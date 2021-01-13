Prep notes: Edgewood pauses varsity boys basketball activities; Big Eight provides schools' winter sports summary

The next Big Eight meeting is March 3.

As each district permits, winter sports in-person practices, games and workouts may be allowed to occur as adopted by the Big Eight schools and following public health recommendations.

The conference will continue to get updates and guidance from local public health officials (for Dane County schools, that is Public Health Madison & Dane County), Wisconsin Department of Public Instruction and the Wisconsin Department of Health Services and communicate with the WIAA to make certain the correct information is released as soon as possible, according to a release from the Big Eight.

The next formal update of timelines and information about Big Eight athletics is expected at the March 3 meeting.

Here is the current status of athletics at the Big Eight schools, which has been previously reported, expect that Beloit Memorial now will have a school board discussion Jan. 26. The Madison Metropolitan School District is expected to make a formal announcement about athletics, including winter sports, later this week, following last Friday’s announcement that the district will continue on-line learning in the third quarter Jan. 25.

Beloit Memorial – School board discussion Jan. 26.