Prep roundup: Transfer Maya White Eagle makes Baraboo a winner in her debut

The Baraboo girls basketball team started off slow Tuesday night, but rode the second-half scoring of Maya White Eagle and Taylor Pfaff to a 62-52 victory at Portage.
White Eagle, a senior transfer from Madison Memorial, proved her worth in her debut with the Thunderbirds (1-0), scoring 20 points. She put in 13 of those 20 in the second half. Pfuff added 20 more points, 12 in the second half. Caitlyn Frank and Emma Fluette scored seven points each for Baraboo.
Cameran Ratz led the Warriors (0-2) with 18 points. She scored 16 in the first half. Emma Kreuziger added 15.
Madison Edgewood 60, Stevens Point 51
The visiting Crusaders (1-0) used a strong second half to pull away from a one-point halftime lead against the Panthers (0-1). Senior Sarah Lazar and Amber Grosse each scored 11 points to lead Edgewood’s balanced effort. Junior Zoe Fink led Point with 14 points.
Lakeside Lutheran 59, Waterloo 34
The host Warriors (2-0) dismantled the Pirates (1-1) behind the play of Lily Schuetz, who scored 13 points. Marin Riesen added nine points and Morgan Slonaker eight. For Waterloo, Julia Asik finished with 14 points and Skyler Powers 13.
Union Grove 51, Janesville Craig 50
Despite taking a 33-28 halftime lead into halftime, the Cougars (0-1) weren’t able to hold on against the host Broncos (2-0). Kate Huml led Craig with 16 points, including four 3-pointers. Mya Nicholson added 10.
Beaver Dam 100, Fort Atkinson 29
The Golden Beavers (3-0) rolled to a wire-to-wire win over the host Blackhawks (0-3). Senior Maty Wilke, a University of Wisconsin recruit, was the star for Beaver Dam as she knocked down five 3-point shots on her way to scoring 25 points. Paige Yagodinski added 17 points and Natalie Jens had 14. Beaver Dam’s defense didn’t allow Fort to make a 3-point basket.
Hartland Lake Country Lutheran 50, Janesville Parker 26
The Lightning (2-1) earned a dominant road win over the Vikings (0-1) as junior Rieley Mueller led the charge with 14 points. For Parker, junior Alyssa Ayers totaled eight points and senior Alli Rosga added six. But the Vikings were limited to just 11 second-half points.
Boys basketball
Greendale Martin Luther 80, Janesville Craig 61
The visiting Spartans (1-0) used a 24-5 run late in the first half to pull away from a 13-13 tie and put away the Cougars (0-1). Martin Luther sophomore Demerius Shakur led all scorers with 22 points, and senior Tre Burris added 15. Junior Da’marcus DeValk scored 21 points for Craig, and senior Angelo Rizzo added 16.
Pardeeville 48, Waterloo 44 (OT)
Following a 13-point first half, the host Pirates (0-1) erupted to score 30 in the second half, but that only proved to be enough to force overtime against the Bulldogs (1-0). Pardeeville held Waterloo to one point in overtime to earn the victory Seniors Peter Freye scored 13 points for the Bulldogs. Eugene Wolff led Waterloo with 19 points.
Edgerton 77, Janesville Parker 70
The host Crimson Tide (1-0) held off the Vikings (0-1) behind a 33-point performance from UW-Platteville commit Clayton Jenny. Jenny not only scored 10 baskets from the field, he also went 11-for-11 from the free-throw line. Drew Hanson and Connor Coombs added 13 points for Edgerton. Robert DeLong led Parker with 21 points.
Tomah 71, Reedsburg 36
The visiting Beavers (0-1) were unable to fend off the host Timberwolves (1-0) as Tomah fielded a 42-point second half. Zach Bestor led Reedsburg in scoring with 10, hitting three three-point field goals and adding a free throw.
Randolph 69, Columbus 60
The Rockets (1-0) held a 33-27 lead at the half and cruised to a victory over the host Cardinals (0-1). Will Cotter led Columbus in scoring with 14 points.
Boys hockey
Reedsburg co-op 5, Waupaca 2
The visiting Comets (0-1-0) jumped out to a two-goal lead to start the match, but after a three-goal second period, the Cheavers took control. Reedsburg scored twice more in the third period to win handily. Caden Brandt scored all three of the Cheavers’ second-period goals and Danny Ely added the final two scores.
Menomonie 5, Baraboo/Portage 3
The Mustangs (1-0-0) jumped to an early lead over the host Thunderbirds (0-1-0), scoring three of their five goals in the first period, and held on for victory. Baraboo/Portage scored one goal in each period.
Boys swimming
Baraboo 97, Janesville Craig 72
The Thunderbirds won seven of 11 events on their way to winning a dual meet with the Cougars, 97-72. Senior Jacob Laux came out on top in the 100 butterfly (2:09.97) and the 100 breaststroke (1:03.36). Host Baraboo lost just one relay event as their teams won both the 200 medley relay and the 200 freestyle relay.
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!