Madison East senior point guard Damontae Thompson announced via Twitter he has committed to Bryant & Stratton College in Wauwatosa, Wisconsin, for men’s basketball.
The 5-foot-10 Thompson was a first-team all-conference selection and was the player of the year for boys basketball in the Big Eight Conference.
He was a second-team selection on the Wisconsin State Journal/WisconsinPrepZone.com.
He received honorable-mention recognition on the Wisconsin Basketball Coaches Association all-state team and The Associated Press all-state team.
He averaged about 14 points, four rebounds, three assists and two steals per game for Madison East, which won the Big Eight title.
Thompson tweeted: “Only the beginning of my journey, thanks to @MattMajkrzak for the opportunity!!!”
Majkrzak is coach for Bryant & Stratton, which is an NJCAA Division II program.
Local connections
Freshman linebacker Jeremiah Jordan, who enrolled early at Illinois State after completing his high school football career at Madison Memorial last fall and graduating in December, had a standout game at Illinois State’s Spring Showcase football game Saturday at Hancock Stadium in Normal, Illinois.
Jordan had six total tackles for the Red team in its 28-27 victory over the White team. He had two sacks and five tackles for loss. His tackle total tied for the high total in the game, according to information from Illinois State.
In addition, former Marshall athlete Ty DeForest, an Illinois State linebacker, won the Hammer Award for hard hitting, according to the Pantagraph.com (Pantagraph newspaper).