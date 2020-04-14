Prep notes: Madison La Follette's Cyrus Lashore makes college decision for men's basketball

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-362-8333 to upgrade your subscription.

× Thanks for visiting! Please sign up or log in to view more. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Madison La Follette senior Cyrus Lashore announced on Twitter that he has orally committed to the University of Dubuque in Iowa and plans to play men’s basketball.

Lashore, a 5-foot-11 guard, was part of the La Follette boys basketball team that won the Big Eight Conference title with a 17-1 record, was 23-1 overall and reached the WIAA Division 1 sectional final. That game wasn’t played because the WIAA canceled the rest of the boys tournament due to concerns about the COVID-19 pandemic.

Lashore, who usually came off the bench for the Lancers, averaged 6.3 points per game, according to WisSports.net.

Lashore tweeted: “Very excited to announce that I will be continuing my academic and basketball career at the University of Dubuque! Thank you to everyone who has supported me throughout my journey!”

The University of Dubuque is an NCAA Division III program.

Madison West, Madison La Follette AD searches continue

Madison Memorial athletic director Jeremy Schlitz, who is the Madison school district athletic director, said the district is working to set up and conduct virtual interviews with candidates for the Madison West and Madison La Follette athletic director jobs.