You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Prep notes: Madison La Follette's Cyrus Lashore makes college decision for men's basketball
0 comments

Prep notes: Madison La Follette's Cyrus Lashore makes college decision for men's basketball

{{featured_button_text}}
Madison La Follette 71, Madison East 61

Madison La Follette head coach Curtrel Robinson shouts instructions to his team during the second half of La Follette's 71-61 Big Eight Conference win over Madison East at Madison East High School in Madison, Wis. Thursday, Jan. 16, 2020. JOHN HART, STATE JOURNAL

 JOHN HART STATE JOURNAL

Madison La Follette senior Cyrus Lashore announced on Twitter that he has orally committed to the University of Dubuque in Iowa and plans to play men’s basketball.

Lashore, a 5-foot-11 guard, was part of the La Follette boys basketball team that won the Big Eight Conference title with a 17-1 record, was 23-1 overall and reached the WIAA Division 1 sectional final. That game wasn’t played because the WIAA canceled the rest of the boys tournament due to concerns about the COVID-19 pandemic.

Lashore, who usually came off the bench for the Lancers, averaged 6.3 points per game, according to WisSports.net.

Lashore tweeted: “Very excited to announce that I will be continuing my academic and basketball career at the University of Dubuque! Thank you to everyone who has supported me throughout my journey!”

The University of Dubuque is an NCAA Division III program. 

Madison West, Madison La Follette AD searches continue

Madison Memorial athletic director Jeremy Schlitz, who is the Madison school district athletic director, said the district is working to set up and conduct virtual interviews with candidates for the Madison West and Madison La Follette athletic director jobs.

The hope is to name athletic directors for West and La Follette by mid-May, Schlitz said in an email.

Alicia Pelton at Madison West and Mark Krall at Madison La Follette are serving as interim athletic directors during this school year. 

Video interviews are being done due to the coronavirus outbreak.

Madison West announces college decisions

The Madison West athletic department announced more college decisions by its student-athletes.

Regents senior Genevieve Martinez has orally committed to attend Grinnell College in Iowa and plans to compete in women’s swimming.

Martinez wrote on CollegeSwimming.com: “I am beyond excited to announce my commitment to Grinnell College. With both a great swim program, and top notch academics, I know my college career is in good hands. Thank you to my family, and all of my wonderful coaches who have helped me achieve my goals in and out of the pool.”

Max Weygandt has committed to attend Babson College in Massachusetts and plans to compete in men’s swimming.

0 comments

Tags

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Jon Masson covers high school sports for the Wisconsin State Journal. He has covered a variety of sports — including the Green Bay Packers and Wisconsin men's and women's basketball and volleyball — since he first came to the State Journal in 1999.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Badger Sports

Breaking News

Crime

Politics