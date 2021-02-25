Prep sports: Cade Meyer's big second half leads Monroe past Edgewood in WIAA D2 sectional semifinal

The Monroe boys basketball team stands one victory away from its first WIAA state tournament trip since 2009.
Cade Meyer scored 11 of his 18 points in the second half Thursday night to lead the host Cheesemakers (16-1, ranked No. 4 in the state) to a 75-68 victory over Madison Edgewood (12-13) in a Division 2 sectional semifinal.
The Cheesemakers host Lake Mills on Saturday for a trip to the state tournament in La Crosse next Saturday.
Meyer, a 6-foot-8 forward who has signed with UW-Green Bay, surpassed the 1,000-point career mark in the game.
Senior guard Carson Leuzinger led Monroe in with 20 points, 10 in each half. J.T. Seagreaves added 16 points and Tyler Matley 12.
Edgewood got 16 points from senior Isandro Jimenez and 11 apiece from Ben Newton and Michael Regnier.
Lake Mills 65, Wisconsin Dells 51
Adam Moen scored 21 of his 29 points in the second half and made all 11 of his free throw attempts to lead the eighth-ranked L-Cats (22-5) past the seventh-ranked Chiefs (15-2). Wisconsin Dells led at halftime, 30-28, but the L-Cats got Wisconsin Dells into foul trouble and made 22 of 37 free throws. Charlie Bender scored 13 of his 17 points in the first half for the L-Cats, and Drew Stoddard added 10 points. Jacob Rockwell scored 18 points and Will Michalsky 14 for the Dells.
Lake Country Lutheran, Poynette 48
In Division 3, the host Lightning (24-1), ranked second, opened a 45-26 halftime lead and coasted past the Pumas (12-9). Lake Country will play host to Delafield St. John’s NW on Saturday after the Lancers ousted Darlington on Thursday. Lutheran junior Luke Haertle led all scorers with 26 points, and Lake Country also got 18 points from junior Noah Howard and 17 from junior John Nehls. For Poynette, senior Nik Feller scored 18 points and senior Kelby Petersen added 14.
PREP SPORTS | THURSDAY'S AREA SUMMARIES
BOYS BASKETBALL
Thursday’s summaries, scores
WIAA SECTIONAL SEMIFINALS
DIVISION 1
Sectional 3
DeFOREST 69, JANESVILLE PARKER 67
Janesville Parker*33*34*—*67
DeForest*33*36*—*69
JANESVILLE PARKER (fg ft-fta pts) — Vernon 1 0-0 2, Galvan 1 0-0 3, Thompson 2 0-0 6, DeLong 10 2-2 25, Conners 0 2-2 2, Hartwig 1 0-0 2, Naber 5 1-1 11, Weis 5 5-8 16. Totals 25 10-13 67.
DeFOREST — Hawk 4 0-2 8, Grundahl 4 2-2 12, Weisbrod 6 5-6 20, Jansen 6 0-1 12, Fredrickson 1 0-0 2, Magli 4 1-1 9, Hartig 2 1-3 6. Totals 27 9-15 69.
3-point goals: JP 7 (DeLong 3, Thompson 2, Galvan 1, Weis 1); D 6 (Weisbrod 3, Grundahl 2, Hartig 1). Total fouls: JP 18; D 15. At Baraboo.
Hartland Arrowhead 73, Wales Kettle Moraine 61
Sectional 1
De Pere 62, Appleton North 49
River Falls 48, Eau Claire North 36
Sectional 2
Kimberly 94, Oshkosh North 63
Menomonee Falls 68, West Bend East 56
Sectional 4
Franklin 61, Burlington 52
Wauwatosa East 57, Kenosha Indian Trail 53
DIVISION 2
Sectional 3
MONROE 75, MADISON EDGEWOOD 68
Madison Edgewood*28*40*—*68
Monroe*32*43*—*75
MADISON EDGEWOOD (fg ft-fta pts) — Krantz 3 0-0 7, Newton 4 0-0 11, Regnier 7 0-0 17, Klipstine 1 0-0 3, S. Jimenez 7 0-0 16, Nwankwo 2 0-1 4, Thomas 0 0-2 0, Clark 4 0-0 8. Totals 29 0-2 68.
MONROE — Leuzinger 6 6-9 20, Golembiewski 1 0-0 3, Meyer 7 3-6 18, Matley 4 2-4 12, Bunker 3 0-0 6, Seagraves 5 6-6 16. Totals 26 17-25 75.
3-point goals: ME 10 (Newton 3, Regnier 3, Jimenez 2, Krantz 1, Klipstine 1); Mon 6 (Leuzinger 2, Matley 2, Golembiewski 1, Meyer 1). Total fouls: ME 19; Mon 9.
LAKE MILLS 65, WISCONSIN DELLS 51
Wisconsin Dells*30*21*—*51
Lake Mills*28*37*—*65
WISCONSIN DELLS (fg ft-fta pts) — Knetter 1 1-1 4, Michalsky 5 3-4 14, Slack 1 0-0 2, Rockwell 7 4-8 18, Witt 2 1-2 7, Weiss 2 1-1 6. Totals 18 10-17 51.
LAKE MILLS — Stoddard 2 6-8 10, Retrum 1 3-13 5, Moen 9 11-11 29, Bender 7 1-3 17, Horkan 1 1-2 4. Totals 20 22-37 65.
3-point goals: WD 5 (Witt 2, Knetter 1, Michalsky 1, Weiss 1); LM 3 (Bender 2, Horkan 1). Total fouls: WD 28; LM 14. Fouled out: Witt.
Sectional 1
Onalaska 67, Altoona 42
Rice Lake 62, Medford 51
Sectional 2
Appleton Xavier 69, Luxemburg-Casco 67
Seymour 66, Ashwaubenon 63
Sectional 4
Pewaukee 99, Brown Deer 68
Wisconsin Lutheran 60, Greendale Martin Luther 54
DIVISION 3
Sectional 3
HARTLAND LAKE COUNTRY LUTHERAN 89,
POYNETTE 48
Poynette*26*22*—*48
Lake Country Lutheran*45*44*—*89
POYNETTE (fg ft-fta pts) — K. Petersen 6 0-0 14, Klosky 1 2-4 5, Feller 7 2-3 18, C. Petersen 5 0-0 10, Hanousek 0 1-2 1, Totals 19 5-9 48.
HARTLAND LAKE COUNTRY LUTHERAN — Howard 8 0-0 18, Haertle 10 6-8 26, Johnson 1 0-0 2, Amack 1 0-0 2, Nehls 8 1-3 17, Theis 3 0-2 6, Lubbers 3 1-1 7, Schneider 2 3-3 8, Brim 1 0-0 3. Totals 37 11-17 89.
3-point goals: P 5 (Feller 2, K. Petersen 2, Klosky 1); LCL 4 (Howard 2, Schneider 1, Brim 1). Total fouls: P 16; LCL 13.
Delafield St. John’s NW 62, Darlington 54
Sectional 1
Hammond St. Croix Central 70, Neillsville 34
Maple Northwestern 80, La Crosse Aquinas 52
Sectional 2
Brillion 71, Neenah St. Mary 57
Wrightstown 72, Wittenberg-Birnamwood 44
Sectional 4
Racine St. Catherine’s 84, Fond du Lac St. Mary’s Springs 46
Milwaukee Academy of Science 79, Kiel 71
DIVISION 4
Sectional 1
Clear Lake 63, Fall Creek 54
Edgar 54, Hurley 36
Sectional 2
Sheboygan Lutheran 90, Coleman 55
Oshkosh Lourdes 68, Manitowoc Lutheran 52
Sectional 3
Blair-Taylor 61, Iola-Scandinavia 57
Onalaska Luther 75, Necedah 60
Sectional 4
Cuba City 70, Randolph 66
Racine Prairie 70, Fennimore 62
DIVISION 5
Sectional 1
Turtle Lake 54, Minong Northwood 49
Chippewa Falls McDonell 53, Drummond 38 (Wednesday)
Sectional 2
Green Bay NEW Lutheran co-op 88, Goodman/Pembine 46
Gresham 75, Prentice 55
Sectional 3
Royall 51, Eau Claire Immanuel 47 (ot)
Wauzeka-Steuben 55, Port Edwards 47
Sectional 4
Monticello 59, Shullsburg 55 (ot)
Hustisford 82, Stockbridge 28
GIRLS SWIMMING
Thursday’s area summary
JEFFERSON TRIPLE DUAL
200-yard medley relay: McFarland (Green, Heckel, Dettmers, Branch), 2:20.55. 200 freestyle: Davis, JC, 2:07.08. 200 individual medley: Rank, JC, 2:17.48. 50 freestyle: Freeman, M, :25.77. 100 butterfly: Davis, JC, 1;01.43. 100 freestyle: Bush, Or, :58.65. 500 freestyle: Johnson, M, 5:57.67. 200 freestyle relay: McFarland (Schoenbrodt, Ray, Schwaab, Alf), 1:47.87. 100 backstroke: Freeman, M, :59.79. 100 breaststroke: Rank, JC, 1:08.79. 400 freestyle relay: Jefferson/Cambridge (Davis, Riedl, Rank, Peterson), 3:57.76. At Jefferson HS.
EDGERTON TRIPLE DUAL
Team scores: Stoughton 165, Edgerton 82; DeForest 129, Stoughton 127; DeForest 135, Edgerton 65
200-yard medley relay: DeForest (Oosterhof, Hoffman, Willis, Boehning), 1:55.88. 200 freestyle: Miller, D, 2:07.68. 200 individual medley: Schmitt, E, 2:21.19. 50 freestyle: Boehning, D, :25.99. 100 butterfly: Hoffman, D, 1:02.93. 100 freestyle: Boehning, D, :56.12. 500 freestyle: Oosterhof, D, 5:43.24. 200 freestyle relay: Stoughton (Borroughs, Regan, Schigur, Bormett), 1:46.59. 100 backstroke: Gorski, E, 1:01.34. 100 breaststroke: Willis, D, 1:10.82. 400 freestyle relay: DeForest (Boehning, Hoffman, Miller, Oosterhof), 3:50.46. At Jefferson HS.
MONONA GROVE 104, LODI/WIS. HEIGHTS 66
200-yard medley relay: Monona Grove (Heilman, Kahl, Ganshert, Back), 1:59.83. 200 freestyle: Heilman, MG, 2:05.99. 200 individual medley: Back, MG, 2:21.62. 50 freestyle: Puls, LW, :27.38. 100 butterfly: Ganshert, MG, 1:05.90. 100 freestyle: Back, MG, :57.48. 500 freestyle: Holler, MG, 6:28.33. 200 freestyle relay: Monona Grove (Kahl, Ganshert, Ryan,Heilman), 1:48.60. 100 backstroke: Heilman, MG, 1:04.25. 100 breaststroke: Puls, LW, 1:16.19. 400 freestyle relay: Monona Grove (Scalissi, Holler, Ryan, Back), 4:10.96. At Lodi HS.
WIAA BOYS BASKETBALL | SATURDAY'S SECTIONAL FINALS
WIAA SECTIONAL FINALS
Saturday’s schedule
(All games 7 p.m. unless noted)
(Times, locations subject to change)
DIVISION 1
Hartland Arrowhead (17-9) vs. DeForest (15-5) at Baraboo, 1 p.m.
De Pere (22-3, ranked #8) at River Falls (20-2, #6)
Menomonee Falls (17-7, #12) at Kimberly (23-2, #1)
Franklin (22-5) at Wauwatosa East (20-3, #3)
DIVISION 2
Lake Mills (22-5, #8) at Monroe (16-1, #4)
Rice Lake (10-12) at Onalaska (17-0, #1), 4 p.m.
Seymour (21-6) at Appleton Xavier (22-4, #9)
Wisconsin Lutheran (21-2, #3) at Pewaukee (24-3, #2)
DIVISION 3
Maple Northwestern (19-7) at Hammond St. Croix Central (22-2, #6)
Brillion (16-8) at Wrightstown (23-4, #7)
Delafield St. John’s NW (21-6, #5) at Hartland Lake Country Lutheran (24-1, #2)
Milwaukee Academy of Science (10-5, #13) at Racine St. Catherine’s (25-1, #1)
DIVISION 4
Clear Lake (22-0, #6) at Edgar (22-2, #5)
Oshkosh Lourdes (22-5, #7) at Sheboygan Lutheran (25-2, #2)
Blair-Taylor (23-1, #4) at Onalaska Luther (18-1, #13), 4 p.m.
Racine Prairie (22-3, #3) at Cuba City (20-2, #1)
DIVISION 5
Turtle Lake (16-7, #12) at Chippewa Falls McDonell (15-4), 7 p.m.
Gresham (15-7) at Green Bay NEW Lutheran co-op (14-10)
Royall (16-9) at Wauzeka-Steuben (15-2)
Hustisford (15-3, #1) at Monticello (17-3, #3)
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!