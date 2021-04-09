Prep notes: Stoughton's Cael McGee commits to Northern State University for men's basketball

Stoughton senior Cael McGee announced on Twitter that he has committed to Northern State University in Aberdeen, South Dakota, and plans to compete in men’s basketball.

McGee, a 6-foot-3 guard, averaged 20.3 points, 6.3 rebounds, 2.9 steals and 1.9 assists per game in 10 games for Stoughton, during a shortened season.

He was a second-team choice on the State Journal’s 2020-21 All-Area boys basketball team (including all divisions).

He was an honorable-mention selection on the Wisconsin Basketball Coaches Association Division 2 all-state team. He was an honorable-mention pick on The Associated Press all-state team (including all divisions).

Northern State is an NCAA Division II program and part of the Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference.

Stoughton’s Savanna Jemilo makes her softball decision official

Stoughton senior Savanna Jemilo, whose oral commitment for softball was previously reported, signed her National Letter of Intent with Northern Iowa University on Thursday.

Stoughton softball in a Twitter announcement said Jemilo is believed to be the first NCAA Division I softball recruit from the school.