Prep roundup: Big second half leads Lake Mills girls basketball team past Edgewood

Evansville 44, Madison Edgewood 30

Forward Ryan Thompson scored 13 of his 24 points in the first half, and then made all five of his free throws in the second half, to lead the host Blue Devils (5-1) to a victory over the Crusaders (3-4). No other Evansville player scored more than eight points. Edgewood got 11 points from Ovu Nwankwo, but the Crusaders were held to 14 second-half points.

Cambria-Friesland 47, Marshall 43 (ot)

The visiting Cardinals (5-4) wiped out an eight-point halftime deficit with a 29-point second half, but managed only two points in overtime to fall to the Hilltoppers (7-0). Kobe Smit scored 17 points and Griffin Hart added 14 for Cambria-Friesland. Marshall got 24 points from Reid Truschinski, but no other Cardinals player scored more than six points.

Oshkosh Lourdes 98, Deerfield 68

The host Knights (5-2) spoiled Nick Krull’s debut as coach of the Demons (0-1), opening a 45-35 halftime lead and expanding on its lead in the second half. Lourdes got 34 points from Josh Bauer, 21 from Jack McKellips and 20 from Jack Huizenga. Deerfield got 32 points from sophomore Cal Fisher.

Janesville Parker 39, Watertown 35