Prep roundup: Baluck Deang delivers 23 points as Edgewood girls roll past Baraboo
Baluck Deang powered home 23 points on Saturday evening to lead the unbeaten Madison Edgewood girls basketball team to a 74-52 victory at Baraboo.

Deang made 10 field goals, including one 3-pointer, and two of four free throws for her season-best performance. Sarah Lazar added 14 points and Amber Grosse 11 for the Crusaders (3-0)

For Baraboo (1-2), Maya White Eagle, a senior transfer who played previously at Madison Memorial, had a career-best scoring performance with 33 points, including five 3-point baskets. Taylor Paff added 13 points.

Lakeside Lutheran 49, Wisconsin Lutheran 45

At Wisconsin Lutheran College, Kylee Gnabasik scored 14 points and Jenna Shadoski 10 to lead the Warriors (3-0) past the Vikings (2-1). Lakeside held on to a four-point halftime lead. Jazzmine Smith led Wisconsin Lutheran with 15 points.

Columbus 55, North Fond du Lac 31

Senior guard Jordan Link scored 16 points and sophomore guard Mikenna Boettcher added 13 as the visiting Cardinals used a 31-14 run in the second half to break away from a seven-point halftime lead over the Orioles (1-2).

Watertown Luther Prep 57, Oakfield 50

Led by a 19 point first half from junior Grace Schmidt, who scored 24 points, the Phoenix (1-1) had a 13 point lead at halftime and held on for the victory over the Oaks (1-2). Junior Jaylin Gremminger and senior Abi Streeter who each scored 12 points led the way for Oakfield.

Boys basketball

Marshall 75, Baraboo 43

Reid Truschinski scored 20 points and Cole Denniston added 14, making four 3-point baskets, to lead the Cardinals (1-0) past the Thunderbirds (0-2). Craig Ward added 14 points for Marshall, which took a 35-17 halftime lead. Baraboo got 14 points from Justin Philipp, 12 from Drew Mistele and 11 from Gabe McReynolds.

Reedsburg 58, Portage 57

Zach Bestor scored a game-high 23 points, including 13 in the second half, to help the Beavers (1-1) navigate a tight second half to hold off the Warriors (0-1). Portage’s Erik Brouette made six 3-point shots in a 20-point performance, but his final shot missed at the buzzer.

Beaver Dam 51, Watertown 49

Despite scoring only 20 points in the second half, the visiting Golden Beavers (2-0) edged the Goslings (0-1). A 22-point night from senior Nate Abel led Beaver Dam. Junior Nathan Gapinski totaled 16 points for Watertown, which nearly wiped out a 31-22 halftime deficit.

Lake Mills 76, Williams Bay 50

The L-Cats (1-0) got 27 points from Charlie Bender, 15 from Ethan Foster and 13 from Jaxson Retrum to open their season with a runaway victory over the host Bulldogs (0-1). Lake Mills opened a 44-22 halftime lead.

Menasha 71, Lakeside Lutheran 68

The host Bluejays (1-2) wiped out a seven-point halftime deficit with a 39-point second half to beat the Warriors (1-1). The loss spoiled a 25-point performance by Lakeside’s Levi Birkholz, and Ian Olszewski added 18 points for Lakeside. Menasha had five double-digit scorers, led by Sam Everson with 14 points.

East Troy 57, Janesville Parker 56

The Trojans (1-1) went on a 39-33 run in the second half to hold off the Vikings (1-2). Ryan Nixon scored 19 points and Chase Cummings 16 for the winners. Parker got 18 points from Jacob Nabor and 16 from Brenden Weis.

Boys hockey

Green Bay Notre Dame 6, Madison Edgewood 0

Hunter Bill scored two goals as Notre Dame took charge with a three-goal second period and beat the visiting Crusaders at Cornerstone Ice Center in Ashwaubenon. Edgewood managed 22 shots, all of them stopped by Xander Roberts. Zach Walker stopped 28 shots for Edgewood.

Fond du Lac Springs 6, Reedsburg co-op 0

Brady Welsch scored two goals and the Ledgers held the Cheavers to seven shots on goal in a shutout victory at the Blue Line Family Ice Center in Fond du Lac.

University School 6, Beaver Dam 0

The host Wildcats improved to 4-0-0 with a shutout victory of the Golden Beavers (0-2-0).

Superior club 4, Verona club 0

The visiting Verona club hockey team (1-1-0) was shut out by Superior’s club team, giving up two goals in the second period to fall behind, 3-0. The teams will meet again today at 10:45 a.m.

Girls hockey

Appleton Xavier 9, Sun Prairie club 0

The Fox Cities Stars (4-0-0) made quick work of Sun Prairie’s club team, formed of members of the Cap City Cougars co-operative team, at Tri-City Ice Arena in Neenah.

Wrestling

Lakeside Lutheran 45, Columbus 30

The visiting Warriors scored 30 points on five forfeits and won three other matches to defeat the Cardinals. Pin victories went to Lakeside freshman Crandon Dwyer at 160 and Austin Haley at 220. Columbus got pins from Logan Olmsted at 152, Anthony Goetzer at 182 and Liam Dawson at 195.

PREP SPORTS | SATURDAY'S AREA SUMMARIES

BOYS BASKETBALL

Saturday’s area summaries

Non-conference

MARSHALL 75, BARABOO 43

Marshall*35*40*—*75

Baraboo*17*26*—*43

MARSHALL (fg ft-fta pts) — Lutz 2 0-0 4, Ward 3 6-6 14, Jaxon Hornby 2 0-0 6, Denniston 7 0-0 18, Truschinski 7 6-8 20, Hellenbrand 1 0-0 2, Colling 2 0-0 5, Bello 1 0-1 2, Grady 1 2-2 4. Totals 26 14-17 75.

BARABOO — Mistele 4 3-4 12, Nachtigan 0 1-2 1, Kelly 1 0-0 2, McReynolds 5 0-0 11, Philipp 6 0-0 14, Bailey 1 0-0 3. Totals 17 4-6 43.

3-point goals: M 9 (Denniston 4, Hornby 2, Ward 2, Colling 1); B 5 (Philipp 2, Bailey 1, McReynolds 1, Mistele 1). Total fouls: M 14; B 21.

REEDSBURG 58, PORTAGE 57

Reedsburg*28*30*—*58

Portage*27*30*—*57

REEDSBURG (fg ft-fta pts) — Mikonowicz 2 1-2 5, Roman 4 0-0 9, Campbell 1 0-0 2, Lindholm 1 0-2 3, Bestor 5 9-13 23, Woodruff 1 0-0 3, Peper 2 0-1 4, Molitor 3 0-1 6, Dempsey 1 1-2 3. Totals 20 11-21 58.

PORTAGE — Mael 0 0-1 0, Brouette 7 0-2 20, Hammer 1 0-0 2, Reichhoff 3 1-1 8, Hensler 3 0-1 6, Roberts 4 3-8 12, Hooker 3 1-2 9. Totals 21 5-14 57.

3-point goals: R 7 (Bestor 4, Roman 1, Lindholm 1, Woodruff 1); P 10 (Brouette 6, Hooker 2, Reichhoff 1, Roberts 1). Total fouls: R 19; P 20. Fouled out: P (Schuette).

LAKE MILLS 76, WILLIAMS BAY 50

Lake Mills*44*32*—*76

Williams Bay*22*28*—*50

LAKE MILLS (fg ft-fta pts) — Stoddard 2 0-0 5, Foster 6 2-3 15, Lund 1 0-0 3, Retrum 6 1-4 13, Moen 3 2-3 11, Bender 12 1-1 27, Legal 0 2-2 2. Totals 30 8-13 76.

WILLIAMS BAY — Turner 0 0-2 0, Perdall 3 4-7 12, Schultz 1 0-0 3, Viss 1 0-0 3, Mannelt 2 1-2 6, Hoover 2 1-2 5, Kuiper 0 1-2 1, Venteicher 9 1-2 20. Totals 18 8-17 50.

3-point goals: LM 6 (Bender 2, Moen 1, Lund 1, Foster 1, Stoddard 1); WB 6 (Perdall 2, Schultz 1, Viss 1, Mannelt 1, Venteicher 1). Total fouls: LM 14; WB 17. Technical foul: Moen.

MENASHA 71, LAKESIDE LUTHERAN 68

Menasha*32*39*—*71

Lakeside Lutheran*39*29*—*68

MENASHA (fg ft-fta pts) — Dillon 6 0-0 13; Buckner 4 0-0 10; Everson 5 4-5 14; Womack 5 1-3 12; White 6 0-1 12; VanDynHoven 0 1-5 1; Zielinski 1 4-7 7; Jensen 1 0-0 2. Totals 28 10-21 71.

LAKESIDE LUTHERAN — Uttech 4 1-5 9; Veers 1 2-2 4; Jahnke 1 0-1 3; Olszewski 6 6-7 18; Main 2 0-0 4; Birkholz 9 7-9 25; Lauber 2 0-3 5. Totals 25 16-27 68.

3-point goals: M 5 (Buckner 2, Dillon 1, Womack 1, Zielinski); LL 2 (Lauber 1, Jahnke 1). Total fouls: M 20; LL 20.

BEAVER DAM 51, WATERTOWN 49

Beaver Dam*31*20*—*51

Watertown*22*27*—*49

BEAVER DAM (fg ft-fta pts) — Bunkoske 4 3-3 12; Helbing 1 0-0 2; Soto 3 4-4 11; Sharkey 1 0-2 2; Abel 8 3-4 22; Davis 0 2-2 2. Totals 17 12-15 51.

WATERTOWN — Wehner 1 0-0 3; Meyers 5 0-0 11; Shelton 2 0-2 5; Lampe 1 0-0 3; Peirick 1 0-0 3; Gapinski 6 3-5 16; Martin 2 0-0 4; Roberts 2 0-0 4. Totals 20 3-7 49.

3-point goals: BD 5 (Abel 3, Soto 1, Bunkoske 1); W 6 (Wehner 1, Meyers 1, Shelton 1, Lampe 1, Peirick 1, Gapinski 1). Total fouls: BD 9; W 16.

EAST TROY 57, JANESVILLE PARKER 56

Janesville Parker*23*33*—*56

East Troy*18*39*—*57

JANESVILLE PARKER (fg ft-fta pts) — Thompson 2 1-2 5, DeLong 1 1-2 3, Connors 2 0-0 4, Hartwig 5 0-0 10, Nabor 5 8-11 18, Weis 4 9-9 16. Totals 19 18-24 56.

EAST TROY — Desstart 1 0-0 2, Schaefer 1 2-2 5, Nixon 7 5-7 19, Terpstra 2 4-6 9, Cummings 5 6-12 16. Totals 18 17-29 57.

3-point goals: JP 0; ET 2 (Schaefer 1, Terpstra 1).

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Saturday’s area summaries

Non-conference

MADISON EDGEWOOD 74, BARABOO 52

Madison Edgewood*38*36*—*74

Baraboo*24*28*—*52

MADISON EDGEWOOD (fg ft-fta pts) — Klitzke 2 0-2 4; Foley 1 0-0 2; Andes 0 0-1 0; Watson 1 0-0 3; Barth 2 0-1 4; Deang 10 2-4 23; Grosse 4 0-0 11; Olson 3 0-0 6; Meriggioli 2 0-0 5; Fahrney 1 0-0 2; Lazar 7 0-0 14. Totals 33 2-8 74.

BARABOO — Ross 0 1-2 1; Fluette 0 2-2 2; WhiteEagle 12 4-7 33; Paff 4 5-6 13; Frank 0 1-3 1; Hess 1 0-1 2. Totals 17 13-21 52.

3-point goals: ME 6 (Grosse 3, Deang 1, Watson 1); B 5 (WhiteEagle 5). Total fouls: ME 18; B 16.

LAKESIDE LUTHERAN 49,

WISCONSIN LUTHERAN 45

Lakeside Lutheran*25*24x*—*49

Wisconsin Lutheran*21*24*—*45

LAKESIDE LUTHERAN (fg ft-fta pts) — Slonaker 3 0-0 6, Heckmann 1 2-2 4, Schuetz 0 4-8 4, Gnabasik 5 1-3 14, Shadoski 3 2-2 10, Uecker 2 1-4 5, Neuberger 2 0-0 4, Murray 1 0-0 2. Totals 17 10-19 49.

WISCONSIN LUTHERAN — Smith 5 3-6 15, Lee 2 0-2 6, Hamiel 2 0-0 4, Rhyner 1 0-2 2, Mueller 2 4-7 8, Rader 1 2-3 4, Frey 1 1-3 3, Greene 1 1-1 3. Totals 15 11-24 45.

3-point goals: LL 5 (Gnabasik 3, Shadowski 5); WL 4 (Smith 2, Hamiel 2). Total fouls: LL 23; WL 19. Fouled out: Slonaker; Rhyner. At Wisconsin Lutheran College.

COLUMBUS 55, NORTH FOND DU LAC 31

Columbus*24*31*—*55

North Fond du Lac*17*14*—*31

COLUMBUS (fg ft-fta pts) — Link 6 1-1 16, M. Kahl 2 0-0 4, Theilen 3 0-2 6, G. Kahl 0 1-2 1, Hayes 0 3-4 3, Boettcher 4 2-2 13, Paulson 3 0-0 8, Dornaus 1 1-2 4. Totals 19 8-14 55.

NORTH FOND DU LAC — Hughes 1 0-0 2, Rock 2 1-2 6, Bednar 2 1-2 5, Pelot 2 3-4 8, Schneider 4 0-0 8, Retzleff 1 0-0 2. Totals 12 5-12 31.

3-point goals: C 9 (Link 3, Boettcher 3, Paulson 2, Dornaus 1); NFdL 2 (Rock 1, Pelot 1). Total fouls: C 13; NFdL 11.

WATERTOWN LUTHER PREP 57,

OAKFIELD 50

Watertown Luther Prep*35*22*—*57

Oakfield*22*28*—*50

WATERTOWN LUTHER PREP (fg ft-fta pts) — deBoer 1 2-2 4, Paulsen 1 0-0 2, G. Kieselhorst 3 4-7 11, Schmidt 10 4-7 24, Sulzle 2 0-0 5, Zellmer 5 0-0 11. Totals 22 10-16 57.

OAKFIELD (fg ft-fta pts) — Gremminger 4 2-2 12, Moser 1 5-6 7, Newton 1 0-0 2, L. Stretter 1 3-4 5, A. Streeter 5 1-1 12, Lamonska 1 0-0 2, S. Hofman 2 0-0 4, V. Hofman 2 0-0 4, Primeau 1 0-0 2. Totals 18 11-13 50.

3-point goals: WLP 3 (Sulzle 1, Zellmer 1, G. Kieselhorst 1); Oak 3 (Gremminger 2, A. Streeter 1). Total fouls — WLP 12, Oak 14. Fouled out — Paulsen, V. Hofman.

BOYS HOCKEY

Saturday’s area summaries

Non-conference

FOND DU LAC ST. MARY SPRINGS 6,

REEDSBURG CO-OP 0

Reedsburg co-op*0*0*0*—*0

Fond du Lac Springs*2*1*3*—*6

First period — Welsch (Grass, McLaughlin), 11:41; Pickart (McLaughlin, Poss), 13:42.

Second period — Deanovich (Schramm, Bellendir), 4:05.

Third period — Buelow, 6:36; Welsch (Grass, Deanovich), 8:09; D. Baseley (Pickart, A. Baseley), 14:37.

Saves: R (Oakes) 19; SMS (Rising) 7. Penalties-minutes: R 0-0, SMS 1-2. At Blue Line Family Ice Center, Fond du Lac.

GREEN BAY NOTRE DAME 6,

MADISON EDGEWOOD 0

Madison Edgewood*0*0*0*—*0

Green Bay Notre Dame*1*3*2*—*6

First period — Bill, 0:35.

Second period — Coghlin (Eberhardt, Gruber), 8:57 (pp); Gruber (Rentmeester, Eberhardt), 10:00; Budinger (Poshak), 11:39.

Third period — Koszarek (Gerbitz, Dahl), 6:24; Bill (Poshak), 16:15.

Saves: ME (Walker) 28; GBND (Roberts) 22. Penalties-minutes: ME 4-8, GBND 7-14. At Cornerstone Ice Center, Ashwaubenon.

University School of Milwaukee 6, Beaver Dam 0

Superior club 4, Verona club 0

GIRLS HOCKEY

Saturday’s area score

Non-conference

Appleton Xavier co-op 9, Sun Prairie club 0

WRESTLING

Saturday’s area summary

Non-conference

LAKESIDE LUTHERAN 45, COLUMBUS 30

152: Olmsted, C, pinned Schleef, 1:53. 160: Dwyer, LL, pinned Andler, 1:59. 182: Goetzer, C, pinned Lozano, 1:43. 195: Dawson, C, pinned Rivera-Mares, 0:56. 220: Haley LL, pinned Holdorf, 2:37. 113: Sommer, LL, dec. Pennington, 10-3. 106, 170: C won forfeit. 120, 126, 132, 138, 145: LL won forfeits. 285: Double forfeit. At Columbus.

Friday’s late summary

PORTAGE 48, BEAVER DAM/WAYLAND 24

126 pounds: Jones, P, pinned Hendrix, 3:34. 132: Neuberger, BD, pinned Williams, 3:19. 138: Pease, P, dec. Nickel, 7-0. 152: Williams, P, pinned Graham, 1:14. 170: Arnold, P, dec. Klatt, BD, 4-2, sudden victory. 182: Erickson, P, pinned Esser, BD, 1:02. 195: Callen, P, pinned Reabe, 0:58. 220: Ludowese, BD, pinned Steinle, 0:51. 285: DeZarn, BD, pinned Moyotl, 0:30. 106: BD won forfeit. 120, 145, 160: P won forfeits. 113: Double forfeit. At Portage.

