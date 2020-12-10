Prep roundup: Devin Breunig sinks the winning shot to complete Sauk Prairie's comeback against Edgewood

Devin Breunig took charge when his Sauk Prairie boys basketball team needed him most Thursday night.

The senior guard took the ball after a time out with 43 seconds to go, faked a handoff to a teammate, drove to the basket and sank the game-winning shot to complete an impressive comeback in the Eagles’ 37-36 victory over visiting Madison Edgewood in non-conference play.

The Eagles (2-0) trailed 28-19 with 8 minutes, 51 seconds to play. But they answered with a 14-5 run, which included four 3-pointers, to tie the score at 33 with 2:52 to play.

Ben Newton sank a 3-pointer for Edgewood to make it 36-33, but Elliot Drew made two free throws for Sauk with 2:30 left, setting the stage for Breunig’s winning play.

Brandt Wilson led Sauk Prairie in scoring, getting 10 of his 14 points in the first half. Edgewood was led by Michael Regnier’s seven points.

Edgerton 79, Jefferson 35