Prep sports: Deven Magli delivers in the second half to lead DeForest boys past Sun Prairie
PREP SPORTS

Prep sports: Deven Magli delivers in the second half to lead DeForest boys past Sun Prairie

Madison Edgewood boys basketball

Members of the Madison Edgewood boys basketball team celebrate Friday's regional win at Sauk Prairie.

 BROCK FRITZ/Capital Newspapers

Junior guard Deven Magli scored 15 of his 17 points in the second half Friday night to lead the DeForest boys basketball team to a 66-51 victory over Sun Prairie in a WIAA Division 1 regional semifinal in Baraboo.

Junior guard Max Weisbrod had 16 points for the second-seeded Norskies (13-5), who will meet Verona in a regional final on Saturday.

DeForest took a 31-26 halftime lead and used an 8-0 run to take a 47-34 lead in the second half.

Senior forward Drew Houttaker led Sun Prairie (5-6) with 17 points and junior Ben Olson added 13.

Monona Grove 75, Milton 70

At Fort Atkinson, Jordan Hibner scored 31 points, making 12 of 14 free throws in the second half and 14 of 16 in the game, to lead the Silver Eagles (5-7) past the Red Hawks (13-5).

Connor Bracken added 13 points and Lance Nelson 11 for the Silver Eagles, who took a 39-35 halftime lead. Milton’s Jack Campion scored 20 of his 31 points in the first half and Tommy Widner added 16.

Janesville Parker 73, Fort Atkinson 70 (OT)

Brenden Weis scored 20 points during regulation and added four in overtime as the Vikings (17-8) secured a regional semifinal victory over the Blackhawks (9-6).

Fort Atkinson’s Logan Kees sank a 3-pointer at the end of regulation to tie the score at 59. Ethan Thompson added two 3-pointers and a free throw in the extra period to finish with 12 points for Parker.

Beaver Dam 53, Slinger 38

the Golden Beavers (17-7) opened a 26-21 halftime lead and held the Owls (7-17) to 17 second-half points to advance. Nate Abel scored 21 points to lead Beaver Dam. Derek Erdmann scored 16 for Slinger.

Edgewood 52, Sauk Prairie 49

In a Division 2 regional semifinal, the visiting Crusaders (11-12) outscored the Eagles (10-7) in the second half 28-25 to break away from a halftime tie. Isandro Jimenez led the way for Edgewood, scoring 13 of his 18 points in the second half. Brandt Wilson put up 15 for Sauk Prairie.

McFarland 66, Lodi 57

The Spartans (8-4) shot 13 more free throws than the Blue Devils (9-9), and made 12 more in total. Pete Pavelec led McFarland with 22 points. Lodi’s Trey Traeder scored 20 of his game-high 26 points in the second half.

Wisconsin Dells 62, Portage 47

The host Chiefs (14-1) took a 40-21 halftime lead on their way past the Warriors (7-17). Jacob Rockwell led seventh-ranked Wisconsin Dells, scoring 12 of his 17 points in the first half. Cooper Roberts scored 18 for Portage.

Lake Mills 55, Whitewater 36

Charlie Bender scored 18 of his 21 points in the first half to give the eighth-ranked L-Cats (20-5) a 34-20 lead over the visiting Whippets (8-12). Adam Moen totaled 12 points for Lake Mills.

Stoughton 68, Waupun 42

Ty Fernholz scored 11 of his 20 points in the second half to give the visiting Vikings (4-5) a victory over the Warriors (7-13). Luke Fernholz had 17 points for Stoughton. Rhyer Smit led Waupun with 14.

Beloit Turner 61, Edgerton 56

The visiting Trojans (9-14) upset the Crimson Tide (20-5), the 10th-ranked team in Division 2. Konner Gidley and David Helt each made four 3-point baskets, and Daniel Burrows and Donovhan Cain each made three. Heldt led the way for Turner, scoring 12 of his 18 points in the second half. Clayton Jenny had 18 for Edgerton.

Richland Center 62, River Valley 54

In a Division 3 regional semifinal, the 10th-ranked Hornets (14-5) built a seven-point halftime lead to get past the visiting Blackhawks (5-13). Wes Keller led a trio of double-figure scorers for Richland Center with 15 points. River Valley got 17 from Tyler Nachreiner, 15 from Ayden Horton and 14 from Preston Hying.

Poynette 55, Viroqua 52

Nik Feller scored 13 of his 21 points in the first half for the Pumas (11-8), and Kelby Petersen added eight in the second for Poynette. Jacob Lotz tallied nine in the first half and 10 in the second for the visiting Blackhawks (7-9). Kamden Oliver added 10 of his 12 points in the second for Viroqua.

Columbus 60, Luther Prep 59 (OT)

Will Cotter scored 12 of his 16 points in the second half for the host Cardinals (9-12), and added two in overtime to help secure a victory over the Phoenix (6-14). Tom Balge and Thomas Koelpin scored 15 and 14 points, respectively, in Luther Prep’s 32-point second half.

Darlington 75, Belleville 61

The host Redbirds (19-4), ranked eighth in Division 3, coasted past the visiting Wildcats (9-12).

New Glarus 54, Prairie du Chien 38

Senior Mason Martinson of the host Glarner Knights (16-8) became the fourth player in school history to reach 1,000 career points, leading a win over the Blackhawks (7-10). Over the final nine minutes of the first half and the first nine minutes of the second half, New Glarus outscored Prairie du Chien 29-13. Martinson finished with 12 points.

Lakeside Lutheran 58, Marshall 54

The host Warriors (19-4), ranked ninth in WIAA Division 3, avoided the upset against the Cardinals (16-8). After scoring just 14 points in the first half, Marshall outscored Lakeside 40-36 in the second. Levi Birkholz finished with 23 points to lead the Warriors. Craig Ward had 19 for the Cardinals.

Randolph 90, Waterloo 51

In a Division 4 regional semifinal, the host Rockets (21-3), ranked ninth in WIAA Division 4, went on a 50-21 scoring run in the second half against the Pirates (4-20). Eugene Wolff led Waterloo with 12 points.

Fennimore 67, Wisconsin Heights 43

The Golden Eagles (15-5), tied for 11th in the latest Division 4 state rankings, defeated the visiting Vanguards (6-10).

Deerfield 57, Dodgeland 36

Cal Fisher scored 11 of his 19 points in the first half to give the Demons (5-5) a 30-17 lead over the Trojans (7-14). Dayton Lasack added 13 for Deerfield. Dilan Fenner led Dodgeland with 10 points.

PREP SPORTS | FRIDAY'S AREA SUMMARIES

BOYS BASKETBALL

Friday’s area summaries

WIAA REGIONAL SEMIFINALS

DIVISION 1

Sectional 3

Regional 1

VERONA 66, WAUNAKEE 65

Verona*19*47*—*66

Waunakee*30*35*—*65

VERONA (fg ft-fta pts) — McCorkle 3 1-1 9, Kisting 1 0-0 3, Anderson 2 3-4 7, Mitchell 0 0-0 0, Krantz 1 3-4 5, Roddick 6 0-0 14, Farrell 3 0-0 8, Sherry 6 1-2 16, Jannusch 2 0-0 4, Poller 0 0-0 0, Rae 0 0-2 0. Totals 24 8-13 66.

WAUNAKEE — Nelson 7 1-1 16, Zibell 4 2-2 11, Driscoll 0 0-0 0, Fuhremann 5 0-2 11, Booker 1 0-0 2, Dotzler 1 4-6 6, Fischer 2 0-0 6, Lavold 0 0-0 0, Hughey 0 0-0 0, Vojtisek 0 0-2 0, Keller 5 3-6 13. Totals 25 10-19 65.

3-point goals: V 10 (Sherry 3, McCorkle 2, Roddick 2, Farrell 2, Kisting 1); W 5 (Fischer 2, Nelson 1, Zibell 1, Fuhrmann 1). Total fouls: V 22; W 17. Fouled out: Keller. At Baraboo.

DeFOREST 66, SUN PRAIRIE 51

Sun Prairie*26*25*—*51

DeForest*31*35*—*66

SUN PRAIRIE (fg ft-fta pts) — Hansen 2 0-0 6, Metz 1 0-0 3, Radlund 0 0-0 0, Murry 0 0-0 0, B. Olson 6 0-0 13, Carpenter 2 0-0 4, Houtakker 6 4-4 17, Ostrenga 3 2-2 8, Knade 0 0-0 0, P. Olson 0 0-0 0. Totals 20 6-6 51.

DeFOREST — Hawk 3 0-0 6, Grundahl 1 2-3 4, Weisbrod 6 3-3 16, Jansen 1 2-4 4, Fredrickson 2 2-2 6, Vandehey 1 0-0 3, Hausser 1 0-0 2, Magli 8 1-2 17, Hartig 2 2-4 8. Totals 25 12-18 66.

3-point goals: SP 5 (Hansen 2, Metz 1, B. Olson 1, Houtakker 1); D 4 (Hartig 2, Weisbrod 1, Vandehey 1). Total fouls: SP 19; D 10. Fouled out: None. At Baraboo.

Regional 2

Monona Grove 75, Milton 70

JANESVILLE PARKER 73, FORT ATKINSON 70 (ot)

Janesville Parker*25*34*14*—*73

Fort Atkinson*29*30*11*—*70

JANESVILLE PARKER (fg ft-fta pts) — Colisch 1 0-0 2; Baker 4 7-8 16; Cosson 4 1-2 9; Buchta 3 0-1 8; Wixen 2 1-2 6; Kees 5 0-0 11; Opperman 1 0-0 2; Evans 6 4-4 16. Totals 26 13-17 70.

FORT ATKINSON — Thompson 3 3-4 12; Delong 3 3-4 9; Conners 1 2-2 5; Hartwig 4 3-4 11; Naber 4 4-6 12; Weis 7 9-9 24. 22 24-29 73.

3-point goals: JP 5 (Thompson 3, Conners 1, Weis 1); FA 5 (Baker 1, Buchta 2, Wixen 1, Kees 1). Total fouls: JP 13; FA 19. Fouled out: Baker.

Sectional 2

Regional 3

BEAVER DAM 53, SLINGER 38

Slinger*21*17*—*38

Beaver Dam*26*27*—*53

SLINGER (fg ft-fta pts) — Loomans 0 0-2 0, Erdmann 7 1-1 16, Murray 4 0-2 9, Bingen 4 0-0 9, Springer 1 0-1 2, Beers 1 0-0 2. Totals 17 1-6 38.

BEAVER DAM — Bunkoske 2 2-2 7, Helbing 2 4-8 8, Kuhl 2 0-0 6, Soto 1 3-4 6, Sharkey 1 2-2 5, Abel 6 8-9 21. Totals 14 19-25 53.

3-point goals: S 3 (Erdmann 1, Murray 1, Bingen 1), BD 6 (Kuhl 2, Bunkoske 1, Soto 1, Sharkey 1, Abel 1). Total fouls: S 18, BD 12.

West Bend East 66, West Bend West 61

DIVISION 2

Sectional 3

Regional 1

WISCONSIN DELLS 62, PORTAGE 47

Portage*21*26*—*47

Wisconsin Dells*40*22*—*62

PORTAGE (fg ft-fta pts) — Mael 0 1-2 1, Brouette 2 0-0 6, Hensler 6 2-3 14, Roberts 6 5-6 18, Hooker 3 1-4 8 Totals 17 9-15 47.

WISCONSIN DELLS — M. Hoving 1 0-0 2, J. Knetter 1 0-0 3, Michalsky 3 1-2 7, Slack 4 0-0 12, Rockwell 6 4-8 17, Witt 6 2-5 15, Weiss 1 1-2 3, Nevar 1 1-2 3. Totals 23 9-19 62.

3-point goals: P 4 (Brouette 2, Roberts 1, Hooker 1); WD 7 (Slack 4, J. Knetter 1, Rockwell 1, Witt 1). Total fouls: P 14; WD 14.

Adams-Friendship 45, Mauston 44

Regional 2

MADISON EDGEWOOD 52, SAUK PRAIRIE 49

Madison Edgewood*24*28*—*52

Sauk Prairie*24*25*—*49

MADISON EDGEWOOD (fg ft-fta pts) — Trudgeon 2 0-0 6; Krantz 1 0-0 2; Newton 3 0-1 8; Regneir 2 0-0 5; S. Jimenez 6 4-5 18; Schenk 1 0-0 2; Thomas 0 1-2 1; Nwankwo 1 0-0 2; Clark 4 0-0 8. Totals 20 5-8 52.

SAUK PRAIRIE — Uselman 3 0-1 6; I. Breunig 4 0-1 9; L. Been 5 0-0 10; E. Breunig 3 0-0 6; Wilson 4 4-4 15; D. Breunig 1 1-4 3. Totals 20 5-10 49.

3-point goals: ME 7 (Trudgeon 2, Newton 2, S. Jimenez 2, Regneir); SP 4 (Wilson 3, I. Breunig). Total fouls: ME 12; SP 14.

McFARLAND 66, LODI 57

McFarland*31*35*—*66

Lodi*19*38*—*57

McFARLAND (fg ft-fta pts) — Nichols 1 0-0 2, Pavelec 5 8-8 22, Werwinski 2 5-7 10, Kes 2 5-8 10, Larson 2 2-4 6, Gillen 3 0-0 6, Chisholm 4 2-2 10. Totals 19 22-29 66.

LODI — Wendt 1 1-2 3, Traeder 11 1-3 26, Faust 0 2-4 2, Ring 2 3-3 8, Coddington 2 1-2 7, Lincoln 3 0-0 7, Lins 1 2-2 4. Totals 20 10-16 57.

3-point goals: M 6 (Pavelec 4, Werwinski 1, Kes 1); L 7 (Traeder 3, Coddington 2, Ring 1, Lincoln 1). Total fouls: M 17; L 23. Fouled out: Ring, Lincoln.

Regional 3

LAKE MILLS 55, WHITEWATER 36

Whitewater*20*16*—*36

Lake Mills*34*21*—*55

WHITEWATER (fg ft-fta pts) — Martin 2 1-2 5; Grosinske 4 0-2 9; Zimdars 2 0-0 5; Aron 1 0-0 2; Brown 3 0-0 8; Nichols 2 2-2 7.Totals 14 3-6 36.

LAKE MILLS — Stoddard 4 0-0 10; Foster 1 0-0 2; Retrum 5 0-0 10; Moen 6 0-2 12; Bender 8 1-1 21. Totals 23 1-4 55.

3-point goals: WW 5 (Grosinske 1, Zimdars 1, Brown 2, Nichols 1); LM 6 (Stoddard 2, Bender 4). Total fouls: WW 12; LM 8.

STOUGHTON 68, WAUPUN 42

Stoughton*31*37*—*68

Waupun*13*29*—*42

STOUGHTON (fg ft-fta pts) — Baidukas 1 0-1 3; McGee 3 3-4 9; Zwicki 1 1-1 5; Sproul 2 0-0 4; Benoy 1 0-0 3; Olson 1 0-0 2; Jaskulkae 1 0-0 2; L. Fernholz 7 2-7 17; T. Fernholz 7 0-0 20; Sislek 1 0-0 3. Totals 26 6-14 68.

WAUPUN — Bresser 1 0-0 2; Chicken 3 0-0 8; Ferris 1 0-2 2; Navis 1 1-2 4; Wiese 3 2-3 9; Smit 6 2-4 14; Steisel 1 0-0 3. Totals 16 5-11 42.

3-point goals: S 11 (Baidukas 1, Zwicki 1, Benoy 1, L. Fernholz 1, T. Fernholz 6, Sislek 1); W 5 (Hicken 2, Navis 1, Wiese 1, Steisel 1). Total fouls: S 19; W 15.

Regional 4

BELOIT TURNER 61, EDGERTON 56

Beloit Turner*22*39*—*61

Edgerton*19*37*—*56

BELOIT TURNER (fg ft-fta pts) — Revels 1 0-1 2; Burrows 3 4-5 13; Heldt 5 4-4 18; Giddley 4 0-0 12; Cain 4 1-2 12; Hoppe 2 0-0 4. Totals 19 9-12 61.

EDGERTON — Knauf 5 4-8 16; Jenny 3 11-14 18; D. Hanson 2 2-2 6; Coombs 2 0-1 5; Krause 0 2-2 2; Fox 4 1-2 9. Totals 16 20-29 56.

3-point goals: BT 14 (Giddley 4, Heldt 4, Burrows 3, Cain 3); E 4 (Knauf 2, Jenny, Coombs). Total fouls: BT 19; E 12. Fouled out: Revels, Cain.

MONROE 57, EVANSVILLE 44

Evansville*15*29*—*44

Monroe*29*28*—*57

EVANSVILLE (fg ft-fta pts) — Maves 2 0-0 5, Bahrs 1 0-0 3, Geske 2 0-0 5, Miller 5 0-1 12, Stencel 1 0-0 3, Howlett 0 1-2 1, Severson 2 2-2 6, Thompson 4 0-0 9. Totals 17 3-5 44.

MONROE — Leuzinger 3 4-5 10, Huschitt 1 2-2 5, Golembiewski 2 1-2 6, Meyer 4 4-11 12, Brukwicki 1 0-0 2, Matley 1 0-0 3, Bunker 1 0-0 2, Seagreaves 7 0-0 17. Totals 20 11-20 57.

3-point goals: V 7 (Miller 2, Maves 1, Bahrs 1, Geske 1, Stencel 1, Thompson 1); M 6 (Seagreaves 3, Matley 1, Golembiewski 1, Huschitt 1). Total fouls: V 18; M 14. Fouled out: Stencel.

DIVISION 3

Sectional 3

Regional 1

RICHLAND CENTER 62, RIVER VALLEY 54

River Valley*23*31*—*54

Richland Center*30*32*—*62

RIVER VALLEY (fg ft-fta pts) — Nachreiner 7 3-6 17; Hying 6 2-4 14; Gloudeman 2 1-1 5; Horton 6 1-3 15; Esser 0 3-4 3. Totals 21 10-17 54.

RICHLAND CENTER — Rizner 5 1-7 12; McDonald 2 4-6 10; Ellenson 2 0-0 5; Darling 3 5-10 12; Bosworth 1 2-4 4; Fogo 2 0-0 4; Keller 6 3-4 15. Totals 21 15-31 62.

3-point goals: RV 2 (Horton 2); RC 5 (McDonald 2, Rizner 1, Ellenson 1, Darling 1). Total fouls: RV 24; RC 18.

POYNETTE 55, VIROQUA 52

Viroqua*25*27*—*52

Poynette*25*30*—*55

VIROQUA (fg ft-fta pts) — Slack 3 2-4 9; Hubatch 2 0-0 4; Olson 1 0-0 2; Lotz 7 2-2 19; Conaway 1 0-0 3; Schneider 1 1-1 3; Oliver 5 0-0 12. Totals 20 5-7 52.

POYNETTE — K. Petersen 5 1-3 12; B. Chadwick 2 0-0 4; McCormick 2 1-2 6; Radewan 0 1-2 1; Feller 7 4-8 21; C. Petersen 3 5-7 11. Totals 19 12-22 55.

3-point goals: V 7 (Slack 1, Lotz 3, Conaway 1, Oliver 2); P 5 (K. Petersen 1, McCormick 1, Feller 3). Total fouls: V 20; P 13.

Regional 2

COLUMBUS 60, WATERTOWN LUTHER PREP 59 (ot)

Watertown Luther Prep*22*32*5* —*59

Columbus*23*31*6*—*60

WATERTOWN LUTHER PREP (fg ft-fta pts) — Shevey 2 0-0 6, Lawrenz 5 1-2 11, Balge 5 4-4 15, Guse 1 0-0 2, Koelpin 5 3-7 14, Montgomery 3 0-0 7, Fitzsimmons 0 3-5 3, Baumann 0 1-2 1, Totals 21 12-20 59.

COLUMBUS — Uttech 5 2-3 8, Colton Brunell 3 2-2 5, N. Cotter 0 0-2 0, W. Cotter 5 5-8 16, Caden Brunell 4 2-3 12, Fritz 2 0-0 4, Stauffacher 4 0-1 9, Selk 1 3-4 6. Totals 19 14-23 60.

3-point goals: WLP 5 (Shevey 2, Balge 1, Koelpin 1, Montgomery 1); C 8 (Caden Brunell 2, Uttech 2, Colton Brunell 1, Cotter 1, Stauffacher 1, Selk 1). Total fouls: WLP 19; C 13. Fouled out: Koelpin.

Hartland Lake Country Lutheran 81, Markesan 33

Regional 3

DARLINGTON 75, BELLEVILLE 61

Belleville*30*31*—*61

Darlington*33*42*—*75

NEW GLARUS 54, PRAIRIE DU CHIEN 38

Prairie du Chien*23*15*—*38

New Glarus*27*27*—*54

PRAIRIE DU CHIEN (fg ft-fta pts) — Oldenburg 2 2-6 7; Scott 1 0-0 3; Amundson 2 0-0 5; McCluskey 1 0-0 2; Olmstead 8 0-0 16; Martin 1 2-2 5. Totals 15 4-8 38.

NEW GLARUS — Streiff 3 0-1 7; Martinson 4 3-5 12; Parman 1 1-1 3; Schuett 1 1-2 4; Siegenthaler 3 0-0 8; Strok 3 0-0 6; Faber 2 2-3 6; Tollakson 0 0-1 0; 3 2-2 8. Totals 20 9-15 54.

3-point goals: PdC 4 (Oldenburg, Scott, Amundson, Martin); NG 5 (Siegenthaler 2, Streiff, Martinson, Schuett). Total fouls: PdC 14; NG 10.

Regional 4

LAKESIDE LUTHERAN 58, MARSHALL 54

Marshall*14*40*—*54

Lakeside Lutheran*22*36*—*58

MARSHALL (fg ft-fta pts) — Lutz 3 0-0 6; Frank 1 0-0 2; Ward 5 8-8 19; Denniston 5 2-4 17; Truschinski 4 2-5 10. Totals 18 12-17 54.

LAKESIDE LUTHERAN — Uttech 1 3-4 6; Veers 3 3-4 9; Miller 1 2-4 5; Vater 1 0-1 2; Olszewski 0 0-2 0; Main 2 0-0 4; Birkholz 8 6-9 23; Lauber 2 0-0 5; O’Donnell 1 2-5 4. Totals 19 16-29 58.

3-point goals: M 6 (Denniston 5, Ward); LL 4 (Birkholz, Lauber, Miller, Uttech). Total fouls: M 21; LL 19. Fouled out: Frank.

Delafield St. John’s NW 76, Brodhead 68

DIVISION 4

Sectional 4

Regional 1

FENNIMORE 67, WISCONSIN HEIGHTS 43

Wisconsin Heights*21*22*—*43

Fennimore*34*33*—*67

River Ridge 51, Boscobel 48

Regional 2

Cuba City 119, Orfordville Parkview 59

Mineral Point 51, Southwestern 48

Regional 3

RANDOLPH 90, WATERLOO 51

Waterloo*30*21*—*51

Randolph*40*50*—*90

WATERLOO (fg ft-fta pts) — Hager 1 0-2 2; Huebner 2 0-0 5; Tschanz 0 2-2 2; Wolff 5 0-4 12; Christenson 5 0-1 11; Hensler 1 0-0 3; Ritter 2 0-1 4; Wollin 2 0-0 5; Ring 1 2-2 4; Marshall 1 0-1 3, Totals 20 4-13 51.

RANDOLPH — Kohn 2 3-4 7; Heft 2 0-1 5; Tietz 2 2-2 6; Spors 1 0-0 3; Grieger 5 2-2 12; Hoffele 3 0-0 6; Alvin 11 4-6 26; Meredith 2 0-0 6; Paul 1 0-1 2; Zander 2 0-0 6; Nieman 4 0-0 8; Drews 1 0-0 3. Totals 36 11-16 90.

3-point goals: W 7 (Wolff 2, Huebner, Christenson, Hensler, Wollin, Marshall); R 7 (Zander 2, Meredith 2, Heft, Spors, Drews). Total fouls: W 17; R 13. At Cambridge.

DEERFIELD 57, DODGELAND 36

Dodgeland*17*19*—*36

Deerfield*30*27*—*57

DODGELAND (fg ft-fta pts) — Otte 2 3-7 7; Brugger 3 0-0 7; Nunez 3 0-1 6; Wielach 1 0-0 2; Fenner 3 2-2 10; Perez 1 0-1 2; Appenfeldt 1 0-3 2. Totals 14 5-16 36.

DEERFIELD — Lees 1 0-0 2; Bettenhauser 0 1-3 1; Mathwig 4 0-0 10; Fisher 8 19; Klade 3 2-4 8; Lasack 5 3-5 13; Kimmel 2 0-0 4. Totals 23 6-12 57.

3-point goals: Dod 3 (Brugger 1, Fenner 2); Deer 5 (Mathwig 2, Fisher 3). Total fouls: Dod 16; Deer 19. Fouled out: Otte. At Cambridge.

Sectional 4

Racine Prairie 89, Jackson Living Word Lutheran 49

Williams Bay 72, New Berlin Heritage Christian 57

DIVISION 5

Sectional 3

Regional 3

Wauzeka-Steuben 65, Potosi 51

North Crawford 49, Seneca 43

Regional 4

Royall 66, La Farge/Viroqua Youth Initiative 40

Highland 56, Ithaca 46

Sectional 4

Regional 1

Shullsburg 45, Belmont 35

Benton 57, Black Hawk 42

Regional 2

Monticello 67, Williams Bay Faith Christian 44

Barneveld 61, Albany 55

Regional 3

Hustisford 77, Fall River 35

Cambria-Friesland 68, Rio 56

WIAA REGIONAL FINALS

Today’s area schedule

DIVISION 1

Sectional 3

Verona (5-5) vs. DeForest (13-5), site TBA

Monona Grove (5-7) at Janesville Parker (17-8)

Sectional 2

West Bend East (9-14) at Beaver Dam (17-7)

DIVISION 2

Sectional 3

Madison Edgewood (11-12) vs. McFarland (8-4) at Sauk Prairie

Stoughton (4-5) at Lake Mills (20-5)

Beloit Turner (9-14) at Monroe (14-1)

DIVISION 3

Sectional 3

Poynette (11-8) at Richland Center (14-5)

Columbus (9-12) at Hartland Lake Country Lutheran (22-1)

New Glarus (16-8) at Darlington (19-4)

Lakeside Lutheran (19-4) vs. Delafield St. John’s NW (19-6)

DIVISION 4

Sectional 4

Deerfield (5-5) at Randolph (21-3)

GIRLS SWIMMING

Friday’s area summary

Non-conference

BELOIT MEMORIAL 100,

JANESVILLE PARKER/EVANSVILLE 70

200-yard medley relay: 1, Beloit (Sill, Prowse, Saladar, Jacobson), 1:59.93. 200 freestyle: 1, McCann, J, 2:11.16. 200 individual medley: 1, Sill, B, 2:14.75. 50 freestyle: 1, Burnett, B, :27.06. 100 butterfly: 1, Sitter, J, 1:08.82. 100 freestyle: 1, Burnett, B, 1:00.20. 500 freestyle: 1, Arambula-Etchell, J, 6:23.07. 200 freestyle relay: 1, Beloit (Jackson, Jacobson, Burnett, Thomas), 1:55.44. 100 backstroke: 1, Sill, B, :58.21. 100 breaststroke: 1, Prowse, B, 1:17.73. 400 freestyle relay: 1, Beloit (Sill, Jackson, Burnett, Prowse), 4:06.00. At Beloit Memorial.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

WIAA SECTIONAL FINALS

Today’s schedule

DIVISION 1

Verona (7-4) at Hartland Arrowhead (21-5), 4 p.m.

Germantown (26-1) at Kimberly (25-1), 4 p.m.

Hortonville (17-8) at Hudson (21-0), 7 p.m.

Milwaukee Divine Savior Holy Angels (16-8) at Franklin (14-5), 7 p.m.

DIVISION 2

McFarland (9-4) at Reedsburg (18-1), 7 p.m.

Freedom (25-1) at Green Bay Notre Dame (25-1), 1 p.m.

Onalaska (16-3) at Rice Lake (16-7), 1 p.m.

Milwaukee Pius XI (14-9) at New Berlin Eisenhower (23-4), 4 p.m.

DIVISION 3

Lake Mills (22-2) vs. Marshall (22-3) at Cambridge, 3 p.m.

St. Croix Falls (22-1) at La Crosse Aquinas (20-0), 1 p.m.

Amherst (14-7) at Westfield (19-5), 7 p.m.

Oostburg (23-3) at Howards Grove (23-1), 7 p.m.

DIVISION 4

Auburndale (18-4) at Bangor (18-2), 1 p.m.

Randolph (21-3) at Mishicot (17-2), 3 p.m.

Fennimore (15-7) at Mineral Point (15-5), 4 p.m.

Fall Creek (14-4) at Phillips (19-1), 7 p.m.

DIVISION 5

Albany (19-2) at Black Hawk (20-0), 1 p.m.

Wisconsin Rapids Assumption (13-8) at Wauzeka-Steuben (16-3), 1 p.m.

Athens (11-9) at Three Lakes (18-5), 4 p.m.

Chippewa Falls McDonell (11-3) at Prairie Farm (19-2), 4 p.m.

BOYS HOCKEY

WIAA STATE TOURNAMENT

Today’s finals

At South Wood County Rink, Wisconsin Rapids

DIVISION 2

Fond du Lac St. Mary Springs (25-2-0) vs. Superior (11-5-0) at South Wood County Rink, Wisconsin Rapids, 9:30 a.m.

DIVISION 1

Verona (16-6-0) vs. Hudson (20-3-0) at South Wood County Rink, Wisconsin Rapids, 2:30 p.m.

GIRLS HOCKEY

WIAA STATE TOURNAMENT

Today’s final

University School of Milwaukee co-op (18-3-0) vs. Chippewa Falls co-op (13-6-1) at South Wood County Rink, Wisconsin Rapids, 12:10 p.m.

GYMNASTICS

Today’s area schedule

DIVISION 1

Hartford sectional

Session 1, 9:30 a.m.: Lake Geneva Badger/Burlington, Kenosha Tremper co-op (ineligible for team competition), Watertown, Wilmot co-op.

Session 2, 1:30 p.m.: Brookfield East/Central, Hartford, Mequon Homestead, Oconomowoc, West Bend West.

DIVISION 2

Platteville sectional

Session 1, 9:30 a.m.: Baraboo, Dodgeville co-op, Markesan, Monona Grove, Mount Horeb.

Session 2, 1:15 p.m.: Platteville co-op, Reedsburg, River Valley/Barneveld, Sauk Prairie, Southwestern co-op, Waupun.

WRESTLING

WIAA STATE TEAM TOURNAMENT

Today’s schedule

(Seedings in parentheses)

DIVISION 1

At Kaukauna High School

Quarterfinals (11 a.m.)

Upper bracket: (4) Waunakee (4-1) vs. (5) Marshfield (9-2); (1) Kaukauna (10-0) vs. (8) Brookfield East (3-3)

Lower bracket: (2) Stoughton (4-1) vs. (7) Waterford (7-1); (3) Holmen (11-0) vs. (6) Slinger (12-1)

Semifinals (about 1 p.m.): Upper bracket quarterfinal winners meet; lower bracket quarterfinal winners meet

Final (about 3 p.m.): Semifinal winners meet

DIVISION 2

At Adams-Friendship High School

Semifinals (10:30 a.m.): (1) Amery (12-0) vs. (4) Kiel (5-2); (2) Prairie du Chien (9-3) vs. (3) Winneconne (9-3)

Final (20 minutes following last semifinal match): Semifinal winners meet

DIVISION 3

At Wausau West High School

Semifinals (10:30 a.m.): (1) Coleman (8-1) vs. (4) Cadott (10-1); (2) Mineral Point (6-0) vs. (3) Random Lake (11-2)

Final (about 1 p.m.): Semifinal winners meet

