Prep notes: Madison East's Marcus Justice makes college decision for men's basketball

Madison East senior Marcus Justice announced on Twitter that he has committed to Madison Area Technical College and plans to play men’s basketball for the WolfPack.
Justice, a 6-foot-4 forward, helped lead the Madison East boys basketball team to a 20-3 overall record and 16-2 Big Eight Conference mark this winter. Madison East finished as league runner-up to Madison La Follette.
Madison East advanced to the WIAA sectional final against La Follette, but that game was not played when the WIAA canceled the rest of the boys basketball postseason due to concerns about the COVID-19 pandemic.
Justice averaged 6.6 points, 4.5 rebounds and 2.6 assists per game for the Purgolders, according to WisSports.net statistics.
Justice tweeted: “I would like to thank my family for all the love and support they have provided me throughout my basketball career. I would also like to thank my coaches over the years for my development and the coaches that have recruited me.
"I am forever grateful for the relationships I have built and the advice that was given to me. At this time I would like to announce that I have committed to Madison College to continue my academic and athletic career. Thanks to the entire WolfPack staff for welcoming me to the WolfPack family.”
He also tweeted: “Just want to thank Coach Palmer and Coach Boone for the opportunity. I’m excited for what is to come at the next level. Remember this is only the beginning.”
Jamal Palmer is MATC’s head coach and Roy Boone is associate head coach.
Middleton AD search makes progress
Middleton had more than 20 people apply for its open athletic director job, according to Perry Hibner, Middleton-Cross Plains Area School District communications director.
First interviews are taking place this week. Seven individuals were expected to be interviewed, Hibner said.
Middleton athletic director Bob Joers passed away May 15 after battling pancreatic cancer.
