Prep roundup: Sarah Lazar leads second-half charge as Edgewood girls beat Janesville Craig

The host Goslings (2-1) held the Lightning (3-2) to one basket and five points in the first half, and then got 11 second-half points from Avalon Uecke to preserve a victory. Uecke finished with 14 points and Maas had 10 for Watertown. Julia Hirt scored all 11 of her points in the second half for Lake Country.

Waterloo 65, Johnson Creek 23

The host Pirates (2-1) limited the Blue Jays (0-2) to seven points in the second half on their way to a convincing win. Six Waterloo players scored at least six points. Junior Lexi Swanson scored 18 of Johnson Creek’s points.

Boys basketball

Lakeside Lutheran 63, Markesan 27

The Warriors went on a 38-11 run in the second half to pull away from the visiting Hornets in the season opener for both teams. Levi Birkholz scored 15 points and Trey Lauber added 14 for the Warriors. No Markesan player scored more than six points.

Edgerton 77, Beloit Turner 45