Prep sports: Cade Meyer's big second half leads Monroe past Edgewood in WIAA D2 sectional semifinal

The Monroe boys basketball team stands one victory away from its first WIAA state tournament trip since 2009.

Cade Meyer scored 11 of his 18 points in the second half Thursday night to lead the host Cheesemakers (16-1, ranked No. 4 in the state) to a 75-68 victory over Madison Edgewood (12-13) in a Division 2 sectional semifinal.

The Cheesemakers host Lake Mills on Saturday for a trip to the state tournament in La Crosse next Saturday.

Meyer, a 6-foot-8 forward who has signed with UW-Green Bay, surpassed the 1,000-point career mark in the game.

Senior guard Carson Leuzinger led Monroe in with 20 points, 10 in each half. J.T. Seagreaves added 16 points and Tyler Matley 12.

Edgewood got 16 points from senior Isandro Jimenez and 11 apiece from Ben Newton and Michael Regnier.

Lake Mills 65, Wisconsin Dells 51