 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Prep notes: Lake Mills' Charlie Bender commits to UW-Platteville for basketball
0 comments

Prep notes: Lake Mills' Charlie Bender commits to UW-Platteville for basketball

{{featured_button_text}}

Lake Mills senior Charlie Bender announced on Twitter that he has committed to the University of Wisconsin-Platteville and plans to compete in men’s basketball.

The 6-foot-3 Bender is averaging 18.8 points, 7.1 rebounds and 3.7 assists for Lake Mills this season.

The L-Cats have advanced to a WIAA Division 2 sectional semifinal. Second-seeded Lake Mills will play host to third-seeded Wisconsin Dells on Thursday night. Wisconsin Dells was ranked seventh in Division 2 in the final Associated Press poll and Lake Mills was ranked eighth.

Bender was a first-team all-conference selection in the Capitol North Conference last year. This year’s all-conference team hasn’t yet been announced.

Bender tweeted: “I’m excited to announce my commitment to play basketball at UW-Platteville next winter. I’d like to thank all the coaches that recruited me and gave me a wonderful experience throughout the last year. I’d also like to thank all my teammates, coaches, friends, members of the Lake Mills Community and my family for making this all possible. With that being said, Go Pioneers!”

Edgewood’s Ray Timothy commits for men’s volleyball

Madison Edgewood senior Ray Timothy committed to Clarke University in Iowa and plans to compete in men’s volleyball, according to an announcement from Edgewood High School on Twitter.

Edgewood High School tweeted: “Congratulations to Ray Timothy, who has committed to Clarke University in Dubuque to play men’s volleyball.”

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch now: Badgers break down victory over Northwestern Wildcats

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Jon Masson covers high school sports for the Wisconsin State Journal. He has covered a variety of sports — including the Green Bay Packers and Wisconsin men's and women's basketball and volleyball — since he first came to the State Journal in 1999.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Badger Sports

Breaking News

Crime

Politics