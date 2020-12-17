Prep sports: Big start, balance carry Lake Mills girls past cross-town rival Lakeside Lutheran

Marshall 74, Cambridge 32

Laura Nickel poured in 24 points as the unbeaten Cardinals (6-0, 3-0 Capitol South) rolled to a 48-13 halftime lead and coasted past the host Blue Jays (0-5, 0-2). Marshall also got 16 points from Ward and 14 from Anna Lutz Cambridge got 14 points from Mayah Holzhueter.

Madison Edgewood 54, New Glarus 39

Sarah Lazar scored 10 of her 14 points in the second half to help the visiting Crusaders (5-1) knock off the Glarner Knights (4-3). Also for Edgewood, Baluck Deang scored 12 points and Ally Barth 10. New Glarus got 18 points from Lindsey Schadewalt.

Edgerton 68, Fort Atkinson 52

The visiting Blackhawks (1-7) hit 11 3-point baskets, but it wasn’t enough to top the Crimson Tide (6-1). Sylvia Fox led Edgerton with 25 points and Kate Fox Gunderson added 19. Taylor Marquart totalled 16 points and Tyla Staude 14 for Fort Atkinson.

Janesville Parker 56, Clinton 40