The defending WIAA Division 4 state champion New Glarus boys basketball team is off to an 0-2 start this season, following Monday night’s 74-63 loss at Monticello in non-conference play.
The Glarner Knights started the game on a 9-1 run, but the Ponies (2-0) scored the next 13 points and led the rest of the way. New Glarus held Peter Gustafson to 15 points, after the junior scored 35 against Orfordville Parkview last week. But Reece Rufer picked up the slack with 23 points for the winners, and Simon Blohowiak and Rudy Wicker added 14 apiece.
Junior Nathan Streiff led New Glarus with 26 points and Connor Siegenthaler added 12, but no other player scored in double digits.
Palmyra-Eagle 51, Waterloo 50
Junior Brody Tschanz missed a 3-point attempt with less than eight seconds remaining as the Pirates (0-2) lost to the visiting Panthers (1-0). Chase Bostwick led Waterloo with 15 points and Earnest Jiles added 12. Aiden Calderon scored 24 for Palmyra-Eagle.
Madison Abundant Life 59, Albany 53
The Challengers (1-1) took a two-point lead at the half and held on with a 32-28 second-half run to beat the visiting Comets (0-2). Brent Schmiesing and Seth Byington had 13 points apiece for the winners. Schmiesing went 6-for-6 from the line and Byington scored all of his points in the second half. Caleb Gerry added 10 for the winners.
Argyle 64, Madison Country Day 24
Connor Carius scored 15 points, Joey Hinojosa added 13 and Payton Flannery had 12 as the Orioles (1-0) beat the host Prairie Hawks (0-2). Colin Young got nine points for Country Day.
Girls basketball
Menomonee Falls 40, Baraboo 17
At the Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee, Menomonee Falls (2-1) took a 22-10 halftime lead and then held the Thunderbirds (0-3) to seven second-half points for an easy non-conference victory. Freshman Taylor Pfaff scored 14 of Baraboo’s points. No Falls player reached double figures.