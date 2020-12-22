Prep sports: Edgerton girls turn on the defense to stop Whitewater in overtime

The Edgerton girls basketball team turned on the defense in overtime Tuesday night to top Whitewater 54-48, matching last year’s season victory total before Christmas.
The Crimson Tide (7-1) held Whitewater to two free throws in overtime to pull away from what had been a tight game throughout.
Sylvia Fox led Edgerton with 17 points, and Kate Gunderson and Carly Rebman added 13 points each. Gunderson and Rebman combined for 17 points after halftime.
Kacie Carollo scored 16 points for Whitewater.
Marshall 60,
Lake Country Lutheran 56
Sophomore guard Halle Weisensel scored 18 points to help the visiting Cardinals (7-1) get back to their winning ways following their first loss of the season, against Beaver Dam on Monday. Rieley Mueller scored 22 points and Julia Hirt 21 for the Lightning (6-4).
Lake Mills 58, Platteville 50
Taylor Roughen sank five 3-pointers and totaled 24 points, 13 of them in the first half, to carry the L-Cats (9-0) over the host Hillmen (3-2). Camryn Nies led Platteville with 13 points and Maddie Cooley added 10.
Beaver Dam 72, Waupun 62
The visiting Golden Beavers (11-0) topped the Warriors (7-2) behind Natalie Jens’ 24 points and Gabby Wilke’s four 3-pointers. Wilke finished with 15 points. Avery Stonewall added 11 points for Beaver Dam.
Jefferson 59, Evansville 42
The host Eagles (7-0) went on a 34-19 run in the second half to break away from a two-point halftime lead against the Blue Devils (1-4). Ainsley Howard led Jefferson with 17 points. Evansville got 13 points from Ava Brandenburg.
Shullsburg 63, Belleville 58 (OT) The Miners (9-0) remained unbeaten by scoring 15 points in overtime against the visiting Wildcats (0-5), taking advantage of four Belleville foul-outs. The winners got 15 points from Camden Russell and Layla Alt. Belleville’s Ava Foley scored 14 points.
Madison Edgewood 57, Lodi 39
The Crusaders (6-2) handled the host Blue Devils (1-4) after limiting them to 10 points in the first half to open up a 20-point lead. Senior Sarah Lazar scored a game-high 22 points to lead Madison Edgewood. Lauryn Milne and Taylor Ripp scored 12 points apiece for Lodi.
Lakeside Lutheran 51,
Poynette 22
The host Warriors (4-1, 2-1 Capitol North) dismantled the Pumas, holding them to 12 points in the first half and 10 points in the second. Julia Neuberger led Lakeside with 13 points.
Boys basketball
Lakeside Lutheran 67,
Lake Mills 49
The visiting Warriors (4-2, 3-0 Capitol North) topped the L-Cats (4-2, 1-1). Levi Birkholz was the lone player to reach double figures for Lakeside, finishing with 26 points.
Charlie Bender scored 23 for Lake Mills.
Wisconsin Dells 67, Baraboo 38
The visiting Chiefs (4-0) handled the Thunderbirds (1-6) behind Barrett Witt’s 16 first-half points. Gabe McReynolds led Baraboo in scoring with 17, and Justin Philipp added 13.
New Glarus 71, Belleville 64
Nathan Streiff and Mason Martinson led the Glarner Knights (4-3, 2-1) to victory, both scoring 17 points. Trevor Syse scored 22 points, including three 3-pointers, for the Wildcats (2-2, 1-1).
Boys swimming
Baraboo triple dual
Madison Edgewood, back-to-back defending WIAA Division 2 state champions, won all but one event on the way to a 2-0 evening, with wins over Baraboo and Watertown.
Jaxon Vandenbrook won both the 50 freestyle, 100 freestyle and was a part of both winning relay teams for Edgewood.
PREP SPORTS | TUESDAY'S AREA SUMMARIES
BOYS BASKETBALL
Tuesday’s area summaries
Capitol North Conference
LAKESIDE LUTHERAN 67, LAKE MILLS 49
Lakeside Lutheran*31*36*—*67
Lake Mills*23*26*—*49
LAKESIDE LUTHERAN (fg ft-fta pts) — Uttech 2 2-4 8; Vater 2 0-0 4; Olszewski 3 0-0 6; Main 0 1-2 1; Birkholz 9 7-9 26; Lauber 1 0-0 2; O’Donnell 8 0-0 20. Totals 25 10-15 67.
LAKE MILLS — Stoddard 4 1-3 11; Carrigan 1 0-0 3; Foster 2 0-0 5; Retrum 2 3-6 7; Bender 8 6-8 23. Totals 17 10-17 49.
3-point goals: LL 7 (O’Donnell 4, Uttech 2, Birkholz); LM 5 (Stoddard 2, Carrigan, Foster, Bender). Total fouls: LL 15; LM 19. Fouled out: LM Stoddard.
Capitol South Conference
NEW GLARUS 71, BELLEVILLE 64
Belleville*21*43*—*64
New Glarus*34*37*—*71
BELLEVILLE (fg ft-fta pts) — Boyum 1 0-0 3; C. Syse 5 0-0 13; Conner 2 0-2 5; Nolden 2 2-4 7; T. Syse 6 7-10 22; Erickson 5 4-6 14. Totals 21 13-22 64.
NEW GLARUS — Streiff 6 3-5 17; Martinson 8 1-2 17; Parman 1 0-0 2; Schuett 1 0-0 3; Siegenthaler 4 4-7 16; Strok 1 1-2 3; Walter 5 3-5 13. Totals 26 12-21 71.
3-point goals: B 9 (Boyum 1, C. Syse 3, Conner 1, Nolden 1, T. Syse 3); NG 7(Streiff 2, Schuett 1, Siegenthaler 4). Total fouls: B 15; NG 17. Fouled out: Boyum, Martinson.
Non-conference
BEAVER DAM 64, SAUK PRAIRIE 45
Beaver Dam*39*25*—*64
Sauk Prairie*29*16*—*45
BEAVER DAM (fg ft-fta pts) —Bunkoske 4 0-0 18; Helbing 7 2-3 16; Kuh; 1 0-0 3; Sotto 2 0-2 4; Sharkey 1 1-1 3; Abel 6 0-0 15; Fakes 2 0-0 2; Davis 1 0-0 3. Totals 24 3-6 64.
SAUK PRAIRIE — Uselman 3 2-2 7; I. Breunig 6 0-0 14; Bean 1 0-0 2; E. Breunig 2 0-0 4; D Drew 2 0-0 2; D. Breunig 3 0-0 6; Kerska 4 0-0 10. Totals 21 2-2 45.
3-point goals: BD 9 (Bunkoske 4, Kuhl 1, Abel 3, Davis 1); SP 5 (Uselman 1, I. Breunig 2, Kerska 2). Total fouls: BD 10; SP 11. Fouled out: I. Breunig.
WATERTOWN 76, JANESVILLE CRAIG 53
Janesville Craig*27*25*—*53
Watertown*37*29*—*76
JANESVILLE CRAIG (fg ft-fta pts) — DeValk 5 2-2 14; Harriel 2 0-0 4; Jahnke 1 0-0 3; Bertagnoli 1 1-2 3; Brown 3 0-0 6; DeGraaf 4 0-0 9; Halverson 1 0-0 3; Rizzo 4 2-2 11. Totals 21 5-6 53.
WATERTOWN — Wehner 3 2-5 10; Meyers 5 0-0 13; Shelton 1 0-0 2; Lampe 2 0-0 5; Teirick 0 2-2 2; Sellnow 2 2-3 7; Gapinski 8 6-6 23; Clark 0 2-2 2; Martin 1 0-0 2; Roberts 5 0-0 10. Totals 27 14-18 76.
3-point goals: JC 6 (DeValk 2, Jahnke 1, DeGraaf 1, Halverson 1, Rizzo 1) ; W 8 (Wehner 2, Meyers 3, Lampe 1, Sellnow 1, Gapinski 1). Total fouls: JC 21; W 11.
WISCONSIN DELLS 69, BARABOO 38
Wisconsin Dells*40*27*—*67
Baraboo*22*16*—*38
WISCONSIN DELLS (fg ft-fta pts) — Hoving 1 2-2 4; Knetter 2 0-0 6; Michalsky 4 2-3 10; Slack 2 0-0 5; Rockwell 3 2-2 8; Witt 10 1-2 19; Zingg 1 0-0 3; Weiss 4 0-1 10; Nevar 2 0-0 4. Totals 27 7-12 67.
BARABOO — Mistele 1 0-0 3; Weyh 1 0-0 3; McReynolds 6 5-8 17; Philipp 5 2-3 13; Scholtz 1 0-0 2. Totals 13 7-11 38.
3-point goals: WD 8 (Knetter 2, Witt 2, Weiss 2, Slack, Zingg); B 5 (Philipp 3, Milstele, Weyh). Total fouls: WD 11; B 12.
ADAMS-FRIENDSHIP 43, PORTAGE 41
Portage*13*28*—*41
Adams-Friendship*18*25*—*43
PORTAGE (fg ft-fta pts) — Brouette 5 0-0 14; Hammer 3 0-0 7; Hensler 2 1-1 5; Roberts 4 2-3 10; Hooker 1 2-2 5. Totals 15 5-6 41.
ADAMS-FRIENDSHIP — Klaus 4 0-0 8; Holloway 2 4-9 8; Pollex 0 1-2 1; Quinnell 3 5-5 12; Rubeck 1 1-2 3; Hanulton 1 2-3 4; Cook 2 2-2 7. Totals 13 15-23 43.
3-point goals: P 6 (Brouette 4, Hammer, Hooker); AF 2 (Quinnell, Cook). Total fouls: P 18; AF 13.
POYNETTE 56, RIO 48
Rio*29*19*—*48
Poynette*23*33*—*56
RIO (fg ft-fta pts) — Rowe 8 7-8 23; Freeman 2 0-0 5; Grams 0 0-3 0; Bartelt 3 2-4 8; Schneider 4 1-2 12. Totals 17 10-17 48.
POYNETTE — Heath 0 0-2 0; K. Peterson 2 0-0 4; Chadwick 1 1-3 4; McCormick 2 1-2 7; Klosky 3 0-0 7; Feller 7 2-2 16; C. Peterson 6 5-5 18. Totals 21 9-14 56.
3-point goals: R 4 (Schneider 3, Freeman); P 5 (McCormick 2, Chadwick, Klosky, C. Peterson). Total fouls: R 15; P 14.
Fort Atkinson 61, Reedsburg 53
Cuba City 83, Lodi 52
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Tuesday’s area summaries
Capitol North Conference
LAKESIDE LUTHERAN 51, POYNETTE 22
Poynette*12*10*—*22
Lakeside Lutheran*22*29*—*51
POYNETTE (fg ft-fta pts) — Reddeman 2 3-5 7; Chadwick 0 1-2 1; Wakefield 0 0-2 0; Bruchs 0 5-13 5; Small 1 0-0 2; Meister 0 1-2 1; Wagner 2 2-2 6. Totals 5 12-26 22.
LAKESIDE LUTHERAN — Slonaker 0 1-2 1; Heckmann 1 1-2 4; Schuetz 3 1-2 7; Gnabasik 0 1-3 1; Raymond 3 3-4 12; Stein 2 0-0 4; Neuberger 6 1-3 13; Riesen 1 0-0 2; Misna 0 0-4 0; Murray 2 2-3 7. Totals 18 10-23 51.
3-point goals: P 0; LL 5 (Raymond 3, Heckmann, Murray). Total fouls: P 20; LL 17.
Southwest Wisconsin Conference
RICHLAND CENTER 51, RIVER VALLEY 34
Richland Center*25*26*—*51
River Valley*25*9*—*34
RICHLAND CENTER (fg ft-fta pts) — Ruhland 5 0-0 10; Louis 3 4-4 12; Stibbe 3 0-2 9; Kaszubski 2 0-0 5; Gander 2 6-7 10; Keller 0 1-2 1; Monson 1 2-6 4. Totals 16 13-21 51.
RIVER VALLEY — Anderson 3 2-5 10; Esser 2 1-2 6; Ferstl 5 3-5 13; Haas 1 0-0 2; Liegel 1 1-2 3; Brickl 0 0-1 0. Totals 9 7-15 34.
3-point goals: RC 6 (Louis 2; Stibbe 3, Kaszubski); RV 3 (Anderson 2, Esser). Total fouls: RC 18; RV 16.
Non-conference
MADISON EDGEWOOD 57, LODI 39
Madison Edgewood*30*27*—*57
Lodi*10*29*—*39
MADISON EDGEWOOD (fg ft-fta pts) — Klitze 0 2-2 2; Nwankwo 1 1-2 3; Myers 1 0-0 3; Foley 1 0-0 2; Barth 1 1-2 3; Iglar 0 2-2 2; Deang 4 0-0 8; Grosse 2 2-2 7; Meriggioli 1 3-4 5; Lazar 10 2-2 22. Totals 21 13-18 57.
LODI — Harrington 3 2-2 9; Milne 4 3-3 12; Ripp 5 1-2 12; Puls 0 0-1 0; Schneider 2 0-2 4; Klann 1 0-0 2. Totals 15 6-10 39.
3-point goals: ME 2 (Myers 1, Grosse 1); L 3 (Harrington 1, Milne 1, Ripp 1). Total fouls: ME 17; L 17. Fouled out: Klann.
BEAVER DAM 64, SAUK PRAIRIE 45
Beaver Dam*39*25*—*64
Sauk Prairie*29*16*—*45
BEAVER DAM (fg ft-fta pts) —Bunkoske 7 0-0 18, Helbing 7 2-3 16, Kuhl 1 0-0 3, Soto 2 0-2 4, Sharkey 1 1-1 3, Abel 6 0-0 15, Fakes 1 0-0 2, Davis 1 0-0 3. Totals 26 3-6 64.
SAUK PRAIRIE — Uselman 2 2-2 7, K. Breunig 0 0-2 0, I. Breunig 6 0-0 14, Bean 1 0-0 2, E. Breunig 2 0-0 4; Drew 1 0-0 2, D. Breunig 4 0-2 9, Kerska 3 0-0 7. Totals 19 2-6 45.
3-point goals: BD 9 (Bunkoske 4, Abel 3, Kuhl 1, Davis 1); SP 5 (I. Breunig 2, Uselman 1, D. Breunig 1, Kerska 1). Total fouls: BD 10, SP 11. Fouled out: I. Breunig.
WISCONSIN DELLS 69, BARABOO 49
Baraboo*23*26*—*49
Wisconsin Dells*38*31*—*69
BARABOO (fg ft-fta pts) — Ross 1 2-4 5; Fluette 2 2-4 7; Pfaff 6 2-3 17; Frank 1 0-0 3; Hess 2 0-0 4; M. Gruner 3 1-5 7; J. Gruner 1 4-5 6. Totals 16 11-21 49.
WISCONSIN DELLS — Ketelhut 1 0-0 2; Machovec 1 0-0 2; Meister 7 0-0 21; Warren 2 0-0 4; Anchor 3 1-3 8; Gray 2 0-1 4; Jones 1 0-0 2; Smith 0 1-2 1; Johnson 12 1-3 25; Thundercloud 0 1-0 0. Totals29 3-12 69..
3-point goals: B 6 (Pfaff 3, Ross 1, Fluette 1, Frank 1); WD 8 (Meister 7, Anchor). Total fouls: B 13; WD 20. Fouled out: Thundercloud.
FORT ATKINSON 43, ELKHORN 30
Fort Atkinson*27*16*—*43
Elkhorn*15*15*—*30
FORT ATKINSON (fg ft-fta pts) — Christiansen 2 0-0 4; Belzer 2 0-0 4; Marquart 5 3-4 16; Staude 5 0-0 10; Kohl 0 3-4 3; Neste 3 0-0 6; Jacobson 0 0-2 0. Totals 17 6-10 43.
ELKHORN — Larson 2 3-3 7; Arnold 1 0-0 2; Harding 0 2-3 2; Ivey 2 1-6 5; Harlan 2 0-0 4; Grochowski 1 5-6 7; Champney 1 0-6 3 . Totals 9 11-24 30.
3-point goals: FA 3 (Marquart 3); E 1 (Grochowski). Total fouls: FA 17; E 14. Fouled out: Larson, Harding.
PARDEEVILLE 53, PORTAGE 52
Pardeeville*30*23*—*53
Portage*17*35*—*52
PARDEEVILLE (fg ft-fta pts) — Bouchard 1 0-0 2, Maass 1 4-6 7, Guenther 0 0-2 0, Manthey 6 2-4 17, Achterberg 1 1-3 3, Wheeler 2 6-10 10, Lynch 5 3-8 14. Totals 16 16-33 53.
PORTAGE — Schwantz 3 2-4 9, Garrigan 2 2-2 7, Krueger 0 2-4 2, Brees 5 2-2 14, Georgeson 1 0-0 2, Fick 0 1-3 1, Kreuziger 2 2-4 6, Ratz 2 6-8 11. Totals 15 17-27 52.
3-point goals: Par 5 (Manthey 3, Lynch 1, Maass 1), Prt 5 (Brees 2, Schwantz 1, Garrigan 1, Ratz 1). Total fouls: Par 21, Prt 26. Fouled out: Par, Breneman, Ernst; Prt, Kreuziger, Brees.
EDGERTON 54, WHITEWATER 48
Edgerton*21*33*—*54
Whitewater*23*25*—*48
EDGERTON (fg ft-fta pts) — Rebman 5 3-4 13; Gunderson 6 0-2 13; Scharlau 1 4-6 7; Fox 6 4-8 17; Rusch 0 2-4 2; Zeimet 0 2-3 2. Totals 18 15-27 54.
WHITEWATER — Skindingsrude 1 0-0 3; Kilar 3 5-6 13; Carollo 6 2-4 16; Navejas 1 0-0 3; DePorter 1 0-0 3; Juoni 2 0-0 6; Linos 2 0-1 4. Totals 16 7-11 48.
3-point goals: E 3 (Gunderson, Scharlau, Fox); W 9 (Kilar 2, Carollo 2, Juoni 2, Skindingsrude, Navejas, DePorter). Total fouls: E 15; W 16. Fouled out: E Gunderson, Rusch; W Skindingsrude, Carollo, DePorter.
JEFFERSON 59, EVANSVILLE 42
Evansville*23*19*—*42
Jefferson*25*34*—*59
EVANSVILLE (fg ft-fta pts) — Hinkle 1 2-4 4, Tofte 4 2-2 12, Hanson 0 0-2 0, Dobbs 1 0-0 2, Brandenburg 4 5-8 13, Messling 4 2-3 11. Totals 14 11-19 42.
JEFFERSON — Mossmann 3 5-6 11, Howard 5 4-4 17, S. Peterson 3 2-4 9, Dearborn 2 0-0 6, Johnson 4 2-6 10, J. Peterson 2 0-0 4, Fox 1 0-0 2. Totals 20 13-20 59.
3-point goals: E 3 (Tofte 2, Messling 1); J 6 (Howard 3, Dearborn 2, S. Peterson 1). Total fouls: E 17; J 17.
LAKE MILLS 58, PLATTEVILLE 50
Lake Mills*27*31*—*58
Platteville*22*28*—*50
LAKE MILLS (fg ft-fta pts) — Roughen 9 1-2 24, Wagner 1 0-0 3, A. Wollin 2 2-4 8, Guerrero 4 0-0 8, B. Pitta 2 1-3 5, Will 4 0-0 8, Vesperman 1 0-0 2. Totals 23 4-9 58.
PLATTEVILLE — Rooney 1 0-0 2, Cooley 3 4-8 10, Poller 3 0-0 8, Nies 5 1-2 13, Erickson 1 0-0 2, Devlin 2 5-6 9, Temperly 1 0-0 2, Weigel 2 0-0 4. Totals 18 10-16 50.
3-point goals: LM 8 (Roughen 5, A. Wollin 2, Wagner 1); P 4 (Poller 2, Nies 2). Total fouls: LM 17; P 15.
MARSHALL 60,
HARTLAND LAKE COUNTRY LUTH. 56
Marshall*33*27*—*60
Lake Country Lutheran*18*38*—*56
MARSHALL (fg ft-fta pts) — Lutz 4 1-3 9; Andrews 3 2-4 8; Rateike 4 0-0 10; Weisensel 4 8-12 18; Nickel 3 2-2 8; Ward 3 0-0 7. Totals 21 13-21 60.
LAKE COUNTRY LUTHERAN — Mueller 8 4-6 22; Cleary 1 0-0 2; Bachmann 1 0-0 3; Wangerin 3 0-0 6; Brophy 1 0-0 2; Hirt 6 8-11 21. Totals 20 12-17 56.
3-point goals: M 5 (Rateike 2, Weisensel 2, Ward 1); LCL 4 (Mueller 2, Bachmann 1, Hirt 1). Total fouls: M 15; LCL 18. Fouled out: Nickel.
COLUMBUS 52, CAMBRIDGE 49
Columbus*21*31*—*52
Cambridge*23*26*—*49
COLUMBUS (fg ft-fta pts) — Link 4 0-3 8; Theilen 4 3-6 12; Kahl 1 0-0 2; Boettcher 3 4-6 13; Paulson 4 1-2 10; Dornaus 3 1-2 7. Totals 19 9-19 52.
CAMBRIDGE — Downing 0 1-2 1; Roidt 3 2-6 8; Holzhueter 4 11-14 19; Stenklyft 1 0-2 3; Schmude 1 0-0 2; Davis 1 1-2 4; Freeland 4 4-4 12. Totals 13 19-30 49.
3-point goals: Co 5 (Boettcher 3, Theilen, Paulson); Ca 2 (Stenklyft, Davis). Total fouls: Co 15; Ca 17. Fouled out: Co Paulson, Theilen; Ca Freeland.
SHULLSBURG 63, BELLEVILLE 58 (OT)
Belleville*19*29*10*—*58
Shullsburg*25*23*15*—*63
BELLEVILLE (fg ft-fta pts) — Smith 3 2-2 8; Foley 3 8-10 14; Edge 6 4-4 18; Caskey 4 1-2 9; Stampfl 1 0-0 2; Grefsheim 3 0-0 7. Totals 20 15-18 48.
SHULLSBURG — M. Russell 3 6-12 12, C. Russell 4 7-10 15, Wiegel 2 5-6 9, Kloorz 1 0-0 2, Alt 4 7-10 15, Strang 3 0-0 8, Doyle 1 0-0 2. Totals 18 25-38 63.
3-point goals: B 3 (Edge 2, Grefsheim 1); S 2 (Strang 2). Total fouls: B 26; S 16. Fouled out: Smith, Foley, Grefsheim, Stampfl.
WATERLOO 55, FALL RIVER 38
Fall River*27*28*—*55
Waterloo*17*21*—*38
FALL RIVER (fg ft-fta pts) — Richardson 1 0-0 3; Tramburg 2 0-0 5; Schultz 2 0-0 4; Gregorio 2 0-0 4; Doolittle 2 4-4 10; Servedone 0 2-2 2; Rozinski 2 2-5 6; Fietz 2 0-0 4. Totals 13 8-11 38.
WATERLOO — Schneider 7 4-4 21; Webster 2 0-0 4; Powers 5 5-6 16; Asik 1 3-3 5; Heubner 0 0-1 0; Wolff 2 1-2 5; Baumann 2 0-0 4. Totals 19 13-16 55.
3-point goals: FR 4 (Doolittle 2, Tramburg 1, Richardson 1); W 4 (Schneider 3, Powers 1). Total fouls: FR 10; W 10.
BOYS HOCKEY
Tuesday’s area summaries
Non-conference
NEENAH CO-OP 7,
BEAVER DAM CO-OP 2
Beaver Dam co-op*0*0*2*—*2
Neenah co-op*3*2*2*—*7
First period — N: Sutton (Elkin), 3:22 (pp); Randel (Freund), 11:53 (pp); Kriz (Bernice, Randel), 12:32.
Second period — N: Freund (Burns), 8:03; Sutton, 15:24 (pp).
Third period — N: Freund (Sutton), 1:31; BD: Shaw (Biel), 2:18; N: Tesky (Sutton), 4:19; BD: Hearley (Biel, Schroeder), 12:42.
Saves: BD (Davis) 26; N (Moore) 12. Penalties-minutes: BD 4-8, N 3-6. At Community First Champions Center, Appleton.
WAUKESHA NORTH CO-OP 6,
JANESVILLE CRAIG/PARKER 4
Waukesha North co-op*2*1*3*—*6
Janesville Craig/Parker*2*0*2*—*4
First period — WN: Kubasa (Schowengerdt, Hunn), 0:46; JCP: Steuck (Runde, Schaffner), 3:01; Runde (Steuck, Schaffner), 8:29 (pp); WN: Kubasa (Dale), 10:57 (pp).
Second period — WN: Schowengerdt (Radomski), 14:21 (pp); Muchow (Kubasa), 16:37.
Third period — JCP: Thong (Steuck, Young), 2:16; Steuck (Schaffner), 5:00 (sh); WN: Radomski (Hruby), 7:55; Schowengerdt (Dale, Radomski), 13:50 (pp).
Saves: WN (Desidero) 29; JCP (Kaas) 37. At Janesville Ice Skating Center.
BARABOO/PORTAGE 4, WAUPUN 1
Waupun*0*0*1*—*1
Baraboo/Portage*2*0*2*—*4
First period — Koseor, 2:32; Koseor (Fitzwilliams), 14:37.
Third period — M: Baley, 2:29. BP: Fitzwilliams (Zick, Poole), 8:25; Poole (Koseor), 10:09.
Saves: W (Fromolz) 41; BP (Schaetzl) 21.
Penalties-minutes: W 5-10, BP 5-10. At Pierce Park, Baraboo.
VERONA CLUB 9, MONROE CLUB 1
Verona club*4*4*1*—*9
Monroe club*1*0*0*—*1
First period — V: Cordray (Iszczyszyn, Osting), 9:53; V: Cordray (Renlund, Osting), 14:48; V: Iszczyszyn, 15:16; MC: Molitor, 16:50; V: Cordray (Dina), 17:45.
Second period — V: Osting (Renlund) 3:57; V: Stebbeds, 11:52; V: Haessing (Renlund, Osting), 13:22; V: Haessing (Aune, Brotzman), 19:15.
Third period — V: Renlund (Iszczyszyn, Osting), 6:55
Saves: V (Hebgen) 20; HM (Johnson) 61.
Penalties-minutes: V 7-18, M 3-6. At State Line Ice and Community Expo, Monroe.
Madison Edgewood 3, Reedsburg co-op 1
Beloit club 3, West Madison club 1
GIRLS HOCKEY
Tuesday’s area summaries
Non-conference
Brookfield Central co-op 7, Beaver Dam co-op 0
WRESTLING
Tuesday’s area summaries
Non-conference
JANESVILLE PARKER 40, JANESVILLE CRAIG 37
113: Kazee, JP, pinned Chaves, 5:24. 120: Peterson, JP, pinned Dozier, 3:07. 126: Armas, JC, pinned Richards, 2:42. 132: Brandenburg, JP, pinned Jimenez, 0:36. 138: Klietz, JC, pinned Herbst, 4:31. 145: Speith, JC, dec. Norman, 5-4. 152: Dransfield, JP, mdec Craddick, 14-6. 160: Lux, JP, pinned Smith, 5:08. 170: Ryan, JC, pinned Law, 4:31. 182: Sanda, JP, pinned Mullen, 3:31. 195: Smith, JC, mdec. Acosta, 9-0. 220: Hopkins, JC, pinned Nichols, 3:37. 285: JC won forfeit. 106: JP won forfeit. At Janesville Parker.
LODI 66, JEFFERSON 18
106 pounds: Lochner, L, pinned Merz, 0:19. 113: Ness, L, victory. 120: Clary, L, pinned Madison, 1:09. 126: Breunig, L, pinned Redenius, 1:00. 132: Curtis, L, pinned Haffelder, 1:10. 138: Finney, L, pinned B. Dieckman, 0:26. 145: Lane, L, pinned Owen, 0:18. 152: Licht, L, pinned E. Dieckman, 1:42. 160: Stevenson, L, pinned Myers, 3:43. 170: Vasquez, J, pinned Long, 1:53. 182: Benson, L, pinned Whitstone, 1:35. 195: Heine, J, pinned Johnson, 1:46. 220: Lehman, J, pinned Krueger, 0:52 285: Ripp, L, victory. At Lodi.
EAST TROY 49, EDGERTON 12
195 pounds: Nelson, ET, pinned D. Wienke, 1:36. 220: Raddeman, ET, pinned Hayek, 1:08. 285: Hudson, ET, pinned J. Wienke, 1:50. 106: double forfeit. 113: double forfeit. 120: Edwards, ET, pinned Dillman, 1:57. 126: McPherson, ET, pinned, Clark, 2:40. 132: double forfeit. 138: Kegley, ET, dec. Strouse, 4-2. 145: Troeger, E, pinned Brendel, 3:59. 152: Kulick, ET, mdec. Allison, 12-4. 160: Beckwith, ET, pinned Stengel, 2:36. 170: Bower, ET, pin. 182: Farrington, E, pinned Fisher, 0:54. At Edgerton.
REEDSBURG 59, WESTFIELD 6
113 pounds: double forfeit. 126: Nobbe, R, pinned W. Manley, 0:37. 132: Schneider R, pinned Lyon, 1:59. 138: Purifoy, R, pinned Ha. Hockerman, 1:55. 145: Greenwood, R, pinned Ho. Hockerman, 2:55. 152: Coplien, R, tfall Manley, 16-0. 160: Judd, R, pinned Knoch, 1:56. 170: Leibsle, W, dec. Strelow, 8-2. 195: double forfeit. 220: Schreiner, R, pinned Monfries, 1:57. 285: Peters, W, dec. Gonzales, 9-5. 106, 120, 182: Reedsburg received forfeit. At Westfield.
EVANSVILLE 38, MARKESAN 33
152: Stoll, M, pinned Artimage, 5:03. 160: Heiser, E, TF 16-1, 2:08. 170: Walker, M, pinned C. Braunschweig, 1:24. 195: Roberts, E, pinned Worm, 0:49. 220: Crull, E, pinned Rowe, 0:23. 285: Markesan received forfeit. 106 pounds: Hernandez, M, pinned Frey, 0:40. 113 pounds: Markesan received forfeit. 120: Markesan received forfeit. 126: Newton, M, mdec.Miller, 9-7. 132: Slark, M, pinned Kostroun, 3:41. 138: Campbell, M pinned Barmore. 145: Scofield, E, mdec. Stoll, 5-2. 182: Brooks, M, TB-1 5-3. At Evansville.
RIVER VALLEY 37, VIROQUA 30
132: White, RV, pinned Buroker, 0:48. 138: Jennings, RV, dec. E. Dobbs, 7-2. 145: Radtke, RV, mdec Winker, 10-2. 152: Anderson, V, pinned Kjos, 0:57. 160: Skaden-Stellner, V, pinned Et. Alt, 5:09. 182: A. Dobbs, V, pinned Alt, 1:23. 195: Pape, RV, pinned Dipietro, 2:51. 126, 170: V won forfeits. 113, 220, 285: RV won forfeits. 106, 120: Double forfeit. At Viroqua.
BOYS SWIMMING
Tuesday’s area summaries
Non-conference
BARABOO TRIPLE DUAL
Team scores: Madison Edgewood 89, Baraboo 70; Madison Edgewood 94, Watertown 65; Baraboo 96, Watertown 67.
Event winners
200-yard medley relay: Madison Edgewood (Jensen, Leuthner, Senke, Vandenbrook), 1:44.86. 200 freestyle: Petersen, ME, 1:55.06. 200 individual medley: Jensen, ME, 2:19.78. 50 freestyle: Vandenbrook, ME, :23.29. 100 butterfly: Senke, ME, :53.20. 100 freestyle: Vandenbrook, ME, :51.31. 500 freestyle: Petersen, ME, 5:32.77. 200 freestyle relay: Baraboo (Hittman, Brewer, Hamm, Laux), 1:37.52. 100 backstroke: Senke, ME, :54.14. 100 breaststroke: Leuthner, ME, 1:08.51. 400 freestyle relay: Madison Edgewood (Vandenbrook, Cason, Petersen, Senke), 3:32.95. At Jack Young Middle School, Baraboo.
SAUK PRAIRIE 122, JANESVILLE PARKER 45
200-yard medley relay: Sauk Prairie (Kaukl, King, Guentherman, Stecker), 1:49.74. 200 freestyle: Guentherman, SP, 1:58.76. 200 individual medley: Loy, SP, 2:12.76. 50 freestyle: Griffith, JP, :24.57. 100 butterfly: Rahlf, JP, 1:00.09. 100 freestyle: Godwin, SP, :54.34. 500 freestyle: Loy, 5:22.54. 200 freestyle relay: Sauk Prairie (King, Dunnum, Dunning, Shavlik), 1:42.84. 100 backstroke: Guentherman, :58.15. 100 breaststroke: King, SP, 1:06.05. 400 freestyle relay: Sauk Prairie (Beattie, Leece, Guentherman, Loy), 3:38.28. At Sauk Prairie HS.
OAK CREEK 112, JANESVILLE CRAIG 64
200-yard medley relay: Oak Creek (Fields, Ai. Connors, Rerak, Hendricks), 2:01.99. 200 freestyle: Mudry, OC, 1:53.85. 200 individual medley: Ketterling, OC, 2:02.31. 50 freestyle: Wojcik, JC, :25.20. 100 butterfly: Witt, JC, :56.14. 100 freestyle: Cummings, JC, :55.28. 500 freestyle: An. Connors, OC, 5:15.88. 200 freestyle relay: Oak Creek (C. Trask, G. Trask, Mudry, Ketterling). 100 backstroke: C. Trask, OC, 1:02.25. 100 breaststroke: Ketterling, OC, 1:07.64. 400 freestyle relay: Janesville Craig (Wojcik, Hundt, Van Tuyl, Witt), 3:55.18. At Oak Creek.
GYMNASTICS
Tuesday’s area summaries
Non-conference
SAUK PRAIRIE 118.575,
JANESVILLE PARKER 117.15
Balance beam: Runaas, JP, 8.000. Vault: Runaas, JP, 8.400. Uneven bars: Runaas, JP, 7.200. Floor exercise: Putnam, SP, 8.100; Bierman, JP, 8,100. All-around: Runaas, JP, 31,500. At Grand Avenue Elementary School, Prairie du Sac.
