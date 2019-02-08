After falling behind by 16 points at halftime, the Fort Atkinson boys basketball team turned things around in the second half Friday night and then heated up in overtime to earn its first Badger South Conference victory with a 58-47 win at Milton.
The Blackhawks (3-14 overall, 1-9 Badger South) fell behind 31-15 at halftime but went on a 30-14 run in the second half to force overtime with the Red Hawks (2-15, 2-8). Freshman Carson Baker then scored seven of Fort’s 13 overtime points to lock up the win.
Freshman Cade Cosson scored 13 points, Baker finished with 11 and sophomore Jackson Fenner had 11 for Fort. Milton got 14 points from sophomore Cade Austin.
Monona Grove 67,
Madison Edgewood 52
Caden Nelson scored 15 of his 19 points in the second half as the Silver Eagles (12-5 8-2 Badger South) used a 39-27 run to defeat the visiting Crusaders (7-10, 4-6). Senior Henry Huston had 18 points for MG. Edgewood got 20 points from sophomore Michael Regnier, who sank six 3-pointers.
Stoughton 61, Monroe 49
Junior Adam Hobson led the way with 18 points as the host Vikings (10-8, 8-2 Badger South) rode a 14-point halftime lead to victory over the Cheesemakers (9-9, 7-4). Freshman J.T. Seagreaves and sophomore Cade Meyer led Monroe with 10 points apiece.
Waunakee 88, Baraboo 34
The Warriors (11-6, 6-4 Badger North) surged to a 50-16 halftime lead on their way to victory over the Thunderbirds (1-16, 0-10). Sophomore Caden Nelson led Waunakee with 24 points. Senior Caden Blum scored eight for Baraboo.
Sauk Prairie 68, Portage 45
Eagles senior Jack Henderson scored 15 points as Sauk Prairie (5-13, 3-7 Badger North) rode a 15-point halftime lead to victory over the Warriors (4-13, 2-8). Portage senior Eli Considine led all players with 25.
McFarland 75, Walworth Big Foot 69
Making 11 of 12 free throws in the final two minutes, including four in a row in the final 35 seconds, the Spartans (11-5, 7-5 Rock Valley) were able to hold off the host Chiefs.
McFarland senior Trevon Chislom scored 19 points and sophomore Pete Pavelec had 17. Big Foot seniors Logan Eischeid and AJ Courier each scored 18.
East Troy 59, Jefferson 54
Junior A.J. Vukovich had 27 points to lift the Trojans (14-1, 12-0) past the Eagles (13-4, 10-3). A pair of missed free throws from Jefferson with 12 seconds remaining sealed the victory for East Troy. Senior Ryan Brost had 14 points for Jefferson.
Evansville 59, Whitewater 52
Junior Davonte McAllister led the Blue Devils with 18 points to propel Evansville (9-7, 8-4 Rock Valley) past the Whippets (3-14, 2-11). Whitewater junior Jake Martin led all players with 22.
Edgerton 75, Brodhead 45
The visiting Crimson Tide (10-6, 8-5 Rock Valley) beat the Cardinals (4-12, 3-10). Edgerton senior Kyle Wille scored 18 off six 3-pointers and junior Nick Spang had 16. Sophomore Cade Walker scored 15 for Brodhead.
Lodi 68, Poynette 48
The Blue Devils (8-10, 3-4 Capitol North Conference) beat the visiting Pumas (3-13, 0-8) as eight players scored, led by junior Jack Persike with 13 points. Poynette senior Garrett Bruchs had 20 points.
Waterloo 70, Belleville 61
Senior guard Aaron Brey led all players with 24 as the host Pirates (2-15, 1-5 Capitol South Conference) picked up their first conference win of the season by stopping the Wildcats (7-8, 2-4). Senior Austin Fahey led Belleville with 17 points.
Wisconsin Dells 67, Nekoosa 39
Junior Bryson Funmaker posted 21 points as the Chiefs (14-4, 7-0 South Central Conference) overpowered the Papermakers (2-16, 1-7) to clinch the league title. Junior Jace Lobner led Nekoosa with 14.
Barneveld 62, Albany 41
Spencer Sullivan scored 16 points, Malcolm Reed had 16 and Dayne Evans 14 to lead the host Eagles (10-6, 7-1 Six Rivers East Conference) past the Comets (7-10, 4-5) to keep their grip on the league lead.
Albany got 12 points each from Josh Dahl, Corbin Kelley and Jamison Stauffacher.