Prep notes: Madison East's Marcus Justice makes college decision for men's basketball

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-362-8333 to upgrade your subscription.

× Thanks for visiting! Please sign up or log in to view more. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Madison East senior Marcus Justice announced on Twitter that he has committed to Madison Area Technical College and plans to play men’s basketball for the WolfPack.

Justice, a 6-foot-4 forward, helped lead the Madison East boys basketball team to a 20-3 overall record and 16-2 Big Eight Conference mark this winter. Madison East finished as league runner-up to Madison La Follette.

Madison East advanced to the WIAA sectional final against La Follette, but that game was not played when the WIAA canceled the rest of the boys basketball postseason due to concerns about the COVID-19 pandemic.

Justice averaged 6.6 points, 4.5 rebounds and 2.6 assists per game for the Purgolders, according to WisSports.net statistics.

Justice tweeted: “I would like to thank my family for all the love and support they have provided me throughout my basketball career. I would also like to thank my coaches over the years for my development and the coaches that have recruited me.

"I am forever grateful for the relationships I have built and the advice that was given to me. At this time I would like to announce that I have committed to Madison College to continue my academic and athletic career. Thanks to the entire WolfPack staff for welcoming me to the WolfPack family.”