Prep sports: Deven Magli delivers in the second half to lead DeForest boys past Sun Prairie

PREP SPORTS | FRIDAY'S AREA SUMMARIES
BOYS BASKETBALL
Friday’s area summaries
WIAA REGIONAL SEMIFINALS
DIVISION 1
Sectional 3
Regional 1
VERONA 66, WAUNAKEE 65
Verona*19*47*—*66
Waunakee*30*35*—*65
VERONA (fg ft-fta pts) — McCorkle 3 1-1 9, Kisting 1 0-0 3, Anderson 2 3-4 7, Mitchell 0 0-0 0, Krantz 1 3-4 5, Roddick 6 0-0 14, Farrell 3 0-0 8, Sherry 6 1-2 16, Jannusch 2 0-0 4, Poller 0 0-0 0, Rae 0 0-2 0. Totals 24 8-13 66.
WAUNAKEE — Nelson 7 1-1 16, Zibell 4 2-2 11, Driscoll 0 0-0 0, Fuhremann 5 0-2 11, Booker 1 0-0 2, Dotzler 1 4-6 6, Fischer 2 0-0 6, Lavold 0 0-0 0, Hughey 0 0-0 0, Vojtisek 0 0-2 0, Keller 5 3-6 13. Totals 25 10-19 65.
3-point goals: V 10 (Sherry 3, McCorkle 2, Roddick 2, Farrell 2, Kisting 1); W 5 (Fischer 2, Nelson 1, Zibell 1, Fuhrmann 1). Total fouls: V 22; W 17. Fouled out: Keller. At Baraboo.
DeFOREST 66, SUN PRAIRIE 51
Sun Prairie*26*25*—*51
DeForest*31*35*—*66
SUN PRAIRIE (fg ft-fta pts) — Hansen 2 0-0 6, Metz 1 0-0 3, Radlund 0 0-0 0, Murry 0 0-0 0, B. Olson 6 0-0 13, Carpenter 2 0-0 4, Houtakker 6 4-4 17, Ostrenga 3 2-2 8, Knade 0 0-0 0, P. Olson 0 0-0 0. Totals 20 6-6 51.
DeFOREST — Hawk 3 0-0 6, Grundahl 1 2-3 4, Weisbrod 6 3-3 16, Jansen 1 2-4 4, Fredrickson 2 2-2 6, Vandehey 1 0-0 3, Hausser 1 0-0 2, Magli 8 1-2 17, Hartig 2 2-4 8. Totals 25 12-18 66.
3-point goals: SP 5 (Hansen 2, Metz 1, B. Olson 1, Houtakker 1); D 4 (Hartig 2, Weisbrod 1, Vandehey 1). Total fouls: SP 19; D 10. Fouled out: None. At Baraboo.
Regional 2
Monona Grove 75, Milton 70
JANESVILLE PARKER 73, FORT ATKINSON 70 (ot)
Janesville Parker*25*34*14*—*73
Fort Atkinson*29*30*11*—*70
JANESVILLE PARKER (fg ft-fta pts) — Colisch 1 0-0 2; Baker 4 7-8 16; Cosson 4 1-2 9; Buchta 3 0-1 8; Wixen 2 1-2 6; Kees 5 0-0 11; Opperman 1 0-0 2; Evans 6 4-4 16. Totals 26 13-17 70.
FORT ATKINSON — Thompson 3 3-4 12; Delong 3 3-4 9; Conners 1 2-2 5; Hartwig 4 3-4 11; Naber 4 4-6 12; Weis 7 9-9 24. 22 24-29 73.
3-point goals: JP 5 (Thompson 3, Conners 1, Weis 1); FA 5 (Baker 1, Buchta 2, Wixen 1, Kees 1). Total fouls: JP 13; FA 19. Fouled out: Baker.
Sectional 2
Regional 3
BEAVER DAM 53, SLINGER 38
Slinger*21*17*—*38
Beaver Dam*26*27*—*53
SLINGER (fg ft-fta pts) — Loomans 0 0-2 0, Erdmann 7 1-1 16, Murray 4 0-2 9, Bingen 4 0-0 9, Springer 1 0-1 2, Beers 1 0-0 2. Totals 17 1-6 38.
BEAVER DAM — Bunkoske 2 2-2 7, Helbing 2 4-8 8, Kuhl 2 0-0 6, Soto 1 3-4 6, Sharkey 1 2-2 5, Abel 6 8-9 21. Totals 14 19-25 53.
3-point goals: S 3 (Erdmann 1, Murray 1, Bingen 1), BD 6 (Kuhl 2, Bunkoske 1, Soto 1, Sharkey 1, Abel 1). Total fouls: S 18, BD 12.
West Bend East 66, West Bend West 61
DIVISION 2
Sectional 3
Regional 1
WISCONSIN DELLS 62, PORTAGE 47
Portage*21*26*—*47
Wisconsin Dells*40*22*—*62
PORTAGE (fg ft-fta pts) — Mael 0 1-2 1, Brouette 2 0-0 6, Hensler 6 2-3 14, Roberts 6 5-6 18, Hooker 3 1-4 8 Totals 17 9-15 47.
WISCONSIN DELLS — M. Hoving 1 0-0 2, J. Knetter 1 0-0 3, Michalsky 3 1-2 7, Slack 4 0-0 12, Rockwell 6 4-8 17, Witt 6 2-5 15, Weiss 1 1-2 3, Nevar 1 1-2 3. Totals 23 9-19 62.
3-point goals: P 4 (Brouette 2, Roberts 1, Hooker 1); WD 7 (Slack 4, J. Knetter 1, Rockwell 1, Witt 1). Total fouls: P 14; WD 14.
Adams-Friendship 45, Mauston 44
Regional 2
MADISON EDGEWOOD 52, SAUK PRAIRIE 49
Madison Edgewood*24*28*—*52
Sauk Prairie*24*25*—*49
MADISON EDGEWOOD (fg ft-fta pts) — Trudgeon 2 0-0 6; Krantz 1 0-0 2; Newton 3 0-1 8; Regneir 2 0-0 5; S. Jimenez 6 4-5 18; Schenk 1 0-0 2; Thomas 0 1-2 1; Nwankwo 1 0-0 2; Clark 4 0-0 8. Totals 20 5-8 52.
SAUK PRAIRIE — Uselman 3 0-1 6; I. Breunig 4 0-1 9; L. Been 5 0-0 10; E. Breunig 3 0-0 6; Wilson 4 4-4 15; D. Breunig 1 1-4 3. Totals 20 5-10 49.
3-point goals: ME 7 (Trudgeon 2, Newton 2, S. Jimenez 2, Regneir); SP 4 (Wilson 3, I. Breunig). Total fouls: ME 12; SP 14.
McFARLAND 66, LODI 57
McFarland*31*35*—*66
Lodi*19*38*—*57
McFARLAND (fg ft-fta pts) — Nichols 1 0-0 2, Pavelec 5 8-8 22, Werwinski 2 5-7 10, Kes 2 5-8 10, Larson 2 2-4 6, Gillen 3 0-0 6, Chisholm 4 2-2 10. Totals 19 22-29 66.
LODI — Wendt 1 1-2 3, Traeder 11 1-3 26, Faust 0 2-4 2, Ring 2 3-3 8, Coddington 2 1-2 7, Lincoln 3 0-0 7, Lins 1 2-2 4. Totals 20 10-16 57.
3-point goals: M 6 (Pavelec 4, Werwinski 1, Kes 1); L 7 (Traeder 3, Coddington 2, Ring 1, Lincoln 1). Total fouls: M 17; L 23. Fouled out: Ring, Lincoln.
Regional 3
LAKE MILLS 55, WHITEWATER 36
Whitewater*20*16*—*36
Lake Mills*34*21*—*55
WHITEWATER (fg ft-fta pts) — Martin 2 1-2 5; Grosinske 4 0-2 9; Zimdars 2 0-0 5; Aron 1 0-0 2; Brown 3 0-0 8; Nichols 2 2-2 7.Totals 14 3-6 36.
LAKE MILLS — Stoddard 4 0-0 10; Foster 1 0-0 2; Retrum 5 0-0 10; Moen 6 0-2 12; Bender 8 1-1 21. Totals 23 1-4 55.
3-point goals: WW 5 (Grosinske 1, Zimdars 1, Brown 2, Nichols 1); LM 6 (Stoddard 2, Bender 4). Total fouls: WW 12; LM 8.
STOUGHTON 68, WAUPUN 42
Stoughton*31*37*—*68
Waupun*13*29*—*42
STOUGHTON (fg ft-fta pts) — Baidukas 1 0-1 3; McGee 3 3-4 9; Zwicki 1 1-1 5; Sproul 2 0-0 4; Benoy 1 0-0 3; Olson 1 0-0 2; Jaskulkae 1 0-0 2; L. Fernholz 7 2-7 17; T. Fernholz 7 0-0 20; Sislek 1 0-0 3. Totals 26 6-14 68.
WAUPUN — Bresser 1 0-0 2; Chicken 3 0-0 8; Ferris 1 0-2 2; Navis 1 1-2 4; Wiese 3 2-3 9; Smit 6 2-4 14; Steisel 1 0-0 3. Totals 16 5-11 42.
3-point goals: S 11 (Baidukas 1, Zwicki 1, Benoy 1, L. Fernholz 1, T. Fernholz 6, Sislek 1); W 5 (Hicken 2, Navis 1, Wiese 1, Steisel 1). Total fouls: S 19; W 15.
Regional 4
BELOIT TURNER 61, EDGERTON 56
Beloit Turner*22*39*—*61
Edgerton*19*37*—*56
BELOIT TURNER (fg ft-fta pts) — Revels 1 0-1 2; Burrows 3 4-5 13; Heldt 5 4-4 18; Giddley 4 0-0 12; Cain 4 1-2 12; Hoppe 2 0-0 4. Totals 19 9-12 61.
EDGERTON — Knauf 5 4-8 16; Jenny 3 11-14 18; D. Hanson 2 2-2 6; Coombs 2 0-1 5; Krause 0 2-2 2; Fox 4 1-2 9. Totals 16 20-29 56.
3-point goals: BT 14 (Giddley 4, Heldt 4, Burrows 3, Cain 3); E 4 (Knauf 2, Jenny, Coombs). Total fouls: BT 19; E 12. Fouled out: Revels, Cain.
MONROE 57, EVANSVILLE 44
Evansville*15*29*—*44
Monroe*29*28*—*57
EVANSVILLE (fg ft-fta pts) — Maves 2 0-0 5, Bahrs 1 0-0 3, Geske 2 0-0 5, Miller 5 0-1 12, Stencel 1 0-0 3, Howlett 0 1-2 1, Severson 2 2-2 6, Thompson 4 0-0 9. Totals 17 3-5 44.
MONROE — Leuzinger 3 4-5 10, Huschitt 1 2-2 5, Golembiewski 2 1-2 6, Meyer 4 4-11 12, Brukwicki 1 0-0 2, Matley 1 0-0 3, Bunker 1 0-0 2, Seagreaves 7 0-0 17. Totals 20 11-20 57.
3-point goals: V 7 (Miller 2, Maves 1, Bahrs 1, Geske 1, Stencel 1, Thompson 1); M 6 (Seagreaves 3, Matley 1, Golembiewski 1, Huschitt 1). Total fouls: V 18; M 14. Fouled out: Stencel.
DIVISION 3
Sectional 3
Regional 1
RICHLAND CENTER 62, RIVER VALLEY 54
River Valley*23*31*—*54
Richland Center*30*32*—*62
RIVER VALLEY (fg ft-fta pts) — Nachreiner 7 3-6 17; Hying 6 2-4 14; Gloudeman 2 1-1 5; Horton 6 1-3 15; Esser 0 3-4 3. Totals 21 10-17 54.
RICHLAND CENTER — Rizner 5 1-7 12; McDonald 2 4-6 10; Ellenson 2 0-0 5; Darling 3 5-10 12; Bosworth 1 2-4 4; Fogo 2 0-0 4; Keller 6 3-4 15. Totals 21 15-31 62.
3-point goals: RV 2 (Horton 2); RC 5 (McDonald 2, Rizner 1, Ellenson 1, Darling 1). Total fouls: RV 24; RC 18.
POYNETTE 55, VIROQUA 52
Viroqua*25*27*—*52
Poynette*25*30*—*55
VIROQUA (fg ft-fta pts) — Slack 3 2-4 9; Hubatch 2 0-0 4; Olson 1 0-0 2; Lotz 7 2-2 19; Conaway 1 0-0 3; Schneider 1 1-1 3; Oliver 5 0-0 12. Totals 20 5-7 52.
POYNETTE — K. Petersen 5 1-3 12; B. Chadwick 2 0-0 4; McCormick 2 1-2 6; Radewan 0 1-2 1; Feller 7 4-8 21; C. Petersen 3 5-7 11. Totals 19 12-22 55.
3-point goals: V 7 (Slack 1, Lotz 3, Conaway 1, Oliver 2); P 5 (K. Petersen 1, McCormick 1, Feller 3). Total fouls: V 20; P 13.
Regional 2
COLUMBUS 60, WATERTOWN LUTHER PREP 59 (ot)
Watertown Luther Prep*22*32*5* —*59
Columbus*23*31*6*—*60
WATERTOWN LUTHER PREP (fg ft-fta pts) — Shevey 2 0-0 6, Lawrenz 5 1-2 11, Balge 5 4-4 15, Guse 1 0-0 2, Koelpin 5 3-7 14, Montgomery 3 0-0 7, Fitzsimmons 0 3-5 3, Baumann 0 1-2 1, Totals 21 12-20 59.
COLUMBUS — Uttech 5 2-3 8, Colton Brunell 3 2-2 5, N. Cotter 0 0-2 0, W. Cotter 5 5-8 16, Caden Brunell 4 2-3 12, Fritz 2 0-0 4, Stauffacher 4 0-1 9, Selk 1 3-4 6. Totals 19 14-23 60.
3-point goals: WLP 5 (Shevey 2, Balge 1, Koelpin 1, Montgomery 1); C 8 (Caden Brunell 2, Uttech 2, Colton Brunell 1, Cotter 1, Stauffacher 1, Selk 1). Total fouls: WLP 19; C 13. Fouled out: Koelpin.
Hartland Lake Country Lutheran 81, Markesan 33
Regional 3
DARLINGTON 75, BELLEVILLE 61
Belleville*30*31*—*61
Darlington*33*42*—*75
NEW GLARUS 54, PRAIRIE DU CHIEN 38
Prairie du Chien*23*15*—*38
New Glarus*27*27*—*54
PRAIRIE DU CHIEN (fg ft-fta pts) — Oldenburg 2 2-6 7; Scott 1 0-0 3; Amundson 2 0-0 5; McCluskey 1 0-0 2; Olmstead 8 0-0 16; Martin 1 2-2 5. Totals 15 4-8 38.
NEW GLARUS — Streiff 3 0-1 7; Martinson 4 3-5 12; Parman 1 1-1 3; Schuett 1 1-2 4; Siegenthaler 3 0-0 8; Strok 3 0-0 6; Faber 2 2-3 6; Tollakson 0 0-1 0; 3 2-2 8. Totals 20 9-15 54.
3-point goals: PdC 4 (Oldenburg, Scott, Amundson, Martin); NG 5 (Siegenthaler 2, Streiff, Martinson, Schuett). Total fouls: PdC 14; NG 10.
Regional 4
LAKESIDE LUTHERAN 58, MARSHALL 54
Marshall*14*40*—*54
Lakeside Lutheran*22*36*—*58
MARSHALL (fg ft-fta pts) — Lutz 3 0-0 6; Frank 1 0-0 2; Ward 5 8-8 19; Denniston 5 2-4 17; Truschinski 4 2-5 10. Totals 18 12-17 54.
LAKESIDE LUTHERAN — Uttech 1 3-4 6; Veers 3 3-4 9; Miller 1 2-4 5; Vater 1 0-1 2; Olszewski 0 0-2 0; Main 2 0-0 4; Birkholz 8 6-9 23; Lauber 2 0-0 5; O’Donnell 1 2-5 4. Totals 19 16-29 58.
3-point goals: M 6 (Denniston 5, Ward); LL 4 (Birkholz, Lauber, Miller, Uttech). Total fouls: M 21; LL 19. Fouled out: Frank.
Delafield St. John’s NW 76, Brodhead 68
DIVISION 4
Sectional 4
Regional 1
FENNIMORE 67, WISCONSIN HEIGHTS 43
Wisconsin Heights*21*22*—*43
Fennimore*34*33*—*67
River Ridge 51, Boscobel 48
Regional 2
Cuba City 119, Orfordville Parkview 59
Mineral Point 51, Southwestern 48
Regional 3
RANDOLPH 90, WATERLOO 51
Waterloo*30*21*—*51
Randolph*40*50*—*90
WATERLOO (fg ft-fta pts) — Hager 1 0-2 2; Huebner 2 0-0 5; Tschanz 0 2-2 2; Wolff 5 0-4 12; Christenson 5 0-1 11; Hensler 1 0-0 3; Ritter 2 0-1 4; Wollin 2 0-0 5; Ring 1 2-2 4; Marshall 1 0-1 3, Totals 20 4-13 51.
RANDOLPH — Kohn 2 3-4 7; Heft 2 0-1 5; Tietz 2 2-2 6; Spors 1 0-0 3; Grieger 5 2-2 12; Hoffele 3 0-0 6; Alvin 11 4-6 26; Meredith 2 0-0 6; Paul 1 0-1 2; Zander 2 0-0 6; Nieman 4 0-0 8; Drews 1 0-0 3. Totals 36 11-16 90.
3-point goals: W 7 (Wolff 2, Huebner, Christenson, Hensler, Wollin, Marshall); R 7 (Zander 2, Meredith 2, Heft, Spors, Drews). Total fouls: W 17; R 13. At Cambridge.
DEERFIELD 57, DODGELAND 36
Dodgeland*17*19*—*36
Deerfield*30*27*—*57
DODGELAND (fg ft-fta pts) — Otte 2 3-7 7; Brugger 3 0-0 7; Nunez 3 0-1 6; Wielach 1 0-0 2; Fenner 3 2-2 10; Perez 1 0-1 2; Appenfeldt 1 0-3 2. Totals 14 5-16 36.
DEERFIELD — Lees 1 0-0 2; Bettenhauser 0 1-3 1; Mathwig 4 0-0 10; Fisher 8 19; Klade 3 2-4 8; Lasack 5 3-5 13; Kimmel 2 0-0 4. Totals 23 6-12 57.
3-point goals: Dod 3 (Brugger 1, Fenner 2); Deer 5 (Mathwig 2, Fisher 3). Total fouls: Dod 16; Deer 19. Fouled out: Otte. At Cambridge.
Sectional 4
Racine Prairie 89, Jackson Living Word Lutheran 49
Williams Bay 72, New Berlin Heritage Christian 57
DIVISION 5
Sectional 3
Regional 3
Wauzeka-Steuben 65, Potosi 51
North Crawford 49, Seneca 43
Regional 4
Royall 66, La Farge/Viroqua Youth Initiative 40
Highland 56, Ithaca 46
Sectional 4
Regional 1
Shullsburg 45, Belmont 35
Benton 57, Black Hawk 42
Regional 2
Monticello 67, Williams Bay Faith Christian 44
Barneveld 61, Albany 55
Regional 3
Hustisford 77, Fall River 35
Cambria-Friesland 68, Rio 56
WIAA REGIONAL FINALS
Today’s area schedule
DIVISION 1
Sectional 3
Verona (5-5) vs. DeForest (13-5), site TBA
Monona Grove (5-7) at Janesville Parker (17-8)
Sectional 2
West Bend East (9-14) at Beaver Dam (17-7)
DIVISION 2
Sectional 3
Madison Edgewood (11-12) vs. McFarland (8-4) at Sauk Prairie
Stoughton (4-5) at Lake Mills (20-5)
Beloit Turner (9-14) at Monroe (14-1)
DIVISION 3
Sectional 3
Poynette (11-8) at Richland Center (14-5)
Columbus (9-12) at Hartland Lake Country Lutheran (22-1)
New Glarus (16-8) at Darlington (19-4)
Lakeside Lutheran (19-4) vs. Delafield St. John’s NW (19-6)
DIVISION 4
Sectional 4
Deerfield (5-5) at Randolph (21-3)
GIRLS SWIMMING
Friday’s area summary
Non-conference
BELOIT MEMORIAL 100,
JANESVILLE PARKER/EVANSVILLE 70
200-yard medley relay: 1, Beloit (Sill, Prowse, Saladar, Jacobson), 1:59.93. 200 freestyle: 1, McCann, J, 2:11.16. 200 individual medley: 1, Sill, B, 2:14.75. 50 freestyle: 1, Burnett, B, :27.06. 100 butterfly: 1, Sitter, J, 1:08.82. 100 freestyle: 1, Burnett, B, 1:00.20. 500 freestyle: 1, Arambula-Etchell, J, 6:23.07. 200 freestyle relay: 1, Beloit (Jackson, Jacobson, Burnett, Thomas), 1:55.44. 100 backstroke: 1, Sill, B, :58.21. 100 breaststroke: 1, Prowse, B, 1:17.73. 400 freestyle relay: 1, Beloit (Sill, Jackson, Burnett, Prowse), 4:06.00. At Beloit Memorial.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
WIAA SECTIONAL FINALS
Today’s schedule
DIVISION 1
Verona (7-4) at Hartland Arrowhead (21-5), 4 p.m.
Germantown (26-1) at Kimberly (25-1), 4 p.m.
Hortonville (17-8) at Hudson (21-0), 7 p.m.
Milwaukee Divine Savior Holy Angels (16-8) at Franklin (14-5), 7 p.m.
DIVISION 2
McFarland (9-4) at Reedsburg (18-1), 7 p.m.
Freedom (25-1) at Green Bay Notre Dame (25-1), 1 p.m.
Onalaska (16-3) at Rice Lake (16-7), 1 p.m.
Milwaukee Pius XI (14-9) at New Berlin Eisenhower (23-4), 4 p.m.
DIVISION 3
Lake Mills (22-2) vs. Marshall (22-3) at Cambridge, 3 p.m.
St. Croix Falls (22-1) at La Crosse Aquinas (20-0), 1 p.m.
Amherst (14-7) at Westfield (19-5), 7 p.m.
Oostburg (23-3) at Howards Grove (23-1), 7 p.m.
DIVISION 4
Auburndale (18-4) at Bangor (18-2), 1 p.m.
Randolph (21-3) at Mishicot (17-2), 3 p.m.
Fennimore (15-7) at Mineral Point (15-5), 4 p.m.
Fall Creek (14-4) at Phillips (19-1), 7 p.m.
DIVISION 5
Albany (19-2) at Black Hawk (20-0), 1 p.m.
Wisconsin Rapids Assumption (13-8) at Wauzeka-Steuben (16-3), 1 p.m.
Athens (11-9) at Three Lakes (18-5), 4 p.m.
Chippewa Falls McDonell (11-3) at Prairie Farm (19-2), 4 p.m.
BOYS HOCKEY
WIAA STATE TOURNAMENT
Today’s finals
At South Wood County Rink, Wisconsin Rapids
DIVISION 2
Fond du Lac St. Mary Springs (25-2-0) vs. Superior (11-5-0) at South Wood County Rink, Wisconsin Rapids, 9:30 a.m.
DIVISION 1
Verona (16-6-0) vs. Hudson (20-3-0) at South Wood County Rink, Wisconsin Rapids, 2:30 p.m.
GIRLS HOCKEY
WIAA STATE TOURNAMENT
Today’s final
University School of Milwaukee co-op (18-3-0) vs. Chippewa Falls co-op (13-6-1) at South Wood County Rink, Wisconsin Rapids, 12:10 p.m.
GYMNASTICS
Today’s area schedule
DIVISION 1
Hartford sectional
Session 1, 9:30 a.m.: Lake Geneva Badger/Burlington, Kenosha Tremper co-op (ineligible for team competition), Watertown, Wilmot co-op.
Session 2, 1:30 p.m.: Brookfield East/Central, Hartford, Mequon Homestead, Oconomowoc, West Bend West.
DIVISION 2
Platteville sectional
Session 1, 9:30 a.m.: Baraboo, Dodgeville co-op, Markesan, Monona Grove, Mount Horeb.
Session 2, 1:15 p.m.: Platteville co-op, Reedsburg, River Valley/Barneveld, Sauk Prairie, Southwestern co-op, Waupun.
WRESTLING
WIAA STATE TEAM TOURNAMENT
Today’s schedule
(Seedings in parentheses)
DIVISION 1
At Kaukauna High School
Quarterfinals (11 a.m.)
Upper bracket: (4) Waunakee (4-1) vs. (5) Marshfield (9-2); (1) Kaukauna (10-0) vs. (8) Brookfield East (3-3)
Lower bracket: (2) Stoughton (4-1) vs. (7) Waterford (7-1); (3) Holmen (11-0) vs. (6) Slinger (12-1)
Semifinals (about 1 p.m.): Upper bracket quarterfinal winners meet; lower bracket quarterfinal winners meet
Final (about 3 p.m.): Semifinal winners meet
DIVISION 2
At Adams-Friendship High School
Semifinals (10:30 a.m.): (1) Amery (12-0) vs. (4) Kiel (5-2); (2) Prairie du Chien (9-3) vs. (3) Winneconne (9-3)
Final (20 minutes following last semifinal match): Semifinal winners meet
DIVISION 3
At Wausau West High School
Semifinals (10:30 a.m.): (1) Coleman (8-1) vs. (4) Cadott (10-1); (2) Mineral Point (6-0) vs. (3) Random Lake (11-2)
Final (about 1 p.m.): Semifinal winners meet