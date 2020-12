Prep sports: Edgerton girls' stars go big in runaway victory over East Troy

Kate Fox Gunderson poured in 26 points and Sylvia Fox added 21 Monday night to lead the Edgerton girls basketball team to a 76-45 victory over host East Troy in a non-conference battle of Rock Valley Conference teams.

Carly Rebman added 12 points for the Crimson Tide (5-1), who went on a 47-25 run in the second half to break away from a 29-20 halftime lead.

East Troy (0-5) got 15 points from Emma Scurek.

Marshall 59, Franklin 53

The Cardinals (5-0) traveled to Milwaukee County and handled Division 1 Franklin a loss in its season opener.

Laura Nickel scored 15 of her 25 points in the first half, helping bring Marshall to a 28-28 tie, and Anna Lutz scored 14 of her 21 in the second half to help the Cardinals pull away.

Lake Mills 65, Lake Country Lutheran 45

Bella Pitta scored 15 points, Ava Wollin had 14 and Taylor Roughen 12 to lead the L-Cats (7-0) past the host Lightning (5-3) in Hartland. Wollin sank four of Lake Mills’ seven 3-pointers and scored 11 of her points to help the L-Cats open a 33-24 halftime lead.