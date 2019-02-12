Senior guard Ava Douglas scored 24 points to lead the Reedsburg girls basketball team to a 73-56 victory over host Sauk Prairie in a Badger North Conference game Monday night.
The Beavers (16-5 overall, 10-3 Badger North) also got 16 points from Alyssa Straka and 15 from Trenna Cherney.
Olivia Breunig scored 12 points for Sauk Prairie (4-16, 1-12).
Monroe 71,
Fort Atkinson 30
The Cheesemakers (15-6, 10-3 Badger South) defeated the host Blackhawks (1-20, 0-13) after charging to a 36-16 lead at the half. Monroe senior Sydney Hilliard had 19 points and was assisted by three other double-digit scorers.
Freshman Taylor Marquart had eight points for Fort Atkinson.
Stoughton 59,
Madison Edgewood 36
The visiting Vikings (12-8, 9-4 Badger South) opened a 34-16 first-half lead and rolled past the Crusaders (6-15, 4-9). Stoughton got 17 points from senior guard Peighton Trieloff. Sarah Lazar scored 12 points for Edgewood.
Watertown 56,
Milton 54
The Goslings (14-7, 8-5 Badger South) defeated the Red Hawks (8-12, 3-10) as Watertown sophomore Teya Maas scored 14 points. Senior Chloe Buescher scored 20 points for Milton.
Middleton 68,
Beloit Memorial 27
The visiting Cardinals (15-5, 14-2 Big Eight) opened a 43-17 halftime lead and held the Purple Knights (1-19, 1-15) to 10 second-half points in a runaway victory.
Karina Bursac scored 12 of her 18 points in the second half for Middleton, and Evie Coleman got all 14 of her points before halftime. No Beloit player scored more than seven points.
Clinton 56,
McFarland 46
The host Cougars (11-9, 8-8 Rock Valley) went on a 36-18 run in the second half to knock off the league-leading Spartans (13-7, 13-3), who clinched at least a tie for the title last week.
Liz Kalk scored 16 points, Olivia Roehl 15 and Addyson Ciochon 14 for Clinton. McFarland got 16 points from Annalise DeMuth and 13 from Lindsey Lonigro.
Mineral Point 69,
Iowa-Grant 47
The visiting Pointers (17-3, 11-1 SWAL) picked up the victory over the host Panthers behind a well-balanced offensive attack that saw 10 Mineral Point players score. Freshmen Mallory Lindsey led Point with 20 points and Olivia Liddicoat scored 20 points for Iowa-Grant.
Pardeeville 61,
Montello 41
Junior Callie Brouette scored a game-high 22 points to lead the visiting Bulldogs (9-11, 5-8 Trailways West) past the Hilltoppers (4-14, 1-11). Senior Hailey Kaenel scored a team-high 20 points to lead Montello.
Marshall 64,
Baraboo 29
The Cardinals (17-2) defeated the visiting Thunderbirds (5-16) in a non-conference contest. Sophomore Mia Morel scored 16 for Marshall. Baraboo seniors Haley Hannagan and Alexis Johnson scored seven points each.
Elkhorn 68,
Edgerton 29
The Elks (13-7) took control early against the visiting Crimson Tide (1-19). Junior guard Hannah Koss led Elkhorn with 14 points. Morgan Demrow scored 11 for Edgerton.
Riverdale 54,
Wisconsin Heights 36
Madison Couey scored 16 points and Makayla Mau had 12 to lead the Chieftains (9-10) past the Vanguards (6-13). Heights got 10 points from Hana King.
River Valley 49,
Fennimore 42
Senior forward Emily Briehl scored a career-high 24 points as the Blackhawks (6-15) beat the host Golden Eagles (6-14). Senior guard Jalyn Eastlick had 16 points. Fennimore’s Brynlee Nelson finished with 18 points.