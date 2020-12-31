Prep roundup: Big second half leads Lake Mills girls basketball team past Edgewood

A big second half, buoyed by sharp free-throw shooting, carried the Lake Mills girls basketball team to a 69-59 victory over visiting Madison Edgewood in non-conference play Wednesday afternoon.
The L-Cats (10-1) pulled away from a three-point halftime lead with a 36-point second half and made 28 of 39 free throws overall to beat the Crusaders (6-3).
Taylor Roughen made nine of 10 free throws and totaled 17 points to lead the L-Cats, and Jade Pitta added 11 points. Edgewood got 16 points from Amber Grosse and 10 from Sarah Lazar.
Sauk Prairie 60, Baraboo 40
The host Eagles (3-1) took a 30-21 halftime lead and rode the 23-point scoring of Winona State recruit Naomi Breunig to a victory over the Thunderbirds (1-7). Annika Braund added 12 points for Sauk Prairie. Maya White Eagle led Baraboo with 19 points.
Columbus 41, Edgerton 36
The visiting Cardinals (7-5) pulled off their most impressive victory of the season, using a 22-16 scoring run in the second half to pull away against the Crimson Tide (8-2). Jordan Link scored 10 of her 11 points in the second half to lead Columbus, and Amy Treilen added 11 points. Sylvia Fox scored 12 points and Kate Gunderson 10 for Edgerton.
Boys basketball
Evansville 44, Madison Edgewood 30
Forward Ryan Thompson scored 13 of his 24 points in the first half, and then made all five of his free throws in the second half, to lead the host Blue Devils (5-1) to a victory over the Crusaders (3-4). No other Evansville player scored more than eight points. Edgewood got 11 points from Ovu Nwankwo, but the Crusaders were held to 14 second-half points.
Cambria-Friesland 47, Marshall 43 (ot)
The visiting Cardinals (5-4) wiped out an eight-point halftime deficit with a 29-point second half, but managed only two points in overtime to fall to the Hilltoppers (7-0). Kobe Smit scored 17 points and Griffin Hart added 14 for Cambria-Friesland. Marshall got 24 points from Reid Truschinski, but no other Cardinals player scored more than six points.
Oshkosh Lourdes 98, Deerfield 68
The host Knights (5-2) spoiled Nick Krull’s debut as coach of the Demons (0-1), opening a 45-35 halftime lead and expanding on its lead in the second half. Lourdes got 34 points from Josh Bauer, 21 from Jack McKellips and 20 from Jack Huizenga. Deerfield got 32 points from sophomore Cal Fisher.
Janesville Parker 39, Watertown 35
Brenden Weis led the visiting Vikings (7-3) past the Goslings (3-3) with a 15-point performance. Jackson Wehner led Watertown with 13 points, but no other Gosling managed to score more than seven.
Fort Atkinson 54, Elkhorn 45
The visiting Blackhawks (4-0) went on a 34-22 scoring run in the second half to break away from a three-point halftime lead against the Elks (1-4). Fort Atkinson got 14 points from Cade Cosson and 13 from Carson Baker. The pair combined to score 17 points in the second half.
Wilmot 81, Janesville Craig 67
Kevin Sandman scored 28 points to lead the host Panthers (3-4) to a 14-point victory over the Cougars (2-7). Wilmot got 23 more points from London Glass. Angelo Rizzo kept Janesville Craig in the game with a 33-point-performance.
Boys hockey
Fond du Lac 5, Janesville Craig/Parker 3
In the seventh-place game of the Joe Raymond Tournament at Naga-Waukee Park in Delafield, the Bluebirds (0-6-0) tied the score 11 minutes into the third period on a score by Jake Schaffner, but the Cardinals (2-6-0) went ahead less than a minute later and then added a late empty-net goal. Keegan Erickson and Tyler Steuck also scored for the Bluebirds.
Mequon Homestead 7, DeForest club 0
The Highlanders (6-6-0) shut out the visiting Norskies (1-2-0) in non-conference action behind hat tricks from Rocco Cicirello and J.J. Perez. Alexander Kaminsky made 25 saves for DeForest.
Girls hockey
Cedarburg co-op 6, Baraboo co-op 1
The visiting Lakeshore Lightning (4-4-0) scored three goals in the first period to take control against the Badger Lightning (1-5-0) at Pierce Park in Baraboo. Baraboo’s goal came from Bella Bowden in the second period.
Boys swimming
Baraboo Triangular
Waunakee, in its first meet of the season, won 10 of 11 events to total 165 points, finishing ahead of Baraboo’s 89 and Holmen’s 28, at Jack Young Middle School in Baraboo. Baraboo’s only win came in the 200 freestyle relay (1:37.10).
For Waunakee, senior Luke Kobza won the 100-yard freestyle (:52.49) and 200 freestyle (1:57.45), and swam on the winning 400 freestyle relay (3:26.22) and 200 medley relay (1:40.86). Others who swam on both winning relays and won two individual events each were sophomore Nolan Wallace in the 50-yard freestyle (:22.91) and 100 breaststroke (1:01.87); senior Paul Busse in the 200 individual medley (2:04.46) and 500 freestyle (5:01.60); and senior Zach Vinson in the 100 backstroke (:59.09) and 100 butterfly (:54.26).
Watertown 100, Kiel 54
Zach Jaworski, Nathan Williams, Jack Heier and Liam McCloskey each swam on two winning relays and won one individual event to help the Goslings win nine of 11 events to beat the visiting Raiders. Also for Watertown, Christopher Muth won the 200 freestyle (2:04.77) and 500 freestyle (5:39.14).