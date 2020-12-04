Prep roundup: Sarah Lazar leads second-half charge as Edgewood girls beat Janesville Craig

Sarah Lazar scored 12 of her 19 points in the second half to help the Madison Edgewood girls basketball team pull out a 72-67 victory over host Janesville Craig in non-conference play Friday night.
Lazar made six of eight free throws in the second half, helping Edgewood (2-0) go 11-for-15 from the line after halftime to wipe out a three-point halftime deficit.
The Crusaders used a 13-2 run to open a 60-53 lead and used their free-throw shooting to preserve the victory over the Cougars (0-2). Senior Baluck Deang also totaled 19 points and junior Amber Grosse had 10 for Edgewood.
Senior Claudia Fieiras scored 14 points for Craig, becoming the all-time leading scorer in the Cougars’ program with a pair of free throws with 11:03 left. Junior Katie Huml scored 18 points and sophomore Ellie Magestro-Kennedy 15 for Craig.
Lake Mills 79, Cambridge 43
Hannah Lamke scored a career-best 19 points and Taylor Roughen added 17 to help Lake Mills close the game with a 41-17 run to beat Cambridge in a Capitol Conference crossover. Lake Mills opened the second half with an 18-0 run. Mayah Holzhueter scored 11 points to lead Cambridge, and Taylor Stenklyft added 10.
Watertown 38,
Lake Country Lutheran 30
The host Goslings (2-1) held the Lightning (3-2) to one basket and five points in the first half, and then got 11 second-half points from Avalon Uecke to preserve a victory. Uecke finished with 14 points and Maas had 10 for Watertown. Julia Hirt scored all 11 of her points in the second half for Lake Country.
Waterloo 65, Johnson Creek 23
The host Pirates (2-1) limited the Blue Jays (0-2) to seven points in the second half on their way to a convincing win. Six Waterloo players scored at least six points. Junior Lexi Swanson scored 18 of Johnson Creek’s points.
Boys basketball
Lakeside Lutheran 63, Markesan 27
The Warriors went on a 38-11 run in the second half to pull away from the visiting Hornets in the season opener for both teams. Levi Birkholz scored 15 points and Trey Lauber added 14 for the Warriors. No Markesan player scored more than six points.
Edgerton 77, Beloit Turner 45
In a non-conference battle of Rock Valley Conference members, senior Clayton Jenny scored 26 points and senior Peyton Fox and junior Connor Coombs added 14 apiece to lead the Crimson Tide past the Trojans. Edgerton opened a 31-12 lead and scored 46 second-half points, making 23 of 27 free throws on the night. Junior Donovhan Cain scored 19 points for Turner.
Janesville Parker 75,
New Glarus 47
The visiting Vikings (1-1) raced to a 40-11 halftime lead and held off the Glarner Knights (0-1). Parker got 24 points from senior Brenden Weis and 18 from senior Robert DeLong. New Glarus got 16 points from junior Jack Parman.
River Valley 48, Platteville 43
The host Blackhawks opened the Southwest Wisconsin Conference season by erasing a nine-point deficit and holding off the Hillmen for a five-point win. Junior Preston Hying led the second half effort for River Valley scoring 14 of his 16 points in the second half. Senior Isaac Vorwald made six threes to score 20 points for Platteville.
Wrestling
Baraboo 43, Watertown 34
The host Thunderbirds scored four pin victories, two decisions and two forfeit wins to hold off the Goslings. Baraboo’s pins came from Talon Pichler at 145 pounds, Brandon Jesse at 152, Bronson Schultz at 195 and John Gunderson at 220. Watertown got pins from Oscar Wilkowski at 126, Walker Wichman at 138, Kolten Blome at 160, Brian Kronquist at 170 and Sait Hernandez at 285.
Fort Atkinson 42, Reedsburg 33
The host Blackhawks beat the Beavers behind pin victories from Bryce Volla at 113 pounds, Max Branaman at 145 pounds, Einrich Otte at 170, Eli Koehler at 182 and Jacob Horvatin at 220. Reedsburg got pins from Trenton Curtin at 120, Diego Rothwell at 126, Nic Nobbe at 132 and Nick Coplien at 152.
