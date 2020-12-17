Prep sports: Big start, balance carry Lake Mills girls past cross-town rival Lakeside Lutheran

A fast start and balanced scoring led to a satisfying victory for the Lake Mills girls basketball team on Thursday.
The L-Cats traveled about a mile to play a Capitol North Conference game at Lakeside Lutheran and earned a 60-49 victory, taking tontrol with an 11-point halftime lead.
Kayla Will scored 15 points and Vivian Guerrero and Ava Wollin 11 each for the L-Cats (8-0, 3-0 Capitol North), who opened a 34-23 halftime lead.
For Lakeside Lutheran (4-1, 1-1), the scoring leader was Mia Murray with nine points.
Lodi 51, Columbus 46
The previously winless Blue Devils (1-3, 1-1 Capitol North) went on a 29-19 scoring run in the first half to beat the Cardinals (5-4, 1-2). Lauryn Milne finished with 13 points to lead Lodi. Jordan Link scored 18 for Columbus.
Waterloo 55, Belleville 52
The host Pirates (6-2, 1-1 Capitol South Conference) wiped out a 29-22 halftime deficit to beat the Wildcats (0-3, 0-1). Skyler Powers scored 17 points, Sophia Schneider 15 and Julia Asik 12 for the winners, and the three combined for 29 of Waterloo’s 33 second-half points. Mickey Stampfl scored 17 points and Callie Smith 15 for Belleville.
Marshall 74, Cambridge 32
Laura Nickel poured in 24 points as the unbeaten Cardinals (6-0, 3-0 Capitol South) rolled to a 48-13 halftime lead and coasted past the host Blue Jays (0-5, 0-2). Marshall also got 16 points from Ward and 14 from Anna Lutz Cambridge got 14 points from Mayah Holzhueter.
Madison Edgewood 54, New Glarus 39
Sarah Lazar scored 10 of her 14 points in the second half to help the visiting Crusaders (5-1) knock off the Glarner Knights (4-3). Also for Edgewood, Baluck Deang scored 12 points and Ally Barth 10. New Glarus got 18 points from Lindsey Schadewalt.
Edgerton 68, Fort Atkinson 52
The visiting Blackhawks (1-7) hit 11 3-point baskets, but it wasn’t enough to top the Crimson Tide (6-1). Sylvia Fox led Edgerton with 25 points and Kate Fox Gunderson added 19. Taylor Marquart totalled 16 points and Tyla Staude 14 for Fort Atkinson.
Janesville Parker 56, Clinton 40
The visiting Vikings (1-4) topped the Cougars (0-4) to earn their first win of the season, holding Clinton to 16 points in the first half. Tairyin Klossner led the way for Janesville Parker, scoring 21. Liv Tinder added 14 for the Vikings.
Union Grove 65, Evansville 40
The visiting Broncos (6-0) defeated the Blue Devils (1-3) to stay unbeaten. Ava Brandenburg led Evansville with 12 points.
Adams-Friendship 49, River Valley 29
The host Green Devils (4-3) took a 22-10 halftime lead over the Blackhawks (1-4) and held on to win. Charlotte Ferstl led River Valley with nine points.
Boys basketball
Lake Mills 62, Marshall 47
Charlie Bender scored 21 points, Drew Stoddard 17 and Jaxson Retrum 14 to lead the host L-Cats (3-1) to a non-conference victory over the Cardinals (3-2). The three combined for 26 of Lake Mills’ 31 points in the second half. Marshall got 15 points from Michael Lutz and 10 from Kelby Petersen.
Boys hockey
Reedsburg co-op 4,
Baraboo/Portage 0
Caden Brandt scored the Cheavers’ first three goals, one per period, and Cooper Oakes made 15 saves to lock up a shutout victory at Reedsburg Area Community Arena.
Waunakee club 7,
Janesville Craig/Parker 4
Waunakee scored the game’s final five goals to turn a 4-2 deficit into a victory over the Bluebirds (0-2-0) at the Janesville Family Ice Center. Mac Reed scored his first goal in the second period, assisted on Pavel Rettig’s game-tying goal, and then scored the go-ahead goal 8 minutes, 23 seconds into the final period. Tyler Stueck and Jake Schaffner tallied a goal and an assist each for Janesville.
Beaver Dam 7, Appleton North co-op 5
The visiting Golden Beavers (1-2-0) picked up their first win, holding off the United (3-6-1) as Ian Conlin scored Beaver Dam’s first five goals and Wesley Biel added the final two. Biel added three assists, and Conlin assisted on a late goal.
Girls gymnastics
River Valley 123.80,
Sauk Prairie 120.10
Lexi Hellenbrand led the Eagles to victory, tying for first place in vaulting (8.6 points) and scoring 31.525 points to win the all-around. Sauk Prairie’s Ava Putnam won floor exercise with a 8.75 score.
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!