Prep sports: Deven Magli delivers in the second half to lead DeForest boys past Sun Prairie

In a Division 3 regional semifinal, the 10th-ranked Hornets (14-5) built a seven-point halftime lead to get past the visiting Blackhawks (5-13). Wes Keller led a trio of double-figure scorers for Richland Center with 15 points. River Valley got 17 from Tyler Nachreiner, 15 from Ayden Horton and 14 from Preston Hying.

Poynette 55, Viroqua 52

Nik Feller scored 13 of his 21 points in the first half for the Pumas (11-8), and Kelby Petersen added eight in the second for Poynette. Jacob Lotz tallied nine in the first half and 10 in the second for the visiting Blackhawks (7-9). Kamden Oliver added 10 of his 12 points in the second for Viroqua.

Columbus 60, Luther Prep 59 (OT)

Will Cotter scored 12 of his 16 points in the second half for the host Cardinals (9-12), and added two in overtime to help secure a victory over the Phoenix (6-14). Tom Balge and Thomas Koelpin scored 15 and 14 points, respectively, in Luther Prep’s 32-point second half.

Darlington 75, Belleville 61