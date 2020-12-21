Prep sports: Beaver Dam girls improve to 10-0 after handing Marshall its first loss

Cambridge 59, Marshall 58

Following a pair of missed free throws, senior guard Jack Nikolay raced the length of the court to score and draw a foul, completing a three-point play with 3.3 seconds remaining as the Blue Jays (2-2, 1-1 Capitol South) beat the Cardinals (4-3, 1-1).

Junior Max Heth led Cambridge with 20 points. Marshall's Reid Truschinski scored 30 points.

River Valley 60, Dodgeville 57

The host Blackhawks (2-2, 2-1 Southwest Wisconsin Conference) knocked off the Dodgers (0-1, 0-1n) behind a 29-point performance from junior Preston Hying. Hying scored 19 points in the second half to help River Valley break away from a halftime tie.

Edgerton 97, Whitewater 69

Clayton Jenny scored 32 points to lead four double-digit scorers as the visiting Crimson Tide (8-0) opened a 49-31 halftime lead and coasted past the Whippets (0-2).

Edgerton also got 25 points from Connor Coombs, 12 from Konner Knauf and 10 from Drew Hanson.

Evansville 56, Jefferson 42