Prep roundup: Maya White Eagle makes Baraboo a winner in her debut

Boys hockey

Reedsburg co-op 5, Waupaca 2

The visiting Comets (0-1-0) jumped out to a two-goal lead to start the match, but after a three-goal second period, the Cheavers took control. Reedsburg scored twice more in the third period to win handily. Caden Brandt scored all three of the Cheavers’ second-period goals and Danny Ely added the final two scores.

Menomonie 5, Baraboo/Portage 3

The Mustangs (1-0-0) jumped to an early lead over the host Thunderbirds (0-1-0), scoring three of their five goals in the first period, and held on for victory. Baraboo/Portage scored one goal in each period.

Boys swimming

Baraboo 97, Janesville Craig 72

The Thunderbirds won seven of 11 events on their way to winning a dual meet with the Cougars, 97-72. Senior Jacob Laux came out on top in the 100 butterfly (2:09.97) and the 100 breaststroke (1:03.36). Host Baraboo lost just one relay event as their teams won both the 200 medley relay and the 200 freestyle relay.

