17; E 15. Fouled out: Rusch.
BOYS BASKETBALL
Tuesday’s area summaries
Capitol South Conference
Belleville 62, Wisconsin Heights 52
Southwest Wisconsin Conference
PRAIRIE DU CHIEN 52, RIVER VALLEY 47
River Valley*24*23*—*47
Prairie du Chien*24*28*—*52
RIVER VALLEY (fg ft-fta pts) — Rhoades 2 0-0 6; Nachreiner 2 0-4 4; Hying 7 3-3 17; Alt 5 1-1 14; Wickman 0 0-2 0; Gloudeman 2 1-6 5; Smith 0 1-2 1. Totals 18 6-18 47.
PRAIRIE DU CHIEN — Oldenburg 7 1-1 17; Amundson 4 0-0 9; Harris 3 0-0 7; Olmstead 3 5-8 11; Martin 3 0-1 8. Totals 20 6-10 52. Totals 20 6-10 52.
3-point goals: RV 5 (Alt 3, Rhoades 2); PdC 6 (Martin 2, Oldenburg 2, Amundson 1, Harris 1). Total fouls: RV 17; PdC 15. Fouled out: Gloudeman.
Non-conference
COLUMBUS 76, PORTAGE 48
Portage*28*20*—*48
Columbus*32*44*—*76
PORTAGE (fg ft-fta pts) — Brouette 2 2-2 8; Hammer 2 0-0 6; Reichhoff 2 1-2 6; Hensler 3 0-0 7; Michael 1 0-0 3; Roberts 7 1-2 15; Simons 1 0-0 3. Totals 18 4-6 48.
COLUMBUS — Uttech 10 5-6 28; Co. Brunell 4 2-4 13; W. Cotter 6 2-3 14; Ca. Brunell 1 1-2 4; Fritz 4 0-0 9; Stanftacher 1 0-0 2; Selk 1 0-0 3; Pfeffer 1 0-0 3. Totals 28 10-15 76.
3-point goals: P 8 (Brouette 2, Hammer 2, Reichhoff 1, Hensler 1, Michael 1, Simons 1); C 10 (Uttech 3, Co. Brunell 3, Ca. Brunell 1, Fritz 1, Selk 1, Pfeffer 1). Total fouls: P 14; C 9.
FORT ATKINSON 58, WHITEWATER 44
Fort Atkinson*28*30*—*58
Whitewater*27*13*—*44
FORT ATKINSON (fg ft-fta pts) — Fenner 0 2-2 2; Glisch 3 2-4 8; Baker 1 3-4 5; Cosson 4 1-1 9; Buchta 1 2-6 4; Wixom 1 3-5 5; Kees 1 0-0 3; Opperman 0 2-2 2; Evans 9 2-3 20. Totals 20 17-27 58.
WHITEWATER — Martin 6 3-4 15; Grosinske 3 0-2 7; Zimdars 2 2-4 7; C. Brown 2 4-4 8; S. Brown 1 0-0 3; Nickels 1 2-4 4. Totals 15 11-18 44.
3-point goals: FA 1 (Kees 1); WW 3 (S. Brown 1, Zimdars 1, Grosinske 1). Total fouls: FA 18; WW 17. Fouled out: S. Brown, Zimdars.
DeFOREST 74, NEW BERLIN EISENHOWER 64
DeForest*23*51*—*74
New Berlin Eisenhower*29*35*—*64
DeFOREST (fg ft-fta pts) — Hawk 7 0-1 14; Weisbrod 4 5-6 15; Jansen 4 0-0 8; Fredrickson 5 0-0 12; Hausser 2 0-1 4; Magli 6 1-3 13; Hartig 3 0-0 8. Totals 31 6-11 74.
NEW BERLIN EISENHOWER — T. Obst 3 0-0 8; DeFrance 6 0-0 13; Crubaugh 3 0-0 7; Ryan 4 0-0 11; Ludwig 8 7-8 23; Blessington 1 0-1 2. Totals 25 7-9 64.
3-point goals: D 6 (Weisbrod 2, Fredrickson 2, Hartig 2); NBE 7 (T. Obst 2, DeFrance 1, Crubaugh 1, Ryan 3). Total fouls: D 8; NBE 12.
LAKESIDE LUTHERAN 75, ST. FRANCIS 66
Lakeside Lutheran*30*45*—*75
St. Francis*26*40*—*66
LAKESIDE LUTHERAN (fg ft-fta pts) — Uttech 3 0-1 7; Veers 2 1-4 5; Guzman 2 1-2 5; Olszewski 2 7-8 11; Birkholz 18 6-7 43; O’Donnell1 2-5 4. Totals 28 17-27 75.
ST. FRANCIS — Burke 9 2-2 23, Hicks 3 3-6 9, Scott 2 2-2 6, Taylor 3 0-0 6, Nabih 1 0-0 2, Slade 3 0-0 7, Ellenson 5 0-0 13. Totals 26 7-10 66.
3-point goals: LL 2 (Uttech 1, Birkholz 1); SF 7 (Burke 3, Ellenson 3, Slade 1). Total fouls: LL 11; SF 17.
OREGON 59, MILTON 58
Oregon*28*31*—*59
Milton*24*34*—*58
OREGON (fg ft-fta pts) — McCorkle 3 2-2 8, Statz 1 2-2 5, Panzer 6 4-4 16, Gard 3 0-0 8, Bush 2 1-2 7, Taylor 1 0-0 3, Schoenecker 1 1-1 3, Brockman 3 0-0 9. Totals 20 10-11 59.
MILTON — Campion 10 8-9 29, Bothun 1 0-1 3, Widner 4 0-0 10, Burdette 1 0-0 2, McIntyre 1 0-0 2, Kavanaugh 4 0-0 9, Kirk 1 0-2 3. Totals 22 8-12 58.
3-point goals: Or 9 (Brockman 3, Gard 2, Bush 2, Statz 1, Taylor 1); M 5 (Widner 2, Campion 1, Kavanaugh 1, Kirk 1). Total fouls: Or 15; M 12. Fouled out: Bush.
RANDOLPH 70, BEAVER DAM 63
Randolph*30*40*—*70
Beaver Dam*32*31*—*63
RANDOLPH (fg ft-fta pts) ― Kohn 2 0-0 4, Tietz 2 5-6 10, Spors 0 1-2 1, Grieger 7 3-4 18, Haffele 3 3-6 11, Alvin 10 6-9 26. Totals 24 18-24 70.
BEAVER DAM (fg ft-fta pts) ― Bunkoske 6 6-8 22, Helbing 3 0-0 6, Kuhl 2 0-0 5, Soto 2 0-0 4, Sharkey 2 0-0 5, Abel 5 4-5 15, Fakes 2 0-0 4, Davis 1 0-0 2. Totals 23 10-13 63.
3-pointers: R 4 (Haffele 2, Grieger 1,Tietz 1), BD 7 (Bunkoske 4, Kuhl 1, Sharkey 1, Abel 1). Total fouls: R 14, BD 22. Fouled out: Tietz; Soto.
LAKE MILLS 62,
DELAFIELD ST. JOHN’S NW 58
Delafield St. John’s NW*30*28*—*58
Lake Mills*26*36*—*62
DELAFIELD ST. JOHN’S NW (fg ft-fta pts) — Reisner 1 0-0 3; Timm 4 0-0 10; Bensch 1 0-2 2; Podsiemski 16 1-3 37; Gordon 1 1-2 4; Divane 1 0-0 2. Totals 24 2-7 58.
LAKE MILLS — Stoddard 6 1-2 15; Murphy 2 0-0 6; Retrum 4 3-3 11; Moen 9 6-8 26; Bender 2 0-1 4. Totals 23 10-14 62.
3-point goals: DSJ 8 (Reisner 1, Timm 2, Podziemski 4, Gordon 1); LM 6 (Stoddard 2, Foster 2, Moen 2). Total fouls: DSJ 13; LM 7.
Muskego 73, Middleton 68
Burlington 73, Monona Grove 64
Stoughton 63, Westosha Central 62
Monday’s late summaries
Non-conference
SUN PRAIRIE 57, SUSSEX HAMILTON 55
Sun Prairie*18*39*—*57
Sussex Hamilton*23*32*—*55
SUN PRAIRIE (fg ft-fta pts) — Olson 10 3-4 23, Carpenter 6 2-5 12, Houtakker 4 3-4 12, Hansen 2 0-0 5, Kaminski 0 2-2 2, Ostenga 0 1-2 1. Totals 22 12-19 57.
SUSSEX HAMILTON — Resch 8 4-4 23, Rieder 4 1-2 9, Smith 3 0-1 8, Konop 3 0-3 6, Eichmann 2 1-1 5, Baisden 2 0-0 4. Totals 22 6-11 55.
3-point goals: SP 1 (Houtakker); SH 5 (Resch 3, Smith 2). Total fouls: SP 15; SH 16.
BOYS HOCKEY
WIAA SECTIONAL SEMIFINALS
Tuesday’s area summaries
DIVISION 1
Onalaska sectional
VERONA 4, SAUK PRAIRIE 1
Sauk Prairie*1*0*0*—*1
Verona*0*3*1*—*4
First period — SP: E. Peterson (Hansen), 7:44.
Second period — V: Jurrens (Osting), 1:10; V: Heinrichs (Renlund), 5:20; V: Renlund (Aune), 7:47, (pp).
Third period — V: Marske (Jurrens), 4:40.
Saves: SP (Stracke) 30; V (Grant) 31. Penalties-minutes: SP 7-14, V 7-14. At Sauk Prairie Area Recreation Center, Prairie du Sac.
DIVISION 2
Fond du Lac sectional
OREGON 7, MEQUON HOMESTEAD 0
Oregon*3*2*2*—*7
Mequon Homestead*0*0*0*—*0
First period — Or: Roemer (Sassorossi), Dosher (McKee, Franken); Jicha.
Second period — Or: Rohrer (Jicha); Franken (sh).
Third period — Or: Jicha (Rohrer, Roemer) (pp); Jicha (Libansky).
Saves: Or (Dailey) 24; H (31 ) 17. Penalties-minutes: Or 6-12, MH 3-9. At Ozaukee Ice Center, Mequon.
Tuesday’s statewide results
DIVISION 1
Onalaska sectional
Verona 4, Sauk Prairie co-op 1
Waunakee def. Madison Edgewood, forfeit
Brookfield sectional
University School of Milwaukee 6, Waukesha North co-op 3
Wales Kettle Moraine co-op 3, Hartland Arrowhead 1
Appleton sectional
Green Bay Notre Dame 7, De Pere/West De Pere 2
Bay Port 2, Neenah co-op 1
Wausau sectional
Hudson 5, Eau Claire Memorial 1
Chippewa Falls 6, Stevens Point 4
DIVISION 2
Fond du Lac sectional
Oregon 7, Mequon Homestead 0
Fond du Lac St. Mary’s Springs 11, Cedarburg 0
Baldwin sectional
Altoona co-op 7, Baldwin-Woodville/Hammond St. Croix Central 6
Somerset co-op 6, Menomonie 1
Rice Lake sectional
Rice Lake 3, Hayward 1
Superior 4, New Richmond 3
Mosinee sectional
Rhinelander/Three Lakes 6, Eagle River Northland Pines 4
Minocqua Lakeland 4, Mosinee 1
WIAA SECTIONAL FINALS
Friday’s games
Division 1
Waunakee vs. Verona at Omni Center, Onalaska, 7:30 p.m.
Division 2
Altoona co-op vs. Somerset co-op at United Civic Center, Baldwin, 7 p.m.
Rice Lake vs. Superior at Rice Lake Hockey Arena, 7 p.m.
Saturday’s games
Division 1
University School of Milwaukee vs. Wales Kettle Moraine co-op at The Ponds of Brookfield, 7 p.m.
Hudson vs. Chippewa Falls at Marathon Park, Wausau, 3:30 p.m.
Green Bay Notre Dame vs. Bay Port at Champion Center, Appleton, 6 p.m.
Division 2
Oregon vs. Fond du Lac St. Mary’s Springs at Blue Line Ice Center, Fond du Lac, 7 p.m.
Rhinelander/Three Lakes vs. Minocqua Lakeland at Mosinee Recreation Center, 5 p.m.
Monday’s late summary
DIVISION 2
Fond du Lac sectional
OREGON 8, STOUGHTON 2
Stoughton*1*0*1*—*2
Oregon*4*3*1*—*8
First period — Or: Outhouse, 4:05; McKee (Franken), 5:19; Cameron (Scott), 6:12; S: Rotar, 6:53; Or: Jicha (Roemer, Rohrer), 14:15 (pp).
Second period — Or: Franken (Leatherberry), 4:10; Rohrer (Jicha), 10:09; Cameron (Nieto), 11:10 (pp); Franken (McKee, Roemer), 16:15.
Third period — S: Schreier (Nisius), 14:50 (pp).
Saves: S (Nihles) 31; Or (Dailey) 15. Penalties-minutes: S 4-8, Or 5-10. At State Line Ice and Community Expo, Monroe.
GIRLS HOCKEY
WIAA SECTIONAL SEMIFINALS
Tuesday’s statewide scores
Onalaska sectional
Eau Claire North co-op 3, Black River Falls co-op 1
Marshfield co-op 4, Onalaska co-op 3
Fond du Lac sectional
University School of Milwaukee co-op 3, Fond du Lac co-op 2
Hartland Arrowhead co-op 3, Cedarburg co-op 0
River Falls sectional
Chippewa Falls co-op 3, Somerset co-op 2
River Falls co-op 3,. Hudson 0
Appleton sectional
Appleton Xavier co-op 3, Green Bay East co-op 1
Schofield D.C. Everest co-op 4, Eagle River Northland Pines co-op 1
WIAA SECTIONAL FINALS
Friday’s statewide schedule
Eau Claire North co-op vs. Marshfield co-op at Omni Center, Onalaska, 5 p.m.
University School of Milwaukee co-op vs. Hartland Arrowhead co-op at Blue Line Ice Center, Fond du Lac, 7:45 p.m.
Saturday’s statewide schedule
Chippewa Falls co-op vs. River Falls co-op at Wildcat Arena, River Falls, 2 p.m.
Appleton Xavier co-op vs. Schofield D.C. Everest co-op at Champion Center, Appleton, 2 p.m.
GYMNASTICS
Tuesday’s area summaries
WATERTOWN 129.1, SAUK PRAIRIE 125.175
Balance beam: Jacobs, W, 8.275. Vault: Nehring, SP, and Hellenbrand, SP, 8.3. Uneven bars: Hurtgen, W, 8.525. Floor exercise: Hurtgen, W, 9.15. All-around: Hurtgen, W, 33.750. At Watertown.