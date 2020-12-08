Prep roundup: Edgewood boys open their season with a winning run at Portage

The host Pioneers (4-2) scored 46 first-half points and held on to win a shootout against the Thunderbirds (1-3). Baraboo got 21 points and six 3-point baskets from Taylor Pfaff and 20 points from Maya White Eagle before she fouled out. Westfield got 18 points apiece from Brandi Lentz and Lexi Brakebush.

Belmont 36, River Valley 33

The host Blackhawks (0-2) fell just short of coming back from a seven point halftime deficit to the Braves (2-0). Senior Emily Esser knocked down six field goals to score 12 points for River Valley. Belmont balanced the scoring effort as their leading scorer, Rilyn Mootz, scored just 10 points.

Boys hockey

Beaver Dam 4, Mequon Homestead 1

The host Golden Beavers (1-2-0) got two goals and two assists from Ian Conlin to take charge against the visiting Highlanders (0-4-0). Connor Strasser and Wesley Biel also scored for Beaver Dam, and Noah Banes made 27 saves.

Boys swimming

Janesville Craig 85, Madison Edgewood 80