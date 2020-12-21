Prep sports: Beaver Dam girls improve to 10-0 after handing Marshall its first loss

The Beaver Dam girls basketball victory train kept on rolling Monday night.
The Golden Beavers earned a 59-46 victory over previously unbeaten Marshall, building a 38-18 halftime lead.
Beaver Dam (10-0) opened a 21-6 lead when Natalie Jens stole a pass and drove for a layup midway through the first half. Jens finished with 21 points and teammate Paige Yagodinski added 11.
Marshall (6-1) got 13 points apiece from Anna Lutz and Abby Ward.
New Glarus 63, Argyle 27
Behind a 22-point performance from Lindsey Schadewalt and 21 points from Jaylynn Benson, the Glarner Knights (6-3) earned a dominant win over the Orioles (2-2). New Glarus held Argyle to eight field goals.
Boys basketball
Janesville Parker 51,
Madison Edgewood 44
The Vikings (6-2) held the visiting Crusaders (3-3) to one made basket and three total points over the final 11 minutes, wiping out a seven-point deficit and extending their winning streak to five games.
Parker got 19 points from junior Jacob Naber, 14 from junior Brenden Weis and 12 from senior forward Matthew Hartwig. Edgewood got 14 points from senior Isandro Jimenez and 10 from senior Ovu Nwankwo.
Cambridge 59, Marshall 58
Following a pair of missed free throws, senior guard Jack Nikolay raced the length of the court to score and draw a foul, completing a three-point play with 3.3 seconds remaining as the Blue Jays (2-2, 1-1 Capitol South) beat the Cardinals (4-3, 1-1).
Junior Max Heth led Cambridge with 20 points. Marshall's Reid Truschinski scored 30 points.
River Valley 60, Dodgeville 57
The host Blackhawks (2-2, 2-1 Southwest Wisconsin Conference) knocked off the Dodgers (0-1, 0-1n) behind a 29-point performance from junior Preston Hying. Hying scored 19 points in the second half to help River Valley break away from a halftime tie.
Edgerton 97, Whitewater 69
Clayton Jenny scored 32 points to lead four double-digit scorers as the visiting Crimson Tide (8-0) opened a 49-31 halftime lead and coasted past the Whippets (0-2).
Edgerton also got 25 points from Connor Coombs, 12 from Konner Knauf and 10 from Drew Hanson.
Evansville 56, Jefferson 42
The host Blue Devils (3-1) held the Eagles (2-5) to 16 points in the second half and rode a balanced offensive effort to victory. Ten players scored for Evansville, led by Ryan Thompson with 13 points. Braden McGrow scored 14 points and David Neitzel 10 for Jefferson.
Platteville 41, Poynette 37
The host Pumas (1-2) limited the Hillmen (1-4) to three field goals in the first half, but failed to hold onto their nine-point halftime lead. Poynette failed to score on its final five possessions. Senior Nik Feller led Poynette with 11 points. For Platteville, sophomore Derek Digman scored 11 of his game-high 13 points in the second half.
Dodgeland 76, Waterloo 48
Junior Caden Brugger scored 26 points, making six 3-point baskets, and senior Sy Otte added 24 to lead the host Trojans (3-3) past the Pirates (1-5). Dodgeland opened a 33-16 halftime lead. Waterloo got 17 points from Blake Huebner and 11 from Eugene Wolff.