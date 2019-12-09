Clayton Jenny scored 22 points Monday night as his Edgerton boys basketball team opened a nine-point halftime lead and held on for a 72-60 victory over host Milton in non-conference play.
Three other players scored nine or more points for the Crimson Tide (3-1), which made 20 of 29 free throws.
The Red Hawks (1-3) got 26 points from sophomore Jack Campion and 11 from Evan Jordahl.
Waterloo 54, Deerfield 71
Cal Fisher scored 24 points as the host Demons (2-1) used the second half to pull away from the visiting Pirates (1-3). Fisher scored 18 of his 24 points from the free-throw line. Chase Bostwick scored 20 points for Waterloo.
Westfield 54, Poynette 52
The host Pioneers (4-0) took a 23-15 halftime lead and held on to hand the Pumas (2-1) their first loss. Derek Drew scored 14 points and Weston Hoffa 13 for the winners. Nik Feller led Poynette with 14 points.
Albany 74, Madison Country Day 45
The visiting Comets (1-2) got 17 points from Luke Johnson as they handled the host Prairie Hawks (0-4). Stephen Bosben contributed 17 points for Madison Country Day.
Girls basketball
New Glarus 49, Dodgeville 45
The Glarner Knights (3-2) wiped out a 30-22 halftime deficit with a 27-15 run in the second half to beat the Dodgers (2-2). Junior Dylan Noll scored 16 points to lead New Glarus. Olivia Argall scored 22 points for Dodgeville.
Portage 36, Lodi 74
The visiting Warriors (0-5) were unable to overcome a 14 point halftime deficit to the host Blue Devils (3-1). Jaden Kolinski scored 22 points for Lodi. Lauryn Milne added 20 points of her own for Lodi. Portage got 20 points from Makenna Bisch.
Madison Abundant Life 44, Orfordville Parkview 37
The visiting Challengers (2-1, 2-1 Trailways South Conference) held off the Vikings (0-3, 0-3).
Palmyra-Eagle 38, Madison Country Day 19
The Trailways South-leading Panthers (3-2, 3-0) doubled up on the host Prairie Hawks (0-8, 0-2).
Postponements
Reedsburg administrators chose not to travel due to weather concerns, forcing postponement of the boys basketball team’s scheduled game at River Valley and the gymnastics team’s scheduled dual meet at Baraboo. Rescheduling dates have not been announced.