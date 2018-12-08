Anthony Washington’s play was simply too much for the Chicago Sun-Times’ fifth-ranked boys basketball team in Chicagoland to handle Saturday.
The Madison East senior scored 35 points, 19 of them in the second half, to lead the Purgolders to a 79-74 victory over Bolingbrook (Ill.) in the Slykhuis Basketball Showcase in Cedar Falls, Iowa.
Washington made 16 of 18 shots from the field to power the Purgolders (7-0), who made their five-point halftime lead stand up. Montae Thompson added 18 points and Keonte Jones contributed 10 points for East.
Bolingbrook (5-2) lost for the second time in two nights. On Friday, the Raiders fell to defending Iowa Class 4A champ and host Cedar Falls.
Sun Prairie 50,
New Prague (Minn.) 43
Senior forward Brock Voigt scored a game-high 16 points as the Cardinals (4-1) defeated the Trojans (1-2) in the Minnesota Breakdown Classic in Hopkins.
Waunakee 56,
Wauwatosa East 48
The Warriors (3-1) overcame a five-point halftime deficit to defeat the Red Raiders (0-2) in non-conference play. Waunakee seniors Josh Cash (16 points) and Will Knatz (10 points) combined for 20 of their team’s 31 second-half points. Nile Bridges scored 12 points for the Red Raiders.
New Glarus 76, Mauston 66
The Glarner Knights (5-0) received 35 points from senior point guard Jaden Kreklow and used a 41-29 second-half margin to defeat the host Golden Eagles (2-1). Kreklow made 11 field goals and was 11-for-15 from the line. Senior guard Trevor Gassman added 18 points. Guard Cade Hall scored 26 points for Mauston.
Boys swimming
Fort Atkinson Invitational
Verona/Mount Horeb won the final event, the 400-yard freestyle relay, to edge Sun Prairie by 2.5 points to win the 10-team Blackhawk Invitational in Fort Atkinson.
Freshman Oscar Best, sophomore Conner Arneson and seniors Aidan Updegrove and Shane Rozeboom combined to win the 400 free relay in 3 minutes, 17.81 seconds, followed by Sun Prairie. The event gave the Wildcats six more points than Sun Prairie.
Best also won the 100 butterfly in :53.36, and he swam on the winning 200 medley relay (1:39.79, a meet record). Rozeboom won the 100 freestyle (:47.80).
Sun Prairie sophomore Ben Wiegand won the 100 breaststroke (1:00.59). Baraboo junior Aidan Lohr won both the 200 individual medley (2:00.96) and 100 backstroke (:53.39). DeForest junior Ben Ramminger won the 200 free (1:48.73) and 500 free (4:56.64).
Elkhorn Invitational
Waunakee senior Jason Tuschl won the 100 butterfly in 59.32 seconds, and sophomore Zach Vinson won the 100 backstroke in 1:01.04 to help the Warriors take fourth in the eight-team meet. Host Elkhorn won the meet.
The two also swam on Waunakee’s second-place 200 medley relay (1:57.70) and third-place 400 freestyle relay (3:54.21).
Wrestling
Waunakee Invitational
Holmen scored 475 points to hold off runner-up Milton and third-place Watertown in the 15-team tournament. Waunakee took fourth and Jefferson fifth.
For Milton, Riley Nilo won at 106 pounds and Triston Shea won at 120. For Watertown, Edward Wilkowski won at 132 and Nick Logan won at 152. Waunakee crowned two champions: Berhett Statz at 126 and Reed Ryan at 220. Jefferson had two individual champs, as Quintin Gehrmann won at 113 and Dean Neff won at 160. Zachary Gunderson of Monona Grove/McFarland won at 145.
Tomah Scramble
Baraboo’s Pablo Ramirez took the 145-pound title with a 3-1 victory over West Salem/Bangor’s Devin Bahr, leading the Thunderbirds to a runner-up finish behind Lancaster in the 14-team meet.
The Thunderbirds also got runner-up finishes from Carlos Chavez at 152, Aiden Estes at 170, Tyson Fry at 220 and Joseph Schick at 285.
Raider Scramble
Evansville/Albany wrestlers won five consecutive weight classes between 113 and 126 pounds to claim the team title in the eight-team tournament at New Glarus. Monroe was second and earned four individual titles.
The Blue Devils’ winners were Camden Staver at 113, Jared Miller at 120, Austin Scofield at 126, Matt Kostroun at 132 and Adam Staver at 138. Monroe’s winners were Brady Schuh at 106, Patrick Rielly at 170, Alex Witt at 182 and Kelsey Domingez at 220.
The host Sugar River Raiders’ Robert Chenoweth won at 145, and Dodgeville’s Joey Recob won at 195.
Whitewater Invitational
Janesville Craig emerged victorious in the 12-team tournament with 211.5 team points. The Cougars’ winners were Mayson MacLennan at 126, Marshall Getchell at 160 and Keeanu Benton at 285.
Tom Burns Invitational
At Milwaukee Marquette, Columbus’ James Roche won the 220-pound weight class with a pin over Marquette’s Charlie Gehringer to lead the Cardinals to a 13th-place finish in the 14-team meet.
Boys hockey
Onalaska 8, Madison Memorial 4
C.J. Lass scored three goals in the first period to spark a 4-1 lead and finished with four goals and an assist against the visiting Spartans. Tyler Nelson scored two goals and Parker Lindauer had a goal and an assist for Memorial.
Gymnastics
Janesville Craig Invitational
With sophomore Andrea O’Connell winning three of four events and the all-around, Mount Horeb scored 134.75 points to win the eight-team meet. Madison Memorial took second and Janesville Craig was third.
O’Connell won the all-around with 36.075 points after winning vaulting (9.3), uneven bars (8.925) and floor exercise (9.05). Milton’s Ireland Olstad won on balance beam (8.95).