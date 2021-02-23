Prep notes: Lake Mills' Charlie Bender commits to UW-Platteville for basketball

Lake Mills senior Charlie Bender announced on Twitter that he has committed to the University of Wisconsin-Platteville and plans to compete in men’s basketball.

The 6-foot-3 Bender is averaging 18.8 points, 7.1 rebounds and 3.7 assists for Lake Mills this season.

The L-Cats have advanced to a WIAA Division 2 sectional semifinal. Second-seeded Lake Mills will play host to third-seeded Wisconsin Dells on Thursday night. Wisconsin Dells was ranked seventh in Division 2 in the final Associated Press poll and Lake Mills was ranked eighth.

Bender was a first-team all-conference selection in the Capitol North Conference last year. This year’s all-conference team hasn’t yet been announced.

Bender tweeted: “I’m excited to announce my commitment to play basketball at UW-Platteville next winter. I’d like to thank all the coaches that recruited me and gave me a wonderful experience throughout the last year. I’d also like to thank all my teammates, coaches, friends, members of the Lake Mills Community and my family for making this all possible. With that being said, Go Pioneers!”

Edgewood’s Ray Timothy commits for men’s volleyball