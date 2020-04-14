Prep notes: Madison La Follette's Cyrus Lashore makes college decision for men's basketball

Madison La Follette senior Cyrus Lashore announced on Twitter that he has orally committed to the University of Dubuque in Iowa and plans to play men’s basketball.
Lashore, a 5-foot-11 guard, was part of the La Follette boys basketball team that won the Big Eight Conference title with a 17-1 record, was 23-1 overall and reached the WIAA Division 1 sectional final. That game wasn’t played because the WIAA canceled the rest of the boys tournament due to concerns about the COVID-19 pandemic.
Lashore, who usually came off the bench for the Lancers, averaged 6.3 points per game, according to WisSports.net.
Lashore tweeted: “Very excited to announce that I will be continuing my academic and basketball career at the University of Dubuque! Thank you to everyone who has supported me throughout my journey!”
The University of Dubuque is an NCAA Division III program.
Madison West, Madison La Follette AD searches continue
Madison Memorial athletic director Jeremy Schlitz, who is the Madison school district athletic director, said the district is working to set up and conduct virtual interviews with candidates for the Madison West and Madison La Follette athletic director jobs.
The hope is to name athletic directors for West and La Follette by mid-May, Schlitz said in an email.
Alicia Pelton at Madison West and Mark Krall at Madison La Follette are serving as interim athletic directors during this school year.
Video interviews are being done due to the coronavirus outbreak.
Madison West announces college decisions
The Madison West athletic department announced more college decisions by its student-athletes.
Regents senior Genevieve Martinez has orally committed to attend Grinnell College in Iowa and plans to compete in women’s swimming.
Martinez wrote on CollegeSwimming.com: “I am beyond excited to announce my commitment to Grinnell College. With both a great swim program, and top notch academics, I know my college career is in good hands. Thank you to my family, and all of my wonderful coaches who have helped me achieve my goals in and out of the pool.”
Max Weygandt has committed to attend Babson College in Massachusetts and plans to compete in men’s swimming.
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!