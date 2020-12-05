Prep roundup: Baluck Deang delivers 23 points as Edgewood girls roll past Baraboo

Baluck Deang powered home 23 points on Saturday evening to lead the unbeaten Madison Edgewood girls basketball team to a 74-52 victory at Baraboo.

Deang made 10 field goals, including one 3-pointer, and two of four free throws for her season-best performance. Sarah Lazar added 14 points and Amber Grosse 11 for the Crusaders (3-0)

For Baraboo (1-2), Maya White Eagle, a senior transfer who played previously at Madison Memorial, had a career-best scoring performance with 33 points, including five 3-point baskets. Taylor Paff added 13 points.

Lakeside Lutheran 49, Wisconsin Lutheran 45

At Wisconsin Lutheran College, Kylee Gnabasik scored 14 points and Jenna Shadoski 10 to lead the Warriors (3-0) past the Vikings (2-1). Lakeside held on to a four-point halftime lead. Jazzmine Smith led Wisconsin Lutheran with 15 points.

Columbus 55, North Fond du Lac 31

Senior guard Jordan Link scored 16 points and sophomore guard Mikenna Boettcher added 13 as the visiting Cardinals used a 31-14 run in the second half to break away from a seven-point halftime lead over the Orioles (1-2).

Watertown Luther Prep 57, Oakfield 50