Prep roundup: Devin Breunig sinks the winning shot to complete Sauk Prairie's comeback against Edgewood

Devin Breunig took charge when his Sauk Prairie boys basketball team needed him most Thursday night.
The senior guard took the ball after a time out with 43 seconds to go, faked a handoff to a teammate, drove to the basket and sank the game-winning shot to complete an impressive comeback in the Eagles’ 37-36 victory over visiting Madison Edgewood in non-conference play.
The Eagles (2-0) trailed 28-19 with 8 minutes, 51 seconds to play. But they answered with a 14-5 run, which included four 3-pointers, to tie the score at 33 with 2:52 to play.
Ben Newton sank a 3-pointer for Edgewood to make it 36-33, but Elliot Drew made two free throws for Sauk with 2:30 left, setting the stage for Breunig’s winning play.
Brandt Wilson led Sauk Prairie in scoring, getting 10 of his 14 points in the first half. Edgewood was led by Michael Regnier’s seven points.
Edgerton 79, Jefferson 35
The host Crimson Tide (4-0) rolled to a 46-18 halftime lead on their way to a convincing victory over the Eagles (1-2). Clayton Jenny led the way for Edgerton with 25 points, Drew Hanson added 14 and Connor Coombs had 12. The Crimson Tide went a combined 13-for-13 from the free throw line. Jefferson got 11 points from Haygen Miller.
East Troy 89, Lake Mills 67
The host Trojans received contributions from just five players to roll over the L-Cats. Junior Jaxson Retrum scored 21 points and senior Charlie Bender added 17 points for Lake Mills. East Troy’s Chase Cummings scored 26 points and Ryan Nixon totaled 25 points to lead all scorers.
Girls basketball
Beaver Dam 89,
Appleton Xavier 31
The host Golden Beavers (7-0) rolled to a 57-17 halftime lead and beat the Hawks (5-2). Beaver Dam got 24 points from Natalie Jens and 22 from Maty Wilke. The defense held Xavier to nine field goals.
Janesville Craig 70,
Evansville 54
After receiving school board approval to begin interscholastic play on Wednesday, the visiting Blue Devils opened with a loss to the Cougars. Craig (2-2) opened a 34-18 halftime lead and coasted to victory. Craig’s Ellie Magestro-Kennedy made five 3-pointers in a 22-point night, and Claudia Fieiras added three on her way to 17 points. Evansville got 17 points from Ava Brandenburg.
Waterloo 62, Dodgeland 46
The Pirates (3-1) used a pressure defense to break out to a 27-16 halftime lead in their victory over the Trojans (2-1). Skyler Powers led Waterloo with 14 points and Julia Asik and Sophia Schneider added 12 apiece. Asik scored all her points on four 3-point baskets. Adrianne Bader led Dodgeland with 20 points.
Watertown Luther Prep 66, Mayville 27
The visiting Phoenix (2-1) easily got by the Cardinals (0-2) behind 30 points from Grace Schmidt. Schmidt’s big night put her over 1,000 career points. Lauren Paulsen added 11 points as she made three 3-pointers. Watertown Luther Prep’s defense limited Mayville’s leading scorers to just seven points.
Adams-Friendship 59, Portage 28
The visiting Green Devils (2-2) opened a 27-11 halftime lead and then outscored the Warriors (0-4) by a 32-11 count in the second half to pull away. Portage got 11 points from Cameran Ratz. Evelyn Shaw and Kyla Bula scored 11 each for Adams-Friendship.
Reedsburg 62, Sauk Prairie 43
The host Beavers (3-0) rolled to a a victory over the Eagles (1-1) after opening up a 20-point lead at halftime. Junior Mahra Wieman knocked down six field goals to lead Reedsburg with 17 points. Naomi Breunig scored 11 points for Sauk Prairie.
Boys hockey
Oregon club 5, Hartland Arrowhead 2
The Oregon club team earned a 2-0 lead after one period and extended it to 4-1 before beating the host Warhawks.
