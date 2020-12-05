Prep roundup: Baluck Deang delivers 23 points as Edgewood girls roll past Baraboo

Baluck Deang powered home 23 points on Saturday evening to lead the unbeaten Madison Edgewood girls basketball team to a 74-52 victory at Baraboo.
Deang made 10 field goals, including one 3-pointer, and two of four free throws for her season-best performance. Sarah Lazar added 14 points and Amber Grosse 11 for the Crusaders (3-0)
For Baraboo (1-2), Maya White Eagle, a senior transfer who played previously at Madison Memorial, had a career-best scoring performance with 33 points, including five 3-point baskets. Taylor Paff added 13 points.
Lakeside Lutheran 49, Wisconsin Lutheran 45
At Wisconsin Lutheran College, Kylee Gnabasik scored 14 points and Jenna Shadoski 10 to lead the Warriors (3-0) past the Vikings (2-1). Lakeside held on to a four-point halftime lead. Jazzmine Smith led Wisconsin Lutheran with 15 points.
Columbus 55, North Fond du Lac 31
Senior guard Jordan Link scored 16 points and sophomore guard Mikenna Boettcher added 13 as the visiting Cardinals used a 31-14 run in the second half to break away from a seven-point halftime lead over the Orioles (1-2).
Watertown Luther Prep 57, Oakfield 50
Led by a 19 point first half from junior Grace Schmidt, who scored 24 points, the Phoenix (1-1) had a 13 point lead at halftime and held on for the victory over the Oaks (1-2). Junior Jaylin Gremminger and senior Abi Streeter who each scored 12 points led the way for Oakfield.
Boys basketball
Marshall 75, Baraboo 43
Reid Truschinski scored 20 points and Cole Denniston added 14, making four 3-point baskets, to lead the Cardinals (1-0) past the Thunderbirds (0-2). Craig Ward added 14 points for Marshall, which took a 35-17 halftime lead. Baraboo got 14 points from Justin Philipp, 12 from Drew Mistele and 11 from Gabe McReynolds.
Reedsburg 58, Portage 57
Zach Bestor scored a game-high 23 points, including 13 in the second half, to help the Beavers (1-1) navigate a tight second half to hold off the Warriors (0-1). Portage’s Erik Brouette made six 3-point shots in a 20-point performance, but his final shot missed at the buzzer.
Beaver Dam 51, Watertown 49
Despite scoring only 20 points in the second half, the visiting Golden Beavers (2-0) edged the Goslings (0-1). A 22-point night from senior Nate Abel led Beaver Dam. Junior Nathan Gapinski totaled 16 points for Watertown, which nearly wiped out a 31-22 halftime deficit.
Lake Mills 76, Williams Bay 50
The L-Cats (1-0) got 27 points from Charlie Bender, 15 from Ethan Foster and 13 from Jaxson Retrum to open their season with a runaway victory over the host Bulldogs (0-1). Lake Mills opened a 44-22 halftime lead.
Menasha 71, Lakeside Lutheran 68
The host Bluejays (1-2) wiped out a seven-point halftime deficit with a 39-point second half to beat the Warriors (1-1). The loss spoiled a 25-point performance by Lakeside’s Levi Birkholz, and Ian Olszewski added 18 points for Lakeside. Menasha had five double-digit scorers, led by Sam Everson with 14 points.
East Troy 57, Janesville Parker 56
The Trojans (1-1) went on a 39-33 run in the second half to hold off the Vikings (1-2). Ryan Nixon scored 19 points and Chase Cummings 16 for the winners. Parker got 18 points from Jacob Nabor and 16 from Brenden Weis.
Boys hockey
Green Bay Notre Dame 6, Madison Edgewood 0
Hunter Bill scored two goals as Notre Dame took charge with a three-goal second period and beat the visiting Crusaders at Cornerstone Ice Center in Ashwaubenon. Edgewood managed 22 shots, all of them stopped by Xander Roberts. Zach Walker stopped 28 shots for Edgewood.
Fond du Lac Springs 6, Reedsburg co-op 0
Brady Welsch scored two goals and the Ledgers held the Cheavers to seven shots on goal in a shutout victory at the Blue Line Family Ice Center in Fond du Lac.
University School 6, Beaver Dam 0
The host Wildcats improved to 4-0-0 with a shutout victory of the Golden Beavers (0-2-0).
Superior club 4, Verona club 0
The visiting Verona club hockey team (1-1-0) was shut out by Superior’s club team, giving up two goals in the second period to fall behind, 3-0. The teams will meet again today at 10:45 a.m.
Girls hockey
Appleton Xavier 9, Sun Prairie club 0
The Fox Cities Stars (4-0-0) made quick work of Sun Prairie’s club team, formed of members of the Cap City Cougars co-operative team, at Tri-City Ice Arena in Neenah.
Wrestling
Lakeside Lutheran 45, Columbus 30
The visiting Warriors scored 30 points on five forfeits and won three other matches to defeat the Cardinals. Pin victories went to Lakeside freshman Crandon Dwyer at 160 and Austin Haley at 220. Columbus got pins from Logan Olmsted at 152, Anthony Goetzer at 182 and Liam Dawson at 195.
