 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Prep notes: Stoughton's Cael McGee commits to Northern State University for men's basketball
0 comments

Prep notes: Stoughton's Cael McGee commits to Northern State University for men's basketball

Stoughton senior Cael McGee announced on Twitter that he has committed to Northern State University in Aberdeen, South Dakota, and plans to compete in men’s basketball.

For the better part of two centuries, our journalists have worked tirelessly to bring our readers the most important news of the day. We’re here to serve the community. We’re here to serve you.

McGee, a 6-foot-3 guard, averaged 20.3 points, 6.3 rebounds, 2.9 steals and 1.9 assists per game in 10 games for Stoughton, during a shortened season.

He was a second-team choice on the State Journal’s 2020-21 All-Area boys basketball team (including all divisions).

He was an honorable-mention selection on the Wisconsin Basketball Coaches Association Division 2 all-state team. He was an honorable-mention pick on The Associated Press all-state team (including all divisions).

Northern State is an NCAA Division II program and part of the Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference.

Stoughton’s Savanna Jemilo makes her softball decision official

Stoughton senior Savanna Jemilo, whose oral commitment for softball was previously reported, signed her National Letter of Intent with Northern Iowa University on Thursday.

Stoughton softball in a Twitter announcement said Jemilo is believed to be the first NCAA Division I softball recruit from the school.

Area players make soccer commitments

Lake Mills’ John Wilke and Madison West’s Miguel Konde Gwo each orally committed to UW-Eau Claire and plan to compete in men’s soccer, according to recent reports on Twitter by wisconsinsoccercentral.com.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Keith Hernandez cat 'emergency' overshadows Mets' first homer of season

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Jon Masson covers high school sports for the Wisconsin State Journal. He has covered a variety of sports — including the Green Bay Packers and Wisconsin men's and women's basketball and volleyball — since he first came to the State Journal in 1999.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Badger Sports

Breaking News

Crime

Politics