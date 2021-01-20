Prep roundup: Oshkosh Lourdes' Preston Ruedinger scores 45 to lead Knights past Waunakee

Preston Ruedinger poured in 45 points Wednesday to lead the Oshkosh Lourdes boys basketball team to an 88-76 victory over visiting Waunakee in non-conference play.
Ruedinger scored 26 points in the first half and totaled eight 3-point baskets to help the Knights open a 42-32 halftime lead. Josh Bauer added 22 points for Lourdes (10-4).
Waunakee (3-4) got 20 points from junior Andrew Keller before he fouled out, and 17 from senior Caden Nelson. The Warriors cut Lourdes’ lead to six points twice in the second half.
Waunakee*32*44*—*76
Oshkosh Lourdes*42*46*—*88
WAUNAKEE (fg ft-fta pts) — Keller 6 7-11 20, Nelson 6 4-7 17, Zibell 4 2-2 13, Fuhremann 2 2-4 6, Vojtisek 1 0-0 2, Booker 3 4-4 10, Fischer 3 0-0 8. Totals 25 19-27 76.
OSHKOSH LOURDES — Ruedinger 14 9-9 45, Bauer 8 4-6 22, Ja. McKellips 4 3-5 12, Huizenga 1 3-4 5, JJ McKellips 1 0-0 3, Kane 1 0-0 2. Totals 28 19-24 88.
3-point goals: W 7 (Zibell 3, Fischer 2, Keller 1, Nelson 1); OL 13 (Ruedinger 8, Bauer 2, Ja. McKellips 1, JJ McKellips 1). Total fouls: W 20; OL 22. Fouled out: Keller. Technical foul: W bench.
Milton 70, Kingdom Prep 52
The visiting Red Hawks (7-1) opened a 37-16 halftime lead and rode the 26-point production of Brogan McIntyre to beat the Wolfpack (1-7). Milton also got 10 points from Jack Campion. Qi’Andre Washington scored 19 for Kingdom Prep.
Milton*37*33*—*70
Wauwatosa Kingdom Prep*16*37*—*53
MILTON (fg ft-fta pts) — Campion 5 0-0 10, Jordahl 2 0-0 5, Burrows 1 0-0 2, Bothun 2 0-0 6, Widener 2 0-0 6, Burdette 3 2-2 9, McIntyre 12 2-2 26, Ratzburg 1 0-0 2, Kavanaugh 1 0-0 2, Kirk 1 0-0 2. Totals 31 4-4 70.
WAUWATOSA KINGDOM PREP — Hunt 7 0-0 17, Griggs 5 1-2 13, Griffin 1 0-0 3, Washington 7 4-4 19, Kilpatrick 0 1-2 1. Totals 20 6-8 53.
3-point goals: M 6 (Bothun 2, Widener 2, Jordahl 1, Burdette 1); WKP 7 (Hunt 3, Griggs 2, Griffin 1, Washington 1). Total fouls: M 10; WKP 6.
Girls hockey
Green Bay East co-op 6, Sun Prairie co-op 3
The visiting Cap City Cougars took an early lead on an unassisted goal from GeorgiaRae Samuelson, but the Ice Bears scored the next three goals to build a victory at Cornerstone Community Center in Ashwaubenon. Amanda Bauer scored twice for Sun Prairie, and Lexi Holman made 28 saves.
Sun Prairie co-op*2*1*0*—*3
Green Bay East co-op*3*2*1*—*6
First period — SP: Samuelson, 0:46; GBE: Chilson (Bender), 4P:41; Therrien (Bender), 9:59; Spejcher, 10:30; SP: Bauer (Cumming), 16:18.
Second period — GBE: Andrews (Cloute), 5:40; SP: Bauer, 11:07 (sh); GBE: Flanigan, 16:40 (pp).
Third period — GBE: Chilson, 8:30.
Saves: SP (Holman) 28 GBE (Christophersen) 12. Penalties-minutes: SP 2-4; GBE 1-2. At Cornerstone Community Center, Ashwaubenon.