Prep roundup: Devin Breunig sinks the winning shot to complete Sauk Prairie's comeback against Edgewood
PREP SPORTS

Prep roundup: Devin Breunig sinks the winning shot to complete Sauk Prairie's comeback against Edgewood

Devin Breunig took charge when his Sauk Prairie boys basketball team needed him most Thursday night.

The senior guard took the ball after a time out with 43 seconds to go, faked a handoff to a teammate, drove to the basket and sank the game-winning shot to complete an impressive comeback in the Eagles’ 37-36 victory over visiting Madison Edgewood in non-conference play.

The Eagles (2-0) trailed 28-19 with 8 minutes, 51 seconds to play. But they answered with a 14-5 run, which included four 3-pointers, to tie the score at 33 with 2:52 to play.

Ben Newton sank a 3-pointer for Edgewood to make it 36-33, but Elliot Drew made two free throws for Sauk with 2:30 left, setting the stage for Breunig’s winning play.

Brandt Wilson led Sauk Prairie in scoring, getting 10 of his 14 points in the first half. Edgewood was led by Michael Regnier’s seven points.

Edgerton 79, Jefferson 35

The host Crimson Tide (4-0) rolled to a 46-18 halftime lead on their way to a convincing victory over the Eagles (1-2). Clayton Jenny led the way for Edgerton with 25 points, Drew Hanson added 14 and Connor Coombs had 12. The Crimson Tide went a combined 13-for-13 from the free throw line. Jefferson got 11 points from Haygen Miller.

East Troy 89, Lake Mills 67

The host Trojans received contributions from just five players to roll over the L-Cats. Junior Jaxson Retrum scored 21 points and senior Charlie Bender added 17 points for Lake Mills. East Troy’s Chase Cummings scored 26 points and Ryan Nixon totaled 25 points to lead all scorers.

Girls basketball

Beaver Dam 89,

Appleton Xavier 31

The host Golden Beavers (7-0) rolled to a 57-17 halftime lead and beat the Hawks (5-2). Beaver Dam got 24 points from Natalie Jens and 22 from Maty Wilke. The defense held Xavier to nine field goals.

Janesville Craig 70,

Evansville 54

After receiving school board approval to begin interscholastic play on Wednesday, the visiting Blue Devils opened with a loss to the Cougars. Craig (2-2) opened a 34-18 halftime lead and coasted to victory. Craig’s Ellie Magestro-Kennedy made five 3-pointers in a 22-point night, and Claudia Fieiras added three on her way to 17 points. Evansville got 17 points from Ava Brandenburg.

Waterloo 62, Dodgeland 46

The Pirates (3-1) used a pressure defense to break out to a 27-16 halftime lead in their victory over the Trojans (2-1). Skyler Powers led Waterloo with 14 points and Julia Asik and Sophia Schneider added 12 apiece. Asik scored all her points on four 3-point baskets. Adrianne Bader led Dodgeland with 20 points.

Watertown Luther Prep 66, Mayville 27

The visiting Phoenix (2-1) easily got by the Cardinals (0-2) behind 30 points from Grace Schmidt. Schmidt’s big night put her over 1,000 career points. Lauren Paulsen added 11 points as she made three 3-pointers. Watertown Luther Prep’s defense limited Mayville’s leading scorers to just seven points.

Adams-Friendship 59, Portage 28

The visiting Green Devils (2-2) opened a 27-11 halftime lead and then outscored the Warriors (0-4) by a 32-11 count in the second half to pull away. Portage got 11 points from Cameran Ratz. Evelyn Shaw and Kyla Bula scored 11 each for Adams-Friendship.

Reedsburg 62, Sauk Prairie 43

The host Beavers (3-0) rolled to a a victory over the Eagles (1-1) after opening up a 20-point lead at halftime. Junior Mahra Wieman knocked down six field goals to lead Reedsburg with 17 points. Naomi Breunig scored 11 points for Sauk Prairie.

Boys hockey

Oregon club 5, Hartland Arrowhead 2

The Oregon club team earned a 2-0 lead after one period and extended it to 4-1 before beating the host Warhawks.

PREP SPORTS | THURSDAY'S AREA SUMMARIES

BOYS BASKETBALL

Non-conference

SAUK PRAIRIE 37, MADISON EDGEWOOD 36

Madison Edgewood*14*22*—*36

Sauk Prairie*14*23*—*37

MADISON EDGEWOOD (fg ft-fta pts) — Krentz 1 1-2 4; Newton 2 0-0 6; Trudgeon 2 0-0 5; Regnier 3 0-2 7; Klipstine 1 0-1 3; Jimenez 2 0-4 4; Nwankwo 1 1-2 3; Schenk 1 0-0 2; Clark 1 0-0 2. Totals 14 2-11 36.

SAUK PRAIRIE — Been 1 0-0 3; I. Breunig 3 2-2 10; E. Breunig 0 0-1 0; Wilson 5 2-3 14; Ahmetaj 0 1-3 1; D. Breunig 3 0-0 7; Drew 0 2-2 2. Totals 12 7-11 37.

3-point goals: ME 6 (Newton 2, Krentz 1, Trudgeon 1, Regnier 1, Klipstine 1); SP 6 (I. Breunig 2, Wilson 2, Been 1, D. Breunig 1). Total fouls: ME 17; SP 16.

EAST TROY 89, LAKE MILLS 67

Lake Mills*29*38*—*67

East Troy*44*45*—*89

LAKE MILLS (fg ft-fta pts) — Stoddard 4 3-4 11; Foster 1 0-0 3; Lund 1 0-0 2; Retrum 9 3-8 21; Moen 5 2-5 13; Bender 6 4-7 17. Totals 26 12-24 67.

EAST TROY — Schaefer 2 0-0 6; Nixon 9 7-10 25; Terpstra 4 4-5 15; Lindow 3 8-13 17; Cummings 9 2-3 26. Totals 27 21-31 89.

3-point goals: LM 3 (Foster 1, Moen 1, Bender 1); ET 14 (Cummings 6, Lindow 3, Terpstra 3, Schaefer 2). Total fouls: LM 19; ET 20. Fouled out: ET Terpstra; LM Stoddard, Foster.

EDGERTON 79, JEFFERSON 35

Jefferson*18*17*—*35

Edgerton*46*33*—*79

JEFFERSON (fg ft pts) — Miller 4 0 11, McGraw 3 0 7, Jones 1 0 2, Neitzel 0 2 2, Hoffman 1 0 3, Steies 2 0 4, Devine 3 0 6. Totals: 14 2-6 35.

EDGERTON — Knauf 1 4 6, Jenny 10 4 25, D. Hanson 5 0 14, Coombs 6 3 12, A. Hanson 1 3 5, McKillips 1 0 3, Schuman 1 0 3, Krause 2 0 5, Fox 2 2 6. Totals: 29 13-13 79.

3-point goals: J 5 (Miller 3, McGraw 1, Hoffman 1); E 8 (D. Hanson 4, Jenny 1, Schuman 1, Krause 1, McKillips 1). Total fouls: J 13; E 13.

JANESVILLE PARKER 72, BELOIT TURNER 46

Janesville Parker*34*38*—*72

Beloit Turner*23*23*—*46

JANESVILLE PARKER (fg ft pts) — Galvan 1 0 3, Thompson 2 3 8, DeLong 10 0 24, Conners 3 1 8, O’Leary 1 0 2, Hartwig 2 0 4, Nabor 1 2 5, Weis 6 5 18. Totals: 26 11-13 72.

BELOIT TURNER — Karich 1 0 3, Combs 0 1 1, Burrows 2 1 5, Heldt 4 2 13, Hanson 1 1 3, Cain 5 1 14, Hoppe 0 3 3, Diehl 2 0 4. Totals: 15 9-16 46..

3-point goals: JP 9 (DeLong 4, Conners 1, Nabor 1, Weis 1, Galvan 1, Thompson 1); BT 7 (Heldt 3, Cain 3, Karich 1). Total fouls: JP 20; BT 19.

WISCONSIN DELLS 58, COLUMBUS 53

Columbus*23*30*—*53

Wisconsin Dells*35*23*—*58

COLUMBUS — Carthew 1 2-2 5, Uttech 5 0-0 13, Co. Brunell 0 2-5 2, N. Cotter 0 2-2 2, W. Cotter 10 2-3 23, Schroeder 1 0-1 2, Ca. Brunel 2 0-0 6. Totals 19 8-13 53.

WISCONSIN DELLS — Deering 0 2-0 2, Hoving 1 0-0 2, Knetter 3 0-2 8, Michalsky 2 1-3 6, Rockwell 5 0-2 10, Witt 7 6-8 21, Weiss 4 0-0 11. Totals 22 7-17 58.

3-point goals: C 7 (Carthew 1, Uttech 3, Cucinotta 1, Ca. Brunell 2); WD 7 (Knetter 2, Michalsky 1, Witt 1, Weiss 3). Total fouls: C 17; WD 18. Fouled out: Uttech, Ca. Brunell.

LANCASTER 50, BELLEVILLE 48

Belleville*33*15*—*48

Lancaster*24*26*—*50

BELLEVILLE (fg ft-fta pts) — Boyum 2 0-0 5, Conner 1 0-0 3, Peterson 1 0-0 2, Nolden 1 2-2 5, T. Syse 8 0-0 20, Erickson 2 0-0 4, C. Syse 3 0-0 9. Totals 18 2-2 48.

LANCASTER — Noethe 3 1-2 7, Knapp 4 12-14 20, Hughey 0 4-6 4, Kelley 2 0-0 4, Klaas 0 2-2 2, Burkholder 2 0-2, 5 Wagner 3 2-2 8. Totals 14 21-28 50.

3-point goals: B 10 (Boyum 1, Conner 1, Nolden 1, T. Syse 4, C. Syse 3); L 1 (Burkholder 1). Total fouls: B 25; L 11. Fouled out: C. Syse.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Non-conference

REEDSBURG 62, SAUK PRAIRIE 43

Sauk Prairie*17*26*—*43

Reedsburg*37*25*—*62

SAUK PRAIRIE (fg ft-fta pts) — N. Breunig 5 0-0 11; O. Breunig 1 0-0 2; Marquart 2 0-3 5; Hartwig 2 2-2 6; Braund 3 2-5 8; M. Breunig 1 0-0 2; Paukner 3 3-6 9. Totals 17 7-16 43.

REEDSBURG — Bestor 2 0-0 5; Stieve 0 1-2 1; T. Cherney 2 1-2 7; S. Cherney 5 1-2 13; Mac. Wieman 3 1-3 10; Dietz 2 0-0 4; Mah. Wieman 6 4-6 17; Benish 2 0-1 5. Totals 22 8-16 62.

3-point goals: SP 2 (N. Breunig 1, Marquart 1); R 10 (Mah. Wieman 3, S. Cheney 2, T. Cherney 2, Bestor 1, Mah. Wieman 1, Benish 1). Total fouls: SP 17; R 17.

BEAVER DAM 89, APPLETON XAVIER 31

Appleton Xavier*17*14*—*31

Beaver Dam*57*32*—*89

APPLETON XAVIER (fg ft-fta pts) — Ballard 0 2-2 2, Fields 0 1-4 1, Buss 1 2-2 5, D. Feldkamp 0 1-2 1, Maggie McGinnis 3 1-2 7, B. Feldkamp 0 0-2 0, VandeHey 1 3-6 5, Stempa 2 0-0 4,Neuman 2 2-3 6. Totals 9 12-23 31.

BEAVER DAM — Jens 9 4-4 24, Salettel 3 0-1 7, Wittnebel 2 0-0 4, M. Wilke 8 5-5 22, Hodgson 3 0-0 7, Kuenzi 0 2-2 2, Yagodinski 2 0-0 6, G.Wilke 3 2-2 8, Stonewall 2 0-0 4, Lapen 1 1-1 3, Czarnecki 1 0-2 2. Totals 34 14-17 89.

3-point goals: AX 1 (Buss 1), BD 7 (Jens 2, Salettel 1, M. Wilke 1, Hodgson 1, Yagodinski 2). Total fouls: AX 13, BD 22. Fouled out: Stonewall.

JANESVILLE CRAIG 70, EVANSVILLE 54

Evansville*18*36*—*54

Janesville Craig*34*36*—*70

EVANSVILLE (fg ft-fta pts) — Hazard 1 0-0 3, Hinkle 1 7-9 9, Hermanson 0 3-6 3, Tofte 2 1-2 7, Brandenburg 7 2-2 17, Messling 6 0-0 15. Totals 17 13-19 54.

JANESVILLE CRAIG — Campbell 3 0-0 7, Vitaioli 0 0-1 0, Huml 2 0-0 6, Magestro-Kennedy 8 1-2 22, Fieiras 6 2-4 17, Clarke 1 2-4 2, McBride 4 0-0 8, Nicholson 1 3-4 5, Alderman 0 1-2 1. Totals 25 9-16 70.

3-point goals: E 5 (Messling 3, Tofte 2, Hazard 1, Brandenburg 1); JC 11 (Magestro-Kennedy 5, Fieiras 3, Huml 2, Campbell 1). Total fouls: E 13; JC 18. Fouled out: Campbell.

ADAMS-FRIENDSHIP 59, PORTAGE 28

Adams-Friendship*27*32*—*59

Portage*17*11*—*28

ADAMS-FRIENDSHIP (fg ft-fta pts) — Farrell 2 0-0 4, K. Bula 5 1-4 11, Clark 0 0-1 0, Irey 1 0-0 3, Kautzer 1 2-2 4, Lent 2 0-0 5, Shaw 4 3-4 11, Gbur 4 2-4 10, Parr 4 2-2 10, Peterson 0 1-2 1. Totals 23 11-19 59.

PORTAGE — Schwantz 0 0-1 0, Krueger 0 2-4 2, Brees 2 2-2 6, Kreuziger 1 0-0 3, Ratz 3 3-8 11, Woodhouse 2 2-2 6, Kallungi 0 0-2 0. Totals 8 9-19 28.

3-point goals: AF 2 (Irey 1, Lent 1); P 3 (Ratz 2, Kreuziger 1). Total fouls: AF 21; P 16. Fouled out: Kreuziger.

WATERLOO 62, DODGELAND 46

Dodgeland*16*30*—*46

Waterloo*27*35*—*62

DODGELAND (fg ft-fta pts) — Blome 0 0-4 0, Schreier 1 0-0 3, Peplinski 1 0-0 2, Firari 3 6-6 13, Cramer 2 0-0 5, Hodgson 1 1-7 3, Bader 7 6-11 20. Totals 15 13-28 46.

WATERLOO — Schneider 5 1-3 12, Webster 1 0-0 2, Powers 3 7-8 14, Asik 4 0-0 12, Huebner 2 1-2 5, Wolff 4 3-6 11, Baumann 3 0-0 6. Totals 22 12-19 62.

3-point goals: W 6 (Asik 4, Schneider 1, Powers 1); D 3 (Schreier 1, Cramer 1, Firari 1). Total fouls: D 14, W 18. Fouled out: Wolff.

WATERTOWN LUTHER PREP 66, MAYVILLE 27

Watertown Luther Prep*31*35*—*66

Mayville*16*11*—*27

WATERTOWN LUTHER PREP (fg ft-fta pts) — Robinson 1 0-0 2; Paulsen 4 0-0 11; Fitzsimmons 1 0-0 2; Arndt 1 0-0 2; G. Kieselhorst; 3 0-0 7; Schmidt 13 4-8 30; Sulzle 2 0-0 4; Zellmer 4 0-0 8. Totals 29 4-8 66.

MAYVILLE — Schellpfeffer 2 1-2 7; Zimmer 1 5-8 7; Clark 2 0-0 5; Pasbrig 2 0-0 4; Konrad 2 0-0 4. Totals 9 6-10 27.

3-point goals: WLP 4 (Paulsen 3, G. Kieselhort 1); M 3 (Schellpfeffer 2, Clark 1). Total fouls: WLP 12; M 8.

MARSHALL 62, RANDOLPH 42

Marshall*25*37*—*62

Randolph*23*19*—*42

BOYS HOCKEY

Non-conference

Oregon club 5, Hartland Arrowhead 2

