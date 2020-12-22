Prep sports: Edgerton girls turn on the defense to stop Whitewater in overtime

The visiting Golden Beavers (11-0) topped the Warriors (7-2) behind Natalie Jens’ 24 points and Gabby Wilke’s four 3-pointers. Wilke finished with 15 points. Avery Stonewall added 11 points for Beaver Dam.

Jefferson 59, Evansville 42

The host Eagles (7-0) went on a 34-19 run in the second half to break away from a two-point halftime lead against the Blue Devils (1-4). Ainsley Howard led Jefferson with 17 points. Evansville got 13 points from Ava Brandenburg.

Shullsburg 63, Belleville 58 (OT) The Miners (9-0) remained unbeaten by scoring 15 points in overtime against the visiting Wildcats (0-5), taking advantage of four Belleville foul-outs. The winners got 15 points from Camden Russell and Layla Alt. Belleville’s Ava Foley scored 14 points.

Madison Edgewood 57, Lodi 39

The Crusaders (6-2) handled the host Blue Devils (1-4) after limiting them to 10 points in the first half to open up a 20-point lead. Senior Sarah Lazar scored a game-high 22 points to lead Madison Edgewood. Lauryn Milne and Taylor Ripp scored 12 points apiece for Lodi.

Lakeside Lutheran 51,

Poynette 22