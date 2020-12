Prep sports:Craig Ward, Reid Truschinski help Marshall boys hang on against Lakeside Lutheran

The Marshall boys basketball team opened a double-digit halftime lead over Lakeside Lutheran on Friday night, but the Cardinals had to hang on late to pull out a 55-52 victory in non-conference play.

Craig Ward totaled 23 points and Reid Truschinski 19 for the Cardinals (2-1), who took a 28-18 halftime lead but gave up 34 second-half points.

Levi Birkholz scored 17 points and Trey Lauber 10 for Lakeside (1-2), which shaved its deficit with 14-for-18 shooting from the free throw line.

Madison Edgewood 82, Baraboo 61

The Crusaders (2-1) took down the Thunderbirds (0-4) on the road behind 14 3-pointers.

Sano Jimenez made five 3-pointers and scored 21 points for Madison Edgewood.

Baraboo’s Gabe McReynolds led all scorers with 22 points.

Beaver Dam 68, Reedsburg 55

Beaver Dam (4-0) pulled away from a four-point halftime lead to beat host Reedsburg (1-3).

Nate Abel scored 15 of his 21 points in the second half and added 10 rebounds for Beaver Dam, and Brady Helbing scored 12 of his 18 points after halftime and added seven assists.