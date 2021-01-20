Prep roundup: Oshkosh Lourdes' Preston Ruedinger scores 45 to lead Knights past Waunakee

Milton 70, Kingdom Prep 52

The visiting Red Hawks (7-1) opened a 37-16 halftime lead and rode the 26-point production of Brogan McIntyre to beat the Wolfpack (1-7). Milton also got 10 points from Jack Campion. Qi’Andre Washington scored 19 for Kingdom Prep.

Girls hockey

Green Bay East co-op 6, Sun Prairie co-op 3

The visiting Cap City Cougars took an early lead on an unassisted goal from GeorgiaRae Samuelson, but the Ice Bears scored the next three goals to build a victory at Cornerstone Community Center in Ashwaubenon. Amanda Bauer scored twice for Sun Prairie, and Lexi Holman made 28 saves.