Prep sports: Clayton Jenny scores 38 to lead Edgerton boys to 103 win at Janesville Craig

Kyle Poole and Campbell Koseor spotted the Thunderbirds to a 2-1 lead after one period, and Gabe Fitzwilliams and Alex Rietmann added goals in the second.

Girls hockey







Eagle River Northland Pines 5, Baraboo co-op 0

The host Eagles (2-1-0) scored four goals in the first period, outshooting the Thunderbirds (0-3-0) in the frame, 23-4. Five different players scored goals in the non-conference victory. Baraboo totaled four shots on goal.

Wrestling

Reedsburg 37, Baraboo 35

In the final match of the dual meet, 285-pound freshman Jesus Gonzalez scored a pin over Michael Byl in 2 minutes, 25 seconds to give the Beavers (1-1) a victory over the Thunderbirds (1-1).

Reedsburg also got pins from Nic Nobbe at 120, Trenton Curtin (126) and Charlie Walker (195). Baraboo got pins from Camdon Schultz at 113, Talon Pichler (145), Luke Statz (170) and John Gunderson (220).

Fort Atkinson 64, Lakeside Lutheran 12