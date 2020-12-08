Prep roundup: Edgewood boys open their season with a winning run at Portage

The Madison Edgewood boys basketball team went on a 41-point tear in the second half to turn a tie into a 70-51 victory at Portage on Tuesday.
The score was 29-29 at the break, before Isandro Jimenez helped Edgewood take over. Jimenez finished with 27 points and Michael Regnier added 12 for Edgewood.
Erik Brouette scored 19 points to lead Portage (0-2).
New Glarus 81, Richland Center 86 (2OT)
The Glarner Knights (2-1) scored 14 points in the second overtime period to hold off the Hornets (2-1) at New Glarus Elementary School. Mason Martinson scored six of his 18 points in overtime to lead a group of five New Glarus double-figure scorers. Nathan Strieff, Carter Siegenthaler and Dain Walter each added 13 points and Al Strok had 12. Richland Center got 22 points from Tyler Rizner, but he fouled out late in regulation.
Beaver Dam 80, Janesville Craig 64
Nate Abel totaled 28 points and 11 rebounds to lead the Golden Beavers (3-0) past the visiting Cougars (0-2). Abel set a school record by going 18-for-18 from the free-throw line, helping Beaver Dam break open a 35-31 halftime lead. Beaver Dam also got 18 points each from Tyler Bunkoske and Alex Soto. Craig got 16 points apiece from Angelo Rizzo and Marshaun Harriel.
Sauk Prairie 42, Reedsburg 35
Led by a 23-point night from senior Brandt Wilson, the host Eagles (1-0) opened their season with a victory over the Beavers (1-2). Senior Zach Bestor totaled 21 points for Reedsburg, including four 3-point baskets.
Lake Mills 82, Cambridge 54
The L-Cats (2-0) defended their home court against the Blue Jays (0-1), as Charlie Bender led the way with 26 points, Jaxson Retrum scored 23 and Drew Stoddard added 17. Jack Nickolay scored 22 points to lead Cambridge, and Max Heth added 15.
Tomah 77, Baraboo 41
The visiting Timberwolves (1-1) made 12 3-point baskets and raced to a 39-16 halftime lead on their way past the Thunderbirds (0-3). Carson Lindauer and Dustin Derousseau each totaled 17 points for Tomah. Gabe McReynolds led Baraboo with 12 points.
Watertown 59, Columbus 51
Down 31-30 at halftime, the host Goslings (1-1) limited the Cardinals (0-2) to just 20 second-half points to earn their first win. Junior Ollie Meyers had 26 points to lead the effort for Watertown. Three players finished with double figures for Columbus as Caden Brunell led the team with 15 points.
Janesville Parker 77, Palmyra-Eagle 64
The visiting Panthers (0-2) couldn’t overcome the scoring output of the Vikings (2-2), as Robert DeLong and Brenden Weis eached scored 26. Aiden Calderon led Palmyra-Eagle in scoring with 24.
Girls basketball
Beaver Dam 61, Oak Creek 30
The visiting Golden Beavers (6-0) rolled to a victory over the Knights (2-3). University of Wisconsin commit Maty Wilke scored 26 points on 10 field goals to lead Beaver Dam. Senior Jenna Widenski, who scored 11 points, was the lone player for Oak Creek to score in double figures
Lake Mills 66, Columbus 34
Holding just a nine point lead at half-time, the visiting L-Cats (5-0) allowed the Cardinals (2-3) to score 10 second-half points. Taylor Roughen led Lake Mills with 21 points and Ava Wollin added 12.
Edgerton 64, Cambridge 50
Junior Abby Blum made five 3-point baskets and totaled 26 points to lead the host Crimson Tide (3-1) past the Blue Jays (0-3). Kate Fox Gunderson added 18 points and Sylvia Fox 13 for Edgerton, which pulled away with a 33-25 run in the second half. Maya Holzhueter led Cambridge with 23 points.
Westfield 75, Baraboo 57
The host Pioneers (4-2) scored 46 first-half points and held on to win a shootout against the Thunderbirds (1-3). Baraboo got 21 points and six 3-point baskets from Taylor Pfaff and 20 points from Maya White Eagle before she fouled out. Westfield got 18 points apiece from Brandi Lentz and Lexi Brakebush.
Belmont 36, River Valley 33
The host Blackhawks (0-2) fell just short of coming back from a seven point halftime deficit to the Braves (2-0). Senior Emily Esser knocked down six field goals to score 12 points for River Valley. Belmont balanced the scoring effort as their leading scorer, Rilyn Mootz, scored just 10 points.
Boys hockey
Beaver Dam 4, Mequon Homestead 1
The host Golden Beavers (1-2-0) got two goals and two assists from Ian Conlin to take charge against the visiting Highlanders (0-4-0). Connor Strasser and Wesley Biel also scored for Beaver Dam, and Noah Banes made 27 saves.
Boys swimming
Janesville Craig 85, Madison Edgewood 80
Despite stealing the final three events, the visiting Crusaders were unable to overtake the Cougars’ lead late. Ben Witt won the 200 individual medley, took second in the 100 butterfly, and swam on the second place 200 medley and 400 freestyle for Craig. Jaxon Vandenbrook won the 500 freestyle and the 50 freestyle as an individual and swam on the winning 200 medley and 400 freestyle relays for Edgewood.
Sauk Prairie/Wisconsin Heights 125, Watertown 45
The host Eagles won all 11 events to roll past the Goslings. Matthew Loy won the 100-yard butterfly (58.84 seconds) and 200 individual medley (2:11.07) and swam on one of Sauk’s winning relay teams. Andrew King won the 50 freestyle (:23.84) and 100 breaststroke (1:05.47) and swam on two winning relays.
Wrestling
Janesville Parker 40, Lodi 36
Salvador Acosta scored a pin victory in the 220-pound match to lift the visiting Vikings past the Blue Devils. Parker also got pin victories from Cadden Kazee at 113, Nathaniel Peters at 120, Jacob Law at 170 and Treveon Sanda at 195. Lodi’s pins came from Owen Breunig at 126, Mason Lane at 145 and A.J. Tritt at 182.
