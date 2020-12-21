 Skip to main content
Prep sports: Beaver Dam girls improve to 10-0 after handing Marshall its first loss
PREP SPORTS

Prep sports: Beaver Dam girls improve to 10-0 after handing Marshall its first loss

Prep boys basketball photo: Poynette's Brock Chadwick

Poynette junior Brock Chadwick defends against Platteville's Derek Digman during Monday night's non-conference game at Poynette High School.

 SEAN DAVIS/Daily Register

The Beaver Dam girls basketball victory train kept on rolling Monday night.

The Golden Beavers earned a 59-46 victory over previously unbeaten Marshall, building a 38-18 halftime lead.

Beaver Dam (10-0) opened a 21-6 lead when Natalie Jens stole a pass and drove for a layup midway through the first half. Jens finished with 21 points and teammate Paige Yagodinski added 11.

Marshall (6-1) got 13 points apiece from Anna Lutz and Abby Ward.

New Glarus 63, Argyle 27

Behind a 22-point performance from Lindsey Schadewalt and 21 points from Jaylynn Benson, the Glarner Knights (6-3) earned a dominant win over the Orioles (2-2). New Glarus held Argyle to eight field goals.

Boys basketball

Janesville Parker 51,
Madison Edgewood 44

The Vikings (6-2) held the visiting Crusaders (3-3) to one made basket and three total points over the final 11 minutes, wiping out a seven-point deficit and extending their winning streak to five games.

Parker got 19 points from junior Jacob Naber, 14 from junior Brenden Weis and 12 from senior forward Matthew Hartwig. Edgewood got 14 points from senior Isandro Jimenez and 10 from senior Ovu Nwankwo.

Cambridge 59, Marshall 58

Following a pair of missed free throws, senior guard Jack Nikolay raced the length of the court to score and draw a foul, completing a three-point play with 3.3 seconds remaining as the Blue Jays (2-2, 1-1 Capitol South) beat the Cardinals (4-3, 1-1).

Junior Max Heth led Cambridge with 20 points. Marshall's Reid Truschinski scored 30 points.

River Valley 60, Dodgeville 57

The host Blackhawks (2-2, 2-1 Southwest Wisconsin Conference) knocked off the Dodgers (0-1, 0-1n) behind a 29-point performance from junior Preston Hying. Hying scored 19 points in the second half to help River Valley break away from a halftime tie.

Edgerton 97, Whitewater 69

Clayton Jenny scored 32 points to lead four double-digit scorers as the visiting Crimson Tide (8-0) opened a 49-31 halftime lead and coasted past the Whippets (0-2).

Edgerton also got 25 points from Connor Coombs, 12 from Konner Knauf and 10 from Drew Hanson.

Evansville 56, Jefferson 42

The host Blue Devils (3-1) held the Eagles (2-5) to 16 points in the second half and rode a balanced offensive effort to victory. Ten players scored for Evansville, led by Ryan Thompson with 13 points. Braden McGrow scored 14 points and David Neitzel 10 for Jefferson.

Platteville 41, Poynette 37

The host Pumas (1-2) limited the Hillmen (1-4) to three field goals in the first half, but failed to hold onto their nine-point halftime lead. Poynette failed to score on its final five possessions. Senior Nik Feller led Poynette with 11 points. For Platteville, sophomore Derek Digman scored 11 of his game-high 13 points in the second half.

Dodgeland 76, Waterloo 48

Junior Caden Brugger scored 26 points, making six 3-point baskets, and senior Sy Otte added 24 to lead the host Trojans (3-3) past the Pirates (1-5). Dodgeland opened a 33-16 halftime lead. Waterloo got 17 points from Blake Huebner and 11 from Eugene Wolff.

PREP SPORTS | MONDAY'S AREA SUMMARIES

BOYS BASKETBALL

Monday’s summaries

Capitol South Conference

CAMBRIDGE 59, MARSHALL 58

Marshall*29*29*—*58

Cambridge*25*34*—*59

MARSHALL (fg ft-fta pts) — Siedschlag 0 1-2 1; Lutz 2 3-4 7; Frank 0 0-4 0; Ward 3 6-6 14; Hornby 1 1-1 3; Denniston 1 0-2 3; Truschinski 10 8-11 30; Totals 17 19-30 58.

CAMBRIDGE — Nikolay 4 4-6 14; Heth 7 2-2 20; Harrison 1 1-1 3; Stein 1 0-0 2; Schroeder 3 1-3 7; Colts 4 0-0 9; Kozler 1 0-0 2; Frey 1 0-0 2Totals 22 8-11 59.

3-point goals: M 5 (Truschinski 2, Ward 2, Denniston 1); C 7 (Heth 4, Nikolay 2, Colts 1). Total fouls: M 17; C 27. Fouled out: Ward, Frank.

Southwest Wisconsin Conference

RIVER VALLEY 60, DODGEVILLE 57

Dodgeville*25*32*—*57

River Valley*25*35*—*60

DODGEVILLE (fg ft-fta pts) — Keith 2 2-2 6; Garthwaite 10 3-4 25; Jacobsen 1 0-1 2; Busch 2 1-2 6; Montague 1 0-1 2; Pitte 3 2-4 10; Batchelor 2 2-2 6. Totals 21 10-16 57.

RIVER VALLEY — Rhoades 1 0-0 3; Nachreiner 1 0-4 3; Hying 10 9-13 29; Alt 4 0-0 10; Gloudeman 1 5-6 7; Smith 3 0-1 8. Totals 20 14-24 60.

3-point goals: D 5 (Pitte 2, Garthwaite 2, Busch 1); RV 6 (Alt 2, Smith 2, Rhoades 1, Nachreiner 1). Total fouls: D 19; RV 18. Fouled out: Jacobsen.

Non-conference

JANESVILLE PARKER 51,

MADISON EDGEWOOD 44

Madison Edgewood*29*15*—*44

Janesville Parker*29*22*—*51

MADISON EDGEWOOD (fg ft pts) — Krantz 2 1 6; Newton 1 0 2; Trudgeon 2 0 5; Jimenez 5 0 14; Nwankwo 3 4 10; Thomas 1 0 2. Totals 16 5-6 44.

JANESVILLE PARKER — Thompson 2 2 6; Hartwig 5 2 12; Naber 6 7 19; Weis 5 4 14. Totals 18 15-24 54.

3-point goals: ME 7 (Jimenez 4, Krantz 1, Trudgeon, 1, Regner 1); JP 0. Total fouls: ME 17; JP 12.

EDGERTON 97, WHITEWATER 69

Edgerton*49*48*—*97

Whitewater*31*38*—*69

EDGERTON (fg ft-fta pts) — Knauf 4 4-5 12; Jenny 11 7-8 32; D. Hanson 2 4-5 10; Coombs 8 3-3 25; A. Hanson 1 3-3 5; McKillips 2 2-2 7; Fox 2 2-3 6. Totals 30 25-29 97.

WHITEWATER — Martin 6 2-3 14; Hintz 1 0-1 2; Grosinske 2 0-2 4; Tillman 2 2-3 6; Zimdars 2 0-0 4; Aron 5 0-0 10; C. Brown 7 1-2 18; S. Brown 3 0-0 6; Wence 1 0-0 3; Nickels 0 2-2 2. Totals 29 7-13 69.

3-point goals: E 12 (Coombs 6, Jenny 3, D. Hanson 2, McKillips 1); WW 4 (C. Brown 3, Wence 1). Total fouls: E 15; WW 29. Fouled out: Martin.

EVANSVILLE 56, JEFFERSON 42

Jefferson*26*16*—*42

Evansville*33*23*—*56

JEFFERSON (fg ft-fta pts) — Miller 0 0-1 0; McGrow 6 0-0 14; Neitzel 4 0-0 10; Martin 3 0-0 6; Phillips 1 0-0 2; Pinnow 0 0-2 0; Hoffman 2 0-0 6; Steies 1 0-0 2; Butina 0 2-2 2. Totals 17 2-5 42.

EVANSVILLE — Maves 1 0-0 3; Bahrs 1 0-0 2; Geske 1 2-4 5; Miller 3 2-5 9; Bisch 2 0-0 6; Stencel 4 0-0 8; Heinzelman 1 0-0 2; Howlett 1 0-0 2; Moellenberndt 0 0-2 0; Severson 2 2-2 6; Thompson 5 3-4 13. Totals 21 9-17 56.

3-point goals: J 6 (McGrow 2, Neitzel 2, Hoffman 2); E 5 (Bisch 2, Maves 1, Geske 1, Miller 1). Total fouls: J 16; E 15.

PLATTEVILLE 41, POYNETTE 37

Platteville*8*33*—*41

Poynette*17*20*—*37

PLATTEVILLE (fg ft-fta pts) — Vorwald 3 0-0 8; Der. Digman 4 5-6 13; Sparkman 3 0-1 7; Page 1 0-0 3; Heer 1 1-1 3; Dev. Digman 3 1-1 7. Totals 15 7-9 41

POYNETTE — Heath 1 0-0 2; K. Petersen 3 0-0 9; McCormick 1 1-2 3; Klosky 2 0-0 5; Feller 5 1-1 11; C. Petersen 2 2-2 7. Totals 14 4-5 37.

3-point goals: Pl 4 (Vorwald 2, Sparkman 1, Heer 1); Po 5 (K. Peterson 3, Klosky 1, C. Peterson 1). Total fouls: Pl 7; Po 15.

DODGELAND 76, WATERLOO 48

Waterloo*16*32*—*48

Dodgeland*33*43*—*76

WATERLOO (fg ft-fta pts) — Battenberg 1 0-0 2, Hager 2 3-4 7, Huebner 7 2-3 17, Wolff 3 4-5 11, Christenson 0 1-4 1, Hensler 1 0-0 2, Ritter 1 0-0 2, Wollin 2 0-0 4, Fiedorowicz 0 2-2 2. Totals 17 12-18 48.

DODGELAND — Otte 9 6-11 24, Brugger 10 0-0 26, Hahn 1 1-2 3, Christopherson 2 0-0 4, Fenner 3 1-2 7, Appenfeldt 6 0-0 12 Totals 31 8-15 76.

3-point goals: W 2 (Huebner 1, Wolff 1); D 6 (Brugger 6). Total fouls: W 16; D 13.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Monday’s summaries

Non-conference

BEAVER DAM 59, MARSHALL 46

Beaver Dam*38*21*—*59

Marshall*18*28*—*46

MARSHALL (fg ft-fta pts) — Held 1 0-0 2, Lutz 4 4-5 13, Andrews 0 2-2 2, Rateike 2 0-0 2, Weisensel 1 0-0 3, Nickel 3 5-6 11, Ward 5 1-2 13. Totals 15 12-17 46.

BEAVER DAM — Jens 8 2-2 21, Salettel 1 0-0 3, Wittnebel 2 3-4 7, Hodgson 0 1-2 1, Kuenzi 2 0-0 5, Paie Yagodinski 4 0-2 11, Wilke 2 2-2 7, Stonewall 2 0-0 4. Totals 21 8-12 59.

3-point goals: M 4 (Lutz 1, Weisensel 1, Ward 2), BD 9 (Jens 3, Salettel 1, Kuenzi 1, Yagodinski 3, Wilke 1). Total fouls: M 11, BD 16.

NEW GLARUS 63, ARGYLE 27

Argyle*13*14*—*27

New Glarus*31*32*—*63

ARGYLE (fg ft-fta pts) — Ganshert 3 2-4 8; A. Godfrey 1 0-0 2; Leigh 2 1-2 7; Lantz 2 5-8 9; Gierhart 0 0-1 0; M. Godfrey 0 1-2 1. Totals 8 9-17 27.

NEW GLARUS — Yaun 0 3-4 3; Eichelkraut 1 1-2 3; Schadewalt 8 2-2 20; Klosterman 2 0-0 5; Benson 6 6-9 21; Maclean 1 0-2 2; Marty 2 0-0 4; Trumble 1 0-0 2; Ko. Peterson 0 0-2 0; Ka. Peterson 0 1-2 1. Totals 21 13-23 63.

3-point goals: V 2 (Leigh 2); NG 8 (Schadewalt 4, Benson 3, Klosterman 1). Total fouls: V 21; NG 14. Fouled out: A, Gilbertson.

